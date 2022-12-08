Best Logitech Keyboards 2022 – for More Responsive Typing Experience

Logitech keyboards are available for a wide variety of uses.

List of Logitech keyboards – with Wide Variety of Uses

1. Logitech MX Keys – Best Logitech Keyboards

The best Logitech keyboard for office use we’ve tested so far is the Logitech MX Keys.

It’s a well-built wireless keyboard with multi-device pairing with up to three devices and switching between them is easy with the push of a button.

It can be connected to the devices with the proprietary receiver or via Bluetooth.

It is compatible with any operating system, although certain keys do not work on Linux and mobile devices.

It has scissor switches that are quite light to press and have a short travel distance, so typing on this keyboard is not tiring.

The overall quality of the writing is excellent as each key is indented and stable, helping to reduce the number of typing errors.

The keyboard is white-backlit with individually illuminated keys, which is ideal if you work in a dark environment. You also have some customization options through the Logitech Options software, as you can reprogram the function keys to a list of preset options.

This is convenient if you want a shortcut button to your most-used office applications or commands. Unfortunately, it has limited ergonomics, and if you prefer a split keyboard, take a look at the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Split Keyboard.

Overall, this is a reliable keyboard for any kind of office use, making it the best Logitech office keyboard we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Wireless

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : No

2. Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED – Best for Gaming

The best Logitech gaming keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED.

It is the flagship keyboard of the Logitech G Series range and offers an excellent gaming keyboard.

You can get a full-size or TKL variant with three different switches: click, touch, or linear.

We have tested the keyboard’s full-size touch switches, which offer good feedback and have a low pre-travel distance.

They require a bit of strength to act, but they shouldn’t feel heavy for most people. It is also well built with a metal frame and double-shot ABS keys.

Although it is a wireless keyboard with multi-device pairing with up to two devices, it can also be used wired for a lower latency gaming experience; however, this is not something we test.

If you prefer a wired-only keyboard, take a look at the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB.

The G915 is full RGB backlit with individually lit keys and has five dedicated macro keys.

You can customize the backlight using the Logitech G HUB software and the keyboard has internal memory, but unfortunately, you can only configure macros with the dedicated keys.

Luckily, you can save three macro profiles, creating up to 15 macros, and quickly switching between the profiles is easy. Unfortunately, it has a lower writing quality, but as a gaming keyboard.

Main features :

Connectivity : Wireless

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : Yes

3. Logitech K380 – Excellent for Mobile

The best Logitech mobile keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Logitech K380.

It’s a compact keyboard that’s easy enough to carry and amazing to use on the go with your mobile devices.

You can connect with up to three devices at the same time via Bluetooth, and switching between them is easy.

It uses scissor switches, which have short pre-travel distance and full travel distance, and offers a good and responsive typing experience.

The low profile of the keys can lead to more typos if you’re not used to it, but luckily, there is a good gap between each key.

Unfortunately, this keyboard doesn’t have a lot of extra features. It has no backlight and you can only reprogram a few keys for a list of preset options.

It does not come with a wrist rest and there are no tilt adjustments, but most people should find it comfortable to write on it due to its small size.

It’s made entirely of plastic and has a decent build quality, which is expected from a keyboard for its price.

The Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard and the Logitech Keys-To-Go are two similar mobile keyboards, but the K380 has much better typing quality than both.

Overall, it’s the best Logitech mobile keyboard we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Wireless

Size : Compact (65%)

Mechanical : No

4. Logitech MK270 – Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

The Logitech MK270 is a great keyboard for anyone who wants an affordable way to have a reliable wireless connection for their computer.

The keyboard has a standard layout with full-size keys that are easy to type on, and the mouse is comfortable to use and has a scroll wheel for easy navigation.

Both the keyboard and mouse use 2.4 GHz wireless technology for a fast and reliable connection, and the keyboard has a range of up to 10 meters while the mouse has a range of up to 5 meters.

The Logitech MK270 also comes with a unifying receiver that can be used with other Logitech devices that use the same technology, making it easy to add additional devices to your setup.

The keyboard has 8 multimedia keys that give you quick access to common functions like volume control and media playback, and there are also shortcut keys that let you launch your web browser or email client with just one press. The Logitech MK270 is powered by two AAA batteries (included) and includes a 2-year limited warranty.

The mouse is compact and fits easily in your hand. The Logitech MK270 is a great value and an essential part of any computer setup.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

5. Logitech MK570 – Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse

The Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard has a sleek, black design that will look great on any desk. It’s a full-sized keyboard with a numeric keypad, which is perfect for office use or gaming.

The keys are nicely spaced and have a nice travel to them, making typing a breeze. The biggest improvement over the previous model is that the Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard is now wireless, so you don’t have to worry about pesky cords getting in the way.

The mouse that comes with the Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo is just as good as the keyboard. It’s a standard optical mouse with two buttons and a scroll wheel. It feels good in the hand and tracks well on most surfaces. Like the keyboard, it’s also wireless, so you won’t have to deal with any cords getting in your way.

Overall, the Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a new keyboard and mouse combo. The wireless design is fantastic and the build quality is top-notch. If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-quality option, this is definitely worth considering.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

Buying Guide

1. Wired VS Wireless

When choosing between a wired or wireless keyboard, there are a few things to consider. Wired keyboards tend to be less expensive than wireless keyboards, and they don’t require batteries.

Wireless keyboards are more convenient because they don’t require a cable, but they can be more expensive and you’ll need to replace the batteries periodically.

If you’re looking for a basic keyboard, a wired keyboard is probably your best bet. But if you want a keyboard with more features, such as backlighting or programmable keys, you’ll probably want to go wireless. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide which type of keyboard is right for your needs and budget.

2. Connectivity

There are three main types of connections: wired, wireless, and Bluetooth.

Wired keyboards connect to your computer using a USB cable. This is the most common type of connection, and it’s typically very reliable. Wireless keyboards connect to your computer using a wireless receiver that plugs into a USB port. Bluetooth keyboards connect directly to your computer or device using Bluetooth.

Each type of connection has its own advantages and disadvantages. Wired keyboards are usually the most affordable option, but they can be cumbersome to use if you have a lot of devices plugged into your computer.

Wireless keyboards are convenient because they don’t require any extra cables, but they can be more expensive than wired models. Bluetooth keyboards offer the greatest flexibility, but they may not work with all computers or devices.

When choosing a Logitech keyboard, carefully consider which type of connection will best suit your needs.

3. Membrane vs. Mechanical

Membrane keyboards are less expensive than their mechanical counterparts and are generally more quiet. They’re also more compact, making them a good choice for travel or for use in tight spaces. On the downside, membrane keyboards can be less responsive than mechanical ones, and may not provide the same level of tactile feedback.

Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, are designed for gaming and offer a more responsive typing experience. They’re also built to last longer than membrane keyboards, since they don’t rely on plastic membranes to function. However, they can be louder than membrane keyboards and take up more space due to their larger keycaps.

4. Durability

When it comes to choosing a Logitech keyboard, one of the most important considerations is durability. After all, you want your keyboard to last for as long as possible, right?

There are a few things to keep in mind when assessing the durability of a Logitech keyboard. First, take a look at the material the keyboard is made from. Is it made from high-quality materials that are built to last? Or does it feel flimsy and like it could break easily?

Next, consider the overall construction of the keyboard. Is it put together well, or does it feel like it could fall apart easily? Finally, think about how often you’ll be using the keyboard and how hard you are on your keyboards in general. If you’re someone who types a lot or is particularly hard on your keyboards, you’ll want to make sure you choose a durable option.

Conclusion

Logitech is one of the most popular brands when it comes to keyboards and for good reason. They offer a wide variety of high-quality keyboards that are perfect for any budget. Whether you’re looking for a basic keyboard or something with all the bells and whistles, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect Logitech keyboard on our list.