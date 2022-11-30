For writers, spending countless hours typing on a bad keyboard can be exhausting and can potentially lead to other problems.

Writers also have very different tastes and need when it comes to keyboards; some prefer mechanical switches, while others prefer the quiet noise of a membrane keyboard.

So we’ve compiled a list of our recommendations on the best keyboards for writers, from feature-rich models to budget options; we hope you can find one that inspires you to keep writing.

Top Picks Keyboards for Typing

1. Razer BlackWidow Elite – Best Keyboards For Writers

The best keyboard for writers we’ve reviewed so far is the Razer BlackWidow Elite.

The unit we’ve reviewed has Razer’s Orange switches, which are similar to the Cherry MX Brown switches but can also be had with green (tactile and click) or yellow (linear and silent) switches.

The orange switches provide great tactile feedback when typing and are nearly silent, making this keyboard suitable for quiet offices.

Typing on this keyboard feels light and responsive, and well-padded wrist rest is included for optimal comfort.

The overall build quality is excellent and the double-shot keys ensure that the key captions don’t fade over time. This keyboard comes with a ton of additional features that are quite convenient.

It has dedicated media controls, a USB pass-through for charging mobile devices or for connecting another peripheral, and full RGB backlighting for those who like to work in the dark.

The backlighting of each key can be individually customized,

Profiles can be saved to keyboard memory, making it easy to switch to another computer, or can be saved using Razer’s Synapse 3 software.

Unfortunately, the latter is only available for Windows, but macOS and Linux users can still program macros with hotkeys.

If you are a writer or you spend all day typing, this keyboard is worth a try, which is the best mechanical keyboard for writers.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: Yes

2. Razer BlackWidow Lite – Best Mechanical Keyboard For Writers

If you don’t mind having a smaller keyboard to save space on your desk, check out the Razer BlackWidow Lite.

This TKL option does not have a wrist rest like the Razer BlackWidow Elite, but it has mainly the same features and offers excellent writing quality.

It is only available with the Razer Orange switches, which offer good tactile feedback.

It comes with O-rings that you can add to reduce writing noise if you work in an open office environment.

Instead of the RGB backlighting, it has white backlighting, which is still good for use in dark environments, and you can get the keyboard in white or black.

Sadly, the high profile of the keys can cause some fatigue, but it does have a tilt adjustment to help with that problem.

All in all, the Elite is the best keyboard for writers with mechanical switches, but if you’re looking for something smaller and cheaper, check out the Lite.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

TenKeyLess (80%) Mechanical: Yes

3. Logitech ERGO K860 – Best Ergonomic Keyboard For Writers

The best ergonomic keyboard for writers we’ve tested so far is the Logitech ERGO K860. It has a split keyboard layout and a reverse tilt setting to help promote a natural typing position.

The built-in wrist rest is well padded and covered in a great-feeling fabric.

Although scissor switches require a bit of force to actuate, the overall typing experience is very pleasant, as the switches have a very pronounced tactile stroke and their low pre-travel distance makes the keyboard feel extremely responsive.

That being said, the unconventional keyboard layout has a learning curve and you may notice a higher number of typos at first.

This keyboard can be paired with multiple devices simultaneously, either via Bluetooth or its unifying USB receiver, and can be switched from one to the other with the push of a button, making it easy to multitask.

Logitech Options software allows you to reprogram function keys; however, it is only available for Windows and macOS, so Linux users will not be able to customize it.

It also has other downsides: it has no backlight, uses disposable batteries, and the keys are printed on paper, which means that the key legends can fade or chip with regular use.

If ergonomics is a priority or you are concerned about repetitive strain injuries, this keyboard might be a good choice.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: No

4. Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB – Best Budget Keyboard For Writers

If you want an ergonomic option with mechanical switches, the Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB is a great alternative.

It’s wired so it’s not compatible with mobile devices like the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Split Keyboard, but it has more customization options.

It has eight dedicated macro keys on the left side, and you can set the macros on any key. It’s available in a variety of switches, and the Cherry MX Brown switches we tested have a low pre-travel distance and offer a great typing experience.

It has full RGB backlighting and the comfortable wrist rest that comes with it is detachable if you are not a fan of it. Although it does not come with tilt adjustments, you can purchase a separate “lift kit”.

The best ergonomic keyboard for writers is the Logitech, but if you’re determined to get an ergonomic mechanical keyboard, definitely consider the Kinesis.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

TenKeyLess (80%) Mechanical: Yes

5. Logitech MX Keys – Best Non-Mechanical Keyboard For Writers

The best non-mechanical keyboard for writers we’ve tested so far is the Logitech MX Keys. This full-size keyboard has scissor switches that are great for typing, and its bubblegum-style keys are also slightly serrated to aid typing precision.

It has exceptional wireless connectivity, with a multi-device pairing feature that allows up to three devices to be connected at the same time, and switching between paired devices is easy and hassle-free.

It has fantastic compatibility with most operating systems, as it can be used with any Bluetooth-enabled device, and there are only a few operating-system-specific shortcuts that do not work with Linux and mobile operating systems.

Although this keyboard is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, it has a backlight for those who like to work in the dark.

There are several keys that can be reprogrammed for other functions using the Logitech Options software,

This keyboard does not come with a wrist rest and there are no tilt adjustments; however, it is decently comfortable for typing for long periods due to its low profile.

The typing noise is very quiet, so you shouldn’t have any problem using it in quiet environments. All in all, if you don’t like mechanical keyboards, this is the best non-mechanical keyboard for writers.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

6. Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard

If you are looking for an inexpensive wireless keyboard, the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is a good alternative.

You can’t reprogram all keys like on the SteelSeries Apex 3, but Microsoft’s keyboard connects to any device via Bluetooth, so you can use it with your mobile devices.

It also uses rubber dome switches, but with a shorter pre-travel distance than the SteelSeries, so the writing quality is better on Microsoft.

It has multimedia keys and good build quality, but unfortunately, it does not have a backlight and it does not have multi-device pairing.

It’s what you’d expect from a full-size wireless keyboard, and the quiet keys won’t disturb others in an office environment.

If you’re looking for the best budget-friendly keyboard for writers we’ve tested so far, the SteelSeries series has great features, but if you want a wireless keyboard, Microsoft is a good choice too.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: No

7. Logitech K380

If you want a keyboard that can connect to multiple devices at once or just want something smaller, then look into the Logitech K380.

It’s not as well built as Microsoft’s Bluetooth keyboard and lacks a NumPad, but that’s to be expected from a compact model.

It connects to three devices at once via Bluetooth, and switching between them is easy. It is very light and easy to carry for work on the go.

Its rubber dome switches have a low profile and provide a good typing experience.

The circular keys can take a little getting used to, but they are also very quiet. You can reprogram some function keys, but only to list a list of preset options.

If you just want the best budget keyboard for writers, Microsoft is a good choice, but if you want something to use on multiple devices, take a look at the Logitech.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: Compact (65%)

Compact (65%) Mechanical: No

Buying Guide

1. Wired vs. Wireless

There are two main types of keyboards for writers: wired and wireless. Both have their pros and cons, so it’s important to choose the right one for your needs. Wired keyboards are typically more affordable and have a shorter learning curve.

However, they can be cumbersome to use if you need to move around a lot while you type. Wireless keyboards are more expensive, but they offer greater freedom of movement.

2. Size and Weight

As a writer, you know that having the right tools can make all the difference. That’s why finding the best keyboard for writers is essential. The right keyboard can help you type faster and more accurately, which can save you time and improve your writing.

When it comes to finding the best keyboard for writers, size and weight are important factors to consider. A larger keyboard may be more comfortable to type on, but it may also be more difficult to carry around. A lighter keyboard may be easier to transport, but it may not offer the same typing experience as a heavier one.

3. Durability

When it comes to finding the best keyboards for writers, durability is often one of the most important factors. After all, you want a keyboard that will be able to withstand the rigors of daily use without issue.

There are a few different things to look for when assessing the durability of a keyboard. First, make sure that the keyboard is made from high-quality materials. This will help to ensure that it can withstand regular use without breaking down.

Second, check to see how well the keyboard is put together. A well-constructed keyboard should have tight seams and no loose components. This will help to prevent it from coming apart over time.

Finally, take a look at the warranty coverage offered by the manufacturer. This can give you some peace of mind in knowing that your investment is protected in case of any issues.

By keeping these factors in mind, you can be sure to find a durable keyboard that will last for years to come.

4. Membrane vs. Mechanical

There are two main types of keyboards for writers: membrane and mechanical. Membrane keyboards are the most common and are typically less expensive than mechanical keyboards. They’re also quieter, which can be a plus if you’re working in a shared space. However, some writers prefer mechanical keyboards for their better typing feel and durability.

So which is the best type of keyboard for writers? Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. If you’re on a budget, a membrane keyboard will likely be your best bet. But if you want a keyboard that’s built to last and provides a great typing experience, you’ll probably be happier with a mechanical keyboard.

FAQs

1. Are gaming keyboards any good for writers?

Gaming keyboards are designed for people who need to be able to type quickly and accurately. This means that they can be a great option for writers who want to be able to type quickly and accurately. However, it is important to remember that not all gaming keyboards are created equal. Some gaming keyboards are better than others, so it is important to do your research before you buy one.

2. Do mechanical keyboards make you type faster?

There aren’t any definitive studies on this, but a lot of people think they do. The main reason people think mechanical keyboards help you type faster is that the keys are more responsive, so you don’t have to press them down as hard. This means you can type for longer periods of time without feeling fatigued.

3. What is the difference between QWERTY and AZERTY?

QWERTY is the standard keyboard layout for English. AZERTY is the standard keyboard layout for French. The main difference between the two is the placement of the letters a and q.

Conclusion

No matter what your budget is, there’s a keyboard out there that’s perfect for you and your writing needs. Whether you’re looking for a sleek and minimalist design or something with all the bells and whistles, we’ve got you covered. So take a look at our list of the best keyboards for writers, and find the perfect one for you today!