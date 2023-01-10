10 Best Motherboard For Ryzen 3-3200G 2023 – High Performance Picks

If you’re a gaming fanatic on a budget, the Ryzen 3 3200G is definitely the processor worth trying as it offers the best price-performance ratio for an entry-level Ryzen 3 CPU. Based on a 12nm process, it is equipped with four cores that get a base frequency of 3.6 GHz and a boost frequency of up to 4 GHz.

And above all, it doesn’t reduce the hopes of gamers who would like to play newer titles on a limited budget, as it comes with an integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics card and supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2933 RAM.

All of this means significant money savings and great value with higher performance compared to the other line of processors in the same category. But to get the most out of it, you surely need a powerful motherboard.

One that can deliver maximum performance and includes the latest features. Considering that the market is full of options and features, such as RGB lighting, built-in Wi-Fi support, and multi-GPU support, we thought it would be a good idea to make this selection easy for you.

So, we did our review, went through all of our benchmarks, and established the 10 best motherboards for Ryzen 3 3200G to make your selection as easy as apple pie.

List of Motherboard For Ryzen 3-3200G Top Picks

1. Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) – Best Motherboard For Ryzen 3-3200G

If you’re a gaming enthusiast looking to raise the bar on Ryzen 3 3200g, then Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus is certainly a board that ticks all the boxes for a powerful and feature-rich motherboard.

With powerful Dr. MOS 12 + 2 power stages and extensive VRM heatsinks, the motherboard packs all the features for a stable overclocking session.

In terms of cooling, the board is equipped with dedicated M.2 heatsinks and extensive VRM heatsinks that extend to the rear I / O. But if all of that isn’t enough, you can add additional fans with built-in CPU fan headers.

Aesthetically, the board looks pretty with shaded Aura Sync RGB strip lighting on the back of the board and supports additional RGB lifestyle brings with addressable RGB headers. The motherboard also has plenty of room around the CPU with a neat layout on a matte black PCB.

For memory, the board features a dual-channel memory architecture that can support a maximum capacity of 128GB of DDR4 RAM, with support for overclocking up to 5100 MHz using the XMP profile. For all your storage needs, the board offers two M.2 slots. These slots work in PCIe 3.0 mode for Ryzen Gen 2 CPUs and PCIe 4.0 if you are using a Gen 3 CPU. To maximize storage potential, you also get 8 SATA 6GB / s connections.

As for the PCIe expansion slots, the board comes with two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots. Predominantly, the board only supports AMD Crossfire X, so you can hardly use multiple GPUs for NVIDIA cards.

The motherboard also has a host of connectivity features, with dual display ports including an HDMI connection and a host of USB connectivity, including a USB Type-C connection and an integrated Intel wireless LAN.

For content creators and enthusiastic gamers, the motherboard is integrated with the Realtek S1200A 8-channel audio codec that provides excellent HD audio. To sum it all up, the motherboard offers great potential for overclocking with a well-designed VRM setup that can surely push the maximum clock speeds for 2nd and 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs.

Pros

12 + 2 Dr. MOS power stages

Addressable RGB lighting

4 x DDR4 DIMM slots

Solid performance
Memory overclocking potential

Cons

No SLI support
Complicated BIOS setup

2. MSI Arsenal Tomahawk Max – Best Overclocking Motherboard for Ryzen 3 3200G

The MSI Arsenal Tomahawk Max is a mid-range motherboard with many features that make this model included in the list of the best motherboards for Ryzen 3 3200G.

With a 4 + 2 VRM configuration on the board, the motherboard offers impressive power delivery with good performance potential for 2nd and 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs.

To transfer power to the chipset, the motherboard integrates a conventional 24-pin and a dedicated 8-pin power connector. Aesthetically, you’ll get a fairly clean black and gray metallic PCB with silver aluminum heat sinks.

The PCB is natively blended with RGB lighting that can be customized via MSI’s Mystic Light Sync software to match the aura of your gaming setup. There is also an option to add additional RGB lighting with integrated RGB headers.

For memory support, the motherboard features four DDR4 memory slots that run on a dual-channel architecture with support for up to 128GB. For GPU support and expansion, the board features one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, one PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, and three PCIe 2.0 x1 slots. Both PCIe x16 slots offer multi-GPU support for AMD cards with AMD crossfire mode.

All PCIe slots are also protected by MSI’s Steel Armor to provide long-term durability. The board has a single turbo speed NVMe M.2 slot capable of providing transfer speeds of up to 32Gb / s using PCI Gen3 mode and an additional 6 SATA III ports capable of providing 6Gb / s transfer speed.

Regarding the cooling of this motherboard, it comes with an extended ruggedized heatsink design to provide maximum cooling to the VRMs and MOSFETs. Additionally, cooling can be further expanded with six fan heads and one AIO pump head. There is the option to add 2 USB 3.1 G1 ports on the front panel using the integrated USB connector. On the rear I / O, the motherboard features USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A slots, USB 3.1 Gen 1 slots, and dual display support with DVI port and HDMI port.

Pros

Strong power delivery

Plenty of connectivity options

Turbo M.2
Easy to Manage BIOS

Cons

No built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
No SLI support

3. MSI MPG Gaming Pro Carbon – Best Gaming Motherboard for Ryzen 3 3200G

The MSI MPG Gaming Pro Carbon Max Wifi is worth every penny if you are looking for a motherboard with premium gaming features normally found on expensive high-performance motherboards.

With a completely stunning matte black PCB gaming design and MSI’s native Mystic RGB beam, it lives up to the expectations of an aesthetic PC build.

With the support offered to all 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors, the board provides an uncompromising gaming experience.

It’s beefed up with 8-phase power delivery, ample VRM and MOSFET heat sink, and a glut of features to suit a great gaming PC build. But if you already know your gaming habits and are sure you will cut it down, you have the option of adding additional fans with built-in fan headers.

The motherboard can support up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, but let’s remember that the maximum RAM supported by the CPU is only 64GB. In terms of storage options, the board integrates a single Turbo M.2 slot and four SATAIII slots. The board also features 3 PCIe x1, 2x PCIe x16 and PCIe Gen 2 slots. The primary PCIe slots are reinforced with MSI’s steel armor and can handle the most advanced graphics card available on the market.

In terms of connectivity, the front panel features 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 and 4 x USB 2.0. The rear panel is equipped with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A slots. Also, the motherboard has built-in Wi-FI 5, and Bluetooth. To sum it up, this is an excellent board for the price and features performance, stability, and most of all a solid build.

Pros

Quick and easy BIOS update

Turbo M.2 slots

RGB mystical ray

Great cooling design
WiFi and Bluetooth on board

Cons

No addressable RGB headers
Does not support NVIDIA SLI

4. GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO – Best Budget Motherboard for Ryzen 3 3200G

The GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO Wi-Fi is a cost-effective motherboard if you want to build a compact-size PC without intending to use it for multiple graphics cards or any kind of heavy use.

The board comes with an integrated AM4 socket that supports 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation Ryzen processors. Aesthetically, the board is stunning with a matte black PCB, silver aluminum heatsinks, and a sleek RGB show around the rear v and VRM heatsink.

Now if you are looking for RGB, the board has several addressable RGB and standard RGB headers. RGB can be further customized in different lighting modes with RGB blending software.

For power delivery, the board integrates an 8 + 3 PWM hybrid power phase design to push you through extreme loads even over a longer period. The chipset light, the motherboard uses the integrated 12V 24-pin and 8-pin power connectors. All in all, the motherboard has beaten several overclocking benchmarks with boost speeds of up to 4100MHz without a hitch.

Now if your motherboard VRM settings and heatsinks aren’t enough for your overclocking habits, you can even connect multiple fans and an AIO water pump using the integrated fan headers and water pump header. . Additionally, all fans are fully controllable with Gigabyte’s Smart Fan 5 software. The motherboard comes with 4 DDR4 DIMM sockets capable of providing 3600 MHz speed and 128 GB capacity.

For your storage requirements, the board comes with 2x M.2 connectors with dedicated heat sinks and thermal padding. In addition, you will also get 6 SATA connectors capable of giving you 6Gb / s transfer speed. The PCIe modules include 3 PCIe x16 slots, with x16, x4, and x1 modes, respectively.

The main groove is metal reinforced; However, despite the triple expansion slots, the board only offers support for AMD crossfire and excludes SLI with support for multiple SLI GPUs, which is a bit disappointing. But the dismay is completely reduced with built-in WiFI and Bluetooth connectivity; Speaking of which, the rear I / O is pre-installed with a dedicated shield and features 4 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 3.1 Type-A port, and 1 USB 3.1 Type-C port.

For the screen outputs, the rear I / O has a DVI and HDMI port; and for audio, the motherboard is integrated with Realtek ALC 1220 7.1 channel high-definition audio. In short, GIGABYTE B450 AORUS is ideal in terms of aesthetics, and affordability, and houses several features that you normally see in high-end chipsets.

Pros

Exceptional overclocking support

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Hybrid Power Phase PWM 8 + 3

WiFi and Bluetooth on board
HD audio ports and dual display

Cons

Missing USB 3.2 Gen 2
No front USB C integration

5. GIGABYTE B450 AORUS ELITE – Best RGB Motherboard for Ryzen 3 3200G

GIGABYTE B450 AORUS ELITE is an ideal motherboard for those looking for an affordable Ryzen 3 3200G PC build, but not lacking in a full-featured motherboard.

Starting with aesthetics, the board features typical Gigabyte RGB lighting around the top and bottom and features a matte black PCB. RGB lighting can be further expanded using addressable RGB and RGB headers and can be customized with various brightness modes with RGB Fusion.

With 8 + 2 phases, it also has an excellent power delivery setting for intense gaming sessions. The board comes with 4 DDR4 DIMM slots supporting a capacity of up to 64 GB, which can be overclocked up to 3200 MHz with A-XMP profiles.

When it comes to storage, you’ll get double-speed turbo M.2 sockets, capable of transferring data up to 32Gb / s and 6 SATA III slots at 6GB / s. Both M.2 slots also feature dedicated thermal shields to dissipate heat during fast data transfers.

In terms of expansion slots, the board features a single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, one PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, and two PCIe 2.0 x1 slots. While one important thing to note here is that the x16 slots offer Crossfire compatibility for AMD multi-GPU support, but rule out NVIDIA multi-GPU support.

Above and beyond, the motherboard features extensive cooling characteristics which in turn make this motherboard stand out from its rivals. With the addition of Gigabyte’s Smart Fan 5, 4 fan pin connectors, and 6 temperature sensors, you can have complete peace of mind that the thing won’t turn on.

The rear I / O shield features many connectivity options. It includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 4 USB 2.0 Type-A ports and offers support for multiple displays with HDMI and DVI ports. All in all, considering the price tag, this motherboard is ideal for a budget PC build.

Pros

8 + 2 PWM Hybrid Power Phase

Affordable

Dual M.2 slots

11 different RGB modes with RGB Fusion
Lots of USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

Cons

No built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
Not compatible with PCIe 4.0 mode

6. ASUS ROG Strix B550E – Best mITX Motherboard for Ryzen 3 3200G

ASUS ROG Strix B550-E is a future-proof motherboard given the features it brings to the table, such as PCIe 4.0 mode and robust power delivery.

The board features a 12 + 2 power phase design. For an entry-level Ryzen 3 3200G, this VRM appears to be an overbuilt VRM solution, but considering that it will be updated in the future, we have good news this motherboard can even support the latest set of AMD CPUs like Ryzen 9. 3900X.

According to some recent benchmarks, this motherboard has even hit a 4.15GHz overclock speed in a breeze on this Ryzen series.

For cooling, there are extensive heatsinks alongside the entire board with numerous built-in fan headers to add extra fans, but most likely you won’t be using them as there is a rare chance of the CPU overheating, especially considering the design. overbuilt power phase.

For memory support, the board comes with a dual-channel memory architecture with 4 DDR4 DIMM slots that support a maximum capacity of 128GB that can be overclocked up to 4440 MHz using the XMP profiles. In terms of PCIe slots, you get two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, and a single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot.

All of these slots are hardened and the primary x16 slots offer CrossfireX and SLI support for multi-GPU functionality. For all your storage needs, the board is integrated with two M.2 slots with dedicated heat spreaders and 6 SATA ports capable of providing 6Gb / s transfer speed.

When it comes to connectivity options, there are plenty on this motherboard. With a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port for the rear, it also features USB Gen 3.2 and USB Gen 3.1 Type-A slots for the rear and front panels. On top of that, the board also has built-in Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. In terms of design, the board looks solid with a matte black finish with RGB accents on the rear I / O and the middle. bottom of the motherboard.

If you are looking for additional RGB, you will get RGB and addressable RGB headers on the board. The board also features a ROG Supreme CODEC S1220A for a high-definition audio experience. In short, it’s a well-built and feature-rich board for the Ryzen 3 3200G.

Pros

13-phase PWM hybrid power

Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6

Dual NVMe M.2 slots

Many USB 3.2 Gen 2 options
Asus Stack Cool 3+

Cons

Expensive
Overbuilt VRM Configuration for AM4 CPUs

Things to Consider Before Buying

1. Chipset

When looking at motherboards for a Ryzen 3-3200G build, it is important to consider the chipset. The three main chipsets for this CPU are X470, B450, and A320. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages.

X470 is the top-of-the-line option and offers the best performance. It has full support for all of the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and offers overclocking capabilities. However, it is also the most expensive option.

B450 is a good middle-ground option. It supports all of the same features as X470 but is not quite as expensive. It is a good choice for those who want to save some money but still get good performance.

A320 is the budget option and does not support overclocking or some of the other features of the higher-end chipsets. However, it is still a decent choice for those on a tight budget or who do not need those extra features.

2. Form-factor

When choosing a motherboard for your Ryzen 3-3200G CPU, it’s important to consider the form factor of the board. The form factor determines the size and layout of the motherboard, which in turn affects how many expansion slots and other features are available.

For example, a mini-ITX motherboard is much smaller than a full-size ATX board, but it still has all the necessary features for a gaming PC. If you’re building a small form-factor PC, then a mini-ITX board is the way to go. On the other hand, if you need more expansion slots or want to add extra features like onboard Wi-Fi or USB 3.0 ports, then a larger board is necessary.

The most important thing to remember when choosing a motherboard is to pick one that’s compatible with your CPU.

3. Memory Speed

When it comes to purchasing a motherboard for your Ryzen 3-3200G, you’ll want to take the time to consider the speed of the memory. This is important because the faster the memory, the better performance you’ll see from your CPU. There are a few things to keep in mind when looking at memory speeds, so we’ve put together a quick guide to help you make the best decision for your needs.

The first thing to keep in mind is that there are two different types of memory speeds: DDR4 and DDR3. DDR4 is the newer standard and offers faster speeds than DDR3. If you’re looking for the best possible performance, then you’ll want to opt for a motherboard that supports DDR4 memory. However, if you’re on a budget or if you don’t plan on doing any serious gaming or graphics work with your computer, then DDR3 will be fine.

The next thing to consider is the frequency of the memory. This is measured in MHz and denotes how fast the data can be transferred between the CPU and RAM. Generally speaking, higher frequencies will result in better performance, but they will also cost more money. If you’re on a tight budget, then you may want to stick with a lower frequency like 1600MHz. However, if money isn’t an issue, then you can go all out and get a motherboard that supports speeds of up to 3200MHz.

4. CPU Socket

As we all know, the CPU is the brain of the computer. It processes all the data and instructions that we give to our computers. So, it is very important to choose a good CPU for our needs.

There are two main types of CPU sockets: AM4 and TR4. The AM4 socket is used for Ryzen CPUs, while the TR4 socket is used for Threadripper CPUs. If you want to purchase a motherboard for Ryzen 3-3200G, you need to consider the CPU socket before making your decision.

The AM4 socket has a lot of benefits over the TR4 socket. It is cheaper and it offers better compatibility with other components. However, the TR4 socket has its own advantages as well. It supports more cores and threads, which means that it can handle more complex tasks.

So, which one should you choose? It depends on your needs and budget. If you need a powerful CPU for gaming or video editing, then you should go for the TR4 socket. However, if you just need a decent CPU for general use, then the AM4 socket will be enough.

5. Overclocking

Overclocking is the process of pushing a computer component beyond its rated speed. In the case of CPUs, this means running the processor at a higher than advertised frequency. For example, AMD’s Ryzen 3 3200G has a base clock of 3.6GHz. However, with a little overclocking, it’s possible to push that figure up to 4GHz or even beyond.

The benefit of overclocking is that it can help boost a system’s performance. Games will run faster and apps will respond more quickly. It’s also possible to overclock other components such as graphics cards and memory modules, but the CPU is usually the best place to start.

However, there are also some risks associated with overclocking. If done incorrectly, it can lead to instability and even damage your hardware. That’s why it’s important to do your research before diving in head-first.

One other thing to keep in mind is that not all motherboards are created equal when it comes to overclocking potential. Some are better suited for it than others. If you’re planning on overclocking your Ryzen 3 3200G, then you’ll need to make sure you choose a motherboard that can handle the extra speed without issue.

6. Number of Ports

When it comes to deciding how many ports you need, it really depends on what sort of devices you plan on connecting to your computer. If you only have a few peripherals, then a board with fewer ports may suffice. However, if you have multiple devices or plan on adding more in the future, then opting for a board with more ports might be a better idea. It’s all about finding the right balance for your needs.

In general, it’s always good to have more ports than you think you’ll need. That way, you’ll have room to grow and won’t have to replace your motherboard down the line when you want to add new devices.

FAQs

1. How much RAM can Ryzen 3 3200G support?

Ryzen 3 3200G can support up to 64GB of RAM. This is double the amount of RAM that Ryzen 1 and 2 processors can support. With 64GB of RAM, you’ll be able to run more demanding applications and games without any issues. If you’re planning on doing some serious video editing or gaming, then 64GB of RAM will be a good option for you.

2. Can the Ryzen 3 3200G run all games?

No, Ryzen 3 3200G cannot run all games. However, it can run a majority of games on the market today. The only games that it may not be able to run are the most demanding ones. For the most part, though, Ryzen 3 3200G should be able to handle any game you throw at it.

3. Is Ryzen 3 faster than i3?

Yes, Ryzen 3 is faster than the i3. In fact, Ryzen 3 is one of the fastest CPUs on the market. It offers superior performance to Intel’s i3 processor in both single-threaded and multi-threaded applications.

Final Words

In conclusion, when choosing the right motherboard for your Ryzen 3-3200G processor, you should consider several factors such as form factor, connectivity options and features. A good motherboard provides a strong foundation for your PC build and can take full advantage of your components’ capabilities.

With so many motherboards on the market to choose from, you are sure to find one that will fit all of your needs perfectly.