10 Best Logitech Mouse 2023 – for FPS, MOBAs, and More

Best Logitech Mouse is among the best performing Mouse we’ve reviewed so far. The Logitech Gaming branch makes incredible gaming mice and is a pioneer in improving wireless technologies. However, their wired mice are still very good. Their latest sensors are also considered among the best available.

Unfortunately, their high-end wireless mice are usually expensive, but since they make many different mice, you are more than likely to find one that will fit your budget. This mouse is one of the best wireless mice we’ve tested, especially for office use. It is ergonomically shaped with good thumb support and a comfortable overall shape.

It has a far superior look and feels and features a side scroll wheel to help you easily navigate large documents. Your normal scroll wheel also automatically switches to infinite scroll mode when scrolling quickly, which can be very useful. This mouse is great for palm grip but may be a bit large for people with small hands. On the other hand, This wireless mouse can connect to three devices simultaneously and even offers gesture commands.

You can easily customize its control scheme and make different profiles for different programs and applications, which is very useful for professionals. There is also the Logitech MX Master 2, which is a good option and can be found at a cheaper price than the third version, although its side buttons are more difficult to reach and it does not have the same scroll wheel that automatically switches to mode infinite.

Also, if you feel a lot of pain in your wrist and forearm after working all day, you can consider the Logitech MX Vertical, which has a vertical design to help put your wrist in a more natural position.

Logitech is one of the market leaders in the production of mice and other accessories, which are available on the market in various types and at various prices.

As for Logitech mice specifically, the Swiss brand is truly reliable, one of the best for value for money, and the variety of products in their catalog can cover different needs, from gaming to the office.

In choosing the best Logitech mouse for our needs, the first aspect to consider will be the type of connection. Most of the mice of this brand currently on the market have a lightspeed wireless connection with a USB receiver, which eliminates latency problems and offers constant performance. The alternative is wired mice, which have always been the most reliable in the gaming sector.

Just for gamers, most of Logitech’s mice are made for gamers and offer high-precision sensors between 1,000 and 25,600 DPI. An efficient sensor improves not only performance but also energy consumption and autonomy.

Another peculiarity of Logitech mice is the wide range of keys: in addition to the three main keys (two-click and scroll), there will be additional side and back keys, and scroll wheels with multiple operating modes.

The level of customization will always be high thanks to software such as Logitech G HUB or Logitech Options, which allow you to assign desired functions to buttons or create macros and keystrokes. It will also be possible to memorize your own configurations or take advantage of some specific profiles created specifically for professional applications.

Let’s now review our selection of this year’s best Logitech mice for features, functionality, and value for money.

List of the Best Logitech Mouses – Review for 2023

1. Logitech G PRO Wireless

The G PRO Wireless is the best Logitech mouse currently on the market, a gaming device specifically indicated for esports professionals thanks to its incredible speed and pinpoint accuracy sensor, features that will make any user happy.

This ultra-light mouse weighing just 80 grams is equipped with HERO 25K, a next-generation gaming sensor, optimized to track lightning-fast movements without ever losing control. Performance in the range of 100 to 25,600 DPI will always be super high at any sensitivity and acceleration, all with lower power consumption than previous models for longer life.

The device is also equipped with wireless technology, which allows you to use the mouse in any situation and to take it comfortably wherever you want. The technology of the Logitech G PRO Wireless offers a constant connection, without delays and with a refresh rate of 1 millisecond.

The buttons are freely programmable and it will be possible to choose the most comfortable configuration by customizing the side buttons, present both on the left and on the right, to ensure ambidextrous use. It will then be possible to program or disable all 4 keys using the Logitech G HUB software, which also allows you to save preferences in the integrated memory to be used anywhere.

The equipment is completed by RGB backlighting, which offers customization of 16.8 million colors and lighting effects based on the game. Also, in this case, everything will be programmable with the G HUB software and this is a Best Logitec Gaming Mouse Read the full review about [Logitech G Pro Wireless Review].

Pros Precise sensor

Precise sensor 1 ms update rate

1 ms update rate Wireless technology

Cons For some users, it may be light

2. Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED

The LOGITECH G604 LIGHTSPEED Bluetooth / wireless mouse is a Best Logitec Premium Gaming Mouse that excels with ultra-fast dual connectivity and an ultra-high performance sensor. The device is a perfect solution for avid MOBA, MMO, and Battle Royale gamers, but also for those looking for a mouse with an ergonomic design, and high autonomy, and which offers ample customization possibilities.

Thanks to the HERO 25K sensor with precision 1: 1 tracking, the mouse is always incredibly smooth and achieves 25,600 DPI without smoothing, acceleration or filtering. Also very fast is the scrolling offered by the metal scroller which, in addition to the hyper-fast scrolling mode, offers a click mode for maximum precision.

The mouse is equipped with 15 programmable keys strategically arranged to ensure maximum customization with shortcuts and other functions. The mouse will therefore be perfect for gamers, but also for professionals who need to associate different functions and commands to the mouse buttons, such as graphic designers and designers.

Also presents double connectivity with wireless LIGHTSPEEDultra-fast 1 millisecond and Bluetooth, technologies that can be switched instantly even on two different computers for an extended workflow. Thanks to the high energy efficiency of the high-performance sensor, with a single AA battery it will be possible to obtain an autonomy of 240 hours, which extends to 5.5 months with Bluetooth mode.

Pros 15 programmable keys

15 programmable keys High-performance sensor

High-performance sensor Scroller with two modes

Cons Not suitable for left-handers

3. Logitech MX Vertical

The Logitech MX Vertical is an ergonomically shaped Best Budget Logitec Wireless Mouse that allows you to work for several hours without straining your wrist and hand. Thanks to its particular design, which allows a grip similar to a handshake, the mouse is designed to reduce muscle tension and pressure on the wrist and improve posture.

Thanks to the thumb rest and the vertical angle of 57 °, the control of the device are facilitated and guarantees great comfort to the whole arm. Optical tracking is done by a high-precision 4,000 DPI sensor which reduces the movement of the hand by 4 times to eliminate fatigue, while a switch allows you to instantly change the speed and accuracy of the cursor, settings that can be customized thanks to the Logitech Options software.

The device is also equipped with a precision scroller and Easy Switch and Flow functions, which allow you to associate up to 3 devices with the mouse and control them easily by switching from one to the other with the simple press of a button. The mouse can be recharged in just one minute for a full 3 hours of use, while a full charge will guarantee up to 4 months of use.

Pros Ergonomics

Ergonomics High autonomy

High autonomy Charging with USB-C

Cons Vertical mouse is not for everyone, some may find it inconvenient

4. Logitech MX Master 3

The Best Logitec Mouse For Office is the MX Master 3 model, which is the most advanced device in the Master series, perfect for creatives and designers who need a customizable mouse that can be adapted to the most important professional applications.

The mouse is in fact equipped with 8 buttons and two wheels, one on the top and one on the side within reach of the thumb. The top one is the advanced electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel with fast scrolling, which offers millimeter accuracy or instant scrolling of 1,000 lines per second.

The keys are customizable through the Logitech Options software and adaptable to any application using some specific profiles created by Logitech for applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Final Cut Pro. In addition, the ergonomic shape allows long work sessions with maximum comfort and productivity.

Logitech MX Master 3 features a Logitech Darkfield Tracking Sensor that reaches 4,000 DPI and is responsive on any surface to ensure maximum accuracy in any operation. Working with photo editing and editing will be easier and more intuitive. In addition, the Easy-Switch and Flow technologies allow you to pair up to 3 devices to use them simultaneously and instantly with the same mouse to expand your workflow.

This rechargeable mouse includes a USB-C charging cable and offers 70 hours of battery life with full charge. Fast charging is also available, which offers 3 hours of battery life with just one minute of charging.

Pros Custom profiles for professional apps

Custom profiles for professional apps Electromagnetic scroll wheel

Electromagnetic scroll wheel Autonomy

Cons Not suitable for left-handers

5. Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED mouse is a competitive gaming device that promises blistering speed, consistently high performance and a small footprint thanks to the absence of the cable. Incredible accuracy is guaranteed by the HERO 25K sensor, which offers a tracking speed of over 400 IPS with all resolutions and up to 25,600 DPI, while energy efficiency allows you to enjoy excellent autonomy. The update rate is also only 1 millisecond and offers great freedom of movement.

The battery life with a full charge is 60 hours, but you can also do a quick charge of 5 minutes to use the mouse for up to 2.5 hours. Thanks to POWERPLAY, a charging solution sold separately, it will be possible to recharge the mouse even during gaming or work sessions.

The buttons of the G502 LIGHTSPEED are 11 in total and fully customizable thanks to the G HUB software. This will allow gamers to memorize macros and keystrokes, or professionals in areas such as graphics and editing to customize the mouse with quick functions for their software it can be called Best Logitec Gaming Mouse Overall.

The mouse also allows weight adjustment thanks to the 6 included weights, which can be arranged at will to balance the device according to your needs. Key performance is always crisp and defined, while the scroller features two modes that allow normal jerky scrolling or hyper-fast scrolling.

Do not miss the Light sync RGB backlighting, which allows you to configure the lighting of the mouse in a spectrum of 16.8 million colors and then interact intelligently with game, audio or screen color.

Pros 11 programmable keys

11 programmable keys Precise sensor

Precise sensor 1 millisecond update rate

Cons Uncomfortable design for small hands

6. Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is a small mouse that is extremely versatile and compact. This is Best Logitec MMO Mouse is therefore the perfect solution for working on the move without sacrificing high performance and great precision.

Tracking the MX Anywhere 3 mouse works on virtually any surface, even glass, to allow the user to work anywhere – at home, at the cafe, at the airport or outdoors. The contoured shape guarantees an excellent grip, while the coating and finishes are made to withstand bumps and drops.

As in the MX Master 3 model, we find a sensor with a Logitech Darkfield tracking system that reaches 4,000 DPI, theMagSpeed ​​electromagnetic scroll wheel with fast scrolling and predefined profiles specific for professional applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Google Chrome and the Office package. The mouse is therefore particularly suitable for editing and graphics professionals.

It will also be possible to use the mouse with 3 different devices thanks to Flow technology, which allows you to move the cursor from one device to another by pressing a single button. The autonomy is also very good, which reaches 70 hours with full recharge or 3 hours with just one minute of quick recharge.

Pros Compact and versatile

Compact and versatile High-end sensor

High-end sensor Autonomy

Cons Not suitable for left-handers

7. Logitech G403

The Logitech G403 is the Best Logitec Wired Mouse that features a respectable sensor and great lightness for extremely satisfying gaming sessions. The rubber grip ensures maximum control, while the detachable weight of 10 grams allows you to balance the device according to your needs.

The mouse is equipped with the advanced HERO 25K sensorThe latest generation, offering 1:1 track, over 400 IPS and a range of 100-25,600 DPI without smoothing, filtering or acceleration for ultra-high speed and accuracy.

The response time is only 1 millisecond, and actions and clicks will be almost instant thanks to the technology that requires less force to press the main left and right mouse buttons. The sensitivity of the buttons, the response and the uniformity of performance will be exceptional.

The mouse is highly customizable thanks to Logitech’s G HUB software, which allows you to configure the 6 programmable buttons, change the DPI sensitivity or customize many other aspects of the mouse to optimize gaming functions. Also present in this case is the full spectrum RGB backlighting with the ability to set mouse lighting and effects by choosing from a spectrum of 16.8 million colors.

Pros Light

Light Excellent sensor

Excellent sensor Adjustable weight

Cons Available only in the version with cable

8. Logitech G502 HERO

The Logitech G502 HERO mouse is the best mid-range mouse and guarantees high-performance thanks to an excellent sensor as well as considerable possibilities for customizing the keys. The device has in fact 11 totally customizable keys positioned on the back and on the side sections, which allow gamers and others to take advantage of different macros and configurations.

As in other Logitech models, we find the high-end sensor HERO 25K, equipped with the fastest frame rate processing. The sensor offers over 400 IPS in the range of 100 to 25,600 DPI and ensures no smoothing, filtering or acceleration. Gaming performance will always be precise and with constant responsiveness. Also present a two-mode scroller: one hyper-fast, to scroll long pages very quickly, or a precise one with millimeter shots.

Comfort is guaranteed by the rubberized side handles, while it will be possible to adjust the sensitivity and scrolling of the mouse according to your needs thanks to five 3.6-gram weights that can be positioned according to various configurations: front, rear, left, right and central. L ‘ lighting RGB Lightsync with 16.8 million colors allows you to configure effects of light and color it is in the list of Best Logitec Esports Mouse.

Through a special button, it will be possible to instantly change the DPI value to choose between five different preset values ​​by the user thanks to the G HUB software Logitech. The software proves extremely practical to configure the keys and store profiles in the integrated memory. The saved settings will work on other PCs without the need to reinstall the software.

Pros Excellent sensor

Excellent sensor 11 programmable keys

11 programmable keys Adjustable weight and ergonomics

Cons Not suitable for large hands

Buying Guide

Wired VS Wireless

If you’re looking for a new mouse, you might be wondering whether to go for a wired or wireless model. Both have their pros and cons, so it’s important to consider your needs before making a decision.

Wired mice are generally cheaper than their wireless counterparts, and they don’t require batteries. They’re also less likely to suffer from interference from other devices, such as Bluetooth speakers. However, wired mice can be a bit of a hassle to use, as you need to keep the cord tidy and out of the way.

Wireless mice are more expensive than wired ones, but they offer greater flexibility in terms of placement. You don’t need to worry about the cord getting tangled or in the way, and you can even use them on some glass surfaces. However, they do require batteries, and they can be susceptible to interference from other devices.

Ergonomics and Design

When looking for a new mouse, it’s important to consider both the ergonomics and design. The best Logitech mouse for you will be comfortable to use and fit your hand size and grip style. It should also have features that suit your needs, such as programmable buttons or adjustable sensitivity.

There are a few things to keep in mind when considering the ergonomics of a mouse. First, think about the shape of the mouse and whether it will fit your hand comfortably. Second, look at the way the buttons are positioned and make sure they can be reached easily. Third, consider the weight of the mouse and whether you prefer a light or heavy feel.

Type of sensor

There are three main types of mouse sensors: optical, laser, and trackball. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Optical mice are the most common type of mouse. They use an LED to track movement and are very accurate. However, they can be affected by dust and dirt, which can reduce their performance over time.

Laser mice use a laser to track movement and are even more accurate than optical mice. However, they can be more expensive and may require special surfaces to work properly.

Trackball mice have a ball that tracks movement instead of using an LED or laser. They’re not as popular as other types of mice, but they offer some advantages, such as being less affected by dust and dirt.

Accuracy

Logitech mice are known for their accuracy and precision, making them a popular choice among gamers and professionals alike. However, there are a few things to consider before purchasing a Logitech mouse.

First, consider the purpose for which you will be using the mouse. If you need it for gaming, look for a model with high DPI (dots per inch) and/or adjustable DPI settings. If you’ll be using the mouse for general computing or office work, a lower DPI setting may suffice.

Next, take a look at the mouse buttons and how they are positioned. For gaming mice, you’ll want buttons that can be easily reached and clicked without disrupting your grip on the device. For work-oriented mice, button placement is less important.

Finally, think about the size of the mouse and whether it will be comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Some people prefer smaller mice, while others find larger ones easier to control. There is no right or wrong answer here – it’s simply a matter of personal preference.

Final Words

Logitech is a top brand when it comes to gaming and computer peripherals, and its mice are no exception. With so many options available, it can be hard to choose the best one for your needs.

We hope that this article has helped you narrow down your choices to find the Logitech mouse that will best fit your gaming or work requirements. Whether you’re looking for an ergonomic design with lots of extra features or something simple and affordable, there’s sure to be a Logitech mouse out there that’s right for you.