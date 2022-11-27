Top 12 Best Motherboard For RTX 3080 2022 – Minimize the Bottleneck

The motherboard is the only one on which you can attach all the Central Parts of a Computer. Moreover, the motherboard is responsible for the communication of data between all computer parts. For this Keep in mind, the best and most powerful motherboard gives you unbeatable performance.

The motherboard plays an important role in minimizing the bottleneck and Econding times which maximizes your gaming FPS.

Nvidia released its latest RTX cards, and the RTX 3080 is no exception. The performance of the RTX is significantly more excellent than that of the previous generation and takes the RTX 2080Ti out of the park.

But you will need a great system to pair the RTX 3080. To deal with this Top notch card you need to ensure that the factor has stability with your system. These factors include Coolers, RAM modules, High-End motherboards, SSD, and CPU. The

The RTX 3080 used the PCIe Gen 4.0 link gaining even more transmission speed. That’s why we’ve selected the best motherboards on the market to pair with your latest RTX 3080 GPU. your can read more about the Motherboard For I5 9400F. We’ve included Intel and AMD boards, and we don’t want to miss out on the previous generation motherboard here. Here is the list of the motherboard that you should pair with your RTX 3080.

Top Reviewed Motherboards

1. Gigabyte Aorus X570 Xtreme – Best Motherboard For RTX 3080

The Gigabyte Aorus X570 is a great motherboard thanks to its great feature-packed full of features and AMD’s PCIe Gen 4.0 support. It is the best motherboard for the newest and great RTX 3080 for any AMD build.

The RTX 3080 is a fast card and pairing it with Gigabyte means fully utilizing its power.

The Gigabyte Aorus X570 is an excellent AMD motherboard compatible with the latest AMD Ryzen 2000, 3000 series, and next-gen Ryzen CPUs. The motherboard supports overclocking to allow more power from the GPU.

The PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slot is an excellent addition to the X570 Xtreme board. It will completely saturate the speed of the RTX 3080, orchestrating its true potential in the realm of the GPU. It has tons of extra PCIe 4.0 ports, but the RTX 30 series doesn’t support SLI. So a single X16 PCIe Gen 4.0 slot will do the job.

It has a robust VRM for stability while running the system. The X570 Xtreme’s VRMs and chipset are passively cooled. A single heat pipe connects to the VRM heatsink and chipset, allowing for even better cooling.

The overall motherboard is excellent and supports 128GB of RAM at a maximum of DDR4 4400 MHz of RAM. There is a 3 x M.2 key for SSD storage and a 6 x SATA port for storage expansion.

The motherboard has a 10GbE Aquantia port for better connectivity and comes with an 802.11ax WiFi module. It supports the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Not only that, but the motherboard looks good with the black theme and some RGB stuff.

2. MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi – Best overall motherboard for RTX 3070, 3080, 3090

The MSI MPG Z490 is attractively priced and offers an adequate number of features. MSI is one of the leading motherboard manufacturers on the market. The MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon is a new addition to the MSI lineup.

The 10th Gen Intel processor will be a great match when paired with the Nvidia RTX 3080. Some questions remain as to whether PCIe 4.0 is compatible with the newer Z490 motherboards. But even without it, you can handle the speed and performance of the RTX 3080.

The MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi has reliable VRMs that support the latest Intel 10th generation. Not only that, you can upgrade the CPU to an Intel 11th Gen Core processor. The motherboard has 3 PCIe x16 slots, configured in PCIe x16 / x0 / x4 or x8 / x8 / x4 lanes.

The RTX 3080 will benefit from the PCIe X16 lane configuration that pushes to the top. The chipset and VRMs on the motherboard come with a thick heatsink, allowing for increased heat transfer. The VRM provides better system stability, but it is weak and not compatible with Core i9 CPUs.

The MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon is the toned-down version of the premium MPG lineup. Gaming Carbon WiFi reduces the cost of the motherboard and also reduces some of the features. The 2.5 GbE is a great addition for a hassle-free internet connection and has an 802.11ax WiFi module for wireless connectivity. The WiFi 6 supports and the Ethernet port is enough for a gamer or a professional.

PCIe 3.0 is not as fast as PCIe 4.0, but the RTX 3080 does the job comfortably. It has only 2 PCIe M.2 keys and 6 SATA ports for storage ports. The M.2 wrench is easy to access and doesn’t require removing tons of screws. All in all, the motherboard is built like a tank but with a more affordable price range.

3. AsRock X570 Taichi – Best performative motherboard for RTX 3070, 3080, 3090

The AsRock X570 Taichi is one of the best ATX X570 motherboards on the market right now. It’s sleek and cool, but features like PCIe Gen 4.0 support, 1GbE Ethernet, actively cooled chipset, etc. make it a great addition to the RTX 3080. Not only that, the AsRock BIOS is very easy to use, making it easier for even newbies to get by.

The AsRock Taichi has a robust VRM power phase design capable of handling even the high-end Ryzen 9 3950X. Not only are we suggesting an excellent motherboard for the RTX 3080, but we want an overall better and stable motherboard for all components.

The PCIe 4.0 slot is a great addition to the shielded PCIe slot. ASRock ships with a Taichi motherboard with 3 PCIe slots that support Nvidia SLI configuration. The RTX 3080 doesn’t officially support SLI, so it’s a total bummer.

The AsRock X570 Taichi is compatible with the latest Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and upcoming AMD Ryzen CPUs. The motherboard supports 128GB system memory at a maximum of 4666MHz. The more significant system memory allows gamers to add more memory or help you perform many tasks in a 3D rendering application.

It has 3 x M.2 Key for SSD and 8 x SATA ports for storage options. The 1GbE LAN port is not the best, but it works fine.

Even better, AsRock includes an 802.11ax WiFi module for better WiFi 6 connectivity. The I / O ports are rich with tons of USB ports and even a Thunderbolt Type-C port. The overall design and visual quality are a great addition to the already packed feature.

4. Asus ROG Strix Z490-I Gaming / X570-I Gaming – Best overclockable motherboard for RTX 3070, 3080, 3090

The Asus ROG Strix I Gaming boards are Asus’ top-tier board. Asus has a budget section called the TUF series, but the ROG is slightly on the premium side. The ITX form factor is relatively small and requires a good case and graphics card slot to hold a thick card like the RTX 3080.

So be careful when choosing the ITX motherboard for the RTX 3080. Asus, on the other hand, has perfected the ITX Form Factor. The Asus ROG Strix I Gaming motherboard is excellent not only for the GPU but also for the overall build composition.

Asus focused on building a premium ITX motherboard built to last even inside a narrow case. The VRMs on the ROG Strix I gaming motherboard is high-quality, even allowing for a bit of overclocking.

The VRMs in the AMD version are actively cooled, while the Intel version is passively cooled with a thick heatsink. The main difference between the AMD and Intel version is the chipset.

The X570 chipset on the motherboard offers superior PCIe speed and accessibility. PCIe Gen 4.0 offers more lanes and faster communication between the CPU and the GPU. The RTX 3080 will bear the fruit of the fastest PCIe lane in the AMD system, but Intel is looking to integrate PCIe into its motherboard.

But we still think that PCIe 4.0 will be behind a paywall system. But PCIe Gen 3.0 can catch up to the RTX 3080, so there’s no need to fear it. The PCIe slot is shielded for better stability and supports a more massive card.

Both the AMD version and the Intel version of the ROG Strix I Gaming are perfect. Both cards support a maximum of 64 GB of system memory.

The dual-channel memory configuration is great for the system. It has an excellent I / O selection that includes a USB Type-C Gen 3 port and 6 USB 3.0 ports.

The 1 x M.2 key is enough for high-speed SSD storage and 2 SATA ports. The Gigabit Ethernet port is a great addition, but not as fast as the 2.5GbE found in the larger version. But the 802.11ax WiFi module provides seamless wireless connection and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Additionally, the RGB strip on the side of the motherboard increases its overall aesthetics when inside a case.

5. MSI B550 Tomahawk – Best valuable motherboard for RTX 3070, 3080, 3090

MSI has ruled the B450 motherboard at launch and looks to continue the legacy with the B550 Tomahawk. The manufacturer has really matched its old B450 motherboard in functionality, but also in price. The motherboard is built like a tank, offering solid VRMs in an economical system.

Increased VRM and support for the latest AMD B550 chipset. The value and bid options you presented are large but finite. The VRM and chipset are passively cooled with a thick heatsink. Unlike the X570 chipset, the B550 chipset does not produce a large amount of heat.

The B550 Tomahawk uses the latest Ryzen B550 chipset, which offers support for PCIe 4.0, which means faster speed and better communication between the motherboard and the CPU. The ATX motherboard has 2 PCIe x16 slots for the graphics card.

The top x16 slot is shielded for GPU stability and to eliminate some GPU drop. The Top x16 slot supports PCIe Gen 4.0, allowing for better speed and faster communication. The RTX 3080 will not be a bottleneck thanks to the faster speed of PCIe Gen 4.0.

The Tomahawk B550 is compatible with the Ryzen 3000 series out of the box. It will support the latest Ryzen CPU, but it will still need a BIOS update. The motherboard supports 128 GB of system memory at a maximum speed of 5100 MHz. It has 2 x M.2 Key for SSD storage and it has 6 x SATA port for storage expansion.

The I / O port on the back is fine and has a Realtek 2.5GbE LAN and an Intel Gigabit Ethernet LAN for a seamless connection. It does not have WiFi, but it can be added in the free 1 x PCIe slot on the motherboard. The motherboard is great for packing tons of features in an inexpensive price range.

6. MSI Creator TRX40 – Best aesthetic motherboard for RTX 3070, 3080, 3090

Gamers aren’t the only ones who should be using the RTX 3080. The MSI Creator TRX40 is an excellent motherboard for the creator who wants the right motherboard for the huge Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series.

AMD’s TRX40 chipset offers motherboard-like features. PCIe Gen 4.0 and more PCIe lanes for the system. Plus, you can use the RTX 3080 in virtual machines that run tons of systems for a home or even an office.

The MSI Creator is not a normal motherboard; It supports the big gun CPU like the Ryzen 3960X and the huge 64-core Ryzen 3990X. Yes, it is specifically for the builder who needs more power or is looking for a large platform to build VMs.

MSI Creator has updated the TRX40 chipset which enables PCIe Gen 4.0 and increased PCIe lanes. It can fully support 4 RTX 3080 running simultaneously. The increased PCIe allows the motherboard to add more components to it.

The Creator TRX40 supports 256GB of RAM divided into eight slots. The motherboard supports a maximum speed of 3200 MHz and supports both ECC and non-ECC memory. The board’s VRMs are robust, ensuring better stability even when using a massive 64-core processor.

The chipset is cooled with an active fan cooling system. The VRM is passively cooled with a thick heat sink. The storage solution is excellent with 3 M.2 key slots and 8 SATA ports. Storage supports RAID configuration. The Aquantia 10GbE Ethernet port is an excellent addition for network connectivity and an 802.11ax wireless module for seamless, seamless wireless connectivity. In fact, it is a creator motherboard for high-end enthusiast builders.

7. Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X – Best budget-friendly motherboard for RTX 3070, 3080, 3090

So the budget segment of the Z390 spectrum is full of budget boards like the Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X motherboard. The Z390 chipset is old, and next-gen, but it doesn’t underestimate the latest generation.

The 9th and 8th Gen Intel processors are tremendous and still compare to top-of-the-line 10th Gen Ryzen and Intel processors. The Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X is a budget motherboard ideal for the RTX 3080 in general.

The motherboard is a full ATX size motherboard with a robust 10 + 2 power phase design. A great addition if you are looking to install a Core i9 9900K. The Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X has support for PCIe Gen 3.0 slots.

The RTX 3080 will perform well efficiently with the motherboard, and Intel has superior power with its single-core clock. The Z390 Gaming X comes with 2 PCIe x16 slots, but the top PCIe x16 lane can be used on the x16 link. So you leave with a single x16 slot on the motherboard.

The previous generation Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X motherboard, but supports a large number of CPUs. The motherboard supports 128GB system memory divided into 4 DIMM slots and a nominal maximum speed of 4266MHz. The motherboard VRMs are rugged with a thick heatsink for cooling.

The motherboard has 2 x M.2 keys for storage and 6 x SATA ports for storage options. It comes with an Intel Gigabit Ethernet port for excellent connectivity. There is no WiFi on the motherboard. It may seem weak, but it is enough for the gamer and fits the RTX 3080 perfectly.

8. AsRock B450M Pro4 – Best fastest motherboard for RTX 3070, 3080, 3090

ASRock produces one of the most underrated MATX motherboards on the market. Not only does it have an excellent set of internals, but it is also compatible with the latest RTX 3080. It is compatible with the current Ryzen 3000 series processor.

The question of supporting the latest Ryzen processor still persists. But AsRock confirmed that the B450M Pro4 would be compatible with the upcoming Ryzen processor. So that’s a feeling of relief for enthusiasts.

The AsRock B450M Pro4 comes with 2 PCIe X16 lanes that allow for more expansion slots. The motherboard supports RTX 3080. But there will be no protected slots for stability. As for the RTX 3080, you will be limited to a single x16 slot using its full limits. Not only that, the 1er x16 communicates directly with the CPU, a great way to move between the CPU and the GPU.

The motherboard has decent VRMs and enough to support the Ryzen 9 3900X. The AsRock B450M Pro4 supports 128GB system memory with a maximum speed of 3200MHz. It has a single M.2 PCIe SATA key and one M.2 SATA key.

ASRock B450M Pro 4 has only 4 SATA ports for storage, but in fact, it can be configured in RAID. It comes with a single Gigabit Ethernet port better enough for excellent communication. The motherboard BIOS is great for tweaking and overclocking the system a bit. An easy-to-use BIOS even for beginners accessing the motherboard and its functions.

9. Asus TUF Gaming B460 Pro – Best Motherboard For RTX 3080

The B460 series motherboard plays a lower role than the Z490 series motherboard. The Asus TUF Gaming B460 motherboard is an excellent addition to the B460 family.

It supports the latest 10th Gen Intel processor and even the upcoming 11th Intel Core processor. Asus TUF Gaming B460-Pro is a perfect match for the RTX 3080. It is cheap and stylish for the minimalist build.

The motherboard supports 2 x PCIe X16 slots for increased expandability. The top slot is rated for PCIe x16 lanes and is properly shielded, while the bottom one is just an x8 slot.

So the RTX 3080 apparently goes in the top slot of the Asus TUF Gaming B460 Pro motherboard.

Asus’s design is ingenious thanks to a carefully planned PCB. Also, the CPU performance will scale well with the GPU. The 10th gen processors are pretty good on their gaming side.

The motherboard has an LGA 1200 socket for the 10th and 11th-generation CPUs. The Asus TUF Gaming B460 can easily support the Core i7, but it will limit the functionality of the Core i9 CPUs. Supports 128GB system memory with a 2933MHz rating. Enough quality for future upgrades.

There is a single M.2 PCIe key and an M.2 SATA key. It has six ports enough for SATA storage upgrades. The motherboard has only one Gigabyte LAN port for connectivity, but it has an improved version of WiFi 6. Asus has always been a foodie platform, but the BIOS is easy to use and easy to navigate. Great support for the Asus team.

10. ROG Strix B365F – Best Budget Motherboard for RTX 3080

So this is B365, the slightly improved chipset from the B360 boards. Provides more lanes for the system, increasing expandability.

The ROG Strix B365, despite being old, is one of the stable previous-generation motherboards that the RTX 3080 can handle. Not only that, but it looks more attractive than any motherboard on the market.

The ROG Strix B365-G Gaming is an excellent motherboard for the RTX 3080. It has become great like its successor, the Z390 motherboard, but it still packs a punch. The board has 2 PCIe 16 slots, and the top slot only has full x16 lane support.

The RTX 3080 can fully accommodate PCIe Gen 3.0 speeds. Although the GPU completely saturates the bandwidth of the motherboard, it can work without problems. Plus, you get a shielded PCIe slot for better stability.

The motherboard is quite problematic with its appearance, but it does feature Asus’s premium treatment. The VRMs are top-notch and support the highest 9th Gen Core i7 processor.

The ROG Strix B365-F supports a total of 64GB of memory, which is a slight drop. The motherboard supports the maximum system memory speed of 2666 MHz.

Like all motherboards, it comes with only 2 x M.2 Key, where one is PCIe and the remaining one is the SATA key. The 6 x SATA port is sufficient for more expandable storage.

The Gigabit Ethernet port is great for a faster communication, but it lacks WiFi for its small price. But overall, the board is an amazing find for the RTX 3080 graphics card.

Best Motherboard For RTX 3080 – Buyers Guide

So getting a motherboard is relatively easier for the RTX 3080. But there are a few things to keep in mind before buying a motherboard. There are tons of motherboards on the market with their environmentally friendly platform. Buying parts at random and building the system hard is not going to bring the full performance of the motherboard.

There are only Intel and AMD processors on the market. Intel is the dominant king in terms of single-core performance, very fruitful for games. Core series processors are always ahead of AMD in terms of gaming performance. But as a content creator and multitasker, AMD’s Ryzen series is excellent thanks to its multi-core performance and larger cache size.

Chipset

As you consider your motherboard for the RTX 3080, it’s important to consider the chipset. Not all motherboards support the latest graphics cards, so it’s important to choose one that will fit your needs.

The RTX 3080 supports the latest PCIe Gen 3.0 standards, so make sure your chosen motherboard has a compatible chipset. Some of the most popular chipsets for RTX 3080 include the Intel Z270 and AMD Ryzen 7 series chipsets.

Intel

Intel currently has 3-5 chipsets for regular consumers. Z490, B460, Z390, B360, B365, H11, etc. Intel offers a fair amount of PCIe lanes, but it has been stuck in the previous generation of PCIe Gen 3.0. It’s still good enough for the RTX 3080 and doesn’t get stuck while gaming or performing GPU-intensive tasks.

Z490 and B460

The Z490 is the top of the latest chipset for Intel motherboards. It supports Intel’s latest 10th generation and the upcoming 11th generation processor. The Z490 and B460 models use the LGA 1200 socket to offer better power and stability for the newer processor.

It still uses PCIe Gen 3.0, but we expect an update to arrive on the next 11th Gen Intel processor. Since this is not a workstation-based CPU, it will face a slope in the number of PCIe lanes than Ryzen Threadripper processors. The Z490 chipset allows you to overclock unlocked processors. The overclocking potential is seen in a significant margin, a great feature for enthusiasts.

The B460 is the smaller brother of the Z490 with reduced functions. Yes, the overclocking part is completely removed or the motherboard multiplier is very limited. The overclocking potential on the motherboard is negligible, ideal for budget or entry-level PC builds.

Z390 and B360 / B365

The Z390 is the flagship chipset of the previous generation of the Intel motherboard. The Z390 supported Intel 8th and 9th-generation high-end processors. They use the LGA 1151 socket size adapter for the previous generation processor. The flagship motherboards allowed the user to overclock the motherboard to a substantially high core clock.

The B360 is the downsized version of the Z390 motherboard that offers small PCIe lanes and has no overclocking potential. It wasn’t well-received by enthusiasts, but it still performed well on the entry-level system. That’s where the B365 with more PCIe lanes and better headroom for overclocking was introduced. Both the Z390 and B360 series motherboards use PCIe 3.0 generation good enough for the RTX 3080.

AMD

AMD has many chipsets with the same AM4 socket. The entire Ryzen processor used the same socket with significant changes to the motherboard chipset. The most capable seem to be the X570, B550, and the older X470 and B450 chipset.

The X570 and X470 motherboards are the top models for Ryzen CPUs. The chipset is upgraded to work better with the high-end model of the Ryzen 3000 series processor.

The X570 and X470 models give users plenty of leeway to overclock the CPUs. But the Ryzen CPU, in general, doesn’t push that much. Ryzen processors are known for their speed and multi-core efficiency with the largest cache size.

The B550 and B450 are the drop-down versions of the high-end motherboard like the X570 and X470. But they offer similar features to their high-end counterparts that support more than 24 PCIe lanes.

The B550 and X570 motherboard will support the upcoming Ryzen processors. An upgrade path for hardware enthusiasts. Also, you will get PCIe Gen 4.0 on the B550 and X570 motherboard. The RTX 3080 completely shines using the bandwidth speed offered by the latest PCIe Gen 4.0. A great steal if you are looking for upgradeability and future protection for your system.

PCIe lanes

The Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, known as PCIe, is a communication path between the CPU and other system components. Other components, such as the graphics card, the WiFi module, communicate and send data through the PCIe interface. There are 1,4,8 and 16 on a single PCIe port.

The graphics card generally uses the PCIe Gen X16 link. Getting an x16 link for the GPU is crucial. For PCIe Gen 3.0, the X16 link provides 15.75 Gbps bandwidth, while PCIe Gen 4.0 offers 31.5 Gbps offering twice the throughput.

But the RTX 3080 does not fully saturate the bandwidth of the PCIe link, so PCIe 3.0 is still a better option for the RTX 3080. The X16 link is generally reserved for the top PCIe port, and some premium motherboards have more links. PCIe x16 slots.

FAQs

1. What CPU should I use with an RTX 3080?

For best performance, we recommend using a CPU from the Ryzen family. This includes the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 3 3300X.

2. How much RAM does an RTX 3080 need?

A good amount of RAM to run the latest games and applications is 8GB. More RAM can help speed up your computer, but you’ll likely see diminishing returns in terms of additional benefits after this amount.

3. How much FPS can a 3080 run?

RTX 3080 is a powerful graphics card that can run games at up to 120FPS. With this hardware, you’ll be able to experience the latest titles in stunning detail and smooth gameplay.

4. Does a 3080 need liquid cooling?

A high-end graphics card such as the RTX 3080 requires liquid cooling in order to run at its full potential. By installing a proper liquid cooling system, you will be able to overclock your graphics card, get better performance and even reduce noise.