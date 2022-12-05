12 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7-5800X 2022 – Top Gaming Desktop Processors

AMD’s revered Ryzen 5,000 series is without a doubt one of the most impressive series. At this point, it’s safe to say that AMD has made a lot of improvements to the overall architecture, and this time the Ryzen processors will be much better.

In our opinion, the Ryzen 7 5800X is the sweet spot for both gaming and productivity. It will give you excellent value for money. Choosing the best motherboard for Ryzen 7-5800X can be a difficult task for someone new to the market, but we are here to make things easy for everyone.

This roundup plans to go through all the more acceptable options that are available when it comes to motherboards, so our readers don’t have to go through any confusion. After all, as someone who has built many computers in the past, choosing the correct parts list can be a difficult process.

Choosing the best motherboard here is not going to be difficult. If you have purchased motherboards before, you will have the experience and the idea of how to do it now. The only difference here is that this time, you are choosing a motherboard for a processor that has yet to be released.

Top Picks Motherboards for Ryzen 7-5800X Reviews

1. Asus ROG X570 – Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7-5800X

I’d understand if you’d seen this motherboard on our list multiple times because we’ve honestly been putting it here for a reason, of course. Asus motherboards have always been solid, and if you want an uncompromising approach, Asus is the way to go.

The motherboard we have is your top-of-the-line Asus ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Formula, at least as far as Ryzen motherboards go, you can’t find any better than this unless you go to Threadripper, but for now, this is it. top-of-the-line offer.

Asus has done a great job with all of their Formula motherboards, this also includes those of the competition. Everything you can dream of from an enthusiast-level motherboard is available here. Water-cooled VRMs, great aesthetics, tons of connectors, powerful power delivery phases, and everything in between. Asus really gives you the performance you want.

I’ve also been using the Formula motherboard in one of my main rigs, and I can tell you that when it comes to performance, nothing comes close. Of course, this motherboard isn’t for everyone, and we’ve come to understand it now, but if you’re buying a Ryzen 7 5800X, this is something that will serve you well.

Not only that, your future updates will feel right at home with this motherboard as well. So, I can assure you that you are getting the power you deserve.

Right from the start, I can tell you that the Asus ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Formula is not the motherboard that is for the faint of heart. Where, in it, there is a motherboard that is made for people who are looking for the best possible performance just because they want to get something that has no compromises.

It’s the motherboard that’s designed to overclock your processor and give you the performance you’d want if you’re looking to achieve the highest possible benchmark scores.

Specs

Supports 2nd, 3rd and 5th generation Ryzen processors.

Premium thermal design keeps everything cool.

High-performance networks with MU-MIMO.

5-way optimization.

Processor socket: AM4.

PCIe 4.0.

Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots.

NEW GENERATION WIFI 6.

Available memory slots: 4

Maximum Memory: 128 GB

Pros Impressive aesthetics.

Impressive aesthetics. Lots of features to use.

Lots of features to use. Great overclocking.

Great overclocking. Integrated I / O shield.

Integrated I / O shield. Stable overclocking or stock performance.

Cons None that we can think of

2. MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON – Best Entry-Level Motherboard for Ryzen 7 5800X

MSI has built a great reputation for itself, and for all the right reasons I’d say. They have been releasing great motherboards and other components for some time now, and if performance is what you want, performance is what you get. At the same time, if it’s the value you want, you get it too.

Now the good news about the MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON is that, in many ways, it is one of the best options available. It is one of the most affordable motherboards, hands down. But that’s not all, you’re still getting a great mix of high-end features and value propositions.

If you’re looking for one of the stealthiest offerings on the market, this has to be one of those because I love the dull black look of the motherboard. You’re also getting reliable performance across the board, allowing you to run without a hitch, whether it’s in stock or overclocked.

MSI has been kind enough to include fast wired and wireless connectivity and the motherboard’s onboard audio is some of the best we’ve experienced so far.

Thinking of the cons, I can’t find any fault with this motherboard. Almost everything about your motherboard is good. However, the PCH fan can be noisy, but it never gets to a point where it becomes a problem.

Overall, I’m happy to report that the MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON is one of the best options available on the market for anyone looking for a good motherboard that has a balanced configuration to boot.

Whether you’re looking for good looks or good overall performance, this motherboard has you covered in every way and will make up for a great match with the Ryzen 7 5800X once it’s released.

Specs

Supports 2nd, 3rd and 5th generation Ryzen CPUs.

Integrated Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO support and Bluetooth 5.1.

Mystical lighting from MSI.

Audio Boost Technology 4.

Processor socket: AM4.

M.2 SHIELD FROZR.

Frozr heat sink.

2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots.

ATX form factor.

4/128 GB memory slots.

Pros The motherboard offers stellar performance in stock and overclocked configurations.

The motherboard offers stellar performance in stock and overclocked configurations. All-black looks are awesome.

All-black looks are awesome. Great RGB implementation.

Great RGB implementation. Quick support for wired and wireless connectivity.

Quick support for wired and wireless connectivity. Great feature set.

Cons The PCH fan gets louder in some cases

3. Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570 Plus – Best Overall Motherboard for Ryzen 7 5800X

For many people, TUF series motherboards have always been the go-to series for affordable options with exceptional performance. Asus has focused on offering something that offers good build quality, and that’s just one of the many great traits of the TUF series.

The TUF Gaming X570-Plus Asus is no different, offering all those things you’d want in a motherboard Asus, and the best part is that the price is also much better. Which means you are performing well without paying a premium.

Now there is no denying that there are many good things about this motherboard, starting with the fact that it is one of the most attractive options available. I know I say this a lot, but hey, as someone who has been through ugly green motherboards many times, finally seeing a switch to a motherboard that you would like to show off is great.

But the TUF Gaming isn’t just for show, it’s also one of the best-performing motherboards available. So good performance is what you want, you better keep this motherboard as your choice because you will get the performance too.

Asus has been kind enough to add debugging LEDs, a feature that has been greatly underrated in my opinion.

Sadly, there is a lack of a USB 3.1 Gen2 connector on the front panel, but if your case doesn’t have that connector either, then it’s more than okay not to worry about it.

For many of reasons, the Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus is one of our favorite motherboards available for you to check out. For anyone looking for good enough performance, this is definitely the motherboard to go with.

It offers commendable performance across the board without having a premium in addition.

Specs

Support for 2nd, 3rd, and 5th Gen Ryzen CPUs.

Dual M.2 slots compliant with PCI-E 4.0 standard.

TUF military-grade components.

Realtek L8200A Gigabit Ethernet.

Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2.

USB 3. 2 Gen 2 Type-A / Type-C.

Wi-Fi 11ac with MU-MIMO support.

Dr. MOS power stage.

Active PCH heatsink and VRM heatsink.

Hybrid fan headers and Fan Xpert 4.

Pros Great performance in all configurations.

Great performance in all configurations. Many ports.

Many ports. Fast wireless connectivity.

Fast wireless connectivity. Good overclocking support.

Good overclocking support. Debug LEDs can save lives.

Cons No USB 3.1 Gen2 header on the front panel.

4. GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite – Best High-Performance Motherboard for Ryzen 7 5800X

Gigabyte motherboards have long been our radar and we’ve seen the company improve more and more on its products as time goes on. At the moment, the Aorus line is one of the best enthusiast-grade motherboards we’ve seen, but it still manages to come up with some affordable options.

The GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite is one of the more affordable Aorus offerings, and if you’re looking to pair it up with the Ryzen 7 5800X, you can get a good deal on this motherboard and still get good overall performance. minus some peculiarities that we will also talk about.

For starters, the motherboard is one of the most affordable available, and the reason it’s considered a redeeming factor is that it will allow you to focus on other components as well. Also, you’re getting something that has a built-in I / O shield, which makes installation a breeze.

Not only that, despite the low cost, Gigabyte has been kind enough to add a heatsink in the main M.2 slot, which makes this motherboard quite an attractive option for those who are still trying to save some money. of money.

On the other hand, you don’t get debug LEDs and there’s also no Type-C port on the back, but I think that shouldn’t be a problem for anyone, given that this motherboard is aimed at low-budget users.

I honestly didn’t expect the GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi to surprise to the point that it surprised me, but I am happy to report that it is certainly one of the best motherboards available for me to review. For anyone looking to perform well without spending a lot of money, this is the one you should be looking at.

Another great thing here is that you aren’t paying a lot of money either, and the performance is great for what you’re paying here.

Specs

Processor socket: AM4

RAM Size: DDR4

Memory speed: 4400 MHz

Supports 2nd, 3rd, and 5th Gen Ryzen CPUs.

12 + 2 phase VRM solution.

Advanced heat sink for proper thermal cooling.

Lightning-fast dual PCI-E NVMe storage.

Advanced heat sink design.

Memory slots: 4

Pros One of the most affordable motherboards.

One of the most affordable motherboards. The I / O shield is integrated.

The I / O shield is integrated. The primary M.2 slot is also covered with a heat sink for better cooling.

The primary M.2 slot is also covered with a heat sink for better cooling. It has no instability problems.

Cons Lack of USB Type-C and Debug LEDs on the motherboard.

5. Asus Prime X570 Pro – Best Gaming Motherboard for Ryzen 7 5800X

We’re finally nearing the end of the list, and Asus motherboards have been dominating the scene, and they deserve it too. For something to deliver such solid performance, it’s not often that you can see this in high-end and affordable offerings at the same time.

That said, the Asus Prime X570-Pro is something one should get their hands on. While they aren’t the most affordable options available, it’s something Asus Prime lovers will really enjoy thanks to its signature monochrome look with a hint of color.

If you are looking for a motherboard that provides a sleek, minimal design, then this is what to look at while providing that. The overall performance is pretty respectable too, so you’re certainly getting your money’s worth. The PCI-E slots are metal-reinforced too, so if you’re worried about some construction issues, don’t worry as they won’t break.

Another great thing is that the memory overclocking on this motherboard is one of the best and it works without stability issues that are synonymous with some other options on the market.

So what I don’t like about this motherboard? Well, the fact that this doesn’t come with Wi-Fi, while some cheaper motherboards do, and there aren’t a lot of premium features to boot, are just two things I’d like to change.

If you’ve been looking for a good motherboard that doesn’t cost a lot of money but looks great in a different color scheme, then opting for the Asus Prime X570-Pro isn’t a bad idea. The good news is, looks aside, the motherboard still performs solidly, so you’re actually getting something great.

Specs

Improved power solution for optimal performance.

5-way optimization for greater stability.

Asus Optic-MEM for interference-free circuit routing.

Fan Xpert 4 for world-class fan control.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A and Type C.

Socket AM4

Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots.

I / O pre-assembled.

Available memory slots: 4

Maximum RAM: 128 GB

Pros The monochromatic color scheme looks impressive.

The monochromatic color scheme looks impressive. Overall performance is stable in stock and overclocked scenarios.

Overall performance is stable in stock and overclocked scenarios. Metal-reinforced PCBs provide additional protection against heavier graphics cards.

Metal-reinforced PCBs provide additional protection against heavier graphics cards. The memory overclocking on this motherboard is excellent.

Cons You don’t get any Wi-Fi connectivity.

You don’t get any Wi-Fi connectivity. The motherboard lacks some premium features.

6. ASRock AM4 / X570M Pro4 – Best Enthusiast Motherboard for Ryzen 7 5800X

If you want to go ahead and build a system with a micro-ATX motherboard, that’s entirely possible thanks to ASRock and their huge selection of motherboards. Don’t worry about the company though, as they have a history of bringing us some of the best motherboards to date.

The ASRock AM4 / X570M Pro4 shares the same DNA that has put ASRock on the radar of countless companies. If acting is what you are looking for, you are getting it. All of that in a small package that is honestly one of the best deals we’ve seen in some time.

The overall motherboard performance out of the box is excellent, which means you won’t have to modify anything to get something good out of this motherboard. There are also many SATA ports available for your convenience, as well as M.2 slots for fast storage.

If you’re looking for something that doesn’t consume a lot of power under load or when idle, then the ASRock AM4 / X570M Pro4 is something that should be up your alley as it offers great performance in that regard.

My only problem here is that it doesn’t come with an integrated I / O shield, which in all honesty can be forgiven because it’s certainly a subjective part here.

If a good micro-ATX motherboard is what you want, the ASRock AM4 / X570M Pro4 will give you the performance you are looking for. Not bad in any case. Quite the opposite. The performance numbers on the board are substantial across the board, and you’re getting a great motherboard from start to finish.

The lack of an integrated I / O shield is not something you need to worry about at all because it takes less than a minute to install at the end of the day.

Specs

Support for 2nd, 3rd and 5th generation Ryzen processors.

10-phase power design.

7.1 channel audio.

8 SATA slots and 2 M.2 slots.

Take AM4.

AMD Quad Crossfire.

Intel Gigabit LAN.

PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD.

Micro-ATX form factor.

Pros Performance is still decent across the board.

Performance is still decent across the board. You get plenty of SATA ports along with 2 super fast M.2 slots.

You get plenty of SATA ports along with 2 super fast M.2 slots. One of the most affordable X570 options available.

One of the most affordable X570 options available. Power consumption across the board is stable.

Cons No integrated I / O shield.

7. GIGABYTE X570 I AORUS Pro – Best mini-ITX Motherboard for Ryzen 7 5800X

The last motherboard on our list is a treat for everyone looking to get their hands on a good mini-ITX motherboard. A fan favorite form factor among enthusiasts. This form factor is back in the mix, and the demand is increasing too, people just want to build smaller systems now that are also easily accessible.

This is where the GIGABYTE X570 I AORUS Pro Wi-Fi comes in because it certainly gets the job done for a lot of people, and the best part is that despite being the smallest motherboard on the list, it’s still one of the best. when it comes to performance.

Right out of the box, you get a motherboard that, despite its low price, offers performance that’s better than some of the similarly priced competition. There are plenty of ports you can use including a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C on the back, the dual M.2 slots are there too if you’re looking to add quick storage, and not to forget, the Q-Flash Plus is a great feature for updating BIOS easily and conveniently.

Now the only thing I don’t like here is that you only get 2 fan headers on one motherboard, but in most cases, it won’t be that big of an issue due to how small the motherboard is and the case that goes to enter.

Honestly, the GIGABYTE X570 I AORUS Pro Wi-Fi is a motherboard to consider if you want to get something that is small enough and still packs a lot of power. Whether you’re thinking of running it in a game build or something that will only be used for productivity, you’ll get the best of both worlds with this, and you’ll have problems that come your way.

Just make sure you pair it with the correct hardware, the case, to be exact, and you’ll be fine.

Specs

Support for 2nd, 3rd and 5th generation Ryzen processors.

8-phase feed-forward design.

Extended VRM heatsink for better cooling.

Ultra-fast NVMe PCI-E 4.0.

Take AM4.

2-channel unbuffered ECC / non-ECC DDR4, 2 DIMMs.

Intel WiFi 6802.11ax.

BT 5 with AORUS Antenna.

Intel Gigabit LAN.

Smart fan 5.

Pros Super compact but with a lot of performance.

Super compact but with a lot of performance. Great connectivity options.

Great connectivity options. Solid VRM design with increased stability.

Solid VRM design with increased stability. Excellent price-performance ratio, one of the best.

Cons Only two fan headers are available here.

8. ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming AMD AM4

The ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard is a great option for those looking to build a powerful yet compact gaming PC. This mini-ITX motherboard is packed with features including support for 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors, PCIe 4.0, WiFi 6, 2.5Gb LAN, DDR4 5100+ (OC), front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, addressable Gen 2 RGB and Aura Sync lighting.

One of the standout features of this motherboard is its support for PCIe 4.0 which offers double the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0 and allows for faster data transfer speeds between your devices and components.

With this kind of performance on offer, the ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard is an excellent choice for building a high-end gaming PC that can handle the latest games and applications with ease.

The ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard is a great option for anyone looking to build a powerful AMD gaming rig. It has all the features you need to support the latest AMD processors and graphics cards, and it comes with a host of extras that make it perfect for gaming.

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line AMD motherboard, the ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming should definitely be on your shortlist.

Specs

Support for 2nd, 3rd and 5th generation Ryzen processors

VRM and PCH heatsinks for better cooling

Supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.2 output

2.5 Gb LAN with ASUS LANGuard

AM4 CPU Socket

DDR4 RAM Memory

3200 MHz Memory Speed

AMD B550 Chipset Type

Pros 3rd Gen Ryzen support

3rd Gen Ryzen support Mini-ITX form factor

Mini-ITX form factor PCIe 4.0 support

PCIe 4.0 support WiFi 6 support

WiFi 6 support 2.5Gb LAN support

Cons No Thunderbolt 3 support

No Thunderbolt 3 support Only two RAM slots

Only two RAM slots No built-in Wi-Fi

Things to Consider Before Purchasing

Now that we’ve looked at just about every major deal you can get for your Ryzen 7 5800X, the next step is to start looking for a buying guide because it will undoubtedly help you make the right purchase.

Voltage regulator module (VRM)

The voltage regulator module or VRM is known to do what its name suggests, it makes sure that the CPU gets the voltages it requires so that it doesn’t end up over or undervolting because both of these can ruin overall performance and cause serious damage. , also.

The better the VRM, the better the overall performance when it comes to stability. So please make sure the motherboard has a good VRM design when you buy it because it is certainly an important factor.

Thanks to all the good motherboards we’ve listed here, they’re all going to get the job done and you won’t have a problem either.

The importance of the correct chipset

You have to be sure that every time you invest in the motherboard, you opt for the correct chipset because investing money in something that is not compatible is only going to have no benefit since your computer will not work.

Now the cool thing is, you want to go for the B550 or X570 chipset if you want to go for the Ryzen 5,000 series chipset because that’s the important part here. Both chipsets have full processor support so you won’t be left out.

Any other chipset is not officially or unofficially supported, so you better know.

Form factor (Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX)

When buying a new motherboard, regardless of the CPU you’re putting into it, always keep the form factor in mind. You don’t want to invest in something that is too small or too big for a case.

The standard ATX form factor is the most popular, and if you want to build something smaller you have access to micro ATX, and if you want the smallest, then the mini-ITX is the most common form factor available.

Whatever form factor you make, make sure it matches your case size as well because otherwise there will be a tricky situation.

Now the good news here is that all of the top motherboards we’ve listed here will ship with a maximum of 4 RAM slots, and the mini ITX option has 2 RAM slots. When it comes to M.2 slots, all motherboards have a minimum of two slots, with some going as high as 3, but be sure to check with the manufacturer beforehand.

Important ports

Whenever you are looking for a motherboard that you want to pair with your gaming PC, make sure there are wide ports because you will be surprised by how important they are. I made the mistake of not paying attention and then regretted this decision.

The correct way is to understand how many ports you want and then based on that, choose a motherboard that has more ports so that it is on the more secure side. As long as this factor is taken into account, we doubt that you are going to run into any problems regarding the right motherboard to buy.

Rest assured that you will be fine once you get the right motherboard that has the correct number of slots for your requirements because at the end of the day that will be one of the most essential parts.

Overclocking support

Now, this is something that is primarily going to interest enthusiasts because the thing is when you’re looking to get a good motherboard, make sure you get something that should be able to give you the opportunity to overclock if you feel like you need it.

The good news is that both the B550 and X570 support overclocking, and you won’t have to worry. Just make sure you know how to overclock because that will be a big factor in the process. If you try to overclock and something goes wrong, you could end up running into massive problems.

But don’t worry about the support, as the manufacturers have confirmed this too.

FAQs

1. What is the best motherboard for Ryzen 7 5800X?

If you want to get a motherboard that offers no compromises, going for the Asus ROG Crosshair Formula VIII will be the right choice, thanks to how amazing it is.

2. Which motherboard is compatible with Ryzen 7 5800X?

All B550 and X570 motherboards are fully compatible with Ryzen 7 5800X. Motherboards just need the latest BIOS update, and you’re good to go.

3. Is X570 good for Ryzen 7 5800X?

The X570 is one of the best options for a Ryzen 7 5800X motherboard. Not only that though, but the X570 chipset also has full support for Ryzen 9 5900X.

4. Is the X570 ready for the future?

As long as AMD continues to use the AM4 socket, the X570 chipset will continue to be supported. With that said, all 5th Gen Ryzen CPUs will fully work on the X570 chipset, so you don’t have to worry about any future-proofing issues as it will work just fine.

5. Why is the X570 so expensive?

The X570 chipset is not expensive at all. There are several options available on this chipset that you can choose from. Everything from $ 200 to over $ 500 is available when you opt for X570 motherboards. So it’s safe to say that you have options available.

Conclusion

The Ryzen 5000 series has created quite a stir for many reasons. Simply put, when you’re looking to get your hands on a good motherboard, you have to come prepared. The good news here is that when you are in the market for a good motherboard, you have to make the right choice.

The reason the 5th Gen Ryzen processors are getting so much Ryzen hype is that, for the first time since Ryzen went mainstream, AMD has managed to outperform Intel in single-core performance – at least that’s what. What the benchmarks have told us.

So it goes without saying that all the hype is justified. If you are looking for a good motherboard then this list will be great for you and you will have absolutely no issues getting in the way of what the performance will be like.