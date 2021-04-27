7 Best Lightweight Kayak for Camping 2021 – Review and Buying Guide

Camping in itself can be very adventurous, but nothing comes close to water sports. Kayaking is one of the most thrilling forms of water sports to exist today. With every swerve of your Kayak on the water current, your adrenaline surges higher and higher.

Kayaking is a highly underrated sport that can be very enjoyable with friends and family when done safely and supervised. To experience the fun of Kayaking the right way, you will need to have a sturdy and robust kayak in the first place, a kayak that can carry your spirit of adventure.

There are many brands and models of kayaks on the market, and since it is a nonrecurring purchase in our day-to-day lives, it can be a little tricky to buy the right one. But isn’t that what we’re here for?

To help make your choices easier by curating the top 5 kayaks of 2021 on the market!

So with all the wanderlust in you, let’s dive in!

1. Pelican Maxim 100X Sit-in Recreational Kayak

The Pelican Maxim Recreational Kayak is the highest rated by far on most online shopping platforms. This Kayak is lightweight and easily portable, with tap wrench handles on both the front and back. The Pelican maxim sits in Kayak with a maximum capacity of a hundred and twenty-five kilograms.

It has a storage hatch with a polypropylene sheathed bungee cord. It also has a storage platform with a mesh and a deck cover which facilitates storage for all your accessories and gear needed when you are on the water.

In terms of maneuverability and swiftness, the Kayak is devised to have a shallow V chine hull design that is pleasing to the eye and hydrodynamically efficient. It is a point of caution and instruction from the manufacturer that no chemicals or abrasives are to be used to shape the Kayak as you see fit. It also has specifically designed footrests for stable placement of feet during strenuous Kayak activity.

It also has a bottle opener on the cockpit table and a drain plug to prevent water from seeping into the Kayak. It is also designed with the ERGOFORM seating system, which uses sturdy foam seats to comfort and avoid damage to your rear and lower back due to violent movements on the water while Kayaking.

2. ADVANCED ELEMENTS AdvancedFrame Inflatable Kayak

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, the ADVANCED ELEMENTS Inflatable Kayak resonates with Muhammad Ali’s famous quote. Lightweight and pleasing to the eye, this Kayak does a beautiful job giving you the kayaking experience you deserve.

It is a hybrid creation of an inflatable kayak and a folding frame kayak. Featuring a built-in aluminum frame in the bow and stern, the ADVANCED ELEMENTS lightweight Kayak is made for stability and sturdiness. The stern functions as a skag ( a sternward extension ) which improves the tracking performance of the Kayak, whereas the bow ensures effortless sliding through the water as it does for any hard shell kayak.

In contrast to other Kayaks, this Kayak comes with three layers of protection for long-lasting usage of the product. The three layers of its hull are made of many high-end components promising durability of the Kayak. The Kayak hull is made of a polyester fabric that is placed in between two vinyl layers providing a sturdy outer shell. It has various air chambers dividing the primary inflation chamber into two halves for safety reasons.

It has padded foam seats for comfort and protection when you are out on the waters. It only weighs 36 pounds or 16.3 kilograms which is very lightweight, and it has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds. A sagacious choice to purchase this Kayak.

3. Intex Explorer K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak

Rated as the best option for a two-seater Kayak, the Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak is an excellent choice for treading calm waters. You can treat your better half to adrenaline, fun-filled Kayaking during your camping trip. Great for paddling, the Intex Explorer K2 Kayak has a sporty, streamlined design. The Kayak paddling is effortless due to its lightweight ( 35 pounds ) and compact body design.

This Kayak is most suitable for treading on lakes and mild rivers. It is available in yellow color, effectively distinguishing you from the water even during the late evening, adding another feature to its dimensions of safety.

Features a maximum weight of 400 pounds, two comfortable padded seats that are adjustable and inflatable, and offers plenty of space in the cockpit. Manufactured with a heavy-duty vinyl material that is strong, sturdy, and also puncture resistant. It also has a removable skeg that facilitates better tracking performance.

Inflate and deflate the Kayak with its Boston valves present on both sides, ensuring that air only goes in and does not come out. You can stand adequately on the Kayak made possible by its I-beam floor that provides a rigid and sturdy base. The product also comes with 86 inch aluminum oars and an Intex high-output pump for easy inflation.

4. Sea Eagle Kayaks

Perfect for three people to comfortably sit in, the SeaEagle kayaks do more than an adequate job to provide value to the customer. On top of the extra thick 38-millimeter polykrylar hull, it consists of an I-beam construction floor that offers additional rigidity. A key feature of this product is its scourged down spray skirts that are inflatable and users also experience top-notch comfort and pleasure while seated on the inflatable and detachable cushioned seats.

It consists of several well-positioned holes on the bottom of the Kayak which act as a drain valve. It consists of front and rear rope handles and for extra support while paddling on harsh water, a bow, and stern grab line are also available.

Able to withstand dog claws and paws, the extremely tough polykrylar hull promises durability and puncture resistance. It also has 2 skegs present on the floor of the kayak for better tracking. Given its compact build and V-shaped hull, this kayak enables easy and swift movement of paddles making your fishing session on the kayak a lot easier.

The Kayak is low maintenance so use it or don’t use it, the Kayak stays in perfect condition for a long period of time. It is perfect for customers looking to purchase a Kayak that provides utility, comfort and that is light on the purse.

5. Sun Dolphin Aruba Sit-in Kayak

Perfect for family fun, the Sun Dolphin Aruba Sit-in Kayak comes with paddles and tracks that are very easy to use but also provide maximum safety and stability on the water. Designed to be extremely effective on both rivers and lakes, thereby reaping benefits from it while you are on a river or a lake. It consists of a storage compartment that is adequate enough to store supplies and accessories during a long Kayaking trip.

There is no need to fear damage of goods due to the water current as there are traps that hold the said supplies in place even amidst rough waters. Consists of one seat that is padded, adjustable, and comfy with a recessed drink holder as well as a paddle holder. Measuring at 96 inches in length, 28 inches wide, and 16 inches in height this Kayak has the lowest weight capacity compared to other Kayak brands having a maximum weight capacity of 260 pounds but also happens to be the lightest amongst all other models and brands weighing in at 27 pounds.

6. Lifetime Lotus Sit-On-Top Kayak with Paddle

The Lifetime Lotus Sit on Top Kayak is a universal Kayak that is suitable for all age groups. Spacious and safe, it is designed to be used by both kids and adults alike. This lightweight Kayak has an easy-to-carry handle, well-designed paddle cradle. It features well-positioned scuttle holes at the front of the Kayak. The hull is designed to promote high stability all while enhancing tracking performance. Constructed with state-of-the-art polyethylene that is dense, expediting durability. It is also fade-free, crack-free, and peel-free owing to its UV sun protection. An ideal pick for users of all ages looking for comfort and utility.

Buyers guide to purchasing a Kayak

The factors you need to consider while purchasing a Kayak are as follows:

The hull

The hull happens to be the lifeforce of the Kayak. Compromising the hull could mean grave danger to you. Hence make sure to purchase a Kayak with a strong hull made from high-grade materials.

Size

It is important to make sure that the Kayak isn’t too compact. Make sure to buy a Kayak that comfortably seats your choice of people.

Price

Kayaks on the market can be excessively pricey. A good Kayak comes under the price range of $200 and above. But make sure you get your money’s worth. You don’t want to be ripped off.

Conclusion

It is commonly stated that nature serves to be the optimal source of solace, in all honesty, this statement couldn’t be any more true.

Though we feel most at home in the midst of our busy lives, it is undeniable that the peace attained from simply glancing onto a river for a couple of minutes whilst being seated on some rich green grass is unmatched.

We as humans have a lot to learn, but the foremost priority is learning to love ourselves and offer our health the due attention it needs. An imperative aspect of that being; mental health. We are predominantly wired in manners that draw us to naturistic aspects, acting in accordance to them is the least we can do to pay respect to our roots.

When taking a temporary break, always opt to venture out into nature. Set camp, hop onto a kayak in a river, simply do what feels right and feed your body the natural elements it craves to be surrounded by.

Kayaking not only serves to be a source of entertainment, but it is also a vital source of solace. Imagine yourself seated in the midst of a river, simply surrounded by water, floating and rowing around.

What more could you possibly ask for?

FAQs

What do I need to know before purchasing a kayak?

The key element to purchasing a kayak is that it should be bought in accordance with your preference of speed. Different kayaks are designed in distinguished manners; some kayaks are long and narrow whilst others are wider and shorter. Longer kayaks are prone to traveling straight and faster, while short kayaks sacrifice on the aspect of speed, but are easier to manoeuver; they are easier to turn.

If you’re new to kayaking, you should probably consider purchasing a wider kayak as it will help you adapt to the water and be accustomed to more comfortable steering.

How do I determine what size kayak I need?

The size of the kayak should be decided whilst analyzing the compatibility of the purchaser’s body type. Individuals with larger waists/hips should purchase a kayak with a cockpit larger than 20 inches; the opening should be comparatively bigger.

Individuals with smaller waists and hips can opt for a kayak with a cockpit smaller than 20 inches.

Generally, one should be able to slip into their kayak without having to push their hips beyond the width of the opening. Remember, purchase your kayak according to what suits your body type best!

Which is the better kayak to buy; sit in or sit on a kayak?

The defining difference between these two types of kayaks is the cockpit; this is a sit-inside area, which is enclosed. The most comfortable kayaks are those which have a built in backrest, as this makes the ride smoother and more secure. Kayaks with a backrest and cockpits are more suitable for beginners.

How long of a kayak should I buy?

Longer kayaks cruise with more ease and are smoother, whilst also offering ample storage space for all your traveling gears, while short kayaks turn more quickly.

Long-legged purchases may opt for a kayak with deeper hulls.

How do I know which kayak is right for me?

Whilst buying a kayak, always make the decision based on the purpose of your purchase. If you wish to ride the kayak on a river; river floating, a sturdy craft that is easy to maneuver would be preferred; this could be a sit-in or sit on a top day touring kayak.

If your purchase is with the goal of riding your kayak in flowing waters, go for a short recreational sit-on-top kayak.

12-foot kayaks supersede their 10-foot kayak counterparts in terms of a single aspect; speed. This is due to the fact that as kayaks grow in length, they are able to speed faster due to their larger length – to – width ratio, thereby giving the ladder more ability to cover the greater ground area in shorter amounts of time.

If the motive of purchase is greater speed, go for the 12-foot kayak!

How are kayaks transported?

A crossbar roof rack; also termed a sports rack is the most efficient mechanism of transport for a kayak. Rotomolded kayaks can be transported invertedly or on their edge by utilising kayak stackers.

Composite kayaks, on the contrary, must always be transported on their bottom whilst using cradles in order to prevent damage to the kayak; deformation of shape.

