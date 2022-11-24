Top 13 Best Motherboard For i5-9400F 2022 – Support Your New Intel Processor

Budget games are every gamer’s dream because hardware prices are not affordable for everyone. Usually, when building a cheap gaming pc, we consider AMD processors because they are cheap and come with a cooler included.

However, Intel has some great options to consider as an alternative to AMD’s budget processor. There I have such an option and a guide on the best motherboard for i5 9400f, which you know is a great gaming processor. I spent some time comparing different models and choosing all of the motherboards on this list.

Image Editor's Pick Good Choice Don't Miss Also Consider Product Name MSI ProSeries Intel Coffee Lake H310 LGA 1151 DDR4 D-Sub DVI HDMI Onboard Graphics Micro ATX... GIGABYTE H310M A 2.0 (LGA1151/ Intel/ H310/ Micro ATX/ DDR4/ HDMI 1.4/ M.2/ Motherboard) ASRock Intel B365 Chipset Motherboard, B365M-HDV GIGABYTE B365M DS3H WIFI-Y1-R (LGA1151/Intel/Micro ATX/USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB3.0) Type... Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM Price Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon Editor's Pick Image Product Name MSI ProSeries Intel Coffee Lake H310 LGA 1151 DDR4 D-Sub DVI HDMI Onboard Graphics Micro ATX... Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM Price Buy on Amazon Good Choice Image Product Name GIGABYTE H310M A 2.0 (LGA1151/ Intel/ H310/ Micro ATX/ DDR4/ HDMI 1.4/ M.2/ Motherboard) Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM Price Buy on Amazon Don't Miss Image Product Name ASRock Intel B365 Chipset Motherboard, B365M-HDV Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM Price Buy on Amazon Also Consider Image Product Name GIGABYTE B365M DS3H WIFI-Y1-R (LGA1151/Intel/Micro ATX/USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB3.0) Type... Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM Price Buy on Amazon

Starting with the general specifications of this processor, it comes with six cores and six threads. You may be wondering why these cores and threads are the same. Intel cut the hype from some of its flagship and mainstream processors, and that’s the same case with this one.

However, they have added two extra cores and threads in the i5 series processors, so these extra cores and threads will suffice for games or any other application.

This processor can easily handle any modern AAA title and you don’t have to worry about its performance. When you compare it to the last generation, you will see that you only get a generation difference and a 100 MHz increase in clock speed, while all other specifications are the same.

This processor’s multiplier hasn’t been unlocked, which means you can’t overclock it, but with any Z390 chipset motherboard you can run it at boost or max turbo, which is 4.3 GHz, and that’s pretty good.

There is a non-f version of this processor that comes with some integrated graphics cards, but if you go with any dedicated graphics cards, I would not recommend that you get them.

Also, most Intel processors don’t come with a standard cooler, but this one has an Intel cooler in the box and it works fine as long as the original clock speed is maintained. Those willing to run this processor on turbo boost may need an aftermarket cooler to avoid thermal throttling.

Our Top Reviewed Motherboards

A frequently asked question is which motherboard would be the best for this processor, as there are hundreds of different options on the market. As we all know, it is a cheap processor and its multiplier is not unlocked, so it is not good to go for some premium options.

To fix this, I just picked a few cheap and affordable motherboards that provide all the features, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money on them. There are motherboards of different categories so you can get the one that fits your budget.

1. MSI H310M PRO-VDH PLUS – Best Motherboard For I5-9400F

Inexpensive processor with an entry-level motherboard, certainly a great combination for those who don’t want to spend a lot on the motherboard.

MSI H310M Pro-VDH Plus comes with all the basic features that a gaming machine needs and this micro-ATX motherboard comes with Intel’s 9th-generation processors out of the box.

I’m not sure if you already know this or not, but H310 is the most affordable chipset of the three. The great thing about this motherboard is installing the Intel i5 9400f processor in it since we don’t have to mess with BIOS updates.

When comparing this chipset to others, the only difference you will find is the low number of slots and ports, but you can save a lot for other components. The PCB on this motherboard is brown with a gray and black circuit printed on it. Since it’s a cheap motherboard, you won’t see RGB lights built into it, but even without them, it looks attractive.

Power to the processor is provided through six-phase voltage regulators configured in 4 + 2 mode and powered by a single 8-pin 12V power connector.

Those users who don’t want to max out turbo with this processor and don’t want to spend a lot of money on the motherboard will find it to be an excellent option to consider. With a reduced number of slots and ports, this motherboard also has only two DIMM slots that accept 32GB of memory at base clock speed.

Reviewing it, one thing that disappoints me a bit is the missing M.2 slot, which you know is a basic necessity for all gaming machines.

You can install a single dual-slot graphics card on this motherboard as it has one PCIe x16 slot and two PCIe x1 slots for expansion cards. Overall, this motherboard is great if you’re on a budget, but if you can spend more money, I recommend buying a B365 chipset board, which is a bit more expensive than this one.

Specs

Motherboard: MSI H310M PRO-VDH PLUS

Form factor: Micro-ATX

Voltage regulators: 4 + 2

Maximum Memory: 32GB / 2 DIMMs

USB ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1

SATA slots: 4x

M.2 slots: NA

2. GIGABYTE H310M A 2.0 – Best Budget Motherboard for i5 9400F

We’ve previously reviewed the best budget motherboard for i5 9400f, but if you’re looking for the same thing but also need all the missing features for a bit more money, we’ve got the Gigabyte H310M A 2.0. We can say that both motherboards are entry-level, but this one is one step ahead.

When it comes to the best value in an entry-level motherboard, I would say that the Gigabyte H310M is an excellent choice. The goodness of this motherboard starts with the four SATA ports and an M.2 slot that you know is rarely available on entry-level motherboards.

There are a couple of USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, but what sets them apart from their entry-level motherboards is the presence of USB Type-C ports on the I / O panel.

These two motherboards are good to consider because they don’t limit performance, but features, and for this price, it makes sense. The PCB on this motherboard is black in color and has some white diagonal lines that look good. Gigabyte H310M A 2.0 has no built-in RGB lights, but it does have an RGB header that you can use to control RGB lights in your build.

The two DIMMs on this board allow you to install memory up to 32GB at 2333MHz and that’s fine, but 64GB memory support would be much better. Like the previous one, it also has four Phase Design voltage regulators, but they don’t matter much because we’re not going to overclock our processor with this motherboard.

There are two PCIe x1 and one PCIe 16 expansion slot on this motherboard, and you can install any AMD or Nvidia graphics card on it. With i5 9400f, you will most likely use some mid-range graphics card, and most models are compatible with this motherboard.

Overall, it’s a good motherboard to consider, especially when you’re on a budget, but still better than other entry-level boards because they lack M.2, Type-C ports, and other features as well.

Specs

Motherboard: GIGABYTE H310M A 2.0

Form factor: Micro-ATX

Voltage regulators: 4

Maximum Memory: 2x / 32 GB

USB ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1

SATA: slots 4x

M.2 slots: 1x

3. ASRock B365M-HDV – Best Mid-Range Motherboard for i5 9400F

The best investment motherboard? Yes, this award goes to the ASRock B36M HDV because this board is very inexpensive and a perfect choice for the Intel i5 9400f.

One thing I like the most about the ASRock motherboard is the build quality, as they use high-quality fiberglass that keeps the motherboard from getting wet and extends its lifespan.

Also, you have noticed that ASRock motherboards do not come with additional features or utility software; Instead, the company focused on offering the best value-for-money products at a very affordable price.

The motherboard we have here is a step ahead of entry-level boards, but the price difference between them is not that great, and this is a good one to consider.

We’ve seen four SATA slots previously, but this one has six, and for high-speed NVMe drives it has an M.2 slot that supports transfer speeds of up to 64GBPS. The two DIMMs on this board allow you to install memory up to 32GB and that’s nice, but if it had 64GB memory support it would be much better.

The two PCIe x1 and one PCIe x16 slots allow you to install graphics cards and expansion cards and we do not need to configure multiple cards in this build, nor is this motherboard supported. However, it will allow you to install any graphics card you want and is compatible with most of the models available on the market.

The rear I / O panel has many ports for connectivity, including USB 2.0 ports, USB 3.1 Gen1 including Type-A, but it lacks a USB Type-C port. The audio and network drivers on this motherboard are from Realtek, they are very inexpensive and do not affect the price of this motherboard much.

There are a couple of things about this motherboard that may disappoint you and you should know them before buying this motherboard.

First of all, two memory DIMMs are not enough these days, and it would be much better if you considered a four-slot DIMM board. The M.2 slot runs on the warmer side right on the graphics card. Also, the space between the M.2 slot and the PCIe x16 slot is narrow; however, they are not blocking each other.

Specs

Motherboard: ASRock B365M-HDV

Form factor: M-ATX

Voltage regulators: 4

Maximum Memory: 64GB / 2x

USB ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1

SATA slots: 6x SATA3

M.2 slots: 1x Ultra M.2

4. Gigabyte B365M DS3H – Best B365 Motherboard for i5 9400F

Like the entry-level entries on this list, we have an option that is slightly better than the motherboard mentioned above, and you can get it for yourself by spending some extra money.

Gigabyte motherboards are good enough and in my experience, they can be used for up to two to three years, but don’t consider the cheaper models.

Gigabyte B365M DS3H is certainly a great option to consider for i5 9400f, but this motherboard will not be able to run this processor at maximum turbo, so take care of it before buying it for the build.

Starting with the look, this motherboard has a black-painted PCB with some printed white diagonal circuit lines that look attractive.

The general specifications of this motherboard are not different from the previous one, but what makes it different are the four DIMM slots. You can install memory of up to 64GB in this motherboard with a clock speed of 2666 MHz. The memory support of this motherboard is much better than any other entry-level or budget model on the market, and that attracts users to him.

A single M.2 slot meets the storage needs of NVMe SSDs, and six SATA slots, all angled higher. For connectivity, there are two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports for the front panel and four Type-A ports on the rear IO panel; however, the missing USB Type-C port disappoints me a bit. There are also high-speed audio and Ethernet ports on the rear panel.

One of the great features that you will see on most Gigabyte motherboards is the dual BIOS, so in case you accidentally damage the BIOS, you can recover it with the other one. We all know that a power outage while updating the BIOS can damage the old one, and then the motherboard has to go to the factory to work again. Still, with Gigabyte motherboards, the case becomes different.

The missing USB Type-C doesn’t seem reasonable to me, and it would be so much better if this board came with it. Also, one M.2 slot is not enough for future expansion, while some competitors to this motherboard offer two M.2 slots. Except there’s nothing wrong with this board and I’m sure it won’t let you down at all.

Specs

Motherboard: Gigabyte B365M DS3H

Form factor: m-ATX

Voltage regulators: 4 + 2

Maximum Memory: 64GB / 4x

USB ports: 4x USB 3.1 Gen1

SATA slots: 6x SATA 6GBPS

M.2 slots: 1x

5. ASRock B365 Phantom Gaming 4 – Best Cheapest Motherboard for i5 9400F

We’ve reviewed a couple of entry-level or budget B365 chipset motherboards, but what about a premium motherboard that isn’t too expensive but offers great features?

There goes the ASRock B365 Phantom Gaming 4, which isn’t too expensive, but it’s packed with a premium set of features you’d like to have in your game build.

This motherboard has eight-phase power design voltage regulators that draw most of their power from an 8-pin 12V power connector and provide excellent power delivery to the processor. Appearance-wise, I like this motherboard best on B365 chipsets due to its premium look and black and red color scheme.

This motherboard has four DIMMs that allow you to fit memory up to 64GB at a 2666MHz base clock and that’s good for any budget build. Connectivity options are one of the essential things on any gaming motherboard, and this one has plenty of USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, including Type-A and Type.

For storage, there are six SATA slots on this board, and there are two M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs and one for Wi-Fi modules. The audio and network drivers for this motherboard are from Realtek and are a bit expensive, which affects the total price of the board. Overall, we can say that it is one of the best motherboards for i5 9400f to consider.

The downside and this motherboard is its price, as we can get an entry-level Z390 chipset motherboard for its price, but in a way, it’s a good thing since those motherboards don’t have these premium features and look. Also, I have noticed that 40% of the VRM lacks a heatsink, but that’s not a big problem, especially with the processor we have.

The other great features on this motherboard are the IO cover for the back panel which has RGB lights and provides a great look. There are two PCIe x16 slots, one PCIe x1 and one PCIe x4 slot and it supports multiple graphics cards. The primary and secondary M.2 slots have heat sinks on them, which cools them down and allows them to give better performance.

Specs

Motherboard: ASRock B365 Phantom Gaming 4

Form factor: ATX

Voltage regulators: 9 Phase

Maximum Memory: 64GB / 4x

USB ports: 6x USB 3.1 Gen1

SATA slots: 6x SATA 6GBPS

M.2 slots: 3x

6. ASROCK MB B365 PRO4 – Best Quality Motherboard for i5 9400F

Another great ATX motherboard, although not different from the previous one in features but a bit plain in appearance, and for that, you can save some money for other components.

ASROCK MB B365 PRO4 has all the features you need for your gaming build, and it is another best motherboards for i5 9400f that we can consider.

This motherboard has four RAM slots in which you can install memory of up to 64 GB at 2666 MHz. You may like the connectivity options the most about this motherboard, as it has eight USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, of which two are for front panels and the rest are for the rear IO panel, including Type-A and Type-C ports.

As I mentioned earlier, the aesthetics of this motherboard are a bit straightforward, but it has two RGB light headers, allowing you to install RGB lights into your build and make it look attractive. This motherboard has a VRM nine-phase power design, which has an extended heat sink on top and provides great overclocking performance.

There are two PCIe x16 slots with Steel Armor in the main slot, which supports large graphics cards, and you can install multiple AMD or Nvidia graphics cards on this board. For storage, there are six SATA3 slots and two M.2 slots for high-speed NVMe drives and one for Wi-Fi modules, as this board does not have any built-in Wi-Fi controller.

The downside of this motherboard is that many voltage regulators and MOSFETs don’t have a heatsink on top. The secondary M.2 slot doesn’t have a heatsink on top of it, and it would be much better if it came with one. There is a limitation of the B365 chipset on overclocking the memory modules and the processor.

Overall, this motherboard is good to the extent that you don’t want to spend a lot of money and are looking for an ATX B365 motherboard. If you have a bit more budget, I would recommend purchasing a Z390 chipset board or the ASRock B365 Phantom 4.

Specs

Motherboard: ASROCK MB B365 PRO4

Form factor: ATX

Voltage regulators: 5 + 4

Maximum Memory: 64 GB

USB ports: 5x, 1x Type-C

SATA slots: 6x SATA3

M.2 slots: 3x

Also Check Check on Official Website

7. MSI Z390 A PRO – Best Performance Motherboard for i5 9400F

We’re done with the B365 chipset motherboards and headed for the Z390 chipset, which is quite a bit better than the old one and designed for high-end use. Most of the motherboards in this chipset will allow you to run this processor at full turbo, including the one we’re reviewing here, the MSI Z390-A Pro.

The reason for opting for an entry-level Z390 chipset motherboard is that we have a cheap processor to pair with this board. It’s good too, as it has all the features we need in our build, so I found no reason to consider premium motherboards for i5 9400f.

However, this chipset is also compatible with high-end processors, so if you have any plans to upgrade the CPU in the future, you can get a premium motherboard.

Starting with aesthetics, this motherboard has a brown base with some black components and slots, which looks nice, especially if it has some RGB lights built into it. The overall specs of this motherboard are no different than any B365 chipset, except for a few things.

First of all, four RAM slots allow you to install 128GB of DDR4 memory at a base speed of 2333 MHz while also allowing you to install highly overclocked modules i.e. 4600 MHz.There are two high-speed M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs. and six SATA 3GBPS slots for storage devices.

There are two PCIe x16 slots for graphics cards, and you can install multiple AMD or Nvidia graphics cards while the main slot has MSI Steel Armor. For expansion cards, this motherboard has four PCIe x1 slots. Overall, this motherboard is excellent for its features and affordable price.

The rear panel has a couple of ports, including USB 3.1 Gen2 10GBPS Type-A and Type-C ports. Also, there are audio, Ethernet, and other ports, but it would be so much better if it came with Wi-Fi. This motherboard lacks RGB lights and sleek looks, while most games consider them to be a big deal in their build.

Specs

Motherboard: MSI Z390-A PRO

Form factor: ATX

Voltage regulators: 6 + 3

Maximum Memory: 128GB / 4x

USB ports: 4x Type-A, Type-C

SATA slots: 6x

M.2 slots: 2x

8. ASRock Z390 PRO4 – Best Budget Motherboard for i5 9400F

Finishing this list with another great Z390 chipset motherboard is a bit cheaper than the aforementioned, although it offers the same features and value for a low price.

The look of this motherboard is pretty straightforward, but the black and gray color scheme looks attractive, especially in RGB versions.

This is the Best Motherboard For I5-9400F out of the box, while some high-end processors may need a BIOS update. The goodness of this motherboard starts with the ten-phase design voltage regulators, which can easily overclock any unlocked processor, and you can get a performance boost out of it.

This motherboard is the best because it allows you to run your processor at a turbo speed of 4.3 GHz. This motherboard has more slots and ports than all the motherboards mentioned above, thus providing a better interface for storage and connectivity. Quite simply, it is a great alternative to the Msi Z390-A Pro.

The four DIMMs on this motherboard accept 128GB of memory at base clock speed, while you can also install more than 4300 overclocked modules. For graphics cards, it has two PCIe x16 slots and supports AMD Crossfire technology. Although the missing steel armor disappoints me a bit, it would be much better if it accompanied it.

The rear panel of this motherboard has great connectivity options and I personally like having so many USB ports. This motherboard has two 10GBPS USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two 5GBPS USB 3.1 Gen1 ports on the rear, and two USB 2.0 ports, including Type-A and Type-C ports.

The storage interface on this motherboard is impressive too, having six SATA slots for storage drives, two M.2 slots for high-speed NVMe SSDs, and one M.2 for the Wi-Fi module. All these features make this motherboard an attractive option to consider.

In all its greatness, this is one of the best motherboards for i5 9400f that we can consider for this processor, and I would recommend that you consider it if you can afford it. You need to invest some extra money if you plan to get a B365 chipset board, but you will get a great feature set for that.

Specs

Motherboard: ASRock Z390 PRO4

Form factor: ATX

Voltage regulators: 10 Phase

Maximum Memory: 4x / 128 GB

USB ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1

SATA slots: 6x

M.2 slots: 3x

Things to Consider Before Buying:

Memory Speed

The best motherboards for the i5-9400F chip are those with high memory speeds. The reason for this is that the i5-9400F is a mainstream processor, meaning that it’s found in a wide variety of laptops and desktops. As such, there are many different motherboard options out there that can support this chip.

When looking for a motherboard, the first thing to consider is RAM speed. Most motherboards come with at least two RAM slots, which means you can install up to 8GB of memory. However, if you plan on overclocking your processor, then you may want to consider going beyond 8GB of RAM.

Thankfully, most motherboards offer more than one RAM slot so you can upgrade as needed without having to purchase another motherboard.

Size

For the best motherboard for a 4th generation Intel Core i5-9400F processor, size and shape are key considerations. The ideal motherboard will fit in a small form factor PC case and have at least four PCIe 3.0 lanes per expansion slot. Additionally, the motherboard should have a minimal number of heat sinks and fans, as well as a low weight to maximize airflow within the system.

CPU Socket Type

When choosing a motherboard for your Intel i5-9400F processor, be sure to consider the type of CPU socket it uses. The i5-9400F is a dual-core processor that supports both LGA1151 and LGA1155 motherboards.

LGA1151 motherboards use the sameSocket Type as most current CPUs, including the popular Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. This means that most LGA1151 motherboards will have a DDR4 memory slot and four PCI Express 3.0 lanes.

LGA1155 motherboards are designed specifically for the i5-9400F. They offer more dedicated features for this processor, including one additional PCI Express 3.0 lane and two more DDR4 memory slots. These boards are not compatible with other Intel processors, so make sure you choose the right one for your needs.

Chipset

The chipset dictates the types of ports and capabilities of the motherboard. Many motherboards with an i5-9400F chipset have fewer ports and less RAM than those with a more powerful chipset. If you need to buy a new motherboard, be sure to compare which chipset is best for your needs.

Number of Onboard Ports

While six ports may be adequate for most users, some may want more. For example, if you plan on using a graphics card with multiple outputs, or connecting multiple storage devices to the motherboard, you’ll need at least eight ports.



Additionally, keep in mind that not all compatible components will require every port on the motherboard. For example, many laptops only require two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and one DisplayPort; this leaves five other ports open for other peripheral connections.

So while it’s important to consider the number of ports required by your specific needs, don’t feel limited if they’re not included on your chosen motherboard.

FAQs

1. How much RAM do I need for i5-9400F?

You need at least 8GB of RAM for i5-9400F. 2. What kind of graphics card does i5 9400F require? The i5 9400F requires a graphics card that is DirectX 12-compatible. This can be found on most modern gaming laptops. 3. What processor is better than i5-9400F? The processor that is currently the best is the i5-9400F. It has a higher clock speed, more cores, and more memory than any other processor on the market. 4. How powerful is the i5-9400F? The i5-9400F is a powerful processor. It is able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and speeds up your computer.

Conclusion:

These are the Best Motherboard For I5-9400F you can get in 2022. If you prefer aesthetics with performance, I would recommend you buy the B365 Phantom Gaming 4. This motherboard is affordable and looks good, but limits the upgrade options.

Performance-wise, MSI Z390 is the best, but a bit pricey and doesn’t look that good. There are also other motherboards with the Z390 chipset, but they are expensive and I would not recommend that you buy a 300-euro motherboard with the Intel i5 9400f.

Here are some other interesting models that you might like: