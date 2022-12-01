Best Motherboard For i9-10900K 2022 – Motherboard and CPU Combo

The Core i9-10900k is the flagship processor of Intel and it is a powerful processor in the gaming industry. It comes with 10 cores and 20 threads which Boost the Clock to reach the 5Hz mark and it offers the Huge potential for Overclocking. To use the Core i9-10900k you should buy the Best motherboard for i9-10900k. It’s a great motherboard by its features due to which it is a Choice of Gaming Market. Intel is giving the Shock to AMD with this Top notch Core i9-10900k Processor. Now intel leaves behind the AMD RYZEN 3600X totally on the Same Features.

Intel Gained back the market by 7% due to Giving the Fastest Octa-Core speeds, 5% Low latency, and Octa-core Speeds. If you are looking for the motherboard which is best in all gaming aspects then you are at the right Place. as we know the intel gives a top-notch feature with i9-10900k.it offers boundless Power and exceptional Overclocking Capability.

Best Motherboard For I9 10900K – Quick Ranking

If you are looking for a 10900K gaming motherboard, the Z490 type will be the best choice to buy. Also, be sure to choose the best GPU for i9-10900F for outstanding gaming performance. Being the 10th generation chipset, the Intel Z490 chipset would be the perfect fit for Comet Lake-S series processors.

Here are the best motherboards for i9-10900K :

1. Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Xtreme – Best Motherboard For I9-10900K

Here is another top-tier motherboard that I have for you that may be the right choice for your system. It’s the Z490 AORUS Xtreme from Gigabyte. As a motherboard, you can call it a giant heatsink, as it is covered from top to bottom, apart from the CPU socket. This allows you to change the coolers easily.

The color scheme for this motherboard is straightforward; A black-grayish-silver shading has been used. When it comes to building quality, the motherboard is quite heavy and compact. The whole body is made up of a thick metal plate.

There is an armored backplate behind. The armor is highly thermal reactive and helps a lot to dissipate heat, functioning as a giant heat sink. The overall design is minimalist and clean. The pattern used in the design with premium materials makes the motherboard look great.

The RGB lighting is also very striking. You will find two RGB headers and two addressable headers to improve lighting standards. The motherboard supports 10th generation Intel processors. So your i9-10900K easily fits on this motherboard. The motherboard also has 16 amps, each being 90 amps. Therefore, the CPU socket can easily draw a total of 1440 amps, which is huge.

There are strategic temperature sensors throughout the dash that help reduces overheating. I would say that since the flagship motherboard is expensive too, it’s amazing. The flawless overclocking performance will appeal to extreme overclockers.

Pros Very durable

Very durable Thermo-reactive design

Thermo-reactive design Good RGB lighting

Good RGB lighting An ideal choice for extreme overclocking

Cons Expensive

Expensive A little heavy

2. MSI MEG Z490 Godlike – Best Motherboards For I9-10900K

When you see the word like God, what comes to mind? Something very powerful or unmatched. It’s not like that? Just like its name, the MSI MEG Z490 Godlike gaming motherboard is a high-end motherboard that is a powerful choice when you consider its specs. This high-end motherboard from MSI is one of the best available for its Inter Core i9-10900K processor.

It is an improved version of its predecessor Z390 chipset. The color texture used is quite smooth, although some of the heatsinks have a teal tint. The heat sinks give this motherboard a unique perspective and they flow into each other. There is no backplate at the rear.

It is compatible with the 10th generation Intel core and has an LGA1200 socket. The memory support is 128 GB DDR4 and increases up to 5000 MHz You will find the lighting to be of decent quality. There is also an LCD screen on the motherboard that will allow you to see the frequencies.

To extend RGB you have, a single RGB header along with two addressable headers. There will be no problem with the ventilation, as the CPU socket is positioned in such a way that the heat sinks do not clog it for space. It also has Japanese 10K capacitors along with 6 SATA ports for storage needs.

One of the things that makes this keyboard an expensive option is the 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports present on it. Overclocking is not an issue for this motherboard and it provides top-notch gaming performance.

Pros Top-notch performance

Top-notch performance Good for extreme games

Good for extreme games Durable structure and decent color combination.

Durable structure and decent color combination. Decent lighting

Cons Expensive

Expensive Metal finish is not up to scratch

3. ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme – Best Budget Gaming Motherboard for i9 10900k

ASUS is a very popular brand in the gaming world for its wide range of products. Like all other PC accessories, they have also been producing motherboards and the ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme is the best choice for your i9-10900K.

It is premium and more expensive than its predecessor. Since it is an eATX motherboard, the style and design adopted is in such a way that many things can be accommodated. The overall design is nice with a completely black texture. RGB is excellent with strips on the rear I / O cooler; on the PCH the logo also has RGB installations that add great aesthetic value to the system.

It also supports AURA Sync, which sets it apart from all other motherboards for offering sublime RGB lighting. Since it’s covered in a fair amount of heat sinks, it’s normal for you to think there will be space congestion behind the CPU socket. For the power delivery, there are 16 phases of 90 amps that are quite phenomenal.

The motherboard also comes with an OLED panel that displays CPU information and other relevant details. It also has a lot of fan connectors in total, 12 in total. The motherboard comes with three optimal technologies that help provide better stability and latencies.

The audio connectors used in it are gold plated and since the Thunderbolt card is used it is an expensive option. I’d say it’s an ideal choice with the great overclocking performance it has to offer. I suggest you buy it if the price is not a problem.

Pros 8 SATA ports

8 SATA ports Great RGB lighting

Great RGB lighting Highly optimized for cooling

Highly optimized for cooling Heatsinks are decent

Cons Without PCI Express 4.0

Without PCI Express 4.0 The price is high

4. ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula Z490 – Best Mid-range Motherboard for i9 10900k

This motherboard like all the previous ones is based on a Z490 chipset in which the LGA1200 socket has been used. The main difference between this and its predecessor is that it consists of more cores that register at much higher speeds. It is a bulky board with a very bulky design. The color theme used on this board is all black.

It has many RGB lighting options present. The I / O and heatsink area in PCH are the two places where RGB lighting is relevant. AURA sync is available and all of these lights are AURA compatible. So, you choose your lighting style. The motherboard also comes with a live OLED board, where you can watch the BIOS update progress and you can also add some custom animations.

Apart from this, the motherboard also comes with an integrated hybrid cooling system. A considerable part of the motherboard is covered with the heat sink, which ultimately participates in the heat dissipation process. You can even use the cooler that was in its previous version since the plug is the same. You also don’t need to worry about thermal regulation or updating fan curves. The overall gaming performance of the motherboard is excellent.

In conclusion, I would say that it is a reasonably priced motherboard in which it has an optimal performance level.

Pros Affordable

Affordable An integrated hybrid cooling system

An integrated hybrid cooling system AURA Sync present

Cons There are no video outputs on the rear panel

5. ASUS ROG Maximus XII Apex – Best ATX Motherboard for i9 10900k

If you want to buy a z490 chipset motherboard for i9-10900K under budget, Asus has your back. The ASUS ROG Maximus XII Apex is a motherboard that has been designed to have the highest level of performance of the 10th generation processor.

It has a very robust structure with grayish-black shading all over the body. The PCH heatsink has strips where the RGB lights create a fascinating effect. It also has AURA sync capabilities. The motherboard also comes with very durable capacitors that provide enough power for an outrageous level of performance. You will find built-in buttons that make your work easier by helping you overclock without any hassle.

The backplate of this motherboard is made of steel, which is one of the reasons for its compactness. You will also find various fan headers. It’s a good motherboard for less than $500. I would recommend that you buy this as it is a motherboard that does not compromise on performance with aesthetics.

Pros Compact structure

Compact structure Cheap

Cheap Flawless overclocking

Cons A little heavy

6. MSI MEG Z490 ACE – Best High-end Motherboard for i9 10900k

Like all other products, MSI has been producing quality motherboards lately. They have motherboards for almost all price ranges and types. When it comes to a Z490 chipset, they have few options to offer. Among them, the MSI MEG Z490 ACE is one of the most prominent. The MSI MEG Z490 is mid-range and is a new addition to their line of motherboards.

It is a motherboard that is packed with great features and provides overwhelming overclocking performance. The design of this motherboard is much better than its previous version. It will have a kind of premium feel, you will see your design for the first time.

Aesthetics is one of the most unique aspects of this motherboard. The excellent RGB lighting with charming effects makes it a highly desirable option. There are strips on the rear I / O and the PCH heatsink, where flashing RGB lights add a new dimension to the aesthetics of the system. The heatsinks are placed keeping a decent space between each other, so the ventilation becomes very easy and also easy to handle the CPU socket. The vents are there on the rear I / O as well. With the level it provides, you can easily compare it to many flagship motherboards out there.

This motherboard also comes with Zero froze technology and has support for PCIe 4.0.

Pros PCI 4.0 support

PCI 4.0 support Excellent RGB lighting

Excellent RGB lighting Reasonable prices

Reasonable prices Very good setup

Cons Unshielded near the CPU socket

Unshielded near the CPU socket Not good for extreme overclocking

7. Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master – Best Video Editing Motherboard for i9 10900k

Here I have another mid-range option for you which is from the famous PC accessories brand Gigabyte. It is a Z490 AORUS Master gaming motherboard specially designed for the Z490 chipset. It has a premium outlook along with top-notch build quality.

Along with that, the design put more emphasis on PCIe expansion slots and a rear cover over the rear I / O. This helped give the motherboard a premium outlook. It is available on the board but at a minimal level. The sleek RGB lighting isn’t a thing on this board. The heatsinks here from Gigabyte come with a stacked fin design. There are also 14 phases of digital VRM with a 90A power stage.

The motherboard also comes with thermal sensors that help monitor the temperature of the system. This motherboard has an armor-like metal shield that makes it very durable. To conclude, what I would say is that this motherboard is packed with very useful features.

Pros Very good thermal sensors

Very good thermal sensors At a reasonable price

At a reasonable price Metal shield improves durability

Cons The RGB lighting is minimal

8. ASRock Z490 Extreme4 – Best RGB Gaming Motherboard for i9 10900k

It is the MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE motherboard and the best part about this motherboard is that it is priced under $ 400. It comes with the LGA1200 socket and is an ideal motherboard for 10th generation processors. It has a 10-phase VRM with a Dr.MOS power design. The shading used on the dash is dark, predominantly a mix of black, silver, and a tint of gray.

The RGB lighting is decent on this motherboard. It also supports RGB sync. You will also see that the board is almost completely covered with heat sinks. This helps a lot to dissipate heat. Compared to its predecessor, it is a very good update. I suggest you buy this only if you are low on cash.

Pros Economic

Economic Good RGB lighting along with sync

Cons Not a high-end option

Not a high-end option Not good for extreme overclocking

9. ASRock Z590 Taichi – Best Entry Level Motherboard for i9-10900K

ASRock’s motherboards are always great and when it comes to their Tai Chi lineup of motherboards, it gets super cool. The best part about these motherboards is that they are very aesthetically pleasing. The ASRock Z590 Taichi is a 10th generation motherboard and falls into the same category.

The motherboard comes with PCIe 4.0 and also 14-phase VRM, and it is designed in such a way that it can offer an optimal performance level for any 10th generation high-end processor. The color scheme used on the board is silver black with a hint of gold on the chipset. Will fund open CPU socket for most air coolers. The heatsink has a fin-like design along with three fans for cooling.

You will also get a great RGB implementation that will give you an aesthetic look. Overclocking is decent. On the other hand, you may face challenges during overclocking due to the heat produced by the i9-10900K core. The motherboard has great storage support and along with decent VRM cooling. Given the price it is, it is a decent buy as one of the best motherboards for i9-10900K.

Pros Decent VRM cooling

Decent VRM cooling Large storage bracket

Large storage bracket Highest quality overclocking

Cons The fan curve may appear noisy

The fan curve may appear noisy Problems dealing with excessive heat

Best Motherboard For I9-10900K – Buyer’s Guide

Since i9-10900K is itself a new entrant in the market, you must be confused about buying the best motherboard for it. It’s okay to be unclear about the purchasing approach to take. Don’t worry at all.

Here are the things you need to know before buying a 10th Gen Intel CPU compatible motherboard:

Chipset

The chipset is the heart of any motherboard, and it’s important to choose the right one for your needs. If you’re looking for a powerful motherboard for your i9-10900K, you’ll need to consider the chipset carefully. The three main chipsets for this processor are the Z490, X299, and B560.

The Z490 is the top-of-the-line option, and it offers the best performance and features. It’s also the most expensive option. The X299 is a good middle-of-the-road choice that offers decent performance and features at a more affordable price. The B560 is the budget option, but it still offers good performance for its price range.

When choosing a chipset, you’ll need to consider what you need from your motherboard. If you’re looking for the best possible performance, then the Z490 is the way to go. However, if you’re on a budget or you don’t need all the bells and whistles, then either the X299 or B560 will be a good choice. Whichever chipset you choose, make sure it’s compatible with your other

CPU socket

First things first, you need to consider the CPU socket that your motherboard is compatible with. We are talking about Intel core i9-10900K processors because their motherboards with LGA1200 socket would be the right choice.

LGA socket is the main choice for the High-end Processors in the motherboard. Before buying the Motherboard you should know that the motherboard has an LGA plug Socket. The LGA 1200 Socket is the best pair for the Intel core i9-10900k processor.

On Z490 chipsets, these sockets are available. But in case you buy a 9th generation Z390 chipset, you will get LGA1151 plugs that will not be compatible. Before buying, check the specification card and make decisions wisely.

If you want full performance then you need to always know which motherboard is best for your Processor. Also, look for the best CPU coolers for i9 10900k that support LGA1200.

Type of ports

Knowing the I / O area is essential as it allows your motherboard to have external connections. That is why, when selecting, you must take into account the ports used on the motherboard. Since its processor is i9-10900K, most of the high-end motherboards are available for it.

For using the external Devices your motherboard should have I/O areas because it’s a Vital thing that enables you to attach the peripheral devices. You have an i9-10900k processor for this. There are the most high end powerful best motherboards available in the market.

The Thunderbolt 3 is the Fav choice of games with this processor the bad thing is that it is a little bit costly although some fewer Budget-Friendly motherboards are available where it is not present in them. Moreover, it’s best to choose USB Type-C, HDMI, USB 3.1, and other Audio Ports.

The Forum factor is an Essential Factor that should be Considered during Buying the motherboard. It Covers numerous Factors like Holes for attaching the Hard drives, graphic cards, etc, and other Ports.

Thunderbolt 3 is mostly used, although there are few budget-based options where it doesn’t exist. USB Type-C, USB 3.1 / 3.1 (Gen 2), HDMI, and audio ports are a few others to consider as well.

Number of RAM slots

Motherboards come with different numbers of RAM slots. It depends on their sizes. Some have the capacity for 2, some have 4 or even some have 8. You choose the one that best suits your needs.

The motherboard which Supports the i9-10900k processor can support up to 128Gb RAM. If the motherboard has a lot of RAM support, we can extend the RAM as much as we want. So while purchasing a motherboard you should choose a motherboard that has more RAM support.

Budget

The budget is an important factor to consider. You will get motherboards of different price tags on the market. What matters is the level of quality and performance you are looking for. If you want a top-tier level of performance, go for the higher-end ones that will cost you a good amount of money.

For the mid-range option, the performance level is decent enough, which complements the price it has.

if you want high-end performance then go for the top-class Motherboard which is a little bit costly. The performance is also good on the Mid-Range Motherboards.

Best Motherboard For I9-10900K – FAQs

1. What is a Z490 motherboard?

Intel’s Z490 motherboard is the new high-end chipset for its new 10th generation Comet Lake-S processors. This type of motherboard comes with a new type of CPU socket that is compatible with the 10th generation chips. It is quite similar to the last generation Z390 chipset.

Here in this chipset, the LGA1200 socket has been used. All coolers used in the LGA1151 plugs above can also be used in this one. it can also overclock your RAM to a great extent. So make sure you get the best RAM for your i9 10900k.

2. Is i9-10900k good for gaming and streaming?

The i9-10900k processor is a good choice for both gaming and streaming. It has a high clock speed and supports overclocking, which gives you the ability to get the most out of your games and streams.

3. How to overclock?

If you want to overclock, you will need to purchase a CPU that is unlocked. You will also need a motherboard that is compatible with overclocking and has the right features. Additionally, you will need to download software that will allow you to overclock your CPU. Once you have all of these things, you can begin the process of overclocking your CPU.

Conclusion:

In this blog, I mentioned the 9 coolest Core i9 compatible motherboards along with their buying guide. They all have the Z490 chipset.

I hope I have been able to clarify for you about the Z490 motherboards and their relevant characteristics.

Still, anything that bothers you, let me know in the comments.