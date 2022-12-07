10 Best Mouse For FPS 2022 – Top Ultralight Gaming Mouse

FPS gaming mice are not very flashy; They do not have the multiple side buttons that can be found on dedicated MMO mice, and instead usually have only two side buttons. What is more important is how the mouse works. The best FPS gaming mouse should be accurate, reliable, and consistent.
When it comes to choosing a mouse for your needs, you should also feel comfortable holding it and moving it with precision. Whether you want a reliable wired connection or the freedom of a wireless design, FPS gaming mice are generally lightweight and easy to move.
FPS first-person shooter games, especially multiplayer ones, demand high accuracy as well as fast reflexes. While the latter can’t be upgraded on a whim, you can improve your accuracy by choosing a gaming mouse designed for FPS titles.
The definition of the best gaming mouse differs from person to person. Some people prefer wired models while others appreciate the freedom of a wireless mouse. Some gamers like their gaming mice to be lighter than a feather, while others are used to heavy mice which are slower to fire shots but are great for pulling enemies across the map.
Whatever your preferences, we have a gaming mouse that will meet your needs. Our list of the best FPS gaming mice includes wired and wireless models, gaming mice with ultralight bodies but also big rodents. Ambidextrous and ergonomic peaks. And if you can’t find the right gaming mouse for you, check out our buying guide at the end of this article for lots of practical information on buying a mouse for FPS gaming. Let’s get started.
Page Contents
- 0.1 1. Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed
- 0.2 2. Logitech G Pro Wireless
- 0.3 3. Razer DeathAdder v2
- 0.4 4. Corsair Nightsword RGB
- 0.5 5. Logitech G502 Hero
- 0.6 6. HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro
- 0.7 7. Corsair M65 Elite RGB
- 1 How To Choose The Best Mouse For FPS
- 2 Things to Consider Before Purchasing
- 3 FAQs
- 4 Conclusion
1. Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed
Weight: 74 grams | Number of buttons: eight | Connectivity : wireless | Battery life: up to 70 hours | DPI and polling rate: 20,000 DPI; 1000 Hz polling rate
If you are looking for the best of the best and prefer wireless gaming mice, the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed should be your first choice. First of all, this wireless mouse is very light.
At only 74 grams, this mouse is perfect for people who prefer lightweight mice but also want wireless connectivity. The build quality is excellent despite the low weight. The ambidextrous design makes this gaming mouse a great choice no matter which hand you’re aiming with.
The 20,000 DPI sensor guarantees extreme precision, the latency is extremely low even compared to wired mice. The mouse includes eight programmable buttons in total, which should be enough to map actions commonly used in FPS games.
In other words, the gaming performance is superb. When it comes to battery life, the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed can last up to 70 hours and when empty you can charge the mouse via a micro-USB cable or via the futuristic-looking docking station. . Another highlight is the ultra-responsive optical mouse switches that are rated for 70 million clicks.
When it comes to negatives, there are only a few. First of all, a micro-USB port on a flagship is unacceptable in the current year. Second, most third-party micro-USB cables will not work with the mouse because their base is probably too wide to accommodate the mouse’s micro USB port.
We would also like to see bigger glide pads on the bottom. The lack of Bluetooth connectivity might seem like a downside, but Bluetooth isn’t suitable for any form of fast-paced gaming, so we can’t view that as a downside. Everything else about this mouse is top-notch, which makes the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed the best FPS gaming mouse.
- Superb performance
- Impeccable wireless connectivity
- Excellent build quality
- Low weight for a wireless mouse
- ambidextrous
- Not suitable for people with very large hands
- Most third-party USB cables cannot be used for charging
2. Logitech G Pro Wireless
Gamers who prefer heavier wireless mice or just don’t like the Viper Ultimate for whatever reason should check out the Logitech G Pro, one of the best wireless mice out there. It’s as good as the Viper Ultimate for almost everything. The build quality is superb, the sensor used has a resolution of 25,600 DPI, the wireless performance is best in class and the battery lasts up to 60 hours.
The mouse features an ambidextrous design and contains seven buttons at the top as well as two buttons (on-off switch and DPI switch) at the bottom. The only thing the G Pro lacks is weight, with the Logitech model weighing in at 80 grams. A little difference but a difference nonetheless. The G Pro Wireless has large glide pads, which we love, but the overall performance is almost indistinguishable from its competition. In other words, the G Pro Wireless is a great first-person shooter mouse.
As for the cons, the battery life could be longer. Also, the USB cable is thick and may induce too much drag when charging the mouse while gaming. On the other hand, you can at least use third-party micro USB cables to charge the mouse. Finally, this is another flagship with a micro USB cable, which we don’t like at all. Everything else is great for playing FPS games.
- Light for a wireless mouse
- The most accurate sensor you’ll find on the market
- Superb gaming performance
- Impeccable wireless performance
- Fully ambidextrous design
- No USB-C
- The charging cable is thick and rigid
- Battery life could be longer
3. Razer DeathAdder v2
Weight: 74 grams | Number of buttons: 8 | Connectivity: wired | DPI and polling rate: 20,000 DPI; 1000 Hz polling rate
The legendary DeathAdder mouse has been one of the top picks for FPS games for over a decade. This continues with DeathAdder v2, which is more than just a facelift of the cult model. First of all, the new model has the same optical sensor as that of the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed. This means unmatched precision and 20,000 DPI resolution, along with short take-off distance and perfect stability and responsiveness. Then the new DeathAdder also received sophisticated optical mouse switches rated at 70 million clicks. That said, the mouse clicks feel a bit fragile as if the buttons aren’t stabilized.
Moving on to the design, the mouse features a proven design which unfortunately means it’s not a left-handed mouse. The ergonomic shape only works for right-handed users, but at least the mouse is super comfortable and fits all hand sizes. The build quality is superb and we appreciate that Razer decided to put huge glide pads on the mouse, ensuring a perfect glide on any material.
The cable is braided and durable, but it doesn’t feel stiff, which is great for playing fast-paced FPS games where even a small error caused by cable drag can be the difference between life and death. As for the downsides, the mouse is almost perfect. If you like the ergonomic design, don’t need a ton of buttons, and are ok with weighing a bit high at 82 grams, this is one of the best mice for FPS gaming.
- Excellent gaming performance
- Optical switches found on a midrange mouse
- The wide feet allow a glide without traction
- Excellent build quality
- The cable is durable but not rigid
- Right and left clicks may seem fragile
- A bit heavy for fans of ultralight mice
4. Corsair Nightsword RGB
Weight: 119-141 grams | Number of buttons: 8 | Connectivity: wired | DPI and polling rate: 18,000 DPI; 1000 Hz polling rate
Here is a heavy mouse for anyone who prefers heavier gaming mice for your FPS gaming needs. The Corsair Nightsword weighs 119 grams, but that’s just its base weight. The mouse comes with six weights in total, allowing users to switch between 119 and 141 grams for the best experience.
When it comes to design and build quality, this is an ergonomic mouse designed for right-handed people. It includes a wide thumb rest and a large body which is perfect for users with large hands. Having said that, this mouse should also be ideal for users with smaller hands as it is very comfortable to use and has a design suitable for different hand sizes. Gaming performance is excellent thanks to the 18,000 DPI optical sensor, excellently sculpted knobs for a better fit, and the cable that won’t bother you even during the most nerve-racking moments.
L’RGB fans will love a ton of RGB LED arrays placed all over the mouse, and sniper fans will likely put the sniper button (the button that lowers DPI while holding it) to good use. The only problem is, unless you have big hands, that sniper button will be really hard to hit in the heat of the moment. Plus, those little indentations on the surface of the mouse will be filled with all kinds of nasty stuff very quickly. And finally, if you don’t prefer thick, heavy mice, the Corsair Nightsword RGB is definitely not for you.
- Excellent ergonomic design
- Adjustable weight
- Superb gaming performance
- The Sniper button can be very useful for some players
- RGB galore
- Not for users with very small hands
- Not for gamers who prefer lightweight gaming mice
- The sniper button sometimes hard to reach
5. Logitech G502 Hero
The Logitech G502 Hero is well known for its multiple wonderful features. One of the features that make it so special and unique is its innovative design. The design is so unique and one of a kind that the creators must receive a special round of applause. It is quite well known for its efficient design system which is suitable for all kinds of gamers whether you are professional or not.
Comfort is a very important feature that should be considered before purchasing a gaming mouse. Long hours of gaming can be quite tiring and hectic. You don’t need the added stress of unwanted wrist or shoulder pain and other similar issues. So, to combat these issues, the Logitech G502 is the best option.
Its design is the most comfortable and even after hours of play, you will never feel like playing for years again. Each player has their own way of gripping the mouse. Some have a palm grip, some have a claw grip, while there are still others that have a fingertip grip. Knowing how to grip a mouse is essential for gamers. So, they should keep this factor in mind before purchasing a gaming mouse.
The Logitech G502 is a great option for any gamer who has a palm or a claw. It is constructed in such a way that your palm can rest comfortably on the surface. So you can move the mouse with maximum ease and comfort. The design has been improved over the years to ensure that customers are happy and satisfied.
The new creative design comes with a thumb rest. This is specially designed so that you can place your thumb to prevent it from hanging in the air. The thumb rest is also a great feature for anyone with a grip.
A claw grip is when you curl your fingers into a claw shape and only your fingers are in contact with the mouse, your palm stays in the air. In such a condition, a thumb rest is essential. This only adds to the comfort of the players. There is a downside which is that this design is not suitable for lefties.
If we talk about its level of performance, we can guarantee that the Logitech G502 will not disappoint you. Unlike the G402 model, this one does not have extreme specifications on use. It is quite easy to use and guarantees the best performance.
She was also considered an excellent mouse by professional gamers. What else do we want? This gaming mouse would ensure that you win any game possible. Now when you are sitting with your friends there is no chance that you will lose. Using the Logitech G502 would ensure you remain unbeatable. Such news is definitely music to our ears because no one wants to be seen as a loser.
- Very comfortable design
- Super efficient
- Has thumb buttons which prove to be very beneficial
- Excellent sensor and tracking features
- A little heavier
- The design is not suitable for left-handers
6. HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro
Weight: 95 grams | Number of buttons: 6 | Connectivity: wired | DPI and polling rate: 16,000 DPI; 1000 Hz polling rate
The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro is a great budget gaming mouse for FPS gaming. It weighs less than 100 grams (95 grams to be exact), has a very precise 16,000 DPI sensor, is very comfortable to use thanks to its ergonomic design, and it provides subtle RGB lighting which is quite nice. The build quality is excellent for a mouse sold at this price.
The body is durable, the plastic used on the body has a subtle texture and is pleasant to the touch, and the cable is braided and not too stiff. The side panel is made of sturdy plastic that won’t please everyone, but once you get used to it you realize that the coarse texture only increases grip.
Gaming performance is great not only because of the 16000 DPI sensor, but also because the additional buttons are very easy to reach, even by users with small hands, and because the mouse has quite large slide pads. Overall, for first-person shooter fans who like their mouse to be a bit bigger, the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro is the best choice in the economy category. Of course, the software used by the mouse is worse than any we’ve seen and the plastic used on the side panel won’t impress everyone, but for the price, it’s a fantastic mouse for FPS gaming.
- Excellent gaming performance
- Very comfortable to use
- The subtle RGB lighting is a great way for most users
- Very good build quality
- The cable feels durable but is not too stiff
- Not for fans of ultra-light gaming mice
- The plastic used on the side panel may be uncomfortable for some users
- Mouse software is quite disappointing
7. Corsair M65 Elite RGB
The Corsair M65 is a prime example of a gaming mouse specifically designed for FPS first-person shooter games. Corsair is a very well-known brand for FPS games. Since launching her first gaming mouse, she has grown a huge fan base.
Customers love their products and always ask for more with the good quality products they offer. The Corsair M65 Elite has also been specially designed with FPS gamers in mind. It has wonderful features and amazing quality which guarantees you have a great time playing.
Some of the benefits of purchasing this mouse are that it allows you to target accurately. In addition, the excellent speed and acceleration ensure that you will definitely win. So, this mouse should always be on your list.
There are a few things you should always look for in a good gaming mouse. One of those points is the dot per inch. Lower DPI causes the cursor to move and fly a lot. It is not good while you are playing because of the lack of control you have. The game is all about having good control over your character and that can only happen with the help of a good mouse. It is therefore important for a mouse to have a high DPI.
Although this is not essential to gain maximum control over the mouse and cursor, it is advisable to use a gadget with a higher DPI. Moreover, it would also increase your chances of winning. The Corsair M65 Elite comes with a DPI of 12000. This ensures very smooth cursor movement and results in exciting gameplay.
One cool feature that is not present in other FPS gaming mice is the sniper button. As the name suggests, just like the sniper, this button ensures that you have a very precise and precise game with the perfect targets. There are not many products on the market with such characteristics. Therefore, when you find one with all these unique features, you should immediately buy it.
In most cases, the sniper button is present for no real purpose. However, with the Corsair it’s not like that. They carefully designed this mouse to give each feature a specific purpose. Here the sniper button is working diligently to improve your whole gaming experience. Now when you sit with your friends and decide to have a series of games, don’t forget to keep this mouse handy. However, you need to keep one thing in mind.
This mouse is not suitable for fast-paced games like CS-GO and Overwatch. If you use this mouse to play these games, you may have some difficulty. On the other hand, however, the Corsair M65 Elite is the ideal gaming mouse for games like Call of Duty and Battlefield. This is due to the more realistic elements and the fact that you have to aim comparatively slowly.
- Great design
- Robust structure thanks to aluminum
- Keyboard shortcuts are placed in excellent positions
- Awesome DPI
- Quite heavy
- Lack of software
- Not suitable for fingertip grip