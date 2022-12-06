12 Best Motherboard For i7-9700k – Fastest Gaming Processors

It is true that Intel has not improved much in its CPU architecture in the last five years, which is why they had to increase the number of cores in the processors to compete with the AMD Ryzen processors.

This increase in core count was first seen in 8th generation Intel processors, where all three series (Core i3, i5, and i7) of processors had gotten two more cores, resulting in four and six cores respectively.

When AMD released its second-gen processors in 2018, Intel again improved its game and increased the core count on the Core i7 processors, leading to eight cores. These processors turned out to be quite powerful processors, however, Hyperthreading was dropped from the 9th generation Core i7 processors.

Intel i7-9700K is the unlocked variant of the 9th generation i7 processor and provides eight cores and since there is no HyperThreading involved it also provides eight threads.

The processor has a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a turbo clock of 4.9 GHz. This makes it one of the best processors for gaming due to the high number of cores and high operating frequency. It comes with Intel UHD Graphics 630 as integrated graphics, has a 12MB L3 cache and a 95-watt TDP.

The best thing about this processor is that it is one of the fastest gaming processors due to its high single-core performance. The performance is even higher than the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors and that is why those people who want maximum performance prefer to buy this processor instead of the AMD Ryzen 3700X or 3800X.

List of the Greatest Motherboard For i7-9700k – Gaming Gear

1. ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO

ASUS is a popular motherboard manufacturer and is known for designing some of the most powerful motherboards ever. Its ROG MAXIMUS series is aimed at the enthusiast community and is based on Z series chipsets for the Intel platform.

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO is one of the Best Premium Motherboard for i7 9700K right now and is capable of running even the most powerful processors at the highest possible clock speeds.

The price of this Best Motherboard For i7-9700k is surely higher than that of other motherboards based on the Z390 chipset, however, it is worth every penny if you are someone who wants to get the most out of the performance.

First of all, the look of this motherboard is quite impressive, as expected from the ASUS Republic Of Gamers. The motherboard mainly uses black color for the PCB, while there is RGB lighting on the heat sink in the I / O panel cover and the chipset heat sink. The I / O deck lighting has no logo, but the chipset lighting has the ROG logo, which greatly improves the look of the system. The heat sinks on the VRM are also very nice and have HERO written on them. RGB lighting can be controlled through the software application and is also compatible with ASUS AuraSync.

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO is an ATX is Best Motherboard For i7-9700k and it comes with four DIMM slots, which means that with the use of 32GB sticks you can reach a maximum memory limitation of 128GB. As for the PCI Express slots, there are five of them, among which three are PCI Express 3.0 X16 and three are 3.0 X1.

This seems like a great setup, where you can install a lot of PCI-E devices like multiple graphics cards, PCI-E SSDs, sound cards, etc. As for the M.2 slots, there are two of them, both covered by large heat sinks. The motherboard provides six SATA III ports, capable of running at 6 Gb / s. Coming to the motherboard I / O, it offers 6 audio ports, 2 WiFi antenna ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. C, 2 USB 2.0 ports (one of which is used for BIOS), an HDMI port, a DP port, a PS / 2 port, a BIOS Flashback button, and a Clear CMOS button.

These options seem very broad and are quite useful in various scenarios, especially BIOS-related functions. ASUS has used ROG SupremeFX on the motherboard with the S1220 audio codec, which is highly regarded for its quality and outputs.

The motherboard also supports Bluetooth and WiFi, where ASUS has used Intel Wireless-AC 9560 for WiFi, capable of running at 1.73 Gbps. In terms of multi-GPU support, the motherboard supports NVIDIA SLI 2-way and AMD CrossFireX 3-way technology. There are a total of seven fan headers on the motherboard, including the CPU and AIO pump headers. The power delivery of this Best Motherboard For i7-9700k is quite controversial. ASUS implemented a new design for the VRM and used a large 4 + 2 phase power delivery, however, this VRM is much better than the 4 + 2 phase VRM previously used on cheap motherboards.

That is why it can overclock processors like Intel Core i7-9700K or even Core i9-9900K at high frequencies like 5.0+ GHz, etc. ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO is one of the Best Motherboard For i7-9700k for those people who want to get high performance, but without spending as much money as would be needed for MAXIMUS XI FORMULA.

The look of the motherboard is quite good and with excellent RGB lighting, it enhances the look of your rig. With great I / O features like high-performance built-in WiFi, lots of PCI-E slots, etc., you get easy access and don’t have to spend extra on these features.

5-way optimization

Super FX integrated audio system

Specially personalized for you

The price is a little bit high

Manual OC in the motherboard

2. MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE

MSI is as good as ASUS when it comes to motherboards and the company has a wide range of motherboards available for various types of purposes. MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE is the company’s flagship motherboard which is priced much higher than other Z390 based motherboards. It is also one of the Best Flagship Motherboard for i7 9700K we have seen.

It looks simply fantastic due to its unique appearance and extensive use of covers. There is an RGB MSI Dragon logo on the chipset heatsink, while the I / O panel cover has a large RGB zone.

There is also an LCD screen on the motherboard, which is located right next to the DIMM slots. The reason for the high price of this Best Motherboard For i7-9700k is that it comes with a lot of extra packaging and the motherboard itself is also top-notch in terms of features.

The motherboard comes with 6 custom SATA cables, WiFi antenna, transmission card, SLI HB bridge, M.2 Xpander-Z card, 1/4-inch to 3.5mm jack converter, RGB LED extension cable, cables Addressable RGB extension cables, 2 x external temperature probes, case nameplate, manuals, cable stickers, and GPU poster. These accessories in themselves cost a lot and if you are one of those who will not use any of these accessories, then perhaps you should look for some other motherboard that is much cheaper.

The Best Motherboard For i7-9700k has an E-ATX factor, which makes it larger than the rest of the motherboard on the list and has a 24-pin power connector (next to the DIMM slots), two 8-pin power connectors, present along with the VRM, and another 6-pin power connector, present along with the first M.2 slot. This makes the motherboard capable of handling very heavy power loads.

There are five PCI Express slots on the motherboard, where four of them are metal-reinforced and are PCI-E 3.0 X16 while the fifth of them is PCI-E 3.0 X1.

Also, there are three M.2 slots on the Best Motherboard For i7-9700k and each of them has its own heat sinks for efficient operation. There are six SATA III ports on the motherboard, which is a similar configuration to most other motherboards.

In the approaching motherboard I / O, we come to know that there are no ports for display because the company expects the user to use dedicated graphics cards. There are 7 audio ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, 2 LAN ports, 2 antenna ports, one PS / 2 port, one button Flash BIOS and a clear CMOS button. It is important to note that the motherboard uses two audio chipsets (Realtek ALC1220), two LAN chipsets, and one Killer 1550 chipset for WLAN.

The motherboard supports NVIDIA SLI 2-way and AMD CrossFireX 4-way technologies. There are a huge number of fan headers on the motherboard; in total, ten of them, where they all support PWM and DC modes.

The best thing about this Best Motherboard For i7-9700k is that it comes with top-notch VRM. The motherboard has a 14 phase power delivery, where nothing is used for the GPU as there are no ports to display. This great power delivery guarantees the best possible overclocking and, in theory, you would be limited only to the potential of your processor.

With a motherboard like this, the Intel i7-9700K should be able to hit even 5.5 GHz if you hit a silicon lottery.

MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE is a motherboard that is not designed for everyone and is aimed at content creators who can take advantage of its vast number of additional accessories. The Best Motherboard For i7-9700k is a real beast when it comes to power supply, number of features, number of ports, and slots, which is why a regular gamer might not be able to saturate the uses of this motherboard.

In general, the price of the Best Motherboard For i7-9700k is justified with respect to the features and you don’t have to worry about the price if you are going to use the additional features.

X trend network

Steel armor of turbo U.2

Gaming booster button

Price is a little bit higher

Not too effective for gaming

3. MSI MPG Z390

Here we are with another MSI motherboard based on the Z390 chipset, which is MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON. As the name suggests, this motherboard is aimed at gamers and is much cheaper than the above-mentioned motherboards. The motherboard provides high-end features and the appearance of the motherboard is much better than most other motherboards.

There is RGB lighting under the keyboard on the right side and also on the I / O panel cover. The M.2 slot and chipset share a single large, silver, and black heatsink, where there is a dragon logo along with carbon texture. The PCB itself is black in color and the I / O panel cover has a carbon texture with a slight hint of silver.

MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON is the Best Overall Motherboard for i7 9700K and provides a 24-pin power connector, 8-pin power connector, and 4-pin power connector. There are four DIMM slots and six PCI Express slots, where three of them are PCI-E 3.0 X16 and three of them are PCI-E 3.0 X1. One great thing we see here is that two of the PCI Express slots are reinforced with metal, while the DIMM slots are also reinforced. This also improves the look of the motherboard.

There are two M.2 slots, where only one of them is covered with the heat sink we talked about earlier. There are six SATA III ports, like the rest of the motherboards. As for the motherboard I / O, it comes with 6 audio ports, a LAN port, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, 2 x USB 2.0 Type- One port, a DP port, an HDMI port, and a PS / 2 port. As you can see, there are no BIOS buttons on this motherboard like the previous two motherboards.

The Best Motherboard For i7-9700k uses the Realtek ALC1220P audio chipset, which is a pretty good chipset and offers decent audio SNR. There are seven fan headers on the motherboard in total, which seem sufficient even for the most power-hungry components. The motherboard VRM is good enough to handle 9th gen processors and even with overclocks above 5 GHz, the VRM component temperatures stay around 90 degrees, which is fine.

MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON is a motherboard that is perfect for high-end gamers and has everything a gamer needs, be it RGB lighting, high OC performance, and impressive durability.

With lots of fan headers, you won’t suffer from thermal throttling if your case supports a large number of fans and with a large heat sink your M.2 SSD won’t get hot.

Mystic lighting

Shield froze M.2

Steel armor PCL-E

Didn't give access to bios

No standoffs included

4. ASUS PRIME Z39A

ASUS PRIME series motherboards are inexpensive motherboards that tend to provide the necessary features without breaking the bank. ASUS PRIME Z390-A is the Best Budget Motherboard for i7 9700K that is based on the Z390 chipset and offers an excellent price-performance ratio. The PRIME series is known for its black and white color theme, which makes it great with white cases.

The motherboard PCB is black but has white heat sinks and some parts of the PCB also have white stripes. There is PRIME Z390 Series written on the I / O panel cover, while the chipset heatsink mentions ASUS.

The I / O panel cover extends into the PCI-E slots and has Crystal Sound wrote on it, which means that ASUS has used a better sound chipset on this motherboard than common motherboards, which we will talk about. in the I / O section. There is RGB lighting on both the I / O cover and the chipset heatsink that can be customized via the ASUS software application and is compatible with ASUS AuraSync, allowing it to sync with other devices and components.

There are only two power connectors on the Best Motherboard For i7-9700k; the 24-pin power connector on the right sides of the DIMM slots and the 8-pin power connectors on top of the VRM components. There are three temperature sensors on the motherboard, in addition to the component sensors such as the GPU, which can be referenced via the ASUS FAN Xpert 4. There are five 4-pin fan headers and two pump headers. AIO on the motherboard.

Since this is an ATX motherboard, there are four DIMM slots, leading to a maximum memory of 128GB. There are three PCI-E 3.0 X16 slots and three PCI-E 3.0 X1 slots, just like previous motherboards. There are two M.2 slots, one of which has a heat sink and is advertised to lower the temperature of the SSD device by as much as 20 degrees. The number of SATA III ports remains the same at six, like other Z390 motherboards.

The motherboard I / O panel is quite minimal and resembles the MSI MPG Z390 CARBON PRO motherboard in terms of ports. Provides 6 audio ports, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI port, one DP port, one port LAN, and a PS / 2 port.

The motherboard supports Crystal Sound 3, which appears to be a custom chipset based on Realtek S1220A. The motherboard does not support WiFi and that is why there are no antenna ports on the rear. The VRM on the motherboard is not the strongest area on the motherboard. The motherboard supports moderate overclocking on processors like the Intel i7-9700K, but the VRM tends to get hot and requires active cooling to maintain performance.

ASUS PRIME Z390-A is a budget motherboard that is ideal for people who are not into extreme overclocking and want a cheap motherboard that starts up well and performs great in gaming. The Best Motherboard For i7-9700k I / O is similar to the MSI MPG Z390 CARBON PRO, although the VRM is somewhat lower. This can be somewhat countered with better airflow and if you have a white-colored casing this motherboard should look very attractive on your rig.

Flexible cooling controls

Heat sink M.2

Crystal sound 3

Cons Populated PCI-EX16 slot 2

5. ASUS ROG STRIX Z390I

Here we are with another ASUS ROG motherboard, which is ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-I GAMING. This motherboard is also based on the Z390 chipset, however, this motherboard has a mini-ITX form factor, which makes it stand out from other motherboards. It is true that the size of this motherboard is quite small but the performance of the motherboard is spectacular and that makes it a very special product.

This is the Best Enthusiast Motherboard for i7 9700K and it is largely covered by the I / O panel cover and the VRM heatsinks and the M.2 slot. There is a ROG logo on the M.2 slot heatsink, while there are a lot of marks on the I / O panel cover, which seems like a lot, to be honest. However, the overall color theme of the motherboard looks good, with a black and grey color theme. The marking on the I / O panel has RGB lighting and there is also RGB lighting under the motherboard on the right side.

The best thing about this motherboard is that it is compatible with any case since it is a mini-ITX motherboard. You can use this motherboard even with the smallest cases without having any problems. The motherboard has a 24-pin power connector next to the DIMM slots and has an 8-pin power connector next to the VRM components, on top.

The motherboard has only two DIMM slots, so the maximum operating frequency of RAM memories is higher than motherboards with four slots and this motherboard can go up to 4800 MHz, which makes it the Best Motherboard For i7-9700k. fastest on the list with respect to memory. This also limits the maximum memory of the computer to 64 GB, although this should not be a problem for most people, as 64 GB is more than enough for games or even high-end software applications.

There is only one PCI Express slot on the motherboard, which means that you will not be able to use any PCI-E device with the motherboard except the graphics card. However, the motherboard provides two M.2 slots; one above the PCI-E slot and the other on the back of the motherboard. There are four SATA III ports and that makes the motherboard quite good in terms of storage, as two M.2 slots and four SATA III ports should be enough for tens of TB of space.

The I / O of the motherboard is still similar to other motherboards even though this motherboard is much smaller. Provides 6 audio ports, one LAN port, one DP port, one HDMI port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type port -C, and 2 antenna ports for WiFi. There are only three fan connectors on the motherboard; one for the CPU, one for the AIO pump, and one for the chassis, which seems a bit disappointing for a motherboard at this price point.

The motherboard VRM is pretty good and provides 6-phase power delivery. The number of phases is, although less than on older motherboards, the quality is much better and the transient response is greatly improved due to the absence of duplicators. You should have no problem overclocking the Intel i7-9700K beyond 5.0GHz.

ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-I GAMING is a special motherboard that is aimed at users who want to design a small form factor PC. Although the price of the motherboard is similar to that of the other motherboards, the performance is even better in some aspects, such as memory speed and VRM quality, while the aspect of the motherboard is also geared towards games.

Efficient cooling integrated with I/O shield

9th and 8th Gen Intel core processor

Cool design with efficient performance

Not good to access the front panel header

M.2 cooling run on warm sides

6. ASUS ROG STRIX Z370G

ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-G GAMING is a motherboard that is based on the Z370 chipset. The difference between the two chipsets lies only in the number of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and the built-in WiFi chipset. Other than that, the Z370 motherboards are perfectly capable of running the 9th generation Intel processors. The look of the motherboard is impressive, with the use of black PCBs and gray heat sinks. Since this is the Best ATX Motherboard for i7 9700K, it is smaller than the other motherboards on the list and larger than the previous mini-ITX motherboard.

These motherboards are usually cheaper than their ATX counterparts, but not by much. There is RGB lighting on the chipset heatsink that can be customized via the software application and supports ASUS AuraSync technology.

The motherboard has a 24-pin power connector and an 8-pin power connector, located in the same positions as the previous motherboards. The motherboard offers four DIMM slots, resulting in a maximum memory of 128GB.

The main difference lies in the PCI-E slots, where this motherboard comes with two PCI-E 3.0 X16 slots and two PCI-E 3.0 X1 slots. At first glance, it appears that there is only one M.2 slot on the motherboard, however, there is a vertical M.2 slot next to the 24-pin power connector. Also, the motherboard provides six SATA III ports, like most ATX motherboards.

The motherboard I / O is somewhat inferior to Z390 based motherboards and here you get 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, a LAN port, 6 ports audio, a DP port, an HDMI port, and a PS / 2 port. There are five fan headers on the motherboard, including the AIO pump and the CPU fan, which is satisfactory.

The motherboard uses an 8-phase power supply, which does its job perfectly, allowing the user to overclock the 8th and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors without breaking a sweat. You should induce direct airflow into the VRM if you plan to overclock beyond 5GHz.

ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-G GAMING is a powerful motherboard that may not provide the latest features that the Z390 chipset offers, but the power delivery and thermal performance of this motherboard are similar to high-end motherboards based on the Z390 chipset.

Excellent performance

Price is reasonable

Overclocking is very good

Cons Power consumption is higher

7. GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS

GIGABYTE has vastly improved the look of their motherboards, especially with the new AORUS brand and GIGABYTE AORUS GAMING 7 is the perfect example of that. The look of the Best Micro ATX Motherboard for i7 9700K is quite nice and there is a lot of RGB lighting on this motherboard.

There is AORUS written on the I / O panel cover and there is an AORUS logo on the chipset heatsink. Both the panel and the heat sink are illuminated with RGB lighting along with three of the PCI-E slots, the DIMM slots, the VRM heat sink, and the left side of the DIMM slots where there is a bright RGB strip.

GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS GAMING 7 is a high-end ATX motherboard based on the Z370 chipset. There are three PCI-E 3.0 X16 slots and two PCI-E 3.0 X1 slots. The X16 slots have RGB lighting and are also reinforced with metal. Impressively, there are also three M.2 slots on the motherboard, where one of the slots also has a heat sink. There are six SATA III ports on the motherboard, which is the standard configuration.

The motherboard I / O ports include 6 audio ports with gold connectors, 5 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, 2 LAN ports, One HDMI port, one DP port, and one PS / 2 port. Two LAN ports indicate that the motherboard uses two LAN chipsets, and the motherboard’s audio chipset is also excellent; Realtek ALC1220 with ESS9018Q2C chip, resulting in a high SNR of 121 dB.

The motherboard uses an 8 + 2 phase power supply and the VRM components are covered by large heat sinks that keep the temperature low during high overclocks. You don’t have to worry about component thermals even with ambient cooling. GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS GAMING 7 is a high-end motherboard that can meet all your needs, whether you are a hardcore gamer or a content creator. The motherboard is capable of making processors exceed 5 GHz and the thermal performance of the motherboard is quite impressive as well.

Lightening options are very good

PCIe and M.2 slots distribution

BIOS design is familiar

Six native SATA ports with four SATA cables for a motherboard

VRM/MOSFET design

8. ASROCK Z370 Extreme4

The last motherboard on our list is ASROCK Z370 EXTREME4, which is a good motherboard. It is the Best Mini ITX Motherboard for i7 9700K and is based on the Z370 chipset. The look of the motherboard is not that attractive, with the use of grey stripes on the black PCB and grey and black heat sinks. There is RGB lighting on the I / O panel cover, below the chipset heat sink, and along with the PCI-E slots on the I / O panel cover extension.

There are four DIMM slots, three PCI-E 3.0 X16 slots (where two of them are metal-reinforced), and three PCI-E 3.0 X1 slots. For storage, there are two M.2 slots and eight SATA III ports, which is more than the other motherboards we have listed here There are a total of five fan headers on the motherboard, where two of them are for the AIO pump and one of them is for the CPU.

The rear I / O of the motherboard includes 6 audio ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one HDMI port, one DVI port, one port VGA, a LAN port, a PS / 2 port and two antenna holes where you can use a WiFi module if you want to use WiFi. This is the only motherboard on the list that provides both DVI and VGA ports for display, which are considered quite outdated by today’s standards. The motherboard audio is Realtek ALC1220 and uses Purity Sound 4 technology.

The VRM on the motherboard is its strongest part. The motherboard comes with a 12-phase power delivery, which is more than capable of handling any 9th Gen Intel processor and the large heat sinks ensure there is no thermal throttling either. ASROCK Z370 Extreme4 is a very powerful motherboard and offers top-of-the-line power delivery and cooling performance, however it lacks the aesthetics department, making it a perfect motherboard for those people who own a case that doesn’t it has a large glass window.

Good performance chipboard

RGB lighting system

Overclocking ability is very reasonable

Latest 8th generation CPU support

More voltage is required for big overclocking

Features are less as compared to other boards on the same cost

Things to Consider Before Buying Motherboard For i7-9700k

1. Chipset

The chipset is one of the most important aspects of the motherboard and needs to be considered carefully before making a purchase.

The chipset is responsible for controlling how data flows between the various components of the computer. It is effectively the brain of the motherboard and needs to be compatible with all the other parts.

When choosing a motherboard for i7-9700k, it is important to consider what type of chipset you want. Intel chipsets are generally recommended for gaming PCs as they offer the best performance. However, AMD chipsets can be a good option for budget builds. Nvidia chipsets offer a good compromise between price and performance and can be a good choice for general-purpose PCs.

2. Form-factor

When it comes to building a PC, the motherboard is one of the most important components. It needs to be compatible with the processor, memory, graphics card, and other components in your system. And, of course, you need to make sure it fits in your case. That’s why form-factor is an important consideration when choosing a motherboard for your i7-9700k.

ATX is the most common form-factor for desktop PCs. It offers plenty of space for expansion cards and drives, and it’s easy to work with. microATX and mini-ITX are smaller form-factors that are popular for HTPCs and small form-factor PCs. They’re more difficult to work with, but they offer a more compact footprint.

If you’re not sure which form-factor you need, take a look at your case. Most cases are designed for a specific form-factor, so you’ll need to choose a motherboard that matches. Once you’ve determined the right form-factor, you can start looking at specific models. Pay attention to the features each motherboard offers, and choose the one that’s best for your needs.

3. Memory Speed

The processors in the i7-9700k are faster than those in the previous generation, so the memory needs to be able to keep up.

The fastest memory available for the i7-9700k is 3200MHz. This is twice as fast as the next fastest option, and it will offer a significant performance boost. If you’re looking for the best possible performance, then 3200MHz is the way to go.

However, not all motherboards support 3200MHz memory. If you’re not sure whether your motherboard does, then check the specifications or contact the manufacturer. Some motherboards only support lower speeds, so you might need to downgrade your memory if you want to use one of these boards.

The other thing to consider is that faster memory tends to be more expensive. If you’re on a budget, then you might want to stick with a slower speed like 2400MHz. This will still offer a decent performance boost over lower speeds, and it won’t break the bank.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide how much speed you need. If you’re just looking for a modest increase in performance, then slower speeds will suffice. But if you’re after the absolute best possible performance, then 3200MHz is the way to go.

4. CPU Socket

The socket type is one of the most important things to consider when choosing a motherboard. The socket is what type of CPU you can use with the motherboard. There are different types of sockets, and not all CPUs will work with all sockets. For example, an Intel LGA 1151 socket will only work with Intel CPUs. An AMD AM4 socket will only work with AMD CPUs.

When choosing a motherboard for your i7-9700k, you’ll need to make sure that it has an LGA 1151 socket. That’s the only type of socket that will work with that particular CPU. If you’re not sure which socket you need, consult your motherboard’s manual or look up the specs online.

5. Overclocking

Overclocking is the term used to describe running a computer component at a faster speed than it was designed for. For example, a CPU with a clock speed of 3 GHz can be overclocked to run at 4 GHz.

While overclocking can lead to increased performance, it also comes with risks. Overclocking can lead to instability and crashes, and it can shorten the lifespan of components.

When considering whether or not to overclock, you should weigh the potential benefits against the risks. If you’re not comfortable with taking risks, then you shouldn’t overclock.

If you do decide to overclock, be sure to do your research and choose a motherboard that will be able to support your desired clock speed.

6. SATA Ports

The i7-9700K has eight CPU cores and supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, so it’s important to make sure your motherboard can handle that much data. If you’re looking to use multiple hard drives or SSDs, you’ll need a board with enough SATA ports to support them.

Most motherboards will have at least four SATA ports, but if you’re looking to use more than four drives, you’ll need to find a board with more ports. Some high-end boards can have up to 10 SATA ports, which should be enough for even the most demanding users.

FAQs

1. How much RAM do I need for i7-9700K?

The amount of RAM you need depends on the tasks you perform on your computer and the software you use.

If you only use your computer for basic tasks, such as browsing the internet or using Microsoft Office, then 4GB of RAM should be enough. However, if you regularly use resource-intensive programs, such as video editing or gaming, then 8GB or more of RAM is recommended.

The i7-9700K is a powerful processor and can handle most tasks without issue. However, if you want to future-proof your system and ensure that it can handle anything you throw at it, then 16GB or more of RAM is recommended.

2. Does LGA 1151 support i7-9700K?

LGA 1151 is the socket used by Intel’s 8th and 9th generation processors. The i7-9700K is a 9th generation processor, so it is compatible with LGA 1151.

3. Is the i7-9700K 8th or 9th gen?

i7-9700K is a 9th generation processor.

4. Is a i7-9700K good for gaming?

The i7-9700K is a great option for gamers who want a high-performance processor. It has a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and can boost up to 4.9GHz, making it one of the fastest processors on the market.

It also has eight cores and sixteen threads, which is ideal for gaming. The only downside is that it doesn’t have integrated graphics, so you’ll need a dedicated graphics card to get the most out of it.

Conclusion

We have listed some of the Best Motherboard For i7-9700k and these motherboards should be fine even if you upgrade to Intel i9-9900K. There are definitely other great motherboards out there, but the ones listed here should be able to meet all your needs.