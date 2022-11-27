Top 10 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x 2022 – Perfect Motherboard for Gaming

AMD Ryzen processors are everyone’s favorite now and the company released 3rd generation AMD processors last year. One of the most attractive of the 3rd generation Ryzen processors is AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, which is an octa-core processor in the bin, succeeding the previous generation AMD Ryzen 7 2700X.

When it comes to motherboards, one of the biggest advantages of the AMD platform is that you can also use older-generation motherboards with the latest processors, which means you can also use the Ryzen 7 3800X with 400 series motherboards. In this article, we will take a look at the best motherboard for Ryzen 7 3800X, which is more than capable of handling this processor beast.

1. ASUS ROG STRIX X570 E – Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800X

The first motherboard we have on our list is ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E. We are all familiar with ASUS products, especially those that are well-versed in computer hardware knowledge. ROG is the subsidiary of ASUS that is dedicated to designing some of the best hardware from around the world and that is why its products are highly regarded by the community.

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E is a mainstream motherboard, offering high-end features, but it doesn’t cost as much as flagship motherboard series like ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR and that’s why it maintains a balanced profile between price and performance.

One of the best things about this motherboard is that it features an amazing design and that’s expected from ASUS ROG. There is a large ROG logo on the I / O panel cover along with STRIX written on it and both are illuminated with RGB. The chipset heatsink also has some RGB lighting, but that’s not as obvious as the ROG logo. The motherboard provides an all-black theme, which is ideal for both black and white cases.

The motherboard is based on the latest chipset from AMD which is X570 and this can be easily guessed from the motherboard name of the motherboard.

The biggest advantage of this chipset over the X470 is that it comes with PCI-E 4.0 while the X470 comes with PCI-E 3.0. Also, memory speeds are greatly increased on these motherboards and now some of these X570 motherboards can go up to 5000 MHz in RAM. This particular motherboard ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E has four DIMM slots and thus supports a maximum memory of 128GB by using 32GB modules and can support a maximum memory speed of 4400MHz, which is still a long way from most X470 motherboards.

The motherboard I / O consists of 5 3.5mm audio connectors, 1 S / PDIF optical output, 2 antenna outputs, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, 7 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a BIOS Flashback button, 2 Ethernet ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a DisplayPort 1.2 port. The motherboard provides 1G Ethernet and 2.5G Ethernet, which is pretty impressive and should easily overwhelm most enthusiasts’ networking needs.

As for the slots, there are three PCI-E x16 slots, where two of which are reinforced with metal to provide ample support for high-end graphics cards and apart from this, there are two PCI-E X1 slots. Storage-wise, there are eight SATA III ports, which is more than you would find on most motherboards, and two M.2 slots, both covered by a heatsink that also covers the main chipset.

The motherboard VRM looks quite interesting. It has huge heat sinks of complex shape, as they are not present in mid-priced motherboards. The motherboard’s 12 + 4 power phase brings overclocking to the next generation and you won’t feel any issues with overclocking processors like the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X.

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E is a motherboard that is priced higher than most mainstream motherboards but offers high-end features and durable components that can take a beating. The motherboard is more than enough to handle overclocking on processors like the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and if you want to upgrade in the future, it can easily handle 4th gen or Ryzen 3950X-like processors as well.

Pros Dazzling looks

Dazzling looks The VRM really feels up to the task

The VRM really feels up to the task Superb build quality

Cons Priced higher than other similar X570 based motherboards

2. Asrock B450M Steel Legend – Best Mid Range Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

The next motherboard we have on the list is quite interesting. Asrock used to be a subsidiary of ASUS, but then it spun off and started designing some of the best-rated products on the market. Asrock B450M Steel Legend is such a motherboard and unlike the ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E, it focuses on value and budget.

The design of the motherboard makes this motherboard very different from most of the motherboards on the market. The use of digital camo along with white heatsinks and covers brightens up the motherboard and it would look impressive in a white case, like the NZXT H510i. This is a micro-ATX motherboard, which means it has wider compatibility with cases, and if you own a small case, this motherboard might be the best for you.

The I / O panel cover is quite large, white in color, and has crisp RGB lighting on the right edge. The chipset heatsink, on the other hand, is quite small and has RGB lighting underneath.

The motherboard is based on the B450 chipset and the best thing about the B450 chipset is that it is much cheaper than the X470 or X570 motherboards. Sure, the performance is lower than these two aforementioned chipsets, especially in the memory department, but this motherboard can still run 3466MHz memory, and if you’re lucky it can go 3600MHz too. There are four DIMM slots. , which can easily meet the requirements of low-budget gamers.

Despite having a micro-ATX form factor, the motherboard provides two PCI-E X16 slots and one PCI-E X1 slot. One of the PCI-E X16 slots is heavily reinforced with metal, so you won’t have a problem with triple-fan graphics cards weighing around 2kg.

For storage, the motherboard provides four SATA III ports, which is slightly less than ATX motherboards, but the motherboard provides two M.2 slots, which makes up for the loss in the number of SATA III ports.

The motherboard I / O has 5 3.5mm audio jacks, one S / PDIF optical output, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a DP port, and a PS / 2 port. Some people may find the lack of a BIOS Flash button or CMOS button a bit problematic, but we are sure that it won’t be a problem for low-budget gamers.

The weakest link in the chain of this motherboard is its VRM, as it provides 6-phase power. That’s why you won’t be able to get the most out of the Ryzen 7 3800X, but still, a little overclocking won’t damage the motherboard.

Asrock B450M Steel Legend is a motherboard that appeals to many budget users and that is where the key point of the motherboard lies. You won’t find a similarly priced motherboard with this good performance and looks, especially if you want to buy a motherboard for a processor like the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X.

Pros Unique design and appearance

Unique design and appearance Super cheap price

Cons VRM is not as good as high-end motherboards

3. MSI MPG X570 GAMING PLUS – Best Budget Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

MSI is a serious competitor to ASUS when it comes to motherboards and graphics cards, and these companies have a similar share of the market.

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PLUS takes a different route to ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E and focuses exclusively on performance, completely ignoring bells and whistles like large-scale RGB lighting.

The motherboard, as described above, is not very focused on performance and that is why it does not have RGB lighting on the I / O panel cover or on the chipset heatsink. Instead, the chipset heatsink has a large fan that helps keep the chipset cool.

The motherboard provides a bit of red here and there, which shows it as a gaming keyboard. The use of server PCB makes this motherboard more durable than other similarly priced X570 motherboards.

The motherboard is based on the X570 chipset just like ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E, but this motherboard costs much less, which makes it attractive to people who want to save money. The motherboard performance is still quite impressive for the price and you also get the exclusive features of the X570 chipset.

The motherboard I / O provides 5 3.5mm audio connectors, 1 S / PDIF optical output, 1 LAN port, 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C port, 2 USB 3.2 ports Gen1 Type-A ports, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI port, one BIOS Flashback button, and one PS / 2 port.

There are four DIMM slots on the motherboard and the maximum memory speed of the motherboard is the same as that of the ROG STRIX X570-E which is 4400 MHz. As for the slots, there are two PCI-E X16 slots and three slots X1.

The motherboard provides two M.2 slots and comes with a heat sink that can be used in the upper M.2 slot, while the lower one is empty. Also, there are six SATA III slots on the motherboard.

This motherboard provides 8 + 2 phase VRM which is sufficient for processors like AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, but may not be able to handle hand overclocking on processors like 3950X. The VRM heatsinks are quite thick and well-made and do their job well.

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PLUS is a very impressive motherboard for the price and on this list, if we were to pick the motherboard with the best value, it would be this motherboard. The performance of this motherboard is simply amazing for the price and you cannot expect this level of performance for this price as this motherboard is even cheaper than some high-end B550-based motherboards.

Pros Spectacular value

Spectacular value More than enough for Ryzen 7 3800X

Cons Lacks in the aesthetics department

4. ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA – Best Gaming Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR series is the flagship series of motherboards that are designed to provide top-notch performance and come at a high price.

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA motherboard is based on an X570 chipset and is one of the most expensive X570 motherboards.

Everything about this motherboard is exceptional, whether it’s performance or aesthetics. First of all, the motherboard looks pretty badass due to the use of oversized heatsinks. Speaking of heatsinks, the motherboard is capable of cooling VRM heatsinks using liquid cooling and EK seems to have collaborated on this project with ASUS.

The main chipset heatsink is actively cooled by a fan, while the motherboard also has the ROG logo here.

Both the I / O panel cover and the chipset heatsink have a mirror finish with RGB lighting underneath.

The I / O panel provides 5 gold-plated 3.5mm audio connectors, one S / PDIF optical output, 7 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, 4 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type- ports. Ports A, 2 Ethernet ports, a BIOS back button, a CMOS button, and 2 antenna outputs. There are three PCI-E X16 slots, one PCI-E X1 slot, two M.2 slots, and eight SATA III ports.

The most notable aspects of this motherboard are its VRM, which provides 14 + 2 phase power and has the ability to be cooled by liquid cooling. Also, the motherboard provides 5G Ethernet, which is amazing. For audio, the motherboard uses the industry-leading SupremeFX S1220 codec.

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA is the best in all fields, be it performance, looks, features, or whatever. The motherboard provides high-capacity VRM cooling and comes with a high-end LAN and audio chipset that provide the user with the best experience you can expect from the X570-chipset, although this is all at a high price as it is one of the most expensive X570-based motherboards.

Pros Liquid cooling support on VRM heatsinks

Liquid cooling support on VRM heatsinks Excellent audio performance

Excellent audio performance Lightning-fast LAN speeds

Cons Similar costs to a full mid-range Ryzen version

5. MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX – Best High-End Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

MSI Tomahawk MAX is a motherboard that we had on our wish list from the beginning. The motherboard is known to provide great value as it provides great performance and costs much lower than high-end motherboards.

The motherboard layout is quite common. It uses a black and gray color scheme and it looks pretty normal. There are four DIMM slots on the motherboard and five PCI-E slots, where two of them are PCI-E X16 and the rest are PCI-E X1. The DIMM slots are not metal-reinforced, but the first X16 slot is and is quite common on mid-range motherboards.

The I / O of the motherboard is quite minimal, with 6 audio connectors, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a DVI port, an HDMI port, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a BIOS button, and a PS / 2 port.

The motherboard VRM provides 4 + 2 phase power delivery, but the implementation is quite impressive and that is why this motherboard can easily accommodate Ryzen 7 3800X or even 3900X, as long as the case is well-ventilated.

One great thing about this motherboard is that it can support high-speed memory cards very well and can use cards up to 4133 MHz, which is quite unexpected on a B450-based motherboard.

MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX is a great motherboard that tries to provide high performance while being much cheaper than high-end motherboards. Its high-performance memory card capacity is quite impressive, as it also surpasses some X470 motherboards.

Pros Great memory performance

Great memory performance Attractive price

Cons Average appearance

6. MSI X470 GAMING PRO CARBON – Best X470 Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

MSI X470 GAMING PRO CARBON is like a TOMAHAWK MAX B450 but with a better look and slightly better performance. The main difference lies in the VRM and the heat sinks.

The motherboard is priced even higher than some X570 motherboards, but MSI motherboards are known to provide top-notch VRM components.

The look of the motherboard is better than the TOMAHAWK MAX and there is also RGB lighting here and there. The I / O panel cover has crisp RGB lighting, while the chipset heatsink has RGB lighting underneath. One of the M.2 slots also has a heat sink.

In total, there are two M.2 slots and eight SATA III ports. As for the PCI-E slots, there are two PCI-E X16 slots, both reinforced with metal, while the other three are PCI-E X1 slots. Notably, the DIMM slots on the motherboard are also metal-reinforced and look very pretty too.

The VRM of this motherboard is comparable to some of the best X470 motherboards and this makes it ideal for high-end overclocking and it would also be fine running this motherboard with 4th generation AMD processors.

MSI X470 GAMING PRO CARBON is a motherboard for high-end performance and although it lacks the features as it is an X470-based motherboard, you will be amazed by the performance of this motherboard for overclocking.

Pros Capable of high-end overclocking

Capable of high-end overclocking Better looking than most motherboards for this price

Cons Priced higher than even some X570 motherboard

7. ASUS TUF GAMING X570 PLUS – Best ASUS Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

ASUS TUF GAMING X570-PLUS is a motherboard that is aimed at users who are looking for a durable motherboard and are not very interested in overclocking and other similar features. Since this motherboard is based on the X570 chipset, the features it offers are quite good.

The motherboard uses a gray color scheme and has a bit of yellow here and there, while the TUF GAMING logo is written in white on the I / O panel cover. There are four DIMM slots, two M.2 slots, eight SATA III ports, and five PCI-E slots, two of them X16 and the rest X1. The motherboard chipset heatsink also uses a small fan for active cooling.

The motherboard provides a 12 + 2 phase power supply, but the manufacturer has disabled some overclocking functions on the motherboard, so this is not the perfect motherboard for overclocking, but this also increases the life expectancy of the motherboard. motherboard.

ASUS TUF GAMING X570-PLUS is a motherboard that is designed for users who want maximum life expectancy and are not interested in features like overclocking. Thanks to the X570 chipset, the motherboard supports PCI-E 4.0 and high-speed memory cards.

Pros Great build quality

Great build quality Moderate price

Cons Not good for overclocking

8. GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ELITE WiFi – Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x with Wifi

GIGABYTE is quite similar to MSI and ASUS and focuses a lot on aesthetics and that is why some of the most beautiful motherboards are designed by GIGABYTE.

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ELITE WiFi is such a motherboard and it is priced slightly higher than other X570 motherboards.

The design of the motherboard is very easy on the eyes, as it uses silver-colored heat sinks with RGB lighting. The chipset heatsink is also silver in color and it also has a small fan for active cooling, although it is somewhat noisy when operating at 100%.

There is also RGB lighting on the left edge of the motherboard. There are two M.2 slots on the motherboard, and the top one has a heat sink. There are four PCI-E slots in total and the top one is heavily reinforced with metal and shines brightly too.

The motherboard provides a 12 + 2 phase VRM which is quite powerful for a processor like Ryzen 7 3800X and you can easily overclock this processor to its full potential using this motherboard. The VRM heatsinks are pretty big too. The motherboard uses the ALC1200 codec for audio just like many of the higher-end motherboards.

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ELITE WiFi is a motherboard that appeals to people who want a visually appealing platform and not just the performance of this motherboard to match some of the higher-end X570 motherboards.

Pros Very attractive looks

Very attractive looks Powerful VRM

Cons The chipset heat-sink fan gets loud

9. MSI MEG X570 ACE – Best X570 Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

MSI MEG X570 ACE is a motherboard quite similar to ASUS CROSSHAIR VIII motherboards in terms of features and performance.

It’s quite a beast motherboard and leaves nothing behind when it comes to looks. This motherboard, as the name suggests, is also based on the X570 chipset.

The design of the motherboard makes it one of the prettiest motherboards due to the use of large heat sinks. There is a lot of RGB lighting on the I / O panel cover, while there is no lighting on the heatsink side of the chipset.

The chipset heatsink extends to the M.2 slots as well and serves as a cooling solution for the three M.2 slots.

There are five PCI-E slots on the motherboard, where three of them are X16 slots and they are highly reinforced with metal. Similarly, the four DIMM slots are also reinforced with metal. There are only four SATA III ports, but we’re sure the extra M.2 slot makes up for it.

One of the distinguishing factors of this motherboard is that it is the fastest motherboard when it comes to memory performance. This motherboard can run memory at a whopping 5000 MHz, although there aren’t many devices that can run at that high speed.

The motherboard’s audio and networking solution is also quite high-end as it uses the ALC1220 codec for audio and two LAN chipsets, where one of which is a 2.5G chipset. The motherboard VRM is also super strong and uses a 12 + 2 + 1 phase power supply, providing precise control.

MSI MEG X570 ACE is a flagship motherboard that is aimed at enthusiastic gamers and content creators who can take advantage of a large amount of storage and PCI-E slots and enhance the appearance of their computers with this fascinating product.

Pros Super fast RAM speeds

Super fast RAM speeds Three M.2 slots

Three M.2 slots Tons of high-end features

Cons Provides only four SATA III slots

10. MSI B450I GAMING PLUS AC – Best MSI Motherboard For Ryzen 7 3800x

The last motherboard we have on our list is MSI B450I GAMING PLUS AC, which is a mini-ITX motherboard and is ideal for people who have a great affection for small builds.

Despite being small in size, this motherboard performs significantly better than many high-end B450 motherboards.

The motherboard PCB is black, while there is a strange red pattern on both the I / O panel cover and the chipset heatsink. The motherboard also provides WiFi support and has two antenna outputs on the back.

The motherboard VRM is even better than the X470 GAMING CARBON and that is quite unexpected on such a small motherboard, which is also based on the B450.

The memory performance of the motherboard is also quite interesting and with Samsung’s memory, you could even go for 3800 MHz. One of the reasons for this is that it provides only two RAM slots and that is why this motherboard has a maximum memory capacity of 64 GB if you use 32 GB modules.

There is only one M.2 slot on the motherboard and four SATA III ports, which somewhat limits the storage capacity of this motherboard. The motherboard audio isn’t as good as higher-end motherboards either, as it uses the Realtek ALC887 codec.

The main selling point of this motherboard is its form factor and if you want to make a mini-ITX PC with the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, this motherboard will be awesome for you and you can easily overclock this processor to its full potential.

Pros Very impressive VRM

Very impressive VRM Fast memory speeds

Cons The design could have been better

Buying Guide

1. Memory

If you’re thinking about buying a motherboard for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 3800x, it’s worth considering the memory speed. The 3800x supports DDR4-3200MHz memory, and if you’re planning on using high-speed memory such as 3200MHz or faster (theoretically), you’ll need a motherboard that can support it. Some boards are capable of running at this speed, while others are not. So before you buy anything, be sure to check the board’s specs to see if it can support your chosen memory speed.

2. Number of slots

It is important to consider the number of slots that will be available on the board. Many boards only have a single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, which means you may have to buy an additional card or use an expansion card if you want to install more than one graphics card or CPU cooler. Some boards have two or three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, which make them better suited for multi-GPU and CPU cooling setups.

3. CPU Socket Type

If you are looking to buy a motherboard for your Ryzen 7 3800x, it is important to consider the CPU socket type. There are four types of sockets available for Ryzen processors: AM4+, AM4, A-series, and B-series.

AM4+ is the most common socket type, and it supports both AMD Ryzen 7 and 8 processors. AM4 also supports older Phenom processors.

A-series sockets are designed specifically for AMD APUs (accelerated processing units), and they only support Ryzen APUs.

B-series sockets are only available on certain motherboards, and they support both AMD Ryzen 7 and 8 processors. These motherboards are usually more expensive than other options, so it is important to choose one that will fit your needs.

4. Size

If you’re planning to buy a motherboard for your Ryzen 7 3800x, make sure to consider the size of your build first. boards with larger heatsinks will be better suited for high-end builds that require more power than a smaller board can provide. Conversely, if your build is small or AM4 only, a smaller board may be just what you need.

FAQ’s

1. Which motherboard should I get for Ryzen 7 3800x?

Any motherboard with an AM4 socket is compatible with the Ryzen 7 3800x. It is up to you whether you want a motherboard with a B450 chipset or an X570 chipset, both will work fine.

2. Which motherboard is better for Ryzen 7 3800x?

With two RGB headers and an easy-to-use control panel for fine-tuning, ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero is the best motherboard for Ryzen 7 3800x.

3. What motherboard does Ryzen 7 use?

Any motherboard with an AM4 socket is compatible with the Ryzen 7 3800x, but the best considered by many is the ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero.

4. What chipset is the Ryzen 7 3800x?

Ryzen 7 3800x has a Zen 2 microarchitecture chipset.

Conclusion

In this article, we have listed some of the best motherboards for Ryzen 7 3800X and have provided several categories, be it a budget motherboard, a small motherboard, an enthusiast motherboard, or a super cheap one. All of these motherboards will support 4th generation Ryzen processors and you most likely won’t have to upgrade the motherboard as long as you buy an octa-core processor from 4th generation Ryzen processors.

The third generation of AMD Ryzen processors saw a vast improvement in single-core performance, allowing these processors to compete with the latest Intel i-series processors, and thanks to better power efficiency, many people prefer AMD processors. Ryzen on Intel. some.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is an octa-core processor, providing a total of sixteen threads, thanks to SMT technology. We can see a huge increase in the processor’s L3 cache, raised from 16MB to 32MB (2700X to 3800X). The processor has a base clock of 3.9 GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4.5 GHz. It is based on the 7 nm process and also supports PCI-E 4.0, which is the latest technology in PCI-Express. The processor comes with an AMD Wraith Prism RGB cooler, which is a pretty fancy cooling solution.