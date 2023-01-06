Setting up a new computer with a super-fast processor? Then you probably want to use the best motherboard for the i9 9900K. What does this processor have that others don’t? Well, among many other things, it is the opportunity to overclock it to the point of near exhaustion. But without the problems that similar models have.

This processor is a must-have for those in the gaming and design industries. And because it is currently available at incredibly affordable prices, you only need the right MOBO to enjoy everything it has to offer.

Here, you will learn all about the most attractive motherboards for this processor out there. And we are also teaching you a little more.

There are several dozen MOBOs that we could consider. But we wanted to bring only the best of the best. So we ended up with quality motherboards to help you build the desktop of your dreams.

1. Gigabyte Z390 AORUS MASTER – Best Motherboard For I9-9900k

Not only does it look beautiful with a multi-zone and RGB Fusion addressable LED light design, but it also offers one of the most performance-oriented builds on the market.

We can easily say that this is the best motherboard for i9 9900k, and it all comes down to its 12 + 2 IR Digital VRM with PowrStage system. It offers the possibility to overclock to the maximum and enjoy a stable performance from the first use.

You still get an exceptional audio system with a Realtek ALC1220 chipset and the Saber DAC audio package. Listening to your games and music will be a total pleasure.

However, you can enjoy a 4-slot DDR4 RAM system, a USB autoloader for mobile devices, an Intel Gigabit LAN adapter with cFosSpeed, and an integrated CNVi wireless system, and more.

Even the BIOS is a total pleasure to use with its intuitive user interface and easy fan control. And when you add the Fins Array heat sink with a direct contact heat pipe, it becomes one of the most stable motherboards on the market.

You can be sure that it won’t run out, won’t bog down your build, or ultimately won’t leave you hanging in the middle of a performance.

Specs

Chipset: Z390

VRM: 12-phase IR digital VRM

Graphics: HDMI

Audio: ALC 1220-VB + ESS9118

Ethernet: Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed

Wireless: CNVi 802.11AC Wave 2

Form factor: ATX

Characteristics

Up to 4 DIMM slots for DDR4 RAM

High-end audio with ALC1220 chipset

Extra safe with the 12 + 2 phase VRM

Stable Wireless and Ethernet Adapters

Beautiful RGB and LED system

2. ASRock Z390 Taichi – Best motherboard for extreme overclocking the i9-9900K

ASRock never disappoints; Despite being an inexpensive brand, it always offers quality without reducing results. And the Z390 Taichi is hands down the best ASRock i9 9900k motherboard you’ll find.

First of all, it will be able to handle a lot of power from the i9 9900k processor thanks to the Hyper BCLK Engine II system. It makes sure you can overclock it as needed.

This goes well with the 4 DDR4 slots that can handle up to 4200 Mhz of overclocked RAM. And with the ability to expand storage with 3 Ultra M.2 ports and 8 SATA3 slots, you’ll have enough to build a server if needed.

Still, it manages to deliver decent audio with a Realtek ALC1220 chip, compatible with Purity Channel and DTS connect.

When it comes to connectivity, you get an excellent Gigabit LAN connection, plus an Intel 802.11ac WiFi adapter. Together with the Bluetooth 4.2 system, you get exceptional connectivity.

Last but not least, you can add 3 PCIe and 1 Flexible PCIe device as needed. And with the ASRock Polychrome Sync feature, you can make it as bright and beautiful as you like.

Specs

Chipset: Z390

Graphics: None / HDMI

Audio: Realtek LC1220

Ethernet: Gigabit LAN

Wireless: Intel 802.11ac

Form Factor: ATX

Characteristics

Decent overclocking with Hyper BCLK Engine II

A large amount of storage available with SATA3 and M.2 slots

Excellent audio with an ALC1220 chip

Quality connectivity with WiFi and Bluetooth

Superb design and practical RGB system

3. Asus Prime Z390 – Best Premium Motherboard for i9 9900K

Want a high-end motherboard that can handle the added load of a super-overclocked processor? Then you need the best overclocking motherboard for i9 9900k: the Asus Prime Z390-A.

What makes it a great option for overclocking is the use of a 5-way optimization system that predicts and handles cooling like nothing else. This goes well with Optimum III technology, increasing DRAM headroom and stability. And with its clock generator, you can adjust the MHz according to your needs.

Add the Fan Xpert 4 system and you can ensure nothing ever burns out with simple fan controls.

Despite all that, the MOBO still offers dual M.2 slots, 4 DDR4 4266 MHz memory slots and a beautiful design with Aura Sync RGB lighting.

For anyone wanting maximum overclocking and top-notch results anywhere else, this will be an absolute gem.

Specs

Chipset: Z390

Graphics: DisplayPort / HDMI

Audio: Crystal Sound 3

Ethernet: Intel Adapter

Form Factor: ATX

Characteristics

Overclocking with AI

5-way optimization for the excellent overclocking ability

Maximum overclocking stability with Optimum III

Super clear and nice audio with the S1220A adapter

Decent Intel Ethernet and Turbo LAN

Convenient M.2 for storage and DDR4 RAM slots

4. Asus ROG Maximus XI Gene Z390 – Best Flagship Motherboard for Ryzen i9 9900K

For those who want the best premium motherboard for the i9-9900k, nothing will come closer to that than the ROG Maximus XI Gene from ASUS.

As you can expect, this motherboard goes the extra mile to provide excellent overclocking with the 5-way optimization system. Together with the FanXpert 4 system, you can enjoy the exceptional overclocking performance without burning out your PC.

But this gets better with double-capacity DRAM slots. They go up to 32GB per DIMM for a total of 64GB if needed. The secret comes from the Opti-MEM III technology that allows for maximum OC headroom, so you can increase it as much as you need.

You still get a handy overclocking toolkit, various LED functions to tweak, and a boot status for easy troubleshooting when needed.

On top of all that, you get pre-mounted I/O shields, multiple heatsinks, an overall exceptional design, and a gorgeous RGB system.

Coupled with the ability to install four M.2 storage devices and the next-level WiFi system, you can build an unbeatable computer in almost every respect. All of that is within an mATX form factor.

Specs

Chipset: Z390

Graphics: HDMI

Audio: SupremeFX S1220A

Ethernet: Intel Gigabit LAN I219-V

Wireless: Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Form Factor: mATX

Characteristics

Exceptional Optic-MEM III overclocking system

Always fresh and easy to use FanXpert 4 control

Excellent storage slots and DRAM capacity

Effective heat sinks and attractive interior

Excellent connectivity and audio quality

5. Asus ROG Strix Z390 – Best Overall Motherboard for Ryzen i9 9900K

For the cost, no other motherboard will offer the quality that the ROG Strix Z390-E does. As the best budget motherboard for i9 9900k, this superb model takes quality to a whole new level.

Despite its cost, you can enjoy the FanXpert 4 cooling-capable 5-way optimization system. You get the same to take your computer to the max without burning it out.

To make it even more secure and overclockable, you get a player watchdog feature. Protects DRAM, adds ESD protections and increases slot security.

You still get an M.2 heatsink to keep your SSDs cool, a water pump head for efficient cooling system installation, and a fan extension head plus a MOS fan bracket. Keeping your PC cool will be a piece of cake.

Add in the superb SupremeFX LC1220 HD audio system and excellent Intel Ethernet and WiFi connectivity, and you’re sure to become a top-tier model. Considering its exceptional price, it becomes a total bargain.

Lastly, you can enjoy Aura Sync RGB so you can enjoy an extra touch of lighting customization.

Specs

Chipset: Z390

Graphics: None / HDMI and DP

Audio: SupremeFX S1220A

Ethernet: Intel I219-V Gigabit LAN

Wireless: Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Form Factor: ATX

Characteristics

Fantastic overclocking for the price

High-quality audio with SupremeFX S1220A

Ultra-cool operation with heat sinks and fan options

Extra secure performance with Gamer’s Guardian

World-class connectivity with Ethernet and WiFi

6. MSI MEG Z390 ACE – Best Budget Motherboard for Ryzen i9 9900K

Available at a fairly reasonable price and with similar features to its competitors, the MSI MEG Z390 ACE manages to deliver an exceptionally beautiful design. As the best RGB motherboard for i9 9900k, you can build an ultra-attractive desktop with this one.

Overclocking on this motherboard is done through Game Boost, an MSI tool that helps you automate system performance. This goes well with the 4 DDR4 slots that can handle 4500 Mhz of overclocked RAM.

And if that seems like enough, you still get a great set of 3 Turbo M.2 ports with Shield Frozr, making your SSDs run faster without overheating.

Despite all that, the real advantage of this motherboard is its beautiful design. While that doesn’t affect performance, the quality of the Mystic Light Infinite system is unbeatable: it offers 16.8 million colors and 29 lighting effects, easy to control in just a few clips. Illuminate RGB LEDs and a RAINBOW strip.

Add the Killer E2500 LAN system for fast connectivity and a built-in Audio Boost HD adapter for quality sound. You will not be disappointed in the least.

Specs

Chipset: Z390

Graphics: None

Audio: ALC1220 with Nahimic 3

Ethernet: Killer E2500

Wireless LAN: Wi-Fi SLI CFX

Form Factor: ATX

Characteristics

Beautiful RGB lighting and well-made heat sinks

Excellent overclocking with the Game Boost system

Top-notch M.2 SDD booster and cooling

Fast and reliable Ethernet and WiFi connectivity

Excellent cost for quality and features.

Best Motherboard For I9-9900k – Buyer Guide

So, you are probably still thinking about which motherboard to choose. We don’t blame you, you still don’t know much about them. Well, here we will help you with that.

Here are all the most important factors to think about before making your final decision. Have a look:

Chipset and socket

Currently, there are only two chipsets available in most motherboards that work with this processor: the Z390 and the Z370. Indeed, the Z390 is the most reliable and powerful. That is why the best z390 motherboard for i9 9900k you can get will make the PC work better.

However, don’t forget about the plug. You need an LGA1151 on the MOBO to install the i9 9900K correctly. However, it is very likely that you will not find a similar motherboard with a different socket today. Still, be very careful.

Overclocking Capability

Overclocking ability will come from several different factors that you will need to consider. First, it will be the VRM of the motherboard. This refers to the way it transforms regular voltage into something that the CPU and GPU can handle. Here, we recommend quality VRM systems with 12 + 2 phases for additional results.

Next, you will have to consider the proper quantity and quality of heat sinks. Additional sinks will be needed to keep your RAM, CPU, M.2 SSD, and VRMs or capacitors cool. They will prevent each overclock from overheating and burning the machine.

Other overclocking features like easy-to-use BIOS systems, automatic fan functions, and booster software that come with MOBO are worth considering. The easier, safer, and more convenient to overclock with MOBO, the better your experience with an i9 9900K will be.

Expandability and ports

If you want the best motherboard for intel i9 9900k then you need something with enough ports. Here, you will need to consider PCIe ports for GPUs, DIMM slots for RAM (DDR4), and M.2 ports for storage.

For example, if you want to build a super gaming PC with multiple graphics cards, you will need multiple PCIe ports. If you want at least 32GB of memory capacity, go for something with 4 RAM slots, or go for something that can handle 32GB per slot. And lastly, consider at least 2 M.2 ports for SSD. You can choose the RTX 2080 Ti graphics card for excellent gaming performance.

However, don’t forget the USB 3.0 and Ethernet ports. And the extra USB ports plus an HDMI connector never disappoint.

Connectivity

For the best experience, always remember to choose a motherboard with stable Ethernet and fast WiFi adapters. At the same time, consider Bluetooth as an extra capability. If you can connect to the internet via NFC or any other wireless connection besides WiFi, then it’s a great addition to think about.

Size/form factor

The best ATX motherboard for i9 9900k is big and spacious enough to support multiple PCIe ports. However, it can be difficult to fit into small boxes.

That’s why you can also consider a mini- ATX or mATX, which offers a slightly smaller MOBO design that fits in compact cases. They save tons of space but come with fewer ports and slots.

Audio and RGB

Then you will find the audio. Nothing compares to a good-sounding PC that doesn’t need a sound card. You can enjoy high-quality audio directly from the motherboard, offering the ability to connect a 7.1 home theater without losing any of the quality.

Another extra to consider is the RGB system. With enough lights and attractive strips, you can make even the dullest cases look more attractive. And you will have a very exciting PC at home.

Best Motherboard For I9-9900k – FAQs

Can I install other processors on these motherboards?

Yes, as long as they have the same socket (LGA1151) and the same chipset (Z390) as the i9 9900K, they will probably work without a problem.

What is the difference between a normal motherboard and a gaming one?

Not really. RGB lights are primarily for aesthetics. However, it’s safe to say that they can allow for better identification of the components within the box. But that’s just a side benefit.

How much should I spend on a motherboard for an i9 9900K?

You can find super affordable MOBOs under two hundred. But if you really want to harness the true power of an i9 9900K, you’ll need to spend at least three hundred.

What is the relationship between VRM and heat sinks?

A VRM or also known as PPM is a small converter that transforms the supply voltage so that the processor can handle the load without problems. The heatsink is a piece of metal that cools these converters and other parts of the motherboard to prevent burning.

What RAM is good for an i9 9900K?

For the fastest possible performance, choosing RAM with a CL of 14 or lower is ideal. However, RAM with a CL of 15 or 16 can also offer excellent performance. If you’re looking to save money, then choosing RAM with a CL of 17 or higher may be a good option. Just keep in mind that the performance won’t be as good as what you could get with lower CL RAM.

Is the i9 9900K a hot chip?

The i9 9900K is a powerful processor, but it runs hot. Some users have reported that the chip can reach temperatures of over 100 degrees Celsius when under load. High temperatures can lead to thermal throttling, which can reduce the performance of the processor. There are a few ways to keep the i9 9900K cool, including using a water cooler or installing additional case fans.

Is i9-9900K good for gaming?

The i9-9900K is a great option for gamers who are looking for a top-of-the-line processor. It offers excellent performance and is able to handle even the most demanding games. However, it is important to keep in mind that this processor is also one of the most expensive options on the market.

Conclusion:

So, are you eager to build your new PC with a powerful processor? Then don’t hesitate and get the best motherboard for i9 9900k.

Use our recommendations and buying guide to get the ideal model for your needs. There is one for every purpose and demand. So choose wisely and take your PC performance to a whole new level. You will not regret it.