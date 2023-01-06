15 Best Mouse for Fortnite 2023 – With Low Latency And Great Performance

Computer mice can be designed for different uses, so it is important to find the best mouse for your specific needs. If you are looking for a Fortnite gaming mouse, you need a mouse with low latency and great performance to make it feel responsive and accurate.

Best Mouse for Fortnite Quick Ranking

If you are looking for the best mouse for the office, ergonomics will probably be the most important, as you will be using it for hours every day. Some may also prefer something wireless to get rid of cable clutter. Not all mouses are made for the same user, so it can be important to know what you are looking for.

1. Razer Viper Ultimate – Best Mouse For Fortnite

The best gaming Fortnite mouse we’ve reviewed so far is the Razer Viper Ultimate. This wireless mouse is very well built, and its low profile shape is surprising for fingertip grip users, though most people should be able to comfortably grip it with a claw as well.

It comes with a stylish charging station that also has RGB lighting, and you can control the mouse dock and lighting in the Razer Synapse software, as well as set your preferred performance settings. Its performance is outstanding, and it has a very wide adjustable CPI range that is very accurate when used at high speeds.

This mouse can also be used wired, and both connections have surprisingly low click latency. It also features the latest Razer cable, which is noticeably lighter and maintains fewer kinks than previous models. If you don’t need a wireless connection, you can also try the Razer DeathAdder V2, which works similarly but is considerably cheaper.

Unfortunately, this mouse may not be the best option for people who have fairly large hands due to the very small form factor of the mouse. If you like the specs of this mouse, but want something that fits better in the palm of your hand, take a look at the Ergo-shaped Razer Basilisk Ultimate.

It’s an excellent wireless mouse, especially FPS gaming, and it’s one of the best FPS mice we’ve tested.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Type: Standard

2. Glorious Model O – Best Budget Gaming Mouse

If you prefer super-light gaming mice, check out the Glorious Model O. It’s not wireless like the Razer Viper Ultimate, and its CPI range isn’t as wide, but it’s lighter and more suitable for people with big hands. It has a honeycomb design that helps keep the weight down, but still looks and feels very well-built.

It is very comfortable to use with any type of grip for people with medium and large hands. If you have small hands, you can also check out the Glorious Model O-, which is a smaller version of the same mouse, although we haven’t tested it yet.

Performance-wise, it has very low click latency, low CPI error, and minimal lift-off distance. The Glorious Model O compatible software also allows for a fair amount of customization, although unfortunately,

In general, if you want a wireless mouse with excellent overall performance, go for the Razer, but if you prefer a super-light gaming mouse, go for the Glorious.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Type: Standard

3. Logitech MX Master 3 – Best Budget Mouse For Fortnite

The best office mouse we’ve tested so far is the Logitech MX Master 3. This ergonomic mouse feels very comfortable and well-built, allowing you to quickly switch between three connected devices, be it PCs, MacBooks, or tablets. The built-in rechargeable battery means you don’t have to worry about switching from AAs, and it charges via USB-C instead of an old Micro-USB cable.

This mouse has six inputs that can be programmed within the great Logitech Options software. It also has a unique gesture-based button, which allows you to program various commands for when that button is pressed and the mouse is rolled in different directions.

The mouse has a unique mouse wheel that can automatically change to infinite scrolling, and it also has horizontal scrolling. You can also consider the older Logitech MX Master 2S, which is usually available for a lower price, although it generally doesn’t work as well.

Sadly, this mouse’s performance doesn’t match that of other gaming-focused options on this list, although you’re unlikely to notice it with everyday use. It’s also quite a bulky mouse, and while people with large hands shouldn’t have a problem with palm or claw grip, those with small hands might want to look elsewhere.

Overall, the Logitech MX Master 3 is an impressive mouse for people who take their work seriously and is among the best wireless mice we’ve tested.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Type: Standard

4. Logitech MX Vertical – Best Gaming Mouse For Fortnite

If you’re looking for a vertical mouse to help reduce pressure on your wrist, take a look at the Logitech MX Vertical. It doesn’t look as premium and well-built as the Logitech MX Master 3, and it doesn’t have the same scroll wheel and exclusive gesture controls, but its upright design is intended to reduce wrist strain by keeping it in a more natural position.

It is suitable for all hand sizes, depending on the type of grip you use, and has two side buttons that can be programmed using Logitech options. Unfortunately, its scroll wheel does not support infinite scrolling, and there is no horizontal wheel.

Overall, if you want an incredibly solid and robust office mouse that offers a host of nifty features, go with the MX Master 3, however, if you prefer the shape of vertical mice, the MX Vertical may be a good choice for you.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Type: Vertical

5. Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – Best Mouse For Fortnite

The Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB is the best Fortnite mouse we’ve tested so far. This dedicated Fortnite mouse has a 12-button side panel on its left side, which is great for having more input on the tip of the thumb. The panel is also movable, so you can easily place it in the most comfortable position for you.

This is also one of the better-built mice we’ve reviewed thanks to its sturdy aluminum frame and no loose parts. The performance of its sensor is also amazing, and it has a very wide CPI range, which can be easily adjusted within the software in increments of one, making it even more precise in finding your preferred settings.

Its click latency is also very low, and the mouse feels responsive. All buttons can be programmed within the software, which is great for Fortnite games. Unfortunately, although this mouse fits better in the palm of the hand, people with very large hands may have trouble feeling comfortable as the mouse is quite short.

Also, the cable is not the best and can be quite stiff, and has a lot of kinks. This is an incredibly built Fortnite mouse though, and the ability to move the 12-button side panel is a nice touch.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Type: Standard

6. Razer Viper Mini – Best Lightspeed Gaming Mouse

The best budget mouse we’ve tested so far is the Razer Viper Mini. This mouse is like a mini, wired version of the Razer Viper Ultimate.

It has the same shape, but in a noticeably smaller body, which makes it great for a fingertip grip. It’s almost as light as most ultralight gaming mice, but without the honeycomb pattern on the body. Its performance may not be as good as the Ultimate, but it is still quite surprising, especially considering its budget price.

It feels very responsive thanks to its very low click latency and uses Razer’s new cable which is very flexible and lightweight. It has an adjustable CPI of up to 8500, and you can customize its RGB strip and buttons within Razer’s great Synapse 3 software. Unfortunately, due to its small size, people with large hands will probably only be able to grip it comfortably with their fingertips, while the palm grip is only comfortable for people with small hands.

That said, overall this mouse performs extremely well and offers fantastic value for money.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Type: Standard

Buying Guide

There are many factors to consider before purchasing the best mouse for Fortnite. The following is a list of the most important factors:

DPI

A higher DPI means that the mouse will be more responsive to small movements, which can be helpful when aiming in Fortnite.

Now, you might be thinking that a higher DPI is always better. However, that’s not necessarily the case. A lot of professional Fortnite players actually prefer lower DPIs, because it gives them more control over their movements. If you’re just starting out, though, you might want to go with a higher DPI so you can get a feel for how the game is played.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you can adjust the DPI on most mice. So if you find that you’re not comfortable with a particular setting, you can always change it. Experiment until you find something that feels right for you.

Polling rate

This is the measure of how often the mouse communicates with the computer. A higher polling rate means that the mouse will be more responsive to movement, which can be helpful when playing fast-paced games like Fortnite.

The standard polling rate for most mice is 125Hz, but some gaming mice offer rates of up to 1000Hz. If you’re looking for the best possible performance, then you’ll want to choose a mouse with a high polling rate. However, keep in mind that a higher rate will also result in a higher price tag.

Weight

This is a personal preference, but some people prefer a lighter mouse while others prefer a heavier mouse. A lighter mouse may be easier to maneuver, while a heavier mouse may be more stable.

Button Placement and Customization

This is another personal preference, but some people prefer buttons that are easy to reach while others don’t mind reaching for them. You’ll want to experiment with different button placements to see what works best for you.

The number of buttons on a mouse can be important, depending on how you like to play Fortnite. Some people prefer to have a lot of buttons so they can map all their favorite commands to them, while others find it simpler to stick with just a few buttons. There are also mice with customizable buttons, which let you program them to do whatever you want.

Shape and Size

The shape and size of a mouse can be important for comfort and control. Some people prefer smaller mice because they’re easier to control, while others find larger mice more comfortable to use. And if you have big hands, you might want to look for an extra-large mouse.

Ergonomics

Another thing to keep in mind is ergonomics. You want a mouse that fits comfortably in your hand and won’t cause fatigue during long gaming sessions. There are many different shapes and sizes of gaming mice on the market, so it is important to find one that fits your hand size and grip style.

FAQ

What is the best budget mouse for Fortnite?

If you are looking for a budget mouse that offers good performance and is comfortable to use, then the Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse is a great option. It has a simple design and is very affordable, making it ideal for those on a tight budget.

If you are looking for a budget mouse with more features and customization options, then the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse is a good choice. It has more buttons than the Logitech G203 and also comes with adjustable DPI settings, so you can tailor it to your gaming needs.

Finally, if you want a cheap mouse that still offers decent performance, then the Redragon M686 Wireless Gaming Mouse is a good option. It doesn’t have as many features as the other two mice mentioned above, but it’s still a solid choice for those on a tight budget.

Is the G502 good for Fortnite?

The G502 is a great mouse for Fortnite. It’s comfortable to use, has a lot of buttons that can be programmed, and is very accurate. The only downside is that it’s a bit pricey.

What mouse does FaZe use?

The short answer is that they use a variety of different mice, depending on the player. For example, one of their CS: GO players, Olofmeister, uses the SteelSeries Rival 310. Another player, NiKo, uses the Zowie EC2-A.

Both of these mice are popular choices for professional gamers as they offer great performance and precision. However, there are many other excellent gaming mice out there that would also be suitable for use by the FaZe CS: GO, team.

What mousepads do Fortnite pros use?

One of the most popular choices among Fortnite pros is the Logitech G G740.

This mousepad is made of a high-quality material that provides a smooth surface for your mouse to glide across. It’s also large enough to accommodate both your keyboard and mouse, so you won’t have to worry about running out of space.

The Logitech G G740 is also comfortable to use and has a non-slip base, so you can focus on your game without worrying about your mousepad moving around.

Conclusion

We hope that this list of the best mouse for Fortnite has helped you in your search for the perfect tool to help you up your game. While there is no “one size fits all” answer when it comes to choosing a gaming mouse, we believe that any of the options on our list would be a great choice for most Fortnite players.