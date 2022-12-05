10 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5 2400g 2022 – for Budget PC With an APU by AMD

Whenever we talk about the most powerful APU on the AMD side, the first option that comes to mind is the Ryzen 5 2400g. Without a doubt, AMD made a great comeback with its Ryzen series processors and revived its lost market share in this industry.

The Ryzen 5 2400g is an APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) by AMD, which means this CPU has combined features of a CPU and a GPU. This is similar to the Intel iGPUs (Integrated Graphics Processor Units), like the HD 620 ( Amazon ).

The motherboard supports both 2133MHz and 2400Mhz RAMs out of the box so there's no need for setting up any BIOS parameter adjustments. However, if you are planning to overclock it further than the stock speed of 3.6GHz, you'll need to do some manual setting-up on your BIOS ( Amazon ).

It is critical to make sure your motherboard can support your processor. The Ryzen 5 2400g requires an AM4 socket, so make sure the motherboard you are considering has the AM4 socket.

It is critical to make sure your motherboard can support your processor. The Ryzen 5 2400g requires an AM4 socket, so make sure the motherboard you are considering has the AM4 socket.

Also make sure that the motherboard has USB 3.0 slots for compatibility with all of your components, integrated audio, multiple SATA connections, and PCI-E slots in order to connect any graphics cards or other components that may require additional accessories.

So Which Motherboard is Best? Well, there are two that stand out in terms of price point and capabilities: First off, we have this beauty by Asus called the PRIME A320AM4-PLUS. This motherboard is a prime example of what you should look for when considering the Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5 2400g

It is compatible with AM4 socket processors, comes in at a moderately low price point, and has features such as USB 3.0 compatibility, integrated audio and three SATA ports. It isn’t going to be breaking any awards in terms of aesthetics, but it will certainly get the job done.

I recommend this one to people who want something they can rely on, don’t care about looks or bells and whistles, and have a budget that won’t allow them to spend too much money. The Best Motherboard for Ryzen 5 2400G is Asus PRIME A320AM4-PLUS

Our Recommendations for Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5 2400g

1. ASUS ROG Strix B450F

Asus launched several plates budgets based premium for processors Intel and AMD, and all got positive reviews, except for a few once. There we have the ROG Strix B450-F, which you can get from its name, which is from the Republic of Gamers series that is known as the Best Motherboard For Ryzen 5 2400g. If you don’t want to go with the x470 chipset and go for something premium but an affordable option from the B450 chipset, there might not be a better option than this.

This motherboard is packed with all the perks, and features of high-end gaming building needs and has some mid-range drivers that aren’t too expensive, but in return, they deliver the best performance. Of course, you can’t get the performance out of this motherboard like some x470 chipset boards, but for its price, this doesn’t compare to any x470 chipset mobos.

It offers a 6 + 2-phase design VRM that offers impressive overclocking potential not only for quad-core processors but also for some mainstream selections like the Ryzen 7 2700x. Price-wise, it’s not an expensive option, and you can take it by paying an additional $ 20-30 more than any other budget-friendly B450 chipset motherboard.

User feedback was amazing for this motherboard and most of all praise the quality of this gaming beast. Also, we know that Asus is not cheap with the quality of its products and that is the reason for the success of this company.

This motherboard has three PCIe x16 slots and three PCIe x1 slots, and the primary and secondary slot comes with PCI steel armor, allowing you to install high-end or buggy graphics cards. You are allowed to install 128 GB of memory, which you can divide into four modules with a clock speed of 3600 MHz OC.

For storage, there are six SATA6 slots and two M.2 slots with ultra-fast data transfer speed. There is a 6 + 2 phase design VRM, which allows you to overclock this processor, but not as the other boards offer, especially the x470 chipset.

As we already know, it is a premium motherboard, but there are some basic features that it lacks, and it would be much better if it came with them. First of all, this motherboard lacks power or reset buttons or POST LEDs, which help debug pre-boot errors. Also, there are no heatsinks in the BIOS, but other options like MSI and Gigabyte Aorus offer them for the same price. Also, ASUS ROG Strix B450-F lacks built-in Wi-Fi, which is commonly available on mid-range motherboards. Overall, its performance is excellent for Ryzen 2000 series processors.

Pros ASUS ROG UEFI Bios for easy adjustments.

ASUS ROG UEFI Bios for easy adjustments. DRAM overclocking is way better than our expectations.

DRAM overclocking is way better than our expectations. The Southbridge label can be easily changed.

Cons It lacks some necessary buttons and publishes LEDs for debugging.

It lacks some necessary buttons and publishes LEDs for debugging. There are no heat sinks above the M.2 slots.

There are no heat sinks above the M.2 slots. It would be much better if it comes with Wi-Fi.

2. MSI B450 Tomahawk

For the most part, we see in the market that companies, instead of releasing a new version, updated the previous models with some improvements. This thing was ubiquitous on B340 and Best B450 Motherboard For Ryzen 5 2400g as most of them are the same as their predecessors. MSI did the same with the B450 Tomahawk, which was a revised version of the previous model with a new chipset and a few other tweaks.

If you’ve ever used the B350 Tomahawk, you’ll find that both motherboards are the same but with an extended heatsink, RGB lights, and better connectivity options. The tomahawk B450 comes with a pair of steel-armored PCIe x16 slots on the primary and a few PCIe x1 slots. There is a single M.2 slot that does not share its bandwidth with any other slot and offers excellent speed, while it also has six SATA 6GBPS slots.

With this game processor, you need to put 16GB of removable memory on this motherboard and enjoy the games. There is an HDMI port and a DVI port and as you know this processor comes with a powerful integrated graphics card, and we need them. One thing that might disappoint some users is the lack of a Display Port, which is available in most other options.

The B350 was a cheap option for this processor, but it is not available these days, and the B450 offers the same features for a slightly lower price. Features included on this motherboard are a pair of USB 3.1 Gen2 ports; They offer a data transfer speed of up to 10 GBPS.

Also, there are controllable RGB lights built into the board, and you can customize their effects. On the audio and networking side, we thank Realtek, which offers a cost-effective relationship and offers the best value and performance for its price. Four memory slots allow you to install 64GB of RAM clocked at 3400 MHz, and that’s enough for mid-range motherboards.

The VRM on this motherboard is good, but still, it doesn’t offer performance like its brother, the MSI B450 Tomahawk. There we have some entry-level motherboards on this list that offer a pair of M.2 slots, but this one lacks and provides a single slot for NVMe modules. The RGB headers on this motherboard cannot be directly controlled as we have seen on other motherboards. It offers six fan headers, including case fans and CPU fans, and is rarely seen on a motherboard in the same category, and that impressed me.

Also, the price of this board is affordable, but these days due to shortages, it is going up in some regions, but we can expect a price drop soon.

Pros Decent VRM configuration and cooling solution.

Decent VRM configuration and cooling solution. Very affordable price for its performance.

Very affordable price for its performance. It has USB 3.1 support and a high-speed M.2 slot.

Cons It lacks the slow M.2 secondary, which is disappointing.

It lacks the slow M.2 secondary, which is disappointing. The RGB headers on this motherboard cannot be controlled directly.

3. Gigabyte B450 DS3H Micro ATX

Gigabyte B450 DS3H Micro ATX is aimed at general computer users and entry-level gamers. Instead of adding some fancy looks and RGB lights, the company has focused on all the basic features, including support for AMD Crossfire X. By appearance, there is no built-in RGB light, but rather an RGB light header for some rainbow-like color effects on your PC. The aesthetics of this Best Budget Motherboard for Ryzen 5 2400G come from its black PCB, which has a gray-colored circuit board that comes out of the edges and joints in the socket.

Those who like to have more powerful hardware can go for the Aorus B450, but those who are budget conscious can go for this option. The drivers on this motherboard are offered by Realtek, which are very cost-effective and provide decent performance for their price on entry-level hardware.

The Realtek Gbe LAN controller offers best-in-class performance, but you don’t expect anything more than average from it as other premium and mid-range motherboards offer. There are two PCIe x16 slots and one PCIe x1 slot, while the top slot is PCIe x16, and the bottom one runs in x4 mode, and it also doesn’t support multiple graphics cards.

Like all the other Gigabyte motherboards we’ve seen on the market, this one also offers four DIMMs that support memory up to 64GB at the 3200MHz clock speed, and it’s enough for any build.

This motherboard supports ECC and non-ECC memory modules and comes with built-in XMP profiles for better performance. For storage, Gigabyte places four SATA3 slots at right angles that support RAID 0, 1, 10 array sets.

Additionally, there is an M.2 slot that supports NVMe 22110 modules or generally known as 22 x 110mm drives. For power delivery, there is a 4 + 3 phase hybrid design VRM that offers excellent overclocking potential, but not quite. Also, the heat sink on the VRM and MOSFETs is lightweight and doesn’t take a lot of heat.

The ASRock B450 Pro4 is almost the same price, but offers a couple of M.2 slots, whereas this motherboard only has one, and this disappoints me a bit. Also, it has four SATA slots, which is not enough for future expansion. The lack of RGB lights doesn’t even seem right, and most users like to have some RGB hardware these days. This motherboard also lacks a USB Type-C port on the back, although if your case has one on the front panel, you can get this advantage.

Overall, for its price and performance, this motherboard is good enough, and the support for Ryzen 3000 series processors makes it an even more attractive option.

Pros It offers high overclocking power with second-generation Ryzen processors.

It offers high overclocking power with second-generation Ryzen processors. 5 + 2 phase design voltage regulators.

5 + 2 phase design voltage regulators. Supports multiple AMD graphics cards.

Cons No built-in RGB lights.

No built-in RGB lights. The USB Type-C port is missing on the rear panel.

The USB Type-C port is missing on the rear panel. Some competitors come with a pair of M.2 slots.

4. ASRock B450M PRO4

AMD released their 2000 series processors and most motherboard manufacturers went from B350 to B450 PRO4, and that’s the same case with ASRock. The B350 Pro4 is Best Overclocking Motherboard for Ryzen 5 2400G, and the company has updated the model with a few minor tweaks, including the chipset and design.

From entry-level motherboards to enthusiasts, ASRock has all the items on its product list, and each motherboard offers excellent performance for its price. ASRock B450 is built with high-quality fiberglass that gives strength to the base of this board and prevents moisture.

The good thing about this motherboard is that it offers you more upgrade options as it supports out-of-the-box Ryzen 3000 series processors and there is no need to change the motherboard during the upgrade.

This board also has two PCIe x16 slots and one PCIe x1 slot, and it allows you to install two two-slot graphics cards. ASRock added a couple of M.2 slots on this motherboard, and that’s what I really appreciate about it, as some other pricey options offer just one.

The back panel has many connectivity ports, including USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and a few other ports. The VRM on this motherboard is a 6 + 4 phase design and is of course not going to outperform x470 or x570 chipset motherboards, but it offers excellent value for money.

For processors like the Ryzen 7 2700x, you can easily bring the clock frequency up to 4.3 GHz at 1.45v, which is impressive since this processor has eight cores, while the one we have on our list only has four. Although for this overclocking you only need to go with an aftermarket cooler because the original is not capable of handling it very well.

ASRock B450M PRO4-F is an excellent gaming motherboard, but it lacks some features that other competitors offer for the same price. First of all, this motherboard lacks a debugging LED, which is used to fix the pre-boot errors that we often see on motherboards.

This motherboard also lacks RGB lights, but the good thing is that it has an RGB header, which allows you to install lights in your case and be able to enjoy some rainbow-like effects. The BIOS flash or reset button is missing on this motherboard, which is used when updating the BIOS.

Overall, if we look at it, it is one of the best motherboards for Ryzen 5 2400g and offers excellent value for money.

Pros It has a 9-phase design VRM.

It has a 9-phase design VRM. 2 pairs and has Crossfire support.

2 pairs and has Crossfire support. Very affordable price for its characteristics.

Cons No built-in RGB lights.

No built-in RGB lights. Debug LED for pre-boot errors is missing.

Debug LED for pre-boot errors is missing. BIOS reset button is missing on this board.

5. Gigabyte x470 Aorus Ultra Gaming

Gigabyte motherboards are typically cheaper than all other vendors and offer the same features and build quality, and that’s the same with Gigabyte x470 Aorus Gaming.

With this chipset, it is one of the cheapest motherboards in its class and offers excellent features and overclocking power. Also, you may know that the x470 chipset is a much better Best Gaming Motherboard for Ryzen 5 2400G than the B450 due to the premium features and significant VRM cooling, resulting in higher performance and overclocking potential.

I found this motherboard to be the best choice for the Ryzen 5 2400g chipset and some other high-end processors as well as it supports them. The best part about this motherboard is its overclocking potential as it can boost the clocks of the 8-core AMD mainstream 2700x processor. Gigabyte products come with great aesthetics, especially their premium products, and this one has some built-in RGB lights, which you can switch from a mobile phone app.

On the southbridge, there is a large heatsink with the backlit Gigabyte Aorus logo that gives an impressive look to the dash in the tempered glass case. It’s an ATX motherboard, as you may already know, the x470 motherboards don’t come in the other two sizes.

There are two PCIe x16 slots on this motherboard, which supports multiple AMD and Nvidia graphics card configurations, although I would not recommend using them unless you upgrade your processor. As we all know, overclocking is mainly dependent on VRM, as this motherboard is more expensive than the B450, and offering better VRM configuration and cooling solutions is likely to provide more performance.

It has an I / O cover and many connectivities and port options on the rear panel at least more than B450 chipset motherboards. For storage purposes, there are six SATA6 slots and two M.2 keyed M.2 slots for Wi-Fi modules.

It also has some RGB light headers, fan headers, and the option to install an AIO cooler with it. In short, I would say that those who like to have a powerful machine while ignoring the budget can go with this motherboard to experience something high-powered. Gigabyte x470 Aorus Gaming is a good gaming motherboard, but sometimes the components on this board conflict with the cases reported by some of its buyers.

ASUS and MSI x470 motherboards run quietly and offer better performance and value than this; however, they are a bit more expensive than this one. The price of this motherboard could be slightly lower than it is now.

However, it is still less expensive than other providers and offers impressive performance for its price. The software or BIOS of this motherboard needs to be updated as it is in bad shape and a bit difficult for some non-technical users to use to make adjustments.

Pros It offers great value and performance for its price.

It offers great value and performance for its price. Very stable performance during overclocking.

Very stable performance during overclocking. More connectivity options than the B450 chipset.

Cons The software needs to be updated.

The software needs to be updated. Expensive price.

Expensive price. Not recommended for budget users.

6. ASUS ROG Strix X570-I

There’s no question that ASUS designs some of the most powerful motherboards, not to mention they look pretty solid too. The company has a great past with successful motherboards and now with each generation, it releases many series of motherboards. The ASUS ROG Strix X570-I is Best Micro ATX Motherboard for Ryzen 5 2400G, although not as big as other X570 motherboards you would see on the market, the overall theme of the motherboard is very similar to that of the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E motherboard.

There is an RGB logo on the I / O cover as well as the M.2 shield and there is also RGB lighting on the right side of the motherboard. The motherboard I / O cover extends almost to the end of the motherboard, where the M.2 slot protector goes to the right and serves as a heat sink for high-speed SSDs. Since this is a mini-ITX motherboard, there is only one PCI-E slot on the motherboard, which is present just below the M.2 slot.

There are two DIMM slots on the motherboard instead of four, which you will find on ATX or even micro-ATX motherboards. This leads to a maximum memory capacity of 64 GB using 32 GB of USB memory. However, there are two M.2 slots on the motherboard, where one of them is present above the PCI-E slot and the other is present on the back of the motherboard.

One of the best things about this motherboard is that despite being super small, it provides excellent overclocking support. The motherboard VRM is quite powerful, with an 8 + 2-phase power design, which should be able to easily overclock high-end processors if you later want to upgrade your Ryzen 2400G to 3700X, etc. The heat sinks in the VRM are very thick and there should be no thermal issues as long as the case has adequate airflow, although getting high airflow in a mini-ITX case is a bit of a task.

As for the motherboard I / O, it provides two antenna outputs for wireless connectivity, 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, Displayport 1.4, Gigabit LAN port and 3 3.5mm audio connectors. There is no optical S / PDIF outport, which could be a deal-breaker for audiophiles. In general, the motherboard is ideal for someone who wants to design a super small-size platform that they can easily place in their TV room, etc.

Pros The Mini-ITX system feels great for TV room crews.

The Mini-ITX system feels great for TV room crews. Great OC support despite being an ITX motherboard

Great OC support despite being an ITX motherboard Thick Shield M.2

Cons It is not the cheapest ITX motherboard for the X570 chipset.

Quick Shopping Tips:

Overclocking: is one of the most essential factors that can affect your PC’s performance. Every motherboard comes with an overclock option, but some are better suited for this task than others depending on their specifications- 3GHz to 4GHz being a good maximum capacity attainable by many boards in today’s market.

Connectivity: is an essential part of MOBO, which allows you to connect different hardware devices. There are many types of ports and slots available for connecting your motherboards with other external components like graphics cards or power supplies in order to make them more versatile than ever before!

VRAM: When you purchase a motherboard for Ryzen 5 2400G, it would be good if understand how many voltage regulator module phases can deliver maximum power. The more stages that are on the board will allow your processor to get all its juice and perform at top speed in any task!

DDR4: is faster than its predecessor, which means that you can transfer data in a much larger amount for less power. Additionally, when compared to other functions like sound cards or graphics processors (GPUs), the memory consumes low voltage so it’s more energy-efficient overall!

Frequently Asked Questions

What motherboards are compatible with the Ryzen 5 2400g?

The 6 best Ryzen 5 2400 compatible motherboards are ASUS ROG Strix B450-F, MSI B450 Tomahawk, Gigabyte B450 DS3H Micro ATX, ASRock B450M PRO4-F, Gigabyte x470 Aorus Ultra Gaming, and ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming.

Is the Ryzen 5 2400g worth it?

If it is. Ryzen 5 2400g is the fastest and one of the best-integrated graphics solutions available on the market and it’s pretty decent when it comes to gaming too.

Which motherboard is better for Ryzen 5?

MSI B450 Tomahawk is the best motherboard for Ryzen 5. It works smoothly with Ryzen 5 and provides optimized performance.

Is Ryzen 5 2400G good for gaming?

If you are mainly interested in current-gen games, then Ryzen 5 2400G is not a good choice. If you are looking to play the latest butcher of Middle Earth, invest some time into learning more about Zen architecture and socket AM4.

Conclusion

Cheap games are a wish of all gamers because these days, the components are becoming very expensive and not everyone can afford them. We all know that there is a technology war between Intel and AMD, and both are working hard to regain their market share. Intel was a leader in this industry for years, but AMD is making a comeback with its Ryzen series processors. The best cheapest and feature-rich motherboard you can get for this processor is the Gigabyte B450 DS3H Micro ATX, and there is an alternative as well, which is the ASRock B450M PRO4-F.

Those who are willing to spend a little more on the motherboard can consider the MSI B450 Tomahawk, which is the best budget motherboard. In the mid-range category, we got the ASUS ROG Strix B450-F, which offers all the premium features at an affordable price, and you can enjoy the high-end motherboard features.

The reason most users find these processors is the affordable price and performance, just like the expensive Intel processors. The processor we have there has a powerful integrated graphics card that can handle most modern titles on low settings or some older titles and also on high settings. This CPU seems useful for those who don’t want to spend money on a dedicated graphics card and are looking for consistent performance.

We all know that we cannot get excellent performance from any CPU without pairing it with a good motherboard. Our writers have reviewed some of the motherboards that are compatible with this processor and have chosen the best one for you. As you know, Ryzen processors come with an unlocked multiplier and the company puts some overclocking options on each processor, unlike Intel.

So these motherboards allow you to OC this processor and get a performance boost from it. For overclocking, we need a great VRM motherboard, and below this list is the five best motherboards for the Ryzen 5 2400g to push its limits to a new level.

Currently, two chipsets allow for overclocking of this processor, but if you don’t consider it, you can save some money (I don’t recommend it). Older chipsets like B350 and x370 are good, but only for 1st gen Ryzen processors and they can’t handle these processors very well, and also their prices are the same as this one.

So I recommend you go with this one. B450 and x470 offer better connectivity and overclocking options, but the x470 is in the premium category and only comes with it if you have an interesting budget for the motherboard.