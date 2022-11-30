12 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5-3600x 2022 – Perfect Choices for Gaming

The amazing CPUs made by AMD under the Ryzen series label are selling like hotcakes. If you’ve also jumped on this train, you’ve made the right decision. The Ryzen series is the perfect choice for all gamers.

In this article, we will review the 12 best motherboards for Ryzen 5 3600x.

1. ASUS ROG Strix X570E – Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5-3600x

One of the best options of all gamers is surely ASUS when it comes to buying a gaming device. This brand has never failed to impress consumers because it always offers the best.

Speaking of the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E, it has also carried the ASUS legacy of excellence very well. It offers a very durable design that fights heat very effectively.

This is one of the main concerns of consumers. But with the ROG X570-E in your hands, you don’t have to waste time on this. The cooling system consists of an active heat sink for the chipset.

It extends to two M.2 heatsinks and a water pump combined with a header. Now you might be thinking that this is very common, and all other motherboards may have it, but wait.

The standout part is that this system also features a MOS heatsink that comes with an 8mm tube. Now, this is the cooling system everyone has been looking for and it is unbeatable for many brands!

Who doesn’t want a quality device that performs exceptionally and is also within an affordable price range? The combination of quality, performance, and low price is what everyone is looking for.

And this product under discussion is a perfect combination of these three parameters. It offers a lot in a surprisingly low price range. Other features that are often overlooked have been carefully planned and executed on this motherboard.

Delivers high-quality audio to renew your gaming experience like never before. Use the Supreme FX1220A and Sonic Studio III so you are never left behind in the action.

The customization that ASUS offers, such as the Aura sync mechanism, is what I always expect from their products. This feature takes your creativity to the next level as you have many options to experiment with.

You can create cool effects with RGB lighting. With the three colors, namely red, green, and blue, you can create many lighting effects to illuminate your game and of course your mood.

This feature also supports RGB headers and Gen 2 addressable headers. Next, I would like to shed some light on connectivity, as it is also a major concern for consumers.

On this motherboard, you get more connectivity options than you think. First in line is the PCIe 4.0 port. This slot is essential, which is why every other board these days has it.

Plus, you get an HDMI 2.0 port and a 1.2 display port. For USB connectivity options, it has USB 3.2 Type-A and USB 3.2 Type C connectors so you never get short on connectivity slots.

With ASUS ROG Strix, networking is no longer a problem. With careful planning on this site, you will never miss a moment. Options include 2.5 Gbps LAN, Intel gigabit Ethernet which is protected by ASUS LANGuard.

It also provides Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO. The GameFirst V is also available and is provided through the Gateway team.

The motherboard is compatible with 2nd and 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen processors due to the AM4 socket. This socket is manufactured by AMD and maximizes device connectivity.

Last but not least; it can go according to your wish when it comes to optimization. It gives you a completely free hand with tuning and overclocking options.

Pros I / O shield included

Easy assembly and configuration Efficient cooling

Cons NVME slots are not compatible with all processors

2. ASRock B450M Steel Legend – Best Performance Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3600X

Aside from ASUS, many other brands have appeared at the forefront of the tech market. And they have proven their worth through the quality of the products they manufacture. One such product is ASRock.

One of their motherboards is the B450M Steel Legend and with its incredible features, it is the best B450 motherboard. Not only the features but also the performance of this motherboard are exceptional.

You can play long hours effortlessly because you don’t need to worry about your system getting hot. The incredible connectivity options and vivid graphics are to die for.

All this and much more for the most affordable price. Can you guess? It costs less than $ 100 and that’s true. Amazed? Just wait to freak out once I start sharing the features in detail.

First, let’s talk about the AMD AM4 socket, which is a standout feature of this motherboard. It is one of the most reliable microarchitectures available right now. AMD has released this microprocessor socket that outperforms all of its predecessors.

The AMD chipset is the Promontory B450. It is responsible for high-quality graphics. These graphics are compatible with AMD Quad Crossfire. It is backed by Crossfire technology.

The available connectivity slots make you feel quite rich. You get three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, one of which runs at x8 and the other at x4. Apart from this category, you get two more types.

These include three PCIe 2.0 x16 slots and each one runs at x4. There is also another PCIe 2.0 x1 slot. This is sufficient even for gamers who face connectivity problems very frequently.

This motherboard will give you an audio experience that you haven’t been through before. An experience that every player deserves to have. Realtek ALC892 7.1 channel audio produces high-quality sound.

The one that makes you feel like you’re in a player’s arena while sitting in the comfort of your living room. It is the one that creates such an environment that forces you to continue your winning streak.

The motherboard runs Windows 10. And with it in your hands, you don’t have to worry much about the network, as ASRock has completely solved the matter.

Steel Legend brings you the Realtek RTL8111H PCI Express x1 Gigabit Ethernet Controller. The device supports RAM with DDR4 technology and you get 4 memory slots. That is quite a bit of space.

All of this is provided to you very lightly. So this option is worth it. Also, you get various fan headers if you buy it from the right supplier. That is why you should always make the right decision about who you are going to buy your product from.

These headers include 3 water pump fan connectors. In addition, it includes a CPU fan connector and a water pump fan connector.

Pros Content protection audio

Supports DDR4 Memory Extensive cooling system

Cons You may have trouble turning off the RGB

3. MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus – Best Budget Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3600X

If you’re willing to take a chance on your motherboard purchase, go for this option and I’m pretty sure you won’t regret this decision.

The MSI MPG X570 Gaming plus is a motherboard that every gamer deserves to have. Once you start using it, you won’t go back to any other ordinary motherboard. It has amazing specs that I am going to mention to you.

Your gaming experience is about to be amplified with the connectivity options offered by this motherboard. Having a PCIe port has become something of a standard for all motherboards.

So along with the PCIe 4.0 port, you get an AMD Turbo and a USB 3.2 Gen2 port. The Store MI option is also available in case you think you still have poor connectivity. And if you’re still thinking, Lighting Gen 4 x 4 M2 will seal the deal for you.

Also, you can experiment a lot with the frequency and overclocking options. Originally the device has DDR4 memory which is up to 4400+ MHz. This itself is overclocked so I will not recommend going any further.

The Mystic Light feature is my favorite feature. Because it offers countless lighting options. The number of colors offered is 16.8 million and that’s an incredible number. The amount of creativity you can experiment with this feature is beyond limits.

You can control up to 29 effects with a single click. Isn’t it amazing? Also, the extension of this function supports RGB lighting and Rainbow LED strips. Now I am sure you will have that gaming feeling in your room that you have been craving for a long time.

You can go for this option if you are targeting 2nd and 3rd gen Ryzen processors or even Ryzen Radeon Vega Graphics (2nd + 3rd gen) processors. This product has an amazing feature of the Dragon Center.

Many players look for it, but it is in very expensive options or not available in most options. And here I have brought you an inexpensive full-featured option that a gamer could ask for more of this feature from the Dragon Center.

With this feature, you can integrate all MSI tools such as Voice Boost, Live Update, and Game Mode. Above all, you don’t have to worry about the system overheating. because the design is made to induce high-grade cooling when needed.

The heat sink design features a patented fan. This is very powerful as it has dual ball bearings and propeller blade technology to support active cooling. That’s a sigh of relief for many people, as overheating is a genuine concern and the damage from it is hard on the pocket.

There is an 8 + 4 pin CPU power connector. you get both the Game Boost and the DDR4 Boost. With the incredible audio quality, you will have a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

Pros Includes accessory Frozr shield M.2

Supports Rainbow LED Strip High-quality audio

Cons It May is not compatible with older video cards

4. ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Formula – Best Gaming Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3600X

Coming back to ASUS, I have another amazing and promising product on the list. It is from the same X570 series but has a lot more to offer than you probably think. It is the best X570 motherboard.

It has made its place on our list due to various reasons. First, it is good value for money. This product offers you so much for so little money. Its characteristics will leave you spellbound.

At the top of the list is its durable yet lightweight design. Despite the low weight, it is designed to perfection. It has a lot in it and is specifically designed to thermally protect the entire system.

As it does? Well, have your cup of coffee because I need you to understand it in detail. First of all, the design features the ROG cooling zone, which is an incredible advance from ASUS.

Its dual water-temperature headers and flow headers have changed the game as now you don’t have to deal with the heated system that used to heat your head too.

The cooling zone feature combined with the Integrated Crosschill EK III and an active heat sink for the chipset closes the deal, as this cooling system is so far the best on the list.

You already know my favorite part of ASUS products. It is the Aura Synchronization. It offers you RGB lighting with the RGB headers and also the addressable headers. Therefore, there will be many experiments with this function on board.

Another feature that makes Crosshair Formula stand out from the list of its competitors is its power. The design is so slim and sleek, but the power delivery is very strong.

Provides a total of 16 (14 + 2) IR3555 power scenarios. ProCool II power connectors also add to power delivery. Fine alloy chokes and metal capacitors imported from Japan have been carefully incorporated into the design.

All of this makes this motherboard the best option available when it comes to efficient power delivery.

Its compatibility with 2nd and 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen processors makes it a versatile option. It is possible thanks to the AMD AM4 socket.

The network options are limitless. First, there is Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). then we have support for 5G and Gigabit Ethernet from Intel and Aquantia. Wi-Fi supports MU-MIMO and these two options are collectively protected by ASUS LANGuard protection.

The overall design is straightforward and requires minimal setup time. The presence of features like the I / O shield, ASUS SafeSlot, and BIOS Flashback make setup even easier.

Everyone loves to personalize their things. Guess what? There is more customization on this motherboard. Yes, in addition to Aura customization, you can customize the tuning and overclocking options.

Additionally, you can create a cooling profile to help you customize the way your system cooling works. Isn’t it amazing?

Pros AMD Store MI increases connectivity

Supports GameFirst V software High resistance

Cons Does not provide a live script

5. MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX – Best B450 Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3600X

MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX is the revision of the previously known B450 TOMAHAWK motherboard and added support for out-of-the-box 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors, whereas previously, you had to update the motherboard BIOS for 3rd party processors generation will work.

The motherboard design is pretty much the same as the original TOMAHAWK, with a little more black. There’s a slight hint of gray here and there, but most of the motherboard is black. There is RGB lighting on the right side of the laptop.

The heatsinks on this motherboard are not as large as some of the more expensive motherboards, but the cooling performance is more than satisfactory. The motherboard VRM is also good enough to handle high-end processors and it would be fine even if you upgrade your Ryzen 5 3600X to Ryzen 9 3900X etc.

There are four DIMM slots on the motherboard and the supported motherboard speeds are now as high as 4000 MHz, while TOMAHAWK supports around 3433 MHz RAM sticks. There are five PCI-E slots on the motherboard, two of which are PCI-E X16 slots and the rest are PCI-E X1 slots.

For storage, MSI TOMAHAWK MAX provides six SATA III ports with 6Gbps speed. Also, it comes with an M.2 slot that can be used with a high-speed SSD drive.

As for the motherboard I / O, there are 6 3.5mm audio jacks, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type To ports, an RJ45 port, an HDMI port, a DVI-D port, a PS / 2 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and a BIOS button.

Since it’s a B450 chipset, you don’t get the support for PCI-E 4.0, although the memory performance of this particular motherboard is much better than older B450 motherboards. The BIOS chip on this motherboard is 32MB in size, while the original TOMAHAWK motherboard had a 16MB BIOS chip.

This allows the user to update the chip to the latest versions without any hassle so that the company does not have to stop supporting older processors.

Overall, MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX is a motherboard that seems like a great option for someone who wants a mid-range motherboard that not only supports out-of-the-box 3rd generation processors but also provides great memory performance and great power.

VRM that can support high TDP processors. The motherboard design is surely not as good as the flagship motherboards, but the functionality is as close as possible with this budget.

Pros Impressive memory performance

Out-of-the-box support for third-generation processors Overclocking performance is better than other B450 motherboards

Cons There could be some RGB lighting

Buying Guide

1. Chipset

If you’re looking to build a PC with a Ryzen 5-3600x processor, then you need to make sure you get a motherboard that has a compatible chipset.

There are three main chipsets for AMD processors: X370, B350, and A320. The X370 is the top of the line, offering the best performance and features. It’s overkill for most people though, and it’s not necessary if you’re not planning on overclocking or using multiple graphics cards.

The B350 is a good middle-ground option that offers decent performance and features without breaking the bank. Finally, the A320 is the budget option that should only be considered if you’re absolutely limited on funds.

So, which one should you get? If you’re not planning on doing any serious gaming or overclocking, then the A320 will be fine. However, if you want to future-proof your system or do any sort of serious gaming or multitasking, then we recommend going with the B350. It offers great value for money and will still let you do everything you want to do.

2. Size

When it comes to considering the size of a motherboard for your Ryzen 5-3600x, there are a few things you need to take into account. The first is the form factor of your motherboard. The most common form factors are ATX and microATX, but there are also mini-ITX and eATX boards available. You’ll need to make sure that your chosen motherboard will fit inside your computer case.

The second thing to consider is the size of your CPU cooler. If you have a large CPU cooler, you’ll need to make sure that it will fit on your chosen motherboard. Some coolers are designed for specific form factors, so it’s important to check compatibility before making your purchase.

Finally, you’ll need to think about the number of expansion slots you need on your motherboard. This will depend on the number of graphics cards, storage devices, and other add-ons that you plan on using with your system. More expansion slots usually mean a larger board, so keep this in mind when making your decision.

3. Overclocking Potential

Overclocking is the process of pushing a computer component beyond its stock speed in order to extract more performance. It’s a common practice among PC enthusiasts, and it can be done with most CPUs, GPUs, and RAM modules. When it comes to overclocking a Ryzen 5 3600X, there are a few things to consider before buying a motherboard.

The first thing to keep in mind is that not all motherboards are created equal when it comes to overclocking potential. Some motherboards are better suited for overclocking than others. If you’re looking to overclock your Ryzen 5 3600X, you’ll want to make sure you get a motherboard that can handle it.

Another thing to keep in mind is that overclocking will void your warranty. So if something goes wrong, you’re on your own. That being said, if you’re careful and know what you’re doing, overclocking can be a safe and rewarding experience.

4. Compatibility

One of the most important things to consider when buying a motherboard for any CPU is compatibility. With the release of AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processors, that means ensuring your board has a BIOS that supports the Zen 2 architecture. For anyone looking to buy a Ryzen 5 3600X, that means making sure the motherboard you select has a BIOS released after July 2019.

FAQs

1. What motherboards are compatible with the Ryzen 5 3600x?

Any motherboard with an AM4 socket is compatible with the Ryzen 5 3600x. Some of the best are MSI 450 Tomahawk, MSI B450 Gaming Pro Carbon AC, MSI B450I Gaming Plus AC, and ASRock B450M Pro4.

2. Does Ryzen 5 3600x support x570?

Yes, it is a perfect match. Both the Ryzen 5 3600x and x570 complement each other and offer above-average performance.

3. Do you need thermal paste for Ryzen 5 3600x?

If you don’t apply thermal paste to your Ryzen 5 3600x, it will surely heat up and break down sooner than expected. Then yes! You need to apply thermal paste on your Ryzen 5 3600x.

4. Is the b550 compatible with the Ryzen 5 3600x?

Yes, the b550 set works perfectly for the Ryzen 5 3600x as it is designed to work with all Zen 2 and Zen 3 Ryzen processors.

5. Is Ryzen 5 3600x good for gaming?

If it is. Actually, Ryzen 5 3600x is primarily a gaming CPU. Ryzen 5 3600x has six cores that allow it to run all titles and other high-end games very easily.

Conclusion

Now we have come to the end of our article. The best products vary from person to person. If a thing is best for a person, it does not mean that it is also the best for you. Therefore, everyone should do their research before finding the best.

Here I tried to include exceptional and well-researched options on the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3600x. I hope that now you know what is best for you and what you need to buy.

But if you are still struggling, let me help you. For unbeatable quality, ASUS is the winner and for providing the most features within a fair price range, MSI is the winner. So decide based on your preferences.

I hope this article has helped you. Let me know your suggestions or comments in the comment box below.