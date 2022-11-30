11 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7 1700 2022 – Top Picks for Active Gamers

The AMD Ryzen 3000 series is out now, but the AMD Ryzen 1700 is still a great, solid processor that will last you for a long time. And you will save a lot of money. Also, the Ryzen 1700 comes with 8 cores and 16 threads, which is a great bargain.

Due to the newer models, you can purchase the AMD 1700 series for a relatively low price. So if you are interested in getting this AMD Ryzen CPU, you will need a good motherboard as well. It would not make sense to buy a processor without a reliable motherboard.

When it comes to choosing the best motherboard for Ryzen 7 1700, Intel and AMD are both great choices.

You’ll surely be confused between these two as they each have their own benefits but this article will help narrow down your options with information on what makes an excellent all-around processor such as Ryzen 3 or 7 1700: its affordability; multitasking ability which can handle multiple programs at once without any slowdowns in performance due to software compatibility issues etc.

The AMD Ryzen 7 1700 is designed for the active gamer who wants to game while working on more than 20 tabs or streaming their favorite show. With eight cores and sixteen threads, this processor will be able to handle anything you throw at it without slowing down; plus it has 2 x DDR4 memory channels with 2667 MHz of bandwidth combined!

You can also take advantage of high-performance computing (HPC) through OpenCL 1.2 API support which helps accelerate data processing tasks such as transcoding videos in real time.

The default TDP for this chip measures 65W but if power consumption isn’t an issue then there’s no reason why someone wouldn’t go up to one hundred watts

The Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7 1700 is identified based on the latest consumer reviews.

The Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7 1700 has different features like an extended warranty, solid performance, and standard aesthetics all packed into a sleek design. Customers who already purchased this motherboard enjoy its overclocking performance on both processor and memory. They also appreciate the extensive connectivity options of this motherboard along with its ease of use.

There are countless brands that manufacture motherboards nowadays but finding the Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7 1700 is not easy. This is because customers will be overwhelmed with choices if they decide to buy online or walk into stores without doing their research first.

To help customers decide which one to purchase, some benefits have been identified. These benefits will help customers find the Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7 1700 and justify their purchase.

Extended warranty to protect against product failure

Solid performance on both processor and memory chips

Sleek design with extensive connectivity options

Easy use so anyone can install the motherboard with no hassle at all

The Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7 1700 is carefully designed to bring out optimum performance, stunning visuals, and ultimate hardware scalability along with unrivaled audio clarity making it stand out from other products in its category. When it comes to long-term durability, this Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7 1700 provides the best solution because of its high-quality components.

Today, we are going to look at some of the best motherboards for Ryzen 7 1700 that you can pair with your CPU.

1. MSI B450 Tomahawk

The MSI B450 Tomahawk has a sleek design. This Best Motherboard For Ryzen 7 1700 comes in black and gray, which looks great. This is an ATX motherboard and will fit in any ATX case. The motherboard is a very good combination of looks, price, and features.

You get 4 RAM slots and the motherboard supports up to 64GB of RAM. That’s more than enough for games and great for content creation. The motherboard supports RAM speeds of up to 3466 MHz, which is really impressive.

It also comes with a couple of M.2 slots that can be used for quick storage. Other than that you get 6 SATA 3 ports for HDD and SSD. So you have a lot of storage options.

This is an MSI motherboard so you get features like Game Boost, GAMING Hotkey, X-Boost, and EZ Debug LED. Other than that, the motherboard is Crossfire compatible, so you can use multiple AMD graphics cards. We recommend using a single more powerful graphics card for gaming, but the option is there if you need it.

The motherboard has been tested by Esports players to ensure high performance and reliability. You shouldn’t have any problem with this motherboard if you are going to use it for gaming.

Pros

Impressive value for money Good design

Good design Basic BIOS settings are easy to navigate

Basic BIOS settings are easy to navigate EZ Debug LED Light

Cons

Only 2 fan headers Only 2 RGB headers

Only 2 RGB headers The USB 3 header is at the bottom

2. ASUS ROG Crosshair VII Hero

Asus is known for making some of the best premium Motherboards for Ryzen 7 1700 and this list would be pretty boring without an Asus motherboard.

Here we have the Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero, which is one of the high-end motherboards that the company makes. You can expect all the mod cons, but the price is higher too.

This is an ATX motherboard that will fit in virtually any ATX case. This is a high-end motherboard so you get a lot of armor that not only looks good but helps with durability and keeping the temperature in check.

The motherboard comes with all the essentials you’ll need to play games and more. You get two M.2 slots for fast NVMe storage. Other than that you get 6 SATA 3 ports for SSD and HDD.

The motherboard has Wi-Fi. We recommend using Ethernet for gaming, but the option is there if you need it. This is an Asus motherboard, so you get features like 5-way optimization, autotuning, FanXpert 4, and SupremeFX S1220 drivers for audio.

The motherboard comes with an integrated I / O shield. Not only does the motherboard feature RGB lighting, it even has two RGB headers, which is nice considering that most motherboards only come with one.

The motherboard lighting is Philips Hue compatible, so you can not only sync your PC lights with your peripherals, but you can sync the lighting with your room as well. The motherboard comes with many ports, including HDMI, DVI-D, USB 3.1 Gen1, and USB Type-C.

Pros

Excellent construction CPU and RAM overclocking is a breeze

CPU and RAM overclocking is a breeze Wi-Fi onboard

Wi-Fi onboard Superfast RAM

Cons

Asus tech support is not ideal A little expensive

3. GIGABYTE GA-AB350

Here we have another Best Budget Ryzen 7 1700 Motherboard from Gigabyte, the GA-AB350 Gaming 3. This motherboard comes in black and red, which is a classic gaming theme. It should go well with the rest of your build.

This is an ATX motherboard so you get all the standard features and this board will fit perfectly in any ATX case.

You get 4 RAM slots and the motherboard supports up to 64GB of RAM. That’s more than enough for games and great for content creation. It also comes with an M.2 slot that can be used for quick storage. Other than that you get 4 SATA 3 ports for HDD and SSD.

The motherboard comes with a lot of ports including HDMI, DVI-D, and USB 3.1 Gen1, but you don’t get USB Type-C. Another drawback that you should be aware of is that the motherboard only has one CPU fan header and one single-case fan header. So you can only have a single fan attached to your motherboard. It comes with RGB support and Smart Fan 5.

This looks like a basic motherboard, but it’s interesting that the PCIe slots are shielded to better support graphics and ensure durability. Another advantage of the motherboard is that it also supports 2nd generation AMD Ryzen chips. So if you want to upgrade your CPU in the future, you won’t need to change your motherboard. This is a slightly older motherboard so you can get one at a discounted price.

Pros

Works out of the box with AMD Ryzen 1700 Easy overclocking

Easy overclocking clear upgrade path

clear upgrade path Impressive value for money

Cons

RAM must be configured correctly in BIOS BIOS could be better

4. GIGABYTE B450M DS3H

Gigabyte has made a name for itself in the PC hardware market and has been operating in this space for a long time. The company is known for manufacturing reliable products that are cost-effective. The Gigabyte B450M DS3H motherboard is another such product.

This is the Best Gaming Motherboard for Ryzen 7 1700 that is ideal if you are interested in building a smaller PC and not a tower. This is a relatively smaller motherboard, but it still comes with a lot of features that you can use for gaming and content creation.

You get 4 RAM slots and the motherboard supports up to 64GB of RAM. That’s more than enough for games and great for content creation. It also comes with an M.2 slot that can be used for quick storage. Other than that you get 4 SATA 3 ports for HDD and SSD.

The motherboard comes with a lot of ports including HDMI, DVI-D, USB 3.1 Gen1, but you don’t get USB Type-C. Another drawback that you should be aware of is that the motherboard only has one CPU fan header and one single-case fan header. So you can only have a single fan attached to your motherboard. It comes with RGB support and Smart Fan 5.

Another advantage of the motherboard is that it also supports 2nd generation AMD Ryzen chips. So if you want to upgrade your CPU in the future, you won’t need to change your motherboard.

Pros

Economic 2 x PCIe x16 slots

Cons

5. ASUS Prime X470 Pro

The X470-Pro isn’t a top-of-the-line Best Ryzen 7 1700 Motherboard, but it lives up to the greats. The motherboard comes with all the bells and whistles you expect from a high-end motherboard. The motherboard comes with two M.2 slots for fast storage and 6 SATA 3 ports for SSD and HDD.

The motherboard comes in white and it also has RGB lighting on the armor. The armor hides the components underneath and gives the motherboard a very nice clean look. This is an ATX motherboard that will fit in virtually any ATX case.

This is an Asus motherboard, so you get features like 5-way optimization, autotuning, FanXpert 4, and SupremeFX S1220 drivers for audio.

The motherboard doesn’t come with Wi-Fi, but that won’t be a problem as you’ll be using a wired connection to play games anyway. The motherboard comes with many ports, including HDMI, DVI-D, USB 3.1 Gen1, and USB Type-C.

Another advantage of the motherboard is that it also supports 2nd generation AMD Ryzen chips. So if you want to upgrade your CPU in the future, you won’t need to change your motherboard.

Pros

Premium white design Great for overclocking

Great for overclocking Impressive RGB customization options

Cons

6. MSI X370 Gaming Plus

MSI’s X370 Gaming Plus is the Best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7 1700 for gamers that want to get their hands on an awesome-looking and performing product. It has been designed from top-quality components, including a high-quality design with excellent heatsinks to cool down any overclocking needs you might have!

Colors: With RGB lighting features or without it, this motherboard will look great in your rig due to its sleek black PCB contrasted against MSI’s signature red highlights – whichever way suits you best there are options available here that won’t disappoint whether they’re gaming while streaming at night; running 3DMark benchmarks during work hours.

MSI’s X370 provides a sound that you will be pulled into the game with its integrated audio cards. It’s among the best in the market and delivers high-quality, smooth sounds to your ears while playing games!

The premium components melt away all worries about performance because this motherboard has 4 x DIMM DDR4 memory slots supporting up to 128GB RAM for reliable system functions – plus it supports SLI or CrossFire technology easily so gaming gets even more immersive than before without any compatibility issues whatsoever!

With a sturdy build and features such as the EZ Debug LED, MSI’s X370 Motherboard is perfect for those looking to get top performance. It can deliver speeds up to 3200(OC) MHz even in extreme situations; besides these slots offer more than enough bandwidth so that future Ryzen chips will be able to run at their full potential with ease too without any issue whatsoever!

With its sleek blood-stained design complete with stunning red LEDs all over it – not forgetting how easy it makes troubleshooting your system because of this tool called “EZ DEBUG LED” – there really isn’t anything else you could want from one right here

Pros

Black and White Graphics Excellent UEFI

Excellent UEFI Overclocking Capability

Cons

Buying Guide

1. Size

When it comes to choosing a motherboard for your Ryzen 7 1700, size definitely matters. You want to make sure that the motherboard you choose can comfortably fit inside your computer case and that all the components are properly aligned.

At the same time, you don’t want to get a motherboard that’s too large for your case – this can lead to problems with airflow and cooling, as well as make it more difficult to work inside your case.

2. Chipset

The chipset is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a motherboard for your Ryzen 7 1700. The three main chipsets for the Ryzen 7 1700 are the X370, B350, and A320. Each chipset has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it’s important to choose the right one for your needs.

The X370 chipset is the most expensive and feature-rich of the three. It offers support for SLI and CrossFire multi-GPU setups, as well as overclocking features that allow you to get the most out of your CPU. However, it doesn’t offer much in terms of energy efficiency, so it’s not the best choice if you’re looking to save on your power bill.

The B350 chipset is a good middle ground between the X370 and A320. It offers many of the same features as the X370, including support for multi-GPU setups and overclocking, but it’s more affordable and more energy efficient. If you’re looking for a good all-around motherboard for your Ryzen 7 1700, the B350 is a great option.

The A320 is the most basic of the three chipsets, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad choice. It’s still capable of running all of the latest games and applications, and it offers decent overclocking features. However, it doesn’t support multi-GPU setups or any advanced features like those found on the X370 and B350.

3. CPU Socket

When selecting a motherboard for any CPU, it is important to first consider the socket type. The socket type will determine which CPUs are compatible with the motherboard. For example, the Ryzen 7 1700 requires a Socket AM4 motherboard. If you select a different socket type, the CPU will not be compatible with the motherboard.

4. RAM Slots

If you’re planning on using multiple graphics cards or other high-end hardware with your Ryzen 7 1700, then you’ll need a motherboard that can accommodate that kind of setup. That means opting for a board with more than two RAM slots.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great options out there when it comes to motherboards with multiple RAM slots. So, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or something that’s packed with features, you should be able to find something that suits your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which motherboard should I choose for the Ryzen 7?

All of these motherboards are the most beneficial in one way or another, but if you’re interested in getting a top-of-the-line model that has all the bells and whistles, then you should go for the Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero

2. Is the Ryzen 7 1700 good for gaming?

The AMD Ryzen 7 1700 is a great processor for gaming. It offers 8 cores and 16 threads, making it one of the most powerful processors on the market.

3. Does Ryzen 7 7700x work with AM4?

It is not recommended to use the Ryzen 7 7700x with an AM4 socket. The Ryzen 7 7700x is not compatible with the AM4 socket and will not work with it. It is comptable with AM5.

Conclusion

At the end of this discussion on what makes a Best Motherboard For a Ryzen 7 1700, we can only say that you will need to make your decision wisely.

The best thing any customer who is in search of one could do would be to take into account all aspects and features before buying because no matter which model they go with there’s still going to be something better than others out there (like if one has more RAM slots). I hope these reviews helped assist those looking at purchasing new motherboards!