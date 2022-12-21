Top 10 Best Motherboard For I7-5820k 2022 – Best Processors For Mainstream Gamers

The GIGABYTE B365M DS3H is another great motherboard on the market equipped with the ATX form factor, the LGA 1151 processor socket and the B365 chipset which makes it perfectly compatible with the i7-5820k processor and other 8th and 9th Intel Core processors. generation.

List of Best Motherboard For I7-5820k Review

When it comes to powerful processing, you need to invest in improved and advanced hardware computing components. The Intel Core i7-5820k is one such component, one of the best processors for mainstream gamers and users. But to run this multi-core processor and enjoy its optimal performance, you also need to invest in a compatible motherboard.

You can’t choose any motherboard for the Intel Core i7-5820k processor. There are certain compatibility features that you should consider to ensure that the processor and motherboard can work together to deliver acceptable performance.

So for professionals buying a motherboard is an easy task as they have prior experience. But for beginners, with no prior experience or knowledge of how the motherboard works, choosing one can be an overwhelming experience. But it shouldn’t be that way anymore because we’re here to help.

1. ASUS Prime B365MA – Best Motherboard For I7-5820k

If you are looking for a motherboard specifically designed for powerful gaming processors with an overclocking feature, the Asus Prime B365M-A is one of the best motherboards on the market in terms of performance and connectivity.

The motherboard is equipped with the popular ATX form factor, LGA 1151 processor socket and B365 chipset which makes it perfect for 8th and 9th-generation Intel Core processors.

The motherboard is equipped with four DIMM slots that can support unbuffered, ECC-free dual-channel DDR4 memory of up to 64GB, making it future-proof and perfect for professional gamers looking to improve their multitasking performance.

In addition, integrated dual M.2 with Optane memory support and built-in front panel USB 3.1 Gen2 and USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectors provide ultra-fast connectivity for better performance.

In addition to the processing functions, the motherboard comes with 5 Hardware Protection III that protects the internal components to improve the durability and longevity of the system. Plus, with FanXpert2 +, you can monitor the cooling system and make sure your system stays cool during use.

2. ASUS TUF X299 Mark 2 – Best budget motherboard for I7-5820k

If you are looking for a motherboard that is durable and will last you for many years, the ASUS TUF X299 Mark 2 is one of the most powerful and compatible motherboards for the i7-5820k processor.

The motherboard comes with an ATX form factor, an LGA 1151 socket, and the X299 chipset that makes it compatible with Intel X series processors.

The motherboard also comes with dual M.2 paired with USB 3.1 Type-C, Intel VROC and Intel Optane Memory connectivity ports that together provide maximum connectivity, speed and performance.

Apart from that, the motherboard is equipped with DIMM slots that support DDR4 memory for an improved multitasking experience.

In terms of protection and durability, the motherboard offers maximum protection with Thermal Radar 3, which is a fully customizable clock system that allows you to keep your system stable when overclocked.

Plus, with the two patent-pending SafeSlots and the built-in metal frame, you can firmly anchor the PCIe slots and add heavy GPUs to improve performance. Additionally, the motherboard comes with a 5-year warranty which makes the investment highly reliable.

3. Asus Prime Z390A – Best Overall Motherboard for I7-5820k

If you are looking for a motherboard that supports overclocking of processors, the Asus Prime Z390-A is one of the best on the market in terms of power, stability and speed.

The motherboard is equipped with the ATX form factor, the LGA 1151 socket and the Z390-A chipset that makes it compatible with the 8th and 9th generation Intel Core processors.

The Asus z390-A motherboard comes with M.2 slots paired with the latest USB 3.1 Gen 2 port and the ASUS Optimum II for better stability, connectivity, and DRAM overclocking performance.

Along with that, the revamped 5-way optimization system automatically adjusts DRAM based on overclocking profiles while working alongside smart prediction and thermal telemetry.

To keep the motherboard stable and safe during overclocking, the motherboard comes with 5 Protection III hardware-level protections with Safe Slot Core, LAN Guard, surge protection that ensures longevity and reliability. Plus, with FanXpert 4, the system stays cool and protected from overheating during heavy use.

Plus, the patent-pending Safe Slot Core built into the PCIe slots prevents damage from heavy GPUs. Not forgetting 8-channel HD gaming audio with Realtek ALC887 high definition audio codec for an enhanced gaming experience for professional gamers.

4. MSI Z390-A PRO – Best High-Performance Motherboard I7-5820k

The MSI Z390-A PRO is one of the best motherboards in terms of compatibility, power, and connectivity.

The motherboard comes with the latest LGA 1151 processor socket and the Z390 chipset built into the AXT form factor, making it highly compatible with 8th and 9th-generation Intel Core, Celeron and Pentium Gold processors.

In terms of memory, the motherboard comes with multiple DIMM slots that support unbuffered, non-CEE and dual-channel DDR4 memory, providing a smooth, reliable and fast multitasking experience even when running powerful and demanding applications.

For connectivity, you will find the M.2 turbo slot paired with the 3rd Gen PCI interface for maximum performance when it comes to NVME SSDS.

Not forgetting the 8 + 4 pin that guarantees a central boost, more CPU power and better connectivity. USB 3.1 Gen 2 is added to provide gamers with the fastest USB transfer speed for an uninterrupted gaming experience. In general, the motherboard has everything that a person would need to carry out a demanding processing experience.

5. GIGABYTE B365M DS3H – Best mATX Motherboard for I7-5820k

The GIGABYTE B365M DS3H is another great motherboard on the market equipped with the ATX form factor, the LGA 1151 processor socket and the B365 chipset which makes it perfectly compatible with the i7-5820k processor and other 8th and 9th Intel Core processors. generation.

The motherboard is equipped with multiple DIMM slots that are designed to support unbuffered, non-ECC, and dual-channel DDR4 memory to allow you to run multiple applications at once and load powerful and demanding software with ease on your system.

Plus, with the new hybrid digital PWM design, you can enjoy high-end performance, reliability, and speed.

Not forgetting the ultra-fast M.2 slot combined with the PCIe 3 x 4 SATA interfaces that allows you to connect multiple storage devices to your system for better storage space.

In terms of additional built-in features, you can enjoy high-quality audio capacitors and an audio noise shield with LED tracking path lighting.

Best Motherboard For I7-5820k – Buyers Guide

A motherboard is like the base of the computer system. All components, from the processor and display to peripheral and storage devices, are connected to the motherboard. It acts as the connection point that allows multiple components to interact with each other and integrate as one to run the system.

But when buying a motherboard, you need to understand that not all motherboards are the same. Each motherboard comes with its own set of features. Yes, the characteristics may be the same, but their functions or their compatibility with the other components may vary from each other. Therefore, before buying a motherboard, these are the most important items that you need to know about.

Form Factor – The form factor determines the size and layout of the motherboard. It also determines the number of connectivity ports and the type of connectivity ports added to the motherboard. For i7-5820k, you should use ATX form factor for maximum speed and connectivity.

Processor socket – To connect the processor to the motherboard, you need the correct processor socket. For the Intel Core processor, the LGA 1151 socket is the most compatible, while in the case of Ryzen processors, AM4 is a compatible processor socket.

Chipset – In addition to the socket, the motherboard and the processor must have similar or at least compatible chipsets. For the i7-5820k processor, you should opt for the B365, Z390 or X299 for optimal performance.

When it comes to buying a motherboard for the Intel Core i7-5820k processor, you need to consider a number of features to ensure that the motherboard is equipped to meet your needs. You will find that the manufacturer’s site will have a number of features that will not make sense to you if you are a beginner. Remember, only some of them are important, the rest is additional or just gibberish added by the manufacturer. So, here is the list of the most essential features that you should consider before making the purchase;

Memory

The first thing to consider is the type and capacity of memory that the motherboard can support. For the i7-5820k processor, you need a motherboard that supports DDR3 and DDR4 RAM up to 64GB. The more DIMM slots a motherboard has, the better because it means you can always add more memory to your system for a better multitasking experience in the future.

SATA ports

Aside from memory, the storage devices are as follows. HDD and SSD storage devices are connected to the motherboard through SATA ports. So, make sure your motherboard supports fast and reliable SATA ports that support the type of storage drives you want to add to your system. Also, the more ports the better because it means you can increase your storage in the future.

PCIE slots

In addition to memory and storage drives, there are other hardware components, such as graphics card, audio card, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, that you may need to add to your system. To connect those cards, you need PCI slots, so make sure your motherboard comes with several of them to improve connectivity.

USB ports

Apart from that, you also need to connect a number of peripheral devices to the system from time to time. This is where USB ports come in handy and allow you to enjoy a fast and reliable connection. We suggest that you choose the motherboards that come with USB 3.1 and USB 2 ports for a better connectivity experience.

Onboard features

In the past, motherboards were only designed for connectivity. But now one day, they come with advanced built-in features that limit the need for peripheral devices. For example, motherboards come with an integrated audio system, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technology. If your motherboard has that then great otherwise you will have to add them yourself separately which will cost you extra money.

Overclocking

Since the i7-5820k processor comes with the overclocking feature, you need a motherboard that also supports overclocking. For that, the motherboard comes with a built-in tuning system that automatically tunes the motherboard for improved performance. If you don’t want to overclock your processor then you don’t need a compatible overclocking motherboard, you can also go for the unsupported one. So it depends on your personal preferences.

FAQs

1. Is Intel Core i7-5820K good for gaming?

Intel Core i7-5820K is a great option for gaming because it has a high clock speed and plenty of cores. This CPU can handle most games with ease, and you’ll be able to achieve great frame rates even on higher graphics settings.

Additionally, the quad-core design means that the processor can handle multiple tasks at once, which is ideal for those who play multitasking games. The only downside to the Core i7-5820K is its price tag – but given that it offers such great performance, this may not be a big issue for many users.

2. How old is the i7-5820K?

The Intel Core i7-5820K is an 8-core, 16-thread processor that was released in September 2014.

3. Are i5s faster than i7s proccessors?

Intel has released a new line of processors known as the i5s. These processors are said to be faster than the current line of processors from Intel, the i7s. The i5s come in both dual-core and quad-core configurations. The dual-core version is said to be about 20% faster than the current i7 model. The quad-core version is said to be about 30% faster than the current i7 model.

However, keep in mind that not all programs will take advantage of these increased speeds. Additionally, depending on what type of graphics card you are using, your computer may not be able to take full advantage of the increased processing power offered by the i5s.

4. What generation i7 is current?

The 13th Gen delivers improved performance across a wider range of tasks and applications, making it perfect for versatile use in both single- and multi-threaded workloads.

Conclusion

Now that you understand what each motherboard feature represents and which components are supported by the i7-5820k processor, it’s time for you to make a final decision. We suggest that you make a list of the desired features and compare the list with the motherboard specifications to determine which is the most suitable for you.

Remember, you need more connectivity ports and slots, dual DDR4 memory, and a compatible socket and chipset for the i7-5820k. So read the guide carefully and choose the one that stands out the most. Let us know which motherboard you choose and how it fared.