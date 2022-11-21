10 Best Lighting for Exposed Ceiling 2022 – Transform Your Home

Open ceilings have become more popular now, so people always look for the best lighting for exposed ceiling options. As there are many options, one often gets confused. But we are here to help you find the right choice.

It is essential to consider some things before selecting lighting for the exposed ceiling. We will also provide how you can make a perfect decision regarding it. You might be eager to know the best lighting for the exposed ceiling. So, let’s not waste any further time and get straight into it.

Top Lighting For Exposed Ceilings Review

It is always better to go through the most popular products to pick the right one for your needs. The best picks for you are as follows.

1. Design House 5198716 Kimball Industrial Farmhouse

This product is impressive in many ways. It has an adjustable brightness feature, and the whole body is strong enough to live longer. Hang it on your open ceiling to know that you have made a perfect decision. It will improve the overall look of your home.

One thing that attracts customers the most is its design, and the company has tried its best to give it a retro look. Apart from that, its color is another excellent feature as you will experience ample light from the same. It might further help you save some electricity.

You can attach any LED bulb type, but check if it offers a good amount of light. A 60-watt one will work well with this item by the Design House.

Features:

Dimmable: You can quickly adjust the brightness according to your requirements and needs. Most lights for open ceilings do not come up with this feature. So, it will be a suitable option for you to pick.

Stylish and elegant: If you want to improve the look of your home, you can trust this product. It is pretty unique. You can fix this light anywhere in your house as it will look pretty good everywhere.

Dimensions: The height is 7.87 inches, and the width is 11 inches. So, the size is suitable.

Lightweight: Some lights are heavier due to the body. You won’t face issues with this one because its body is durable and lightweight.

Easy installation: The light installation is not as challenging as it seems, and you don’t have to put in much effort.

Durable material: This light’s body has alloy steel. So, it means that you can use it for many years.

Also Check Check on Walmart

2. Fivess Rustic Industrial Flush Mount Ceiling Light

If you wish to give your house a new look, you can consider picking this light for the exposed ceiling. There are many reasons to buy this one, and the first is that every material used in its body is durable. So, you don’t need to waste your money buying new lighting.

The company has designed this light so everybody would like it. It looks unique after placing it on a wall. Another thing that makes people want it is the easy and quick installation, and some lights have a complex.

Wood and metal in the structure of this product are the main attraction. There are only a few lights in the market that offers everything from durability to lighting, and this one will be suitable for you. You can fit this light wherever you want to in your house.

Features:

Good-quality material: The company has used good-quality materials when manufacturing this product. The entire product has a metal body and wooden frames that give it a fantastic look. So, you won’t be disappointed with the quality at any point in time.

Straightforward and quick installation: Sometimes, people get confused when installing the lights. You won’t have to face this issue if you consider buying this one as the process is straightforward, even for beginners.

Suitable for any area: It doesn’t matter what place you want to fix this light because it is ideal for each of them. You can decide it yourself and stay worry-free.

Impressive design: The style of the product attracts people to purchase it. The wooden frames with metalwork are a perfect combination. When you turn the light on, it enhances the overall look.

Suitable size: The company decided the size of this lighting according to what the customer expected. The height is 7.48 inches, the length is 6.69 inches, and the breadth is 6.69 inches.

Easy maintenance: Cleaning this product is not difficult because its design is not too complex. You can maintain it as long as you want.

Also Check Check on Walmart

3. Design House 519884 Kimball 1 Semi-Flush Mountain Ceiling Light

Talking about open ceiling lights without this company’s products is incomplete. We had already discussed one of their products earlier. Although this light has similar features, it is slightly different from the previous one. The first difference is the color, and this particular product has brown, which gives classic vibes.

The style is simple yet elegant. The best thing about this item is that you can add it to any area, it can be your drawing room, kitchen, study room, bedroom, etc. It is not necessary to buy different ones for every space. Also, note that this lighting is durable as it has a metal body. However, it is not heavy.

This product is fantastic because it also provides a dimmable feature. Sometimes, high brightness can cause various eye problems. So, you should be careful when picking the lighting. The brightness adjustment feature will save you from such issues, and that is why it is an excellent option for you.

Features:

Attractive color and design: Any other light cannot beat this one regarding color and structure. It will look stunning when you fix it in any area in your house due to these things.

Durable: Everyone wants to buy something worth the money. If you trust this ceiling light, you won’t be disappointed after using it for a while. The credit goes to the materials used for making it.

Straightforward installation: You don’t need to waste your time understanding the fixing process as it is convenient for everyone.

Suitable for any area: This lighting can improve the look of the room you want to decorate. Its design and color are the best things about it. If you wish to fix it in your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, it depends on you.

Lightweight: Steel and metal are the valuable materials used in this product. You might think it is heavier than usual lights. But the reality is it is pretty lightweight.

Also Check Check on eBay

4. ECOELER Dimmable Aluminum Baffle White Trim LED Disk Light

The use of open ceiling lighting is essential as they help improve the look of your house and keep the dim places bright. Therefore, it is crucial to select the right choice to achieve the same. This light by ECOELER has all the features one could ask for, and you will be surprised to learn about them.

The company designed this product by keeping in mind the expectations of every customer. For instance, the maintenance of light is a common concern. So, the company built it in a way that prevents rust and dust. The shape of this product is in the form of a disc. So, it helps the bulb spread the brightness all over the area.

One fantastic feature is customizing the brightness according to your needs. Yes, you heard it right. Some people prefer dim lighting most of the time, and it is the best option to pick from all the others. You can protect your eyes from various issues if you try this one.

Features:

Good-quality LED bulb: The bulb you will get with this light is good-quality as it prevents rust and dust that you might face over time. One doesn’t need to put in a lot of effort to maintain its durability. The bulb has a Samsung chip that makes it energy-efficient, durable, and bright.

Customizable: This particular light comes with a feature to adjust the brightness. So, you can set the brightness as you wish without any problems.

Quick and easy installation: The process of fitting this light is simple to understand, and it doesn’t take much of your time.

Suitable for large spaces: You don’t need to worry if your home has large rooms or areas. This light will help spread the brightness effortlessly because the company designed it according to the customers’ needs. You can fix it anywhere you think you wish to without thinking much.

5. Evolets Ceiling Clip-On Light Bulb

Do you want something fancy and elegant for your open ceiling? You can buy the same company’s bulb. Apart from providing a beautiful look, it also has other essential features. This product is impressive for scattering the light entirely into the space. If that is what you want in a light, you should go for this one.

The structure and body of this light bulb are beautiful that no one can resist buying it. You will be astonished to see the glow once you start using it.

Features:

Antique design: The antique design of this light makes it a perfect option for people to improve their home’s look.

Installation is easy: The fitting won’t be a problem once you purchase the same because it is a quick process.

High-quality material: Every material in this light is durable. So, you can use it for many years.

Fix it in any area: It doesn’t matter where you add this light, and it will give your home a new and stunning look.

Also Check Check on Walmart

Buying Guide

It is always better to consider some things before buying the best lighting for open ceilings. They are as follows.

The brightness you need: You might know how much light will be enough for the room or area you want to fit the product. If you haven’t thought about it, you must start analyzing the same. Nowadays, you can also find some lights having a brightness adjustment feature. In this way, you can quickly change it according to your needs and preferences.

You should also know that every light’s brightness is different. If you want more light, you can choose brighter ones and vice-versa.

Design and color: Color and structure are the two crucial things to consider when selecting an option. Everybody has a different taste regarding ceiling lights, and that is why you should be aware of your choices.

A simple tip to make the right decision is to match the style and color with the room’s look or ceiling. Once you do it, you don’t need to worry about whether it will look excellent or bad.

Budget: As you know, ceiling lights are available at different prices. Therefore, you should set up your budget to avoid overspending on buying them. It will also help you make a better decision because the options will be limited.

Durability: Have you checked the quality of the product? If not, it is one of the crucial things to do. After that, you will get an idea of its durability. You can pick lights with sturdy materials because you can use them for a long time.

Size: Sometimes, the ceiling lights don’t look good because of the size problem. So, make sure to pick an option after measuring the size of the ceiling.

The Bottom Line

Purchasing suitable light for the exposed ceiling is not a challenging thing. Although there are many options, you can get the best one if you research every product in detail. Researching will give you some insights into the excellent lighting options for your open ceiling, and you can quickly decide on one according to your needs and requirements.

All the products mentioned above will offer many benefits. So, you can pick a particular one from the list after considering all the essential things.

FAQs

What type of lights should you pick for the exposed or open ceiling?

You can choose one from various ceiling lights because they enhance the overall look of your home.

Are open ceiling lights expensive?

You will find ceiling lights having different prices. They are also available at reasonable costs.

Is the adjustment feature useful in ceiling lights?

Yes, the light adjustment feature will help you set the brightness according to your needs. You can get this advantage from such lights.

If these weren’t enough, check out some other picks from Amazon also: