14 Best Mouse For MacBook Pro 2022 – Wireless & Wired

If you use an Apple laptop and travel a lot, you may prefer to use a mouse instead of the trackpad on your MacBook. In the past, finding accessories for your Mac could be a challenge; Now almost all mice work with Apple devices, at least partially.

Using a mouse instead of your MacBook’s trackpad can be less tiring, as well as being much easier for tasks that require more precision, such as Adobe Photoshop or games. Since all new MacBook Pros only have USB-C ports, we only include mice that use a Bluetooth connection, so you can easily pair your mouse without the need for USB dongles and receivers. Most are also rechargeable via USB or can last for months without AA batteries.

Now let’s see which are the best Mac mice to buy today, from top of the range to cheap, with the main technical features and prices.

Top Pick a Mouses for Mac

1. Logitech MX Master 3 – Software Customization

The Logitech MX Master 3 is a Best Wireless Mouse For MacBook Pro which is suitable for those who use multiple screens for work or gaming purposes and for those who spend many hours in front of the computer and want to preserve the health of the wrist and forearm joints.

The separation of the bezel and side buttons makes the design of this mouse taller than the other MX Master models. This makes the grip more natural, decreasing the possibility of pain in the forearms or carpal tunnel, even after hours of use.

The integrated rechargeable batteries allow autonomy of about 70 days and the recharge is done through a USB Type C cable that can offer up to 3 hours of autonomy with just one minute of charge. The optical sensor used is the 4000 DPI Darkfield and works without any problem on all surfaces, even those made of glass.

The connection to the PC is done with Bluetooth or with the Logitech Unifying USB and you can connect up to 3 favorite devices.

The scrolling mechanism uses an electromagnetic system called Magspeed which makes the use of the wheel more silent and soft. There is also the side scroll, the forward/back buttons, and the gesture button that can be activated with the thumb.

Finally, the Logitech Flow option is noteworthy, which allows you to connect the mouse to three devices, connected to the same network, in fact, you can use a single mouse to switch from one PC to another without having to press the button at the bottom. Logitech Flow also offers the ability to copy or move files between computers via Wi-Fi.

Type C port

Can Customization through software

Excellent sensitivity

It is not comfortable to carry

Not suitable for small hands

Not suitable for left-handers

2. Logitech G604 Lightspeed – With RGB Lighting

The Logitech G604 Lightspeed is a Best Gaming Mouse For MacBook Pro with an aggressive but inviting shape that surely meets the needs of an ambidextrous audience thanks to the firm and comfortable grip.

There is a small weight at the bottom, which can be removed making the mouse lighter to move, suitable for all gamers for greater comfort.

This mouse has 11 keys, of which seven are positioned at the top, while the other four are lateral in pairs. The materials, although in plastic, are of quality and the grip is firm and comfortable. It does not slip even if you have sweaty hands.

In the upper part of the mouse, there is the RGB LED lighting with millions of colors and the three notches indicator, which indicates the adopted resolution, which can be changed every time. The lighting is controlled by the drivers, even for Mac. The size of the mouse is 13x8x4.5cm, while the weight is about 135 g with the battery inserted. Regarding the latter, Logitech declares up to 240 hours of autonomy in lightspeed mode and up to five and a half months in Bluetooth.

Once turned on and connected to the Mac this is immediately visible even without having to install the drivers. If, on the other hand, you decide to install the drivers and take full advantage of the mouse options, the initial configuration is not easy, because the options are many.

What you immediately notice is the possibility of choosing between five sets of keys, each with different specific assignments, even if it is not possible to associate a set to a specific App or a specific game.

Ambidextrous use

Get lighter

Autonomy over 5 months

Cons Complicated drivers to install

3. Apple Magic Mouse 2 – Quick Charge

The design and look of the Apple Magic Mouse 2 remain unique in the Bluetooth mouse industry, but it is suitable for an audience that does not use the Mac professionally. In fact, the lack of a physical wheel can represent a problem, as in the production or gaming environment, it is an essential element.

The touch surface allows different movements and interactions with the most common apple applications such as photos, preview, safari, and finder, and thanks to it, it is possible to use simple gestures such as browsing web pages or scrolling documents that’s why it’s the Best Budget Mouse For MacBook Pro.

One of the elements in favor of this Bluetooth mouse is certainly the ease with which the device pairs with Macs and the multi-touch operation. Do not forget the Lightning cable for charging the mouse included in the package, which means that it will be possible to use the same cable to charge iPhone, iPad, etc.

From a purely technical point of view, the Magic mouse 2 is rechargeable as the battery is internal, not replaceable, via a lightning cable and recyclable.

Thanks to the integrated battery, the mouse has fewer components as the lower part of the shell is a single piece and is, therefore, lighter and with a more stable support base, in fact, it has less friction and slides perfectly on the desk. Each minute of charging corresponds to an hour of autonomy, which means that with 10 minutes of charging, the Magic mouse 2 gives 10 hours of autonomy.

It recharges quickly

Internal rechargeable battery

Convenient multi-touch gestures

Uncomfortable for prolonged use

It cannot be used undercharge

It does not work on transparent surfaces

4. SteelSeries Aerox 3 – Resistant to Liquids

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 is a Macintosh-compatible wired USB mouse designed for gaming and designed fast and precise pointer movements. It weighs only 66g in the wireless version and 57g in the wired version. Its design has been specially designed to give a feeling of particular lightness of the product while guaranteeing a resistance that makes it solid despite the weight and it is a Best Integrated Mouse For MacBook Pro.

We find in this mouse a new sensor, designed in collaboration with PixArt, TrueMove Air, which features 1 to 1 optical tracking, suitable for wireless performance. The 18,000 CPI optical sensor delivers speed and accuracy, key features in the gaming world.

A very important feature of this mouse is the IP54 certification, which guarantees resistance to water and dust, which should not be underestimated given the pitted design of Aerox. In fact, this technology has been designed to protect the internal circuits from any environmental damage.

Aerox 3 Wireless uses Quantum 2.0 technology, which allows a connection to the Bluetooth device at 2.4GHz or via USB cable. The battery lasts about 200 hours wirelessly and with only 15 minutes of charging via Usb-C (but with USB-A adapter), you can get 40 hours of autonomy.

The last gem, important for gaming enthusiasts, is the fully customizable RGB lighting.

Resistant to liquids and dust

Ergonomic design

Breathable and suitable for left-handers

Autonomy

USB A adapter

5. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac – Budget Pick

The Anywhere 3 is the Best Ergonomic Mouse For MacBook Pro for users who need high performance on the go thanks to its small size. What is really convenient is the possibility of being able to use it very simply in Bluetooth mode even with a smartphone.

It is a laser technology mouse with a MagSpeed ​​electromagnetic scrolling scroll wheel and a 4000 DPI Darkfield sensor, capable of offering high precision on any surface.

One of the main features of this mouse is also its autonomy, up to 70 days, and the ability to customize the functionality of the keys thanks to the supplied software.

It is not an ergonomic mouse given its small size and also, for this reason, there is no compartment for housing the USB dongle.

On Anywhere 3 we find a DarkField sensor that works on any surface, including glass. The pairing system allows you to connect 3 different devices that can be alternated with the button at the bottom, which can be connected indiscriminately via Bluetooth or unifying, as needed.

Another interesting aspect is Scroller Magspeed which can be alternated from jerky to free mode via a button under the mouse.

Last but not least is the Flow feature to transfer files from Mac to a nearby PC even if you need to install and configure the software in both Mac and PC on the same network.

Autonomy of 70 days

Compact and easy to carry

Top Productivity

Not the best for ergonomics

It does not have a compartment to house the USB dongle

6. SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless – Excellent Feeling of Grip

The SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless is a Best Overall Mouse For MacBook Pro recommended for all gamers with a fingertip or claw grip. In fact, the key that allows you to set the sensitivity is rather set back from the wheel, as well as the two side keys on the left, for this reason, it is more suitable for those who have medium or small hands.

The function keys, in addition to the two main ones and the single one to calibrate the sensitivity, are three, two of which are located on the left side and the third by pressing the central wheel. The rubber wheel can be activated with light pressure. Finally, the wide pinout on the underside gives this mouse great stability.

The sensor mounted on Rival 3 is the TrueMove Core and for those who are passionate about gaming, it is fair to say that with 8500 and 300 IPS of maximum acceleration you can have an excellent gaming experience, especially taking into account the possibility of pre-setting up with five sensitivity profiles directly on the mouse and recalled from the central button.

As for the responsiveness and precision of the keys, it must be said that the clicks are perfectly perceptible, and also the rubberized wheel is comfortable to use and gives an excellent feeling of grip.

The Rival 3 mouse is extremely light with its 77 grams cordless it is absolutely perfect even after many hours of work or gaming. This product features a matte finish that leaves no streaks or fingerprints and is pleasant to the touch. The logo and the outline in the lower part are illuminated so that they can be visible to the user.

Excellent build quality

Cheap

Fantastic RGB lighting

High lifting distance

Poor side buttons

7. Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless – Best for Gaming

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is the Best Portable Mouse For MacBook Pro and it is suitable for all gaming lovers for its precision and speed. This product is not only one of the cheapest wireless gaming mice but also extremely competitive on a technical level considering mice that support the same wireless technology, in fact, other products in the same price range tend to be smaller, laptop-oriented.

A really important quality if you take into account the precision and responsiveness of the instrument, fundamental characteristics when it comes to gaming mice, obtained thanks to the Slipstream wireless technology of less than 1 ms.

It is then possible, in a very simple way, to switch from wireless mode to USB dongle or Bluetooth. This is really an important feature considering that many more expensive mice generally only support connection via USB dongle Read a full review about Corsair Harpoon RGB.

This gaming mouse features Bluetooth and low latency, a 10,000 DPI optical sensor, and 6 customizable buttons, except the left one, to create profiles, adjust lighting and change DPI levels in the Corsair Utility Engine software, in order to achieve an excellent gaming experience.

As for battery life, you can get up to 60 hours on a single charge, Omron switches with around 50 million clicks of infinite life, and an ergonomic design to prevent joint problems. You can also recharge it while you continue to use it thanks to the USB charging cable.

Excellent for gaming

Great for claw grip

Cons Hidden charging port

8. Logitech MX Anywhere 2S – Great For Large Hands

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is a Best Cheap Wireless Mouse For MacBook Pro for productivity-oriented and work-oriented Mac users has an ergonomic design and is large enough to accommodate larger hands, but not too large to become uncomfortable for people with medium or small hands.

This mouse features a Darkfield sensor which makes it suitable for use on any surface. The connection with the Mac takes place via Bluetooth or via a USB dongle, it also has switches for three different devices, a rechargeable battery but above all compatibility with the Flow software, which allows you to control up to three computers connected on the same network.

In addition to this, the design is ergonomic and pleasant due to the compact shape, ideal for carrying a bag to be used when necessary.

The mouse has three buttons plus the scroll wheel. You can set the wheel either in free mode for smooth scrolling, ideal for moving quickly up or down (default version), or in precision mode.

On the bottom of the mouse is the On / Off switch which saves battery when not in use. Then there is an additional button dedicated to switching between the three devices to which the mouse can be connected at the same time. The LED indicator indicates to the user the battery is left available with intuitive colors such as green and red (loading and unloading).

Excellent build quality

Suitable for those with large hands

Excellent drivers

Absence of the cable drawer

Not ideal for gaming

Buying Guide

Deciding which mouse to buy for the Mac is not easy, especially if you use it for work spending many hours a day in front of the PC.

You will have to choose the mouse based on the use, in fact, some models are specific for gaming, others for work, etc. Below we explain what are the aspects to consider when choosing a Best Mouse For MacBook Pro.

Ergonomics and Design

The Best Mouse For MacBook Pro is the one that fits in your hand. On the market, there are several ergonomic mice with traditional or vertical shapes, for those suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome, or to reduce fatigue on tendons and joints.

If you’re using your MacBook Pro for gaming or intense typing sessions, you may want to consider getting a mouse with an ergonomic design that will reduce fatigue over time.

Connection and battery

The mouse can be connected via Bluetooth, dedicated Wi-Fi signal, hybrid, and wired. Keep in mind that the wifi models clearly consume more energy than the wired ones.

Accuracy

Particularly important in Mac models with retina displays. Do not underestimate the presence of the wheel that offers irreplaceable precision in movement.

If you’re looking for a mouse to use with your Mac, be sure to get one that is accurate. This means the cursor will move where you want it to on the screen. Many mice that are designed for laptops don’t always work well with Macs, because they use a different tracking technology. If you’re not sure whether a particular mouse will work with your computer, test it out before buying.

Wired VS Wireless

If you’re looking to buy a new mouse for your MacBook Pro, there are two main types of mice to consider: wired and wireless. Wired mice work with a cable connecting the mouse to the computer, while wireless mice require no cable and can be used anywhere there is an available USB port.

Wireless mice tend to be more convenient because you don’t have to worry about getting a cable tangled up or getting it in the way. They’re also less prone to being damaged if they’re knocked over. However, wired mice tend to be faster and more accurate because they use a wire instead of radio waves. Additionally, some users find that wireless mice don’t work as well in cold environments because the metal on the mouse can create interference.

Ultimately, which mouse is right for you depends on your needs and preferences. If you only plan on using your MacBook Pro at home or in a controlled setting, a wireless mouse may be ideal. If you frequently travel or use your Mac in colder climates, a wired mouse may be better suited for you.

Weight

Lightweight devices are suitable for those who prefer a high sensitivity of the cursor, or heavier ones suitable for people looking for stability and a firmer grip.

A heavier mouse will require more force to move around on your computer screen, which can increase your typing or gaming speed by reducing hand fatigue. On the other hand, a lightweight mouse may not be as sturdy or reliable. It’s also important to consider the size and shape of your computer’s mouse pad when selecting a model; some mice are designed specifically for larger surfaces while others work well with standard-sized pads.

Number of Keys

Most mice have 5 or 6 keys plus a scroller, however, this configuration may vary depending on the model. If you plan on using these additional buttons frequently, it might be worth investing in a mouse with more keys. However, if you only need a single key for occasional use, a mouse with fewer buttons may be more affordable and suitable.

Type of sensor

It is possible to choose a mouse with laser tracking, or with an optical sensor according to the surface to be used.

There are three main types of sensors used in mice: optical, laser, and ball. Optical sensors use light to track movement, while laser sensors use a beam of light to track movement. Ball mice use small, round balls that roll on an optical or laser sensor to determine movement. There are pros and cons to each type of sensor, so it’s important to choose the right one for your needs.

Optical sensors are the oldest type of mouse sensor and they’re still used in some high-end mice. They’re accurate but can be slow and require a good amount of light to work well. They’re mostly found in gaming mice because they offer good tracking speed and accuracy.

Laser sensors work just like optical sensors, but they use a beam of light instead of light waves to track movement. They’re faster than optical sensors but less accurate. Laser mice are mostly found in regular mice because they offer good tracking speed and accuracy without the lag caused by optical sensors.

Ball mice use small, round balls that roll on an optical or laser sensor to determine movement. They’re fast and accurate but less precise than other types of mice. They’re mostly found in regular mice because they offer good tracking speed and accuracy without lag.

FAQs

1. Do Macs need a special mouse?

Different mice work better with different operating systems, so if you’re looking for a mouse that will work with macOS, you’ll want to purchase one specifically designed for that OS. However, many mice work just as well on a Mac as they do on other platforms.

2. Can you use any mouse with a MacBook Pro?

Yes, you can use any mouse with a MacBook Pro. However, some models may not be compatible with certain features or functions of the computer. For example, some mice have additional buttons that allow for easier navigation and control of the computer. If you are unsure whether a mouse is compatible with your MacBook Pro, please consult the documentation that came with your mouse or contact the manufacturer.

3. What is the difference between Magic Mouse and normal mouse?

There is a big difference between Magic Mouse and regular mice. Magic Mouse has a special coating that helps it track the cursor more accurately. This means you can use it for tasks that require precision, like drawing or painting. Regular mice are good for everyday tasks, like clicking on links or scrolling through pages.

Summary

There are a lot of different mouse options out there when it comes to laptops, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best for you. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best mouse for MacBook Pro, so that you can make an informed decision about what will work best for your needs. We hope that this list has helped you narrow down your choices and provided you with some helpful information about each option. Thanks for reading!