10 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5 3400g in 2022 – Available Right Now

Selecting a motherboard is a really important choice due to the number of features that you have to consider. This article will help you choose the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g, with all the features covered, it will have your choice decided for you.

Building a custom gaming PC is a popular choice for gamers who want to get the most out of their own system. When building their own computer, PC gamers can choose from a wide variety of different components and parts in virtually any budget in order to set their most specific expectations. One of the most important components when building or upgrading your PC gaming equipment is the computer’s motherboard and also some motherboards had built-in Wi-Fi cards so you don’t need to use external Wi-Fi routers.

Speaking of options, our pick for the best Ryzen 5 3400g motherboard is the MSI B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard. It’s a beast in all respects, and it’s reasonably priced, perfect for anyone who wants to play, or even a professional gamer.

Below are the best motherboards for Ryzen 5 3400g that you can buy on the market today. These gaming motherboards range from inexpensive to compact and even high-powered. Whether it’s your first time shopping for a motherboard or you have experience building a gaming PC, this is the perfect place to search for the best motherboards for Ryzen 5 3400g.

The good motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g is unique because they are built from the ground up to handle the most extreme equipment used for game settings. Good motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g has overclocking features, including multiple slots for upgrades to RAM, USB, and display ports for connectivity to monitors and hardware, as well as huge spaced dedicated ports for graphics cards.

Our Recommendations for Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5-3400g

1. MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX – Best Pick

No matter where you are from, you have heard of MSI games and their excellent hardware. They have always been on top of their game since its inception, and even now, there are no signs that they are slowing down.

The heat sinks on the MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX motherboard make it the best choice if you want a setup that promotes cooling. These heatsinks keep the overall motherboard cool, even when overclocking.

DDR4 optimization technology is evident on the motherboard because its design supports it with the isolated memory circuitry that plays a role in its fast and powerful performance.

The PCI-E Steel Armor is the best choice because it protects VGA cards from many external threats. You won’t have to worry about them warping anytime soon because these grooves are rock solid.

This motherboard is the epitome of gaming. It has everything you wish you had in a game console, and that too at a reasonable price. All the features make this the Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5 3400g.

Pros One dedicated Flash BIOS button

One dedicated Flash BIOS button DVI-D-I and HDMI port

DVI-D-I and HDMI port Multiple USB ports

Multiple USB ports HD audio production

Cons BIOS installation problems

2. Gigabyte B450M DS3H – Staff Pick

Gigabyte is the company we all love to praise, because of how much they care about the products they release, with so many motherboards on their list, it’s hard to imagine any of them being a disappointment.

This is the Best Mid Range Motherboard and it supports multi-generation Ryzen processors such as generations one, two, and three. Even the first two generations with Vega graphics with Radeon are included in the list, making it a competitor for the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g.

Dual-channel unbuffered DDR4 DIMM slots make this motherboard a beast to use. With so much data transfer from one end to the other, your PC will run as if its performance depended on it.

The cooling system of this motherboard is excellent as it has a built-in Smart Fan 5. With five temperature sensors and two intelligent heat-sensing hybrid fan headers, they will always keep your motherboard cool.

This motherboard is perfect for fast gaming as it supports fast data transfer speeds. If you are one of those who love to play at high speeds, this is the motherboard. This model is best used to make it as fast as possible.

Pros Multiple generation support

Multiple generation support Dual-channel DDR4 transfer

Dual-channel DDR4 transfer Great audio production

Great audio production RGB Fusion for customization

Cons No wifi onboard

3. Asus ROG Strix B450F – Budget Pick

Asus has always captured our hearts with its incredible computer hardware releases. With exciting new features at every release, they know how to get people excited every time they announce an upcoming new product it is the Best Value Motherboard.

The Asus motherboard supports various generations of Ryzen and Ryzen with Radeon graphics processors. These make them compatible with any Ryzen processor. This alone is reason enough for you to consider it the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g.

Dual-channel DDR4 with 4400Mhz (OC) in its name really gets the data moving. With such blazing speeds, fast storage and storage retrieval will be beneficial to the system. The Aura Sync RGB system makes playing with different colors a blast. The synchronization of so many colors makes the entire system a sight to behold.

The connectivity options on this motherboard are insane. With dual M.2 and USB 3.1 slots, you can connect just about anything. This ryzen 5 3400g max motherboard is best known for its overall performance. It has so many features and that too at a fair price, making it a motherboard that gives you value for your money.

Pros Support for multiple AMD processors

Support for multiple AMD processors Dual-channel storage transfer

Dual-channel storage transfer Aura Sync RGB lighting

Aura Sync RGB lighting Great connectivity options

Cons No Type-C connectivity

4. Asus TUF Gaming X570 Plus

Asus knows what its customers want and they tire day and night of offering them the features they want. The various models that they have released over the years have paid for the quality of the product that they have maintained throughout the years.

Another Best RGB Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400G is the Asus TUF Gaming x570-plus. The support for the different generations of AMD processors is amazing. It supports the first three generations of AMD processors, along with the first two generations of Radeon Vega graphics processors.

Power regulation is insane on this model. With Dr.MOS 12 + 2 power stages, you can increase the power voltage of the processor at any time you want, optimizing it performs The motherboard cooling system is impressive with multiple active heatsinks, VRM heatsinks, hybrid fan headers, and much more.

Aura Sync RGB lighting is a sight to behold. The various mixes and color combinations are aesthetic, and when you find your favorite color, the feeling is incredible. This gaming motherboard is the best for its overclocking potential. Voltage regulation helps in overclocking. Gamers who want to push their computers to the max can use the motherboard.

Pros Great energy regulations

Great energy regulations Various connectivity options

Various connectivity options Flawless audio production

Flawless audio production RGB lighting sync

Cons No mountable screws

5. MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus

MSI is the company that comes to mind first when you think of quality computer hardware. The company is the number one producer of quality computer motherboards and its reputation is highly regarded in the gaming community. This is the Best Gaming Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400G and it can support various AMD processors. Any AMD processor belonging to the first three generations is supported, along with two generations of Radeon graphics with Vega.

The DDR4 support for the processor is real, with 4400+ (OC) MHz processing. The processor can utilize the overclocking capabilities of the motherboard. The architecture is built in a way that supports super-fast gameplay. With onboard PCIe 4.0 Gen 4 slots and M.2 slots, it’s a sight to behold.

The mystical lighting technology that is built into the system is fascinating. With so many colors and lighting options, the lights look magical.

This motherboard is the best for people looking for aesthetics with functionality. The overall design of the motherboard is nice to look at and the functions it provides are even better, definitely a good choice for the best motherboard for the Ryzen 5 3400g generation.

Pros Support for multiple generations of AMD

Support for multiple generations of AMD DDR4 support and reinforcement

DDR4 support and reinforcement Game enhancement features

Game enhancement features Heat sink design

Cons The fan headers are on the bottom of the dash.

6. Asus CROSSHAIR VI HERO

The Best Mobo For Ryzen 5 3400g in our comparison is the Asus CROSSHAIR VI HERO. Republic of Gamers (commonly abbreviated as “RoG”) is an Asus brand specifically dedicated to gamers. As such, it stands out for its design and performance in a well-polished package.

It is a very impressive product on almost all fronts. Like many gaming motherboards, it is predominantly black, with dark gray highlights, and has dynamic RGB capabilities. Crosshair VI Hero arrives with the latest AMD X370 chipset designed to satisfy even the most enthusiastic gamer and overclocker by allowing them to get the most out of their Ryzen CPU.

With two PCIe x16 slots and full CrossFireX and SLI support, the motherboard enables dual GPU configurations regardless of whether they are AMD or Nvidia products. Crosshair VI Hero doesn’t disappoint in the RAM department either, as its four slots allow for dual-channel configurations, with a maximum capacity of 64GB and a maximum clock speed of 3200 MHz and above.

The motherboard is equipped with two highly customizable LED lights and with the additional possibility of adding additional RGB strips. RoG improves on the regular Realtek ALC1220 codec in such a way that it maximizes sound quality and allows the sound card to run a stereo and 7.1 surround sound setup simultaneously.

Crosshair VI Hero has four sensors that regulate the temperature and allow the installation of five additional fans and two water cooling solutions. As a negative point, we can only mention this motherboard is somewhat expensive, but it will undoubtedly be worth the investment given its great performance.

Pros Next-generation AMD X370 chipset

Next-generation AMD X370 chipset Excellent overclocking potential

Excellent overclocking potential CrossFireX and SLI support

CrossFireX and SLI support Extendable RGB lighting

Cons High Price

7. MSI H270 Gaming M3

The best motherboard for ryzen 3400g on our list comes from MSI, one of the top four most reputable motherboard manufacturers. The model in question is the MSI H270 Gaming M3, an affordable yet powerful and well-designed motherboard.

Designed in black, with red highlights and prominent heat sinks, one of which bears the MSI logo. To give it that extra gaming touch, it is also equipped with highly customizable RGB lighting. The motherboard has an LGA1151 socket and H270 chipset from the previous generation, which allows it to fully support 6th and 7th generation Intel CPUs. Sadly, it doesn’t support the latest version 8 GPU – with two PCIe x16 slots, the motherboard can accommodate two full-size graphics cards.

However, it only supports AMD’s CrossFireX, but not Nvidia’s SLI, the latter being quite uncommon among more affordable motherboards. The H270 Gaming M3 motherboard has four RAM slots and supports dual channel configurations. In addition, it supports DDR4 RAM modules with speeds up to 2400 MHz and a total RAM capacity of up to 64 GB we can consider it the Best Overall Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400G.

The motherboard comes with highly customizable RGB lighting, which is not often seen in its price range. It can operate in a number of regimes, can be controlled remotely, and can even be expanded via additional RGB strips.

A total of six fan headers allow a number of options when it comes to customizing the cooling of the best pc gaming cases. Plus, it even supports water cooling solutions. Not all latest-generation chipsets support VR, but the H270 does.

Pros EPS power connector (8-pin)

EPS power connector (8-pin) CPU fan connector

CPU fan connector Fan connector

Fan connector Chassis, intrusion connector

Cons No wireless LAN

8. MSI B450 TOMAHAWK

Next, we have another Best Performance Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400G, which is B450 Tomahawk. It has the usual MSI gaming product design, with a dark gray/black body and subtle red highlights, plus red LED lighting.

The B350 Tomahawk is a notch above the previous ASRock motherboard when it comes to the chipset. This chipset, which is also compatible with all Ryzen and AMD A-series CPUs, is also compatible with overclocking, unlike the aforementioned A320 chipset.

With two PCIe x16 slots, the Tomahawk B450 supports dual-GPU configurations. However, it is only supported by Radeon cards connected via CrossFireX, and Nvidia SLI is not supported. the motherboard leaves little to be desired in this regard, as it has four RAM slots, with a maximum capacity of 64 GB and overclocked speeds of more than 3200 MHz Atx gaming motherboard.

The cooling capacity of the B450 Tomahawk is impressive, allowing the installation of additional fans and water cooling. Plus, it includes a highly accessible and customizable control panel for your smart cooling system. Although more affordable motherboards have started to roll it out, it should still be noted that the B350 Tomahawk is fully VR ready

The motherboard has RGB lighting, true, though it only has a red LED strip ready to use. As such, if you want to make it more eye-catching and give it the look of a more advanced gaming motherboard, you’ll have to invest in additional RGB strips.

Pros Great value for the price

Great value for the price Supports CrossFireX

Supports CrossFireX High RAM capacity and speeds

Cons lighting is single-color

9. GIGABYTE H310M

The GIGABYTE H310M is the Best Budget Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400G and it is very inexpensive but provides enough power to support current components such as 7th generation Intel Core processors. The GIGABYTE H310M LGA1151 Intel H110 Micro ATX DDR4 motherboard includes two memory slots for DDR4 RAM with a maximum size of 32GB, allowing for a moderately fast running system.

Impressively, the gaming motherboard includes six USB 2.0 ports, allowing for a great expansion of hardware-connected devices. In addition to its expanded ports, the board is built with an audio noise shield with high-quality audio capacitors.

It also includes a Realtek GbE LAN with cFos Speed ​​Internet Accelerator for direct Ethernet connections to the Internet, ensuring stable online multiplayer mode.

Pros Supports 6th Generation Intel Core Processors

Supports 6th Generation Intel Core Processors HDMI 1.4, DVI-D, D-sub ports

HDMI 1.4, DVI-D, D-sub ports Dual-Channel DDR4

Cons Not recommended for overclocking

Factors to Consider Before Choosing

When it comes time to choose a new motherboard, there are a lot of factors to consider. But which one is most important to you? That’s up to you to decide, but here are some of the considerations you should make when choosing a 3400G motherboard.

First and foremost, it’s important to understand what type of gaming experience you’re looking for. A 3400G motherboard is designed for high-performance gaming, so be sure that’s what you need.

Then there’s the matter of compatibility. Make sure your computer can support the hardware found on a 3400G motherboard. And finally, consider how much money you want to spend. This motherboard may be more expensive than other options, but it will certainly deliver on performance and compatibility. So if those are the key factors for you, then a 3400G motherboard is your best bet.

Here are some key factors to consider when choosing a 3400G motherboard:

Socket type

When choosing a motherboard for a Ryzen processor, one of the most important factors to consider is the socket type. Ryzen processors come in both AM4 and X370 varieties, so you’ll need to select a motherboard that supports your chosen socket type.



AM4 motherboards support both Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 processors, while X370 motherboards support only Ryzen 7 processors. If you plan to install a Ryzen 5 or 3 processor on an AM4 motherboard, you’ll need to purchase a compatible motherboard.



X370 motherboards are available in two form factors: ATX and ITX. Most users will want an ATX motherboard because it offers more expansion slots and better heat dissipation than the smaller ITX format. However, if you primarily plan to use an AMD FX-series processor (e.g., an AMD FX-8350), then an ITX board may be best suited for you.

Processing power

The processor is the heart of the motherboard. Make sure to choose a motherboard that has a processor that is compatible with your system’s requirements. Some come with pre-installed processors, so you don’t have to worry about this step.

Expansion capabilities

A 3400G motherboard has plenty of expansion capabilities, including two PCIe x16 slots, four PCIe x1 slots, two SATA six Gb/s ports, eight USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 port. This means that users can add additional storage devices, graphics cards, and other components without having to purchase multiple different motherboards.

Compatibility with existing hardware

If you are planning to build a new Ryzen system, be sure to consider the motherboard compatibility. Nearly all AMD motherboards support Ryzen processors, but not all of them are compatible with each other. This means that you may have to choose between features and performance when choosing your motherboard.

GPU Compatibility

The compatibility of the GPU in your motherboard is essential for having an exemplary screen display. This allows you to insert rich quality graphic cards and enjoy high-end AAA titles games without lagging, which will help with video editing results as well!

SATA Slots

The best motherboards for Ryzen 5 3400G should have SATA 6 standard port or also known as SATA 3.0 slots to connect with SSD and HDD drives easily, so they can be used in your PC system smoothly without any hassle of installing it yourself!

Comprehensive Cooling

A good motherboard is the key to a stable and fast PC. It has all of your parts cooled down so that you can enjoy gaming, streaming videos, or doing whatever else without burning any components!

Audio Boost

The audio quality of the motherboard is determined by using a codec that usually ranges from high-end to middle range. If you want the good sound output on your PC, look for models with the latest audio codes in mind. However if not concerned about spending too much money then checking out cheap USB speakers or sound cards would work just fine as well!

Form Factor

The form factor is an important consideration when purchasing a new motherboard. You need to make sure that it fits in with your old PC system, or else buying one will be pointless! So before you go out shopping for MOBOs figure out what kind of form factors are compatible with yours: ATX (for standard PSUs), E-ATX(extra-large power supplies) mITX(micro PCs).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400G?

SMI B450 Tomahawk Max, Asus ROG Strix B450-F, MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus, and Gigabyte B450M DS3H are some of the good motherboards for Ryzen 5 3400G.

Is B450 compatible with Ryzen 5 3400G?

The Asrock B450 definitely supports the Ryzen 5 3400G, but after installing its Bios update.

Is Ryzen 5 3400G good for gaming?

Ryzen 5 3400G is a great cheap gaming CPU that offers decent performance. You can easily enjoy mid-level games and maybe even some high-end games with the Ryzen 5 3400G.

Is a520m compatible with Ryzen 5 3400G?

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and A520M processors are not compatible with each other.

Is Ryzen 5 3400G good for gaming and streaming?

Yes, the Ryzen 5 3400G is a great option for gaming and streaming. It has excellent performance and can handle most games and streaming content with ease. It is also very affordable, making it a great choice for budget-minded gamers and streamers.

Conclusion

Selecting the best motherboard for your processor is a difficult task, and with so many options to choose from, choosing the right option can be confusing. Fortunately, you have this review article to help you choose the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g.

10. ASUS ROG STRIX Z270E

If you are building a compact gaming PC and want to have enough space for everything, the ASUS ROG Strix Z270I Gaming motherboard may be your best option. The gaming motherboard measures just 23 x 20 x 2cm, weighs just 898 grams and is capable of fitting the smallest custom gaming rigs with the highest demands.

Don’t let its size fool you The ASUS ROG STRIX Z270E Gaming motherboard is built for gaming, and can, with its two memory slots, hold up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It includes SafeSlot connectivity that integrates metal frames for a stronger and stronger hold for components such as heavy graphics cards.

Gamers can even overclock with the motherboard’s easy-to-use BIOS system, and it can connect via Wi-Fi via its built-in 802.11 ac support and this is one of the Gaming Motherboard with Comprehensive Cooling.

Pros 6 x USB 3.0; 6 x USB 2.0; 6 x SATA III 6Gb / s

6 x USB 3.0; 6 x USB 2.0; 6 x SATA III 6Gb / s Works with Windows 7, 8 and 10

Works with Windows 7, 8 and 10 SupremeFX S1220a with Sonic Studio III

Cons No Rear I/O Cover

Factors to Consider Before Choosing

When it comes time to choose a new motherboard, there are a lot of factors to consider. But which one is most important to you? That’s up to you to decide, but here are some of the considerations you should make when choosing a 3400G motherboard.

First and foremost, it’s important to understand what type of gaming experience you’re looking for. A 3400G motherboard is designed for high-performance gaming, so be sure that’s what you need.

Then there’s the matter of compatibility. Make sure your computer can support the hardware found on a 3400G motherboard. And finally, consider how much money you want to spend. This motherboard may be more expensive than other options, but it will certainly deliver on performance and compatibility. So if those are the key factors for you, then a 3400G motherboard is your best bet.

Here are some key factors to consider when choosing a 3400G motherboard:

Socket type

When choosing a motherboard for a Ryzen processor, one of the most important factors to consider is the socket type. Ryzen processors come in both AM4 and X370 varieties, so you’ll need to select a motherboard that supports your chosen socket type.



AM4 motherboards support both Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 processors, while X370 motherboards support only Ryzen 7 processors. If you plan to install a Ryzen 5 or 3 processor on an AM4 motherboard, you’ll need to purchase a compatible motherboard.



X370 motherboards are available in two form factors: ATX and ITX. Most users will want an ATX motherboard because it offers more expansion slots and better heat dissipation than the smaller ITX format. However, if you primarily plan to use an AMD FX-series processor (e.g., an AMD FX-8350), then an ITX board may be best suited for you.

Processing power

The processor is the heart of the motherboard. Make sure to choose a motherboard that has a processor that is compatible with your system’s requirements. Some come with pre-installed processors, so you don’t have to worry about this step.

Expansion capabilities

A 3400G motherboard has plenty of expansion capabilities, including two PCIe x16 slots, four PCIe x1 slots, two SATA six Gb/s ports, eight USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 port. This means that users can add additional storage devices, graphics cards, and other components without having to purchase multiple different motherboards.

Compatibility with existing hardware

If you are planning to build a new Ryzen system, be sure to consider the motherboard compatibility. Nearly all AMD motherboards support Ryzen processors, but not all of them are compatible with each other. This means that you may have to choose between features and performance when choosing your motherboard.

GPU Compatibility

The compatibility of the GPU in your motherboard is essential for having an exemplary screen display. This allows you to insert rich quality graphic cards and enjoy high-end AAA titles games without lagging, which will help with video editing results as well!

SATA Slots

The best motherboards for Ryzen 5 3400G should have SATA 6 standard port or also known as SATA 3.0 slots to connect with SSD and HDD drives easily, so they can be used in your PC system smoothly without any hassle of installing it yourself!

Comprehensive Cooling

A good motherboard is the key to a stable and fast PC. It has all of your parts cooled down so that you can enjoy gaming, streaming videos, or doing whatever else without burning any components!

Audio Boost

The audio quality of the motherboard is determined by using a codec that usually ranges from high-end to middle range. If you want the good sound output on your PC, look for models with the latest audio codes in mind. However if not concerned about spending too much money then checking out cheap USB speakers or sound cards would work just fine as well!

Form Factor

The form factor is an important consideration when purchasing a new motherboard. You need to make sure that it fits in with your old PC system, or else buying one will be pointless! So before you go out shopping for MOBOs figure out what kind of form factors are compatible with yours: ATX (for standard PSUs), E-ATX(extra-large power supplies) mITX(micro PCs).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400G?

SMI B450 Tomahawk Max, Asus ROG Strix B450-F, MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus, and Gigabyte B450M DS3H are some of the good motherboards for Ryzen 5 3400G.

Is B450 compatible with Ryzen 5 3400G?

The Asrock B450 definitely supports the Ryzen 5 3400G, but after installing its Bios update.

Is Ryzen 5 3400G good for gaming?

Ryzen 5 3400G is a great cheap gaming CPU that offers decent performance. You can easily enjoy mid-level games and maybe even some high-end games with the Ryzen 5 3400G.

Is a520m compatible with Ryzen 5 3400G?

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and A520M processors are not compatible with each other.

Is Ryzen 5 3400G good for gaming and streaming?

Yes, the Ryzen 5 3400G is a great option for gaming and streaming. It has excellent performance and can handle most games and streaming content with ease. It is also very affordable, making it a great choice for budget-minded gamers and streamers.

Conclusion

Selecting the best motherboard for your processor is a difficult task, and with so many options to choose from, choosing the right option can be confusing. Fortunately, you have this review article to help you choose the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g.