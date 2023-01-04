10 Best Motherboards For Ryzen 7-2700X 2023 – Turn Your CPU into a Powerhouse

When it comes to optimal processing performance, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the best motherboards for Ryzen 7-2700X. With this, you are given the smart advantage of flawless functionality.

Whether you are a novice PC builder or an expert, you understand that the two most important factors to look for are functionality and quality. But to further maximize the performance of a Ryzen processor, it is necessary to own a compatible and equally outstanding motherboard.

However, there are many options on the market, so you should choose the best motherboard for Ryzen 7 2700X. With so many options for sale, it is undeniable that it is difficult to choose the best for you. Well, this article is complete with features and specifications of the following products that you are sure to love.

In this review, we have compiled a list of the best motherboards for Ryzen 7 2700x, you can choose from them according to your requirements.

Our Recommended for Motherboard for Ryzen 7-2700X

1. Asus ROG Strix B450F – Best Motherboards For Ryzen 7-2700X

At the top of the list of the best motherboards for Ryzen 7-2700X, we have the most trusted brand of gamers: Asus. This motherboard is super fast, especially when paired with the Ryzen processor.

Perhaps the biggest downside to this product is its compatibility to fit in the case. This has great benefits, one of which is that it can maximize your processor speed and connectivity. With this, you are confident that you can maximize your performance.

Also, you don’t need to worry about the plate; it will not run the risk of melting or catching fire. Since it is equipped with a cooling system, you are sure that it can withstand the high temperatures of the system.

If you like to overclock your system and test your computer’s speed limit, this motherboard is sure to have you covered. It is equipped with auto-tuning technology that can ensure the optimal speed of your computer. This can provide stability even if you overclock.

More, it comes with RGB LEDs and a lighting strip. It works as a diagnostic tool that informs you when there is a problem with the hardware. Also, it has a built-in I / O shield, which makes installation easy, just like plug and play.

The firmware used is BIOS, which allows you to configure the motherboard without problems. Without a doubt, this product will allow you to build your PC from scratch effortlessly. Since it has additional ports, it is possible to update it in the future.

Given its top-notch features (excellent connectivity, high speed, optimal performance cooling system, excellent autotuning technology, and ease of installation and configuration), this Asus product is definitely a good choice.

Specs

Brand: Asus

Model: ROG Strix B450-F Gaming

Weight: 2.9 pounds

CPU: Socket AM4 for AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation / Ryzen 1st Generation / Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors

Chipset: AMD B450

Characteristics

Excellent connectivity and high speed

It comes with a high-performance cooling system.

Equipped with excellent autotuning technology

Easy setup and configuration

It has additional ports, so it is possible to upgrade Gaming: the best motherboard for Ryzen 2700X

2. MSI Arsenal B450 – Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7 2700X

Amplify your gaming and achieve that competitive edge with your best motherboards for Ryzen 7 2700x using the best gaming motherboard from MSI. It has an M.2 slot that can upgrade your computer at lightning speed. Of course, this circuit board can make your PC run at its best performance.

With this, you can maximize the full speed of your mobo without overheating. It only exerts low temperature, thus minimizing the risk of overheating. In addition, it can be used with DDR4 memory up to 4000 MHz.

Much more, it has an HD sound booster that is sure to bring you an impressive gaming experience. It’s certainly perfect for high-end gaming. The minor issue with this board though, if used with the best motherboards for Ryzen 7 2700x, was its retention brackets.

The material used is poor-quality plastic. Also, you must be careful when maneuvering ports; this could easily damage these parts. Overall, this mobo is quite durable.

So if you are building or upgrading your gaming PC, it is an ideal choice as it comes with an excellent center stand. Since it supports multi-core, you are sure to have great performance in games.

Also, you can use the BIOS flash button with ease. Updating it will surely be very simple. Since it comes with pre-installed configurations, overclocking and changing the speed of the RAM can be done effortlessly.

Also, this platform supports up to 64GB, so updating it has no problem. As a bonus, it comes with extra slots for your extra stuff. In general, this is the best option for PC games.

Specs

Brand: MSI

Model: B450 TOMAMAX

Weight: 2.99 pounds

CPU: Supports 1st, 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen ™, Ryzen ™ with Radeon ™ Vega Graphics, 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen ™ with Radeon Graphics ™ and Athlon ™ desktop processors with Radeon ™ Vega graphics for Socket AM4

Chipset: AMD B450

Characteristics

Ultra-fast connectivity and stable performance

Equipped with a flash BIOS button for easy setup

Has an excellent cooling system

Comes with excellent gaming audio

Multi-core compatible

3. GIGABYTE B450M DS3H – Best Gaming Motherboard for 2700X

Next on our list is a product made by GIGABYTE, one of the most trusted options for PC users, both professionals, and beginners. So if you are thinking of building a rig on a budget, this board is the right choice for you.

Hands down, this is the best budget motherboard for Ryzen 2700X. It can be used not only for your home and office PC but also for light gaming.

The absence of built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is a downside to this mobo. Unlike the first two boards on this list, it doesn’t have a flash BIOS button. But then this product is relatively easy to use. Also, overclocking cannot be done completely as you have to enter the presets manually.

Much more, you are sure that you can keep the temperature low whenever you use the PC for a long time, thanks to the CPU fan and the case fan header. Similarly, it has ports that can host multiple plugins. This can also support multiple outputs for display, ideal if you need to use multiple displays.

Another great feature of this product is its LED lights. With this, the platform will look cooler. It has a toggle switch, so you have the discretion to turn the lights on or off.

Since the board comes in a compact size, it gives space between the RAM slots and the CPU cooler. This mobo can surely provide optimal functionality, making it ideal for your home and office PC.

Without a doubt, this device offers excellent value for money. You are guaranteed great performance without compromising affordability.

Specs

Brand: GIGABYTE

Model: B450M DS3H

Weight: 1 pound

CPU: AMD 1st and 2nd Gen Ryzen Processors / Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors

Chipset: AMD B450

Characteristics

Economic

Compact device

Comes with multiple USB ports

Supports multiple displays

Ensures optimal functionality and performance

4. ASUS ROG Strix X470F – Best Budget-friendly Motherboard for 2700X

Well, this article is the second motherboard from ASUS, a plug-and-play mobo for gaming PC developers. It is equipped with qualities that a PC creator and gamer could ask for.

Now, you can maximize the features of the PC you plan to build with the best motherboards for Ryzen 7 2700x. Like any other motherboard, this also has a downside.

More specifically, each function requires a specific program. So in order for you to improve its functionality, you need to download all these programs, which is quite complicated. This also means that it requires several system resources if you are going to run them.

However, this platform is an ideal choice for your best motherboards for Ryzen 7 2700x, whether you are a newbie or a PC building expert. It has an onboard BIOS that is easy to configure. Much more, the storage is huge and the RGB light is perfect for those who like to illuminate it with neon.

Since the ASUS signature IO shield is pre-installed, you can hide the M.2 card any way you like. Also, you don’t have to worry about overheating when playing games. It has multiple fan heads, which keeps the temperature low while you play.

Additionally, you can overclock your system to at least 3400 MHz. The BIOS can be updated, allowing your computer to run big. If you want optimal sound quality, this board comes with built-in audio.

With these features at hand, you are sure to enjoy a premium gaming experience.

Specs

Brand: ASUS

Model: ROG Strix X470-F Gaming

Weight: 3.5 lbs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 2 AM4 and 7th Generation Athlon Processors

Chipset: AMD X470

Characteristics

Smart, high-speed design

Easy-to-configure BIOS

Equipped with large storage

Excellent temperature control

Supports plug and play

5. ASRock AB350M PRO4 – Best Premium Motherboard for 2700X

If you want to build an ATX-capable gaming PC on a budget, this board is perfect for you. Of course, you will be provided with the same functions as the full ATX versions. Performance-wise, you will love this product from ASRock, known as the best MicroATX motherboard for 2700X.

Perhaps the biggest downside to this hob is that it freezes and runs slowly after frequent use. But then, this inconvenience is compensated with all the characteristics that it has. It can certainly provide you with optimal performance, even if you overclock.

This product can help you enjoy unlimited games with friends. You don’t have to worry about overheating, so you’re sure it won’t crash (contradicting other users’ complaints). Thanks to the supercooling method used in it. You can keep temperatures considerably low to avoid overheating problems.

Just plug it in and go, and you’re done. Through the picture-to-picture guide, BIOS installation is a breeze. There is no need to upgrade when used with the best motherboards for Ryzen 7 2700x either, as you can use it right out of the box.

Much more, it looks great, given its compact and robust design. If you don’t like flashy lights like the other board on this list, this product is definitely for you.

Specs

Brand : ASRock

Model: AB350M PRO4

Weight: 2.4 pounds

CPU: AMD Socket AM4 A-series APU and Ryzen CPU

Chipset: AMD Promontory B350

Characteristics

Easy to set up, just plug and play

Equipped with an excellent cooling system

Compact and robust design

Less risk of overheating

Comes with picture-to-picture guide

6. ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Extreme – Best MicroATX (mATX) Motherboard for 2700X

If you are looking for a motherboard that is packed with top-notch features, you can always rely on Asus. And yes, this is already the third of the same brand on the list. Without a doubt, it is a motherboard made for extreme overclockers.

Now you can build your PC and overclock anything you want using the best 2700X overclocking motherboard. Like the other motherboards on this list, this also has a major drawback; you have a problem with BIOS updates.

Since the BIOS flash button must be used to update, it takes a while to complete the whole process. However, don’t worry; anything else will surely work just fine.

Installing this equipment is very simple. Although it does not require a flash BIOS, it will provide you with many tuning options, whenever necessary. Of course, you can maximize your speed after overclocking the processor.

Also, you don’t have to worry about overheating or freezing your PC. This board has premium features, including liquid nitrogen overclocking support and water cooling support.

Much more, the platform comes with the “Safe Boot” button, which allows you to troubleshoot within an operating system. With this, you can push the limits of the best motherboards for Ryzen 7 2700x while maintaining all-core stability. Not to mention, the secure slots are firm enough and support a heavyweight GPU.

Perhaps, what makes this mobo special is its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The bottom line is that if you want to overclock, you have to use a top-notch motherboard for your Ryzen 2700X.

Specs

Brand : ASUS

Model: ROG Crosshair VI Extreme

Weight: 2.90 pounds

CPU: AMD Socket for AMD Ryzen / 7th Generation A-series / Athlon processors

Chipset: AMD X370

Characteristics

Extreme overclocking support

Has a dynamic cooling system

Supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Comes with updated BIOS

Can carry a heavyweight GPU

7. GIGABYTE B450 I AORUS PRO – Best Motherboard for Overclocking 2700X

Who would doubt GIGABYTE products? Well, this motherboard is already the second from the same brand on this list. If you are looking for something that is compact yet powerful, choose the best mini ITX motherboard for 2700X.

But it also has its downsides. First, you have an audio system problem that tends to ring. Since it is generally designed for home and office use, the BIOS has limited options.

That just means that if you really don’t like high-end gaming so that you will only be using your PC for everyday work, then this is the platform for you. Yes, it is not for overclocking, but it is sure to give you an incredibly smooth performance.

It comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing for maximum connectivity. Much more, the board is made of high-quality and durable materials. Since the size is small and portable, it is ideal for limited space.

This product also has rugged ports for USB and HDMI. It can certainly support multiple displays.

Specs

Brand: GIGABYTE

Model: B450 I Auros Pro Wifi

Weight: 1.9 lbs

CPU: 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors / Radeon Vega Graphics Processors / 1st Gen Processors

Chipset: AMD B450

Characteristics

Ensures Powerful and Smooth Performance

Comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Made of high-quality and durable materials.

Equipped with multiple ports for USB and HDMI

Optimal portability

Factors to Consider Before Buying

Form Factor

The form factor of the motherboard can have a major impact on its performance and capabilities. For the Ryzen 7-2700X processor, it’s recommended to select an ATX, mATX or Mini ITX board as they are designed with specific features optimized for the Ryzen 7-2700X processor.

CPU Socket

You will also need to ensure that your choice of the motherboard has the AMD AM4 socket which is compatible with Ryzen 7-2700X processors as well as other Ryzen CPUs released in recent years.

RAM Compatibility & Expansion Options

Motherboards for Ryzen processors usually support dual channel DDR4 memory with speeds up to 3200 MHz, however, it’s important to check the exact implications on RAM speed when selecting motherboards from different manufacturers as this can vary from board to board.

Expandability options available are also important; some boards may come with several PCIe slots including M2 slots while others may limit their connectivity accordingly – so it’s worth looking out for when buying motherboards for your new system build or upgrade.

Motherboard manufacturers often include several BIOS features such as Overclocking Assistance, Advanced Fan Control and backup & reset options which make adjusting settings quick and easy – so always check out what BIOS features are included before making your decision.

Additionally, you should keep in mind how often there might be support updates available – manufacturers such as Asus offer ongoing updates whereas other brands may only provide them sporadically which could potentially impact system stability or performance going forward over time if left unchecked.

Socket Type

Socket types provide the physical and electrical connection between a CPU and its supporting components. The Ryzen 7-2700X process requires an AM4 Socket, meaning that you will have to look for motherboards that include this socket type to ensure compatibility.

Other than CD/DVD drives, additional storage capabilities, memory slots and PCIe slots, be sure to check before buying a motherboard if its supports your Ryzen 7-2700X’s AM4 socket type.

Also, make sure to look at the features like chipset types used by board manufacturers usually range from A320 to X470. Motherboard features like overclocking potential, VRM cooling technology and audio real estate are a few other important aspects you should consider when you decide on what type of MB for your specific build. It may also be worth looking into:

Overclocking potential

VRM cooling technology

Audio real estate

Number of USB ports available

Chipset

The chipset affects many aspects of the board, and AMD has designed its motherboards with specific chipsets in mind. Generally speaking, the higher the chipset number (such as X370 or X470), the better the performance and features your board will offer.

The most common chipsets used for Ryzen 7-2700X motherboards are the B350, B450 and X370. All three offer different levels of features and performance, so you’ll want to decide which one is best for your needs. The B350 chipsets offer good performance and basic features at a relatively low price point, while both X370 and B450 support advanced features like overclocking, dual graphics cards, additional USB ports and NVMe storage devices.

When looking at motherboards, you’ll also want to consider whether or not it has BIOS protection. This allows your motherboard to stay up-to-date with the latest changes in technology without needing a physical update. Choosing this feature can help prevent bugs and improve stability over time. Popular brands such as MSI, Gigabyte and Asus all have high-end boards with BIOS protection included—look for boards that have ‘BIOS Flashback’ listed as a feature or function.

Memory Support

This processor can generally support up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM at speeds from 2133MHz up to 3400MHz. It is important to note that not all motherboards can support such high speeds so it is important to research your motherboard to see what it can handle.

Additionally, motherboards typically require a certain kind of memory slot layout and type. The Ryzen 7-2700X requires either dual or quad-channel memory slots and these need to be compatible with the board you choose. If there isn’t enough support for the type of RAM you want then it is best to look at other options that are more suitable.

Finally, it is worth looking into any installed or additional features on your motherboard such as overclocking capabilities, overvoltage protection and XMP (Extreme Memory Profiles). These features can help improve performance and increase stability when using high-performance RAM so they should be taken into consideration when buying your board.

Expansion Slots

The total number of expansion slots available on the motherboard will depend largely on the size and form factor of the board.

The four basic types of expansion slots commonly encountered and compatible with Ryzen 7-2700X processors are PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect) Express cards, AGP (Accelerated Graphics Port) cards, PCI cards, and ISA (Industry Standard Architecture) cards. Compatibility with certain types of cards may vary due to motherboard differences, but in general, all four types will work with Ryzen 7-2700X motherboards.

PCIe expansion slots come in two sizes: x1s for low-power devices such as soundcards or add-on WiFi-connected devices, and x16s for more powerful components such as graphics cards or RAID cards. All modern motherboards should have at least one PCIe x16 slot; some boards may also include multiple x16 slots such as dual x8 or quad x4 configurations.

AGP is an older technology dating back to 1997 however it’ll still support most modern GPUs, though most recent graphics card models use the more versatile PCIe interface available with newer motherboards. Again, single or multiple AGP slots can be found on different boards – depending on size/form factor – that allow for up to 4x data rates which is sufficient for most purposes.

PCI slots usually offer lower performance than PCIe but they still remain useful since they support add-ons such as a network adapter or sound card models that don’t require high bandwidth from the mainboard plus some versions can also provide additional power when needed by those specific devices thereby helping improve overall system performance.

ISA slots were developed before PCI technology but only very few boards still incorporate this type of slot mainly targeting backward compatibility requirements – although during their heyday ISA was used extensively for expansion. Modern ISA slot designs support speeds up to 8MHz along 64-bit address space.

However, this type of slot is better suited to less intensive tasks rather than gaming applications that are mainly reliant on high-speed data transfers so if possible it’s best avoided if speed is one of your primary concerns when building your new PC build using a Ryzen 7-2700X processor – otherwise using them won’t hurt your performance overall.

Price Range

Price is an important factor when buying a motherboard for Ryzen 7-2700X, as levels of quality vary drastically between price points. The budget options typically offer basic standard features, while higher-end models boast additional capabilities such as PCIe 4.0, high overclocking speeds, reliable CPU power delivery and better cooling options.

Motherboards with premium components have more longevity due to the durability of the materials and components used. Generally speaking, more expensive feature-heavy boards are best for building powerful gaming computers. Budget pc builds should use a more affordable but still reasonably capable board.