10 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 9-5950X 2022 – For Top Gaming Experience

AMD Zen 3 CPUs have burst onto the scene with impressive performance. The top-tier offering is the Ryzen 9 5950X – it takes the latest-gen 3950X 16-core formula in a consumer CPU and adds Zen3’s next-gen single-core performance to make a CPU that can really do it all. This processor dominates the gaming and productivity benchmarks, making it the most versatile CPU available today.

To make sure you get the best out of it, you need a motherboard with the connectivity and features to meet your demands. Whether you’re exploring the limits on an overclocking rig, using it as the core of a productivity workstation, or just wanting to play around with the best chip available today, we have recommendations for the motherboard you need to make sure the Ryzen 5950X excels.

The Ryzen 5950X is notable not only for its capabilities but also for its efficiency – AMD cites a thermal design power of just 105 W, while peak loads see it draw around 140 watts. The consequences of this are twofold when you consider building your PC.

First of all, most CPU coolers are capable of dissipating this heat, giving you a wider selection of coolers for your PC, and any AM4 socket-compatible cooler will fit. Second, almost all B550 and X570 motherboards have voltage regulation circuits (VRMs) that are more than ready to power this chip.

Again, this frees up your options among options despite pairing them with this top-tier CPU. All in all, this is an excellent coup for AMD, against current Intel Comet lake CPUs which cannot match performance but come close to 250-watt power consumption while trying.

Best Motherboard For Ryzen 9 5950X – Top Rated

1. MSI MEG X570 Unify – Best Motherboard For Ryzen 9-5950X

Plates MSI X570 MEG Unify has long been unconditional time overclocking and this motherboard X570, X570 Unify MSI MEG is no exception. It has a serious provenance, with overclocking records on Ryzens Zen 2 CPUs. There are a number of overclocking features including onboard power and reset buttons and a full debugging panel for faster troubleshooting as you explore. the limits of your CPU and RAM.

It uses a pair of EPS 8-pin connectors to guarantee enough power to the 14-phase CPU VRM, and those VRMs are extensively dissipated with a heat pipe to keep temperatures under control. The only missing overclocking feature is a dual BIOS.

However, the flexibility of the MSI X570 BIOS and power limits are not an issue due to the 5950X’s efficiency, which means you won’t have a problem extracting the full potential of the CPU without having to switch between BIOS.

Beyond that, there’s a 2.5Gbps LAN courtesy of a Realtek LAN controller, a number of USB ports, and a high-quality ALC 1220 audio chip. Its network connectivity is enhanced with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth. Two of the three PCIe 4.0 slots support PCIe 4.0, while the three M.2 slots offer PCIe 4.0 support with one routed directly to the CPU and two through the X570 chipset.

Finally, there are a host of RGB headers and five system fan headers, plus a CPU fan and a pump header. This feature-rich board is all you need to extract the full potential from your Ryzen 5950X.

2. ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero – Best Overclocking Motherboard for Ryzen 9 5950X

The ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero is a high-end X570 motherboard with a ridiculously long name and an even longer spec list. Taking the already impressive original features of the X570 Crosshair VIII and developing it, the “dark” version of this board has improved the 90A power stages and eliminates the much-ridiculed chipset fan.

It has features including dual LAN (2.5 Gbps and 1 Gbps), exceptionally strong 14 + 2 phase VRM and extensive heat sink, as well as built-in power and Clears CMOS buttons and a debug panel.

It’s one of the few boards to include water loop monitoring sensors, making this board an excellent base for your perfect build enthusiast. The plate aesthetics are clean and mature with brushed aluminum and the ROG logo in RGB.

ASUS makes a great game of high-end audio solutions with premium audio components and a SupremeFX S1220 sound chip and high-end capacitors in the output stage.

Overall, this board has a rich feature set and desirable aesthetics, combined with the ability to run a Ryzen 5950X on the edge without a hitch. It’s a great all-around option for the most demanding enthusiasts building with the Zen 3 5950X.

3. Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite – Best Enthusiast Motherboard for Ryzen 9 5950X

If you’re looking to build the best gaming and streaming gear around the Ryzen 5950X, then the Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite offers a wallet-friendly but full-featured motherboard.

The specification is solid across the board with a strong voltage supply circuit and a 12 + 2 phase design.

The audio codec is the functional ALC1200 chip, perfect for gaming sound output, while there are a pair of NVMe-compatible M.2 slots for fast boot drives and six SATA ports for extensive storage options.

The BIOS has a ‘Q-flash’ option so you can update the BIOS without a supported CPU, which is important if you want to buy the board now while waiting for a 5950X to be available, as you will be able to update the BIOS if it is not supported out from the box.

It has a full range of BIOS overclocking and monitoring options so you can optimize your system.

The Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite is a motherboard with all the features you need to get the most out of a Ryzen 5950X, without spending money that is best spent on the best GPU you can afford to make the most powerful 5950X gaming PC possible.

4. Gigabyte B550 Vision D – Best Gaming Motherboard for Ryzen 9 5950X

It might seem strange to include a B550 motherboard in the lineup to pair it with AMD’s high-end CPU, but the Gigabyte B550 Vision D has features that make it ideal for video production – this motherboard has 2 Thunderbolt ports and LAN ports. dual.

This allows you to connect a large number of high-speed drives and enjoy fast data transfer and transfer. This is vital to optimizing the workflow of a content producer working on high-resolution footage.

The rest of the board’s specification is uncompromised, with dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot to allow a powerful GPU to aid rendering. Quadro QVL has also been tested for professional Nvidia graphics cards.

CPU power delivery is up to the task of running the Ryzen 5950X at full throttle with 12 + 2 phases, while this board has passed Puget Systems’ strict qualification process for use in its range systems. high.

This board is a very interesting option from Gigabyte and fuses a high-end look with vital features for content creators while keeping costs and complexity low by using the B550 chipset. It’s a great option for a videography workstation built around the Ryzen 5950X.

5. ASUS ROG Strix X570 I – Best Mini-ITX Motherboard for Ryzen 9 5950X

It has become a source of pride for small form factor enthusiasts to squeeze the latest and most powerful CPUs into the smallest form factor cases available. To support this desire, there are very few X570 Mini ITX motherboards, but the ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming takes our pick as the best fit for the Ryzen 5950X.

It uses an innovative design that integrates a small fan into the IO board heat sink and uses a heat pipe to draw heat away from the chipset. All of this helps to ensure that the chipset and 8 + 2 phase power stages can be adequately cooled under the demands of the 5950X.

Given the limitations of the ITX platform, Asus has crammed everything possible into this motherboard, including a pair of M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots for high-speed NVME storage drives, 8 USB ports in total, including 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 with one of those being Type C. The audio output is handled by the high-quality SupremeFX S1220A codec chip, and there is also Wifi6 and Bluetooth built-in.

Asus has put a lot of thought into the heat sink, given the limited space on the board, the electric MOSFETs have a heat pipe and a heat sink, and the rear IO board is vented to help hot air escape. The M.2 slots and chipset use a compact stacked heatsink design and low noise fan to keep them at comfortable operating temperatures.

Overall, the board has a sleek anodized aesthetic with an RGB “ROG” logo and an RGB LED strip on the edge. This board represents the pinnacle of the X570 chipset in a small form factor motherboard.

6. MSI MEG X570 ACE – Best 5950X Motherboard for Videographers

X570 is the domain of content creators: From video playback to 3D content generation, the Ryzen 5950X is unrivaled in power. The MSI MEG X570 ACE has all the bases covered. It has a strong 12-phase VRM design that will happily push the Ryzen 9 CPU to its full potential.

There are 3 M.2 slots so you can run a mix of PCIe 4.0 NVME drives and slower but very useful PCIe 3 drives as your needs develop. One oddity about this board is that it has only 4 SATA ports – if you’re planning on a SATA drive array, you’ll want to look at the ASROCK X570 Creator or consider a PCIe to SATA expansion card.

Dual 2.5G and Gigabit LAN enable fast networking for file ingest and delivery, while WiFi 6 adds a useful networking option. The rear I / O panel includes four high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one of which is USB-C.

Overall, this board packs a great balance of performance and features for content creators to create without spending too much budget that it could go into other essential components.