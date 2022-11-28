13 Best Motherboards For Video Editing 2022 – Beginner & Advanced

Making tradeoffs on your motherboard for video editing and visual effects can have dire consequences, for obvious reasons. It is sensible to invest in a good motherboard even if it costs you an arm and a leg to do so, however it may not be necessary.

With the launch of the 10th generation Intel processors and the 3rd generation AMD processors, different companies have released better motherboards than the existing ones.

There are many good motherboards at a decent price and there are also very high-end motherboards that provide spectacular performance. So choosing the right motherboard for you can be a daunting task.

The motherboard part is dominated by 2 main rivals, Intel and AMD. So depending on your processor, we will discuss the high-end options, as well as the budget options. So we will make 2 parts of this list. The first 3 options will be Intel boards and the last 3 will be AMD boards.

Since there are so many options on the market, how do you know which motherboard is ideal and works for your needs? We’ve reviewed some of the best motherboards available on the market so that we can get a little closer to finding the perfect option for you.

Best Motherboards For Video Editing Quick Ranking

1. MSI MEG Godlike Intel Z490 – Best Motherboards For Video Editing

Before I even get into the facts, I just want to say that it has the Divine name! That’s how good it is. You can’t go wrong in any way when choosing this motherboard. There is no better Intel motherboard than this one for video editing.

The specifications of this motherboard are spectacular! It has an E-ATX form factor and an LGA1200 socket. The matte finish looks impressive too. That’s why we think it would look great inside a tempered glass case. It is a must-buy for lovers of aesthetics.

The MSI Z490 has 4 DIMM sockets. And each of these DIMM sockets can hold up to 32GB of RAM at a time (128GB maximum capacity). It is also an excellent motherboard for high-end video editing as it supports Multi-GPU with NVIDIA SLI 2-way technology and AMD CrossFire 3-way technology.

It also has a good number of features. You’ll find Gen 4 M.2 Xpander-Z plugs. 10G Super LAN and 2.5G LAN make Internet connections much faster than normal boards. The frozen heat sink absorbs heat perfectly and looks great doing it. There is also a double-sided M.2 shield

The only thing to criticize is the price. However, for the features and looks that this motherboard offers, you shouldn’t think too much when choosing this motherboard. It is simply the best motherboard for video editing.

2. Asus ROG Maximus XII HERO – Best Motherboard for Video Editing

Not willing to spend that much behind the MSI Godlike but want most of the features from that motherboard? We have you covered! The Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero is the board to choose in this case. Although it is far from being a cheap board, this inexpensive board is not that expensive either.

So why do I call this value friendly? It still costs above average, right? Yes, that is true. But it has the features of very high-end motherboards and looks great in that. The ROG Maximus comes with the same Intel LGA 1200 socket as the Godlike. Therefore, it unleashes the maximum performance of the 10th generation Intel processors.

The ROG Maximus Power solution is of the highest possible quality. It comes with 14 + 2 power stages with a ProCool II power connector. The alloy chokes are of high quality and both combined provide enough power even when the CPU is at its limit. This laptop also has 4 x DIMMs (Max 128GB).

The ROG Maximus has a Dual Ethernet connector with 5 Gb and a Gigabit Ethernet connection connector. It also has other features like dual m.2 slots, USB 3.2 Gen 2 LAN shield, and WifI 6 slots. The board is also DIY-friendly as it has a pre-mounted I / O shield, BIOS Flashback, and FlexKey.

You can also customize this motherboard to the limit with ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, which includes RGB headers and Gen 2 addressable headers. And with all this, the motherboard gives off an aesthetic and very premium vibe.

However, the board does not have a listed PCIe 4.0 support. Other than that, the board is perhaps one of the best. And overall, it’s aesthetically and performance-friendly.

3. GIGABYTE Z490 UD – Best Motherboard for Gaming and Video Editing

For hunters of budget PC components, Gigabyte has always been a trustworthy name. That’s why we think the Gigabyte Z490 UD is Intel’s best-budget motherboard for video editing.

If you are a lover of minimalist design, then you will love the Gigabyte Z490. The Gigabyte Z490 supports 10th generation Intel Core processors. The VRM section also works quite well with Direct 11 + 1 Phase digital VRMs with DrMOS Stages.

Moving on, the motherboard features a matte black and silver finish and looks good aesthetically. Although it doesn’t have any RGB, you can’t expect much from a budget motherboard. The Integrated IO Armor provides good thermal protection and does not allow the board to heat up.

The motherboard follows a dual-channel DDR4 configuration (4 DIMM slots). It supports up to 128GB of RAM and is clocked at 4500MHz. This board also has two M.2 slots so you can easily connect two SSDs. This board is also cross-firing compatible, but we don’t recommend it. This motherboard also has a good number of I / O ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Our complaints? Not recommended for professional or diting high performance because it can overheat. And this mother is also not recommended for those who like RGB lighting. But if you’re on a budget these won’t matter much. So do it!

4. ASUS ROG Strix B550 F – Best Motherboard for Content Creation

One thing I like about AMD boards is that they are not necessarily overpriced. As such, the higher-priced boards are also in an affordable range. This is why I think the Asus ROG Strix B550-F is the best AMD motherboard for video editing.

The ASUS ROG Strix B550-F comes with the AM4 Socket and PCIe 4.0 slots. This is known as one of the most perfect pairings for 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. The power design of this motherboard is also high quality, as you will find 12 + 2 DrMOS power stages with high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors.

The ROG Strix B550-F board has quite optimized thermal solutions. Since you have a fanless VRM and chipset heatsinks with ASUS Stack Cool 3+, your board will never get hot. The networking options on this motherboard are solid too, as you’ll find 2.5Gb LANs with ASUS LANGuard.

The Rog Strix has a decent amount of connection options. For example, it has an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 4K @ 60HZ. It also has two M.2 (NVMe SSD) slots, one with PCIe 4.0 x4 connectivity. You’ll also get industry-leading AI noise-canceling microphone technology. This motherboard is also aesthetically pleasing, as you’ll find ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting.

To be honest, we didn’t find anything to criticize about this motherboard. This is one of the best motherboards overall. So don’t hesitate to choose this one.

5. Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570 Plus – Best X570 Motherboard for Video Editing at Budget

Next, we have the Asus AM4 tuf Gaming X570-Plus. And in our eyes, it provides the same and, in some cases, better performance than the Asus ROG Strix motherboard. But the price is roughly the same!

The ASUS TUF Gaming x570-Plus is compatible with 2nd and 3rd generation Ryzen processors. You’ll notice that the board has a decent number of I / O ports, including two M.2 drives, USB 3.2 Gen2 ports.

The TUF X570-Plus is built with military-grade TUF components. That is why it is very durable. It also has an improved power design with 12 + 2 Dr. MOS power stages. It combines high-side and low-side MOSFETs and drivers in one package, making power flow more efficient during video editing sessions.

The motherboard has a very good cooling system as it comes with an Active PCH heatsink, VRM heatsink, M.2 heatsink, hybrid fan headers, and Fan Xpert 4. Network options are also quite diverse with Bluetooth 5.0 and TUF LANguard. And finally, this motherboard has 4DIMM slots that can hold up to 128GB of RAM at a time.

However, it does not have a USB 3.1 Gen2 port on the front panel. And it’s the only thing stopping us from declaring it the best AMD motherboard. But don’t get us wrong. It is still one of the best motherboards from AMD and you should go for it if you like it.

6. GIGABYTE B550 AORUS Elite – Best Motherboard for 4K Video Editing

For the latter, we thought going for the Gigabyte B550 Aorus elite would be a good option. As it’s decently priced and has lots of good features, it might just be the budget AMD motherboard option you’re looking for.

The Aorus B550 supports 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors. It has dual-channel non-ECC unbuffered DDR4 up to 128GB (x4). The power solution is also quite efficient as you will find True 12 + 2 Phases digital VRM solution with DrMOS 50A.

The Aorus B550 elite prioritizes low temperatures, which is why it comes with an advanced thermal design with extended surface heat sinks. The board is quite durable and sleek looking, as you’ll notice it’s matte black with the Aorus logo illuminated.

Another thing to note is that you will find an ultra-durable PCIe 4.0 x16 slot in the B550 Aorus Elite. It comes with an ultra-fast dual NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot. The M.2 slots are protected with thermal protection. This motherboard also has AMP-UP audio with ALC1200 and WIMA capacitors

However, the audio solution needs an upgrade, and other than that it is a solid motherboard both in terms of aesthetics and performance.

Things to Consider Before Buying

1. CPU Socket

When choosing a motherboard for video editing, it’s important to consider the CPU socket. Not all motherboards have sockets that support the processors used in video editing; in particular, some Intel processors don’t fit into some AMD sockets.

If you’re using an Intel processor, be sure to buy a motherboard with a socket that supports it. If you’re using an AMD processor, be sure to check the socket type before buying a motherboard. Most AMD processors use AM4 sockets, but there are also APU (accelerated processing units) and A-series chipsets that use AM3 and FM2 sockets respectively.

Tip: If you don’t know which socket your processor uses, look it up online. Most motherboard manufacturers provide detailed information about their products on their websites.

2. Memory

A good motherboard for video editing will have a lot of memory, enough to handle the high-resolution and complex tasks that come with the job. Video editors need plenty of RAM to keep track of footage and changes, as well as render projects quickly.

3. Storage

Before buying a motherboard for video editing, think about the storage you need. A lot of motherboards have six or more expansion slots, making it easy to add extra hard drives or memory. However, some editors may only need four or five slots. If you’re not sure how much storage you’ll need, check out guide on how to calculate your media size.

4. Chipset

If you’re looking to buy a motherboard for video editing, make sure to consider the chipset first. A good chipset will help improve overall performance and stability, making your editing process smoother.

There are many different chipsets available for editing, so it’s important to choose one that is specifically designed for this type of computing.

FAQs

1. Does motherboard matter for video editing?

Motherboards play an important role when it comes to video editing. They are responsible for the overall performance of your computer. This includes both the CPU and GPU.

2. What specs do I need for video editing?

To edit videos, you will need a motherboard that has a processor that is at least equal to the requirements of the software you plan to use. You will also need RAM and an installation of the software you plan to use.

3. How much RAM do I need to video edit?

The more RAM you have, the better your experience will be. For example, 32GB of RAM is ideal for video editing. However, if you don’t have that much RAM, the system will start to lag and slow down. In that case, you might want to consider upgrading your memory.

4. Is SSD worth it for video editing?

SSD definitely offers faster loading times and better performance when it comes to video editing, but the final decision lies with the user. It is important to note that not all SSDs are created equal and it is highly recommended to do your research before making a purchase.

Conclusion

When deciding which motherboard will serve you best for video editing, there are a couple of things in the form of motherboard features to think about before making the purchase.

First of all, when you think about the graphics cards, especially if you intend to have several in your machine, you should consider getting a motherboard that supports Crossfire for NVIDIA and SLI for AMD. Another point to consider should be the M.2 slots for your solid-state drive. Finally, the processor that comes with your machine is also critical; This is because depending on whether it is an AMD Ryzen processor or an Intel processor, you will need different chipsets, that is, the X470 and the Z390 respectively.

Remember that motherboards come in various form factors, such as the common mini E-ATX and ITX or the more common Micro ATX and ATX. Typically, most machines support multiple form factors, so you don’t have to worry about which one to buy.

However, you need to be careful about the motherboard plugs that your processor sticks to so you don’t get caught off guard.

Also, keep in mind that some of the best motherboards on the market are designed for games and gamers, and just because something is cheap doesn’t necessarily translate to poor quality. Don’t be afraid to make a purchase just because after reading reviews and researching, you find that motherboards have the pun or games on the package.