10 Best Keyboards For Programming 2022 – Top Picks Keyboards for Coding

For many programmers, having a good keyboard can significantly improve workflow.

Spending countless hours typing requires a keyboard that is comfortable to type, switches that feel light and responsive, and features like softkeys.

Some of our recommendations are primarily gaming keyboards, but it turns out that gamers and programmers have very similar needs.

List of Our Recommendations Keyboards for Coding 2022

1. Razer BlackWidow Elite – Best Keyboards For Programming

The best keyboard for programming we’ve tested so far is the Razer BlackWidow Elite. Our unit has Razer’s Orange mechanical switches but can be achieved with a click or linear switches.

The Orange switches have a slight tactile bump that looks a lot like Cherry MX Browns, and they provide a great typing experience that won’t tire you.

If you work long hours and need extra support for your wrists, the keyboard comes with a nice plush wrist rest that attaches magnetically.

This keyboard also features dedicated media controls to adjust volume, play, pause, or skip tracks.

It’s compatible with Razer’s Synapse 3 software, where you can set macros, reprogram keys, or customize its full RGB backlight.

Profiles can be saved within the software or using the keyboard’s internal memory if you need to move to another computer.

Unfortunately, Synapse 3 is only available for Windows, and not for MacOS or Linux.

Additionally, the keyboard has a USB pass-through to allow you to connect to another peripheral or to charge a mobile device, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack for added convenience.

Overall, although this keyboard was designed for gaming, its performance and features should satisfy most programmers.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: Yes

2. Razer Pro Type – Best Ergonomic Keyboard Overall

The Razer Pro Type is a great alternative if you prefer a wireless keyboard.

Although it is only available on the Razer Orange switches and does not come with a wrist rest like the Razer BlackWidow Elite, it is wireless and can be paired with four devices at once.

The switches on our unit provide pleasant tactile feedback when a key is registered, and the slight actuation force results in a responsive typing experience.

Although it does not have a dedicated macro key, all of its keys are programmable through the Razer Synapse 3 software.

Unfortunately, it does not have internal memory, but the software offers cloud syncing, allowing you to save your settings so you can keep them on another device. as long as the software is installed.

If you prefer a wired model with different switching options, go for the BlackWidow Elite, but if you want a wireless keyboard with multi-device pairing capabilities, check out the Pro Type.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: Yes

3. Obinslab Anne Pro 2 – Best Compact Keyboard For Programming

If you are looking for a smaller keyboard for programming, the Obinslab Anne Pro 2 is a great alternative.

Without a wrist rest, it doesn’t have as good ergonomics as the Razer BlackWidow Elite, but it is a wireless keyboard, so your desk will be a bit cleaner without the extra cables.

The unit we tested offers an exceptional typing experience with Gateron Brown switches, but is available with a variety of switches, so you can get the switch that you feel most comfortable with.

It has an amazing build quality with durable double-shot PBT keys, but unfortunately, the small size can cause some typing fatigue.

However, it has full RGB lighting and each key is macro-programmable through ObinsKit software,

If you’re looking for the best keyboard for programming, then the Razer is a great option, but if you prefer something smaller, the Obinslab is a great alternative.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: Compact (60%)

Compact (60%) Mechanical: Yes

4. Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB – Best Ergonomic Keyboard For Programming

The best ergonomically designed keyboard for coding we’ve tested is the Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB.

This wired mechanical option and TenKeyLess have excellent ergonomics making it ideal for programmers.

It has a good build as the textured keys are very stable and there is no flex in the frame. It comes with a detachable plush wrist rest, and you can divide the board in half and position each part however you like.

It has a very light typing experience thanks to the Cherry MX Brown switches. They offer a small amount of tactile feedback and have a slight bump for the keys to activate. They are also quiet and shouldn’t be too loud for those around you.

You can customize RGB lighting and program macros from the companion RGB SmartSet software. The keyboard itself is fully compatible with Windows and Linux, and only the “Pause” button does not work in macros.

If you want a more customizable split design model and don’t mind spending the extra money, check out the ErgoDox EZ.

Unfortunately, the split design takes a little getting used to and is not for everyone. Also, if the lack of incline is not comfortable for you, you will need to purchase a “Lift Kit”, which is sold separately.

That said, if you don’t like the tactile response of the keys, it’s also available with the Cherry MX Linear Red, Clicky Blue, and Linear Speed ​​Silver switches. Overall, this is great for programmers and one of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve tested.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

TenKeyLess (80%) Mechanical: Yes

5. Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT – Best Keyboard For Programming With Macro Keys

The best macro key programming keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT.

Although it is primarily designed to be a gaming keyboard, the six dedicated macro keys and the ability to reprogram each key make it favorable for programmers as well.

This keyboard is available in different switches, including Cherry MX Speed ​​(linear), Cherry MX Blue (clicky), and Cherry MX Brown (touch), so you can get the switches you like best.

The unit we reviewed has blue switches, which are too loud for an office environment but offer great tactile feedback. The writing quality is excellent and the double-shot PBT keys feel stable and help minimize typing errors.

The keys require a fair amount of actuation, so this keyboard can be tiring to type, but it does come with a comfortable wrist rest.

Each key lights up individually, which is fantastic for those late-night programming sessions, and the overall build quality of the keyboard is astonishing.

Unfortunately, the iCUE software is not available on Linux, so the additional macro keys are disabled by default.

If your program in Linux, you will have to configure the macros in Windows or macOS, save them to the internal memory of the keyboard, and then work in Linux.

Besides this little problem, this is the best keyboard for programming with the macro keys that we have tested so far.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: Yes

6. Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED – Best Ergonomic Keyboard For Programming

If you prefer to have a wireless keyboard with additional macro keys, the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED is a good choice.

The writing quality isn’t as good as the Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT, it has multi-device pairing with up to two devices, and it’s easy to switch from one device to another.

Each key is individually lit and RGB lighting can be customized for each key via the easy-to-use G HUB software. Unfortunately, macros cannot be configured on any key, but only on the five dedicated macro keys on the left side.

However, it has a great build quality and the entire keyboard feels solid.

If you’re looking for the best programming keyboard with macro keys, think about the Corsair, but if you prefer a wireless one, look into Logitech.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: Yes

7. Razer BlackWidow Lite – Best Budget Keyboard For Programming

The best budget keyboard for programming we’ve tested is the Razer BlackWidow Lite.

This mechanical model from TenKeyLess feels very well-built and has minimal flex.

It has a bright white backlight that helps you see the keys better in a dimly lit room, and you can adjust the brightness level directly from the keyboard.

Being a corded-only model, it doesn’t have any wireless versatility, but the cable can be detached in case it needs to be replaced, or if you prefer to use your own.

The Razer Orange touch switches on our unit are very similar to the Cherry MX Browns.

They have a short pre-travel distance and low actuation force, resulting in a very light and responsive feel, and the switches provide nice tactile feedback when they register a keystroke.

They are fairly quiet when typing, and should be even quieter if used with the included o-rings.

Although it doesn’t have dedicated macro keys, all of its keys are programmable, so you can configure them to do whatever task you need.

Unfortunately, due to the high profile of the keys, it can be quite tiring to type on them, especially since they have a very small incline and do not have wrist rests.

Its accompanying software doesn’t offer much in terms of customization other than macro settings, and it’s not compatible with macOS or Linux.

Overall, it’s a great option for its price, and it’s among the best cheap mechanical keyboards we’ve tested.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

TenKeyLess (80%) Mechanical: Yes

Buying Guide

1. Compatibility

Different keyboards have different features, so it is important to find one that will work with the software you are using. For example, some keyboards have dedicated keys for code highlighting and other programming features. Others may have extra buttons or switches for common tasks like scrolling or reloading a page.



To find the best keyboard for your needs, it is important to do some research. Look at what software you plan on using and see if any of the keyboard’s specific features are relevant. If not, look for a keyboard that has general programming features like a number pad and arrow keys.

2. Key Type

When looking to buy a keyboard for programming, it is important to consider the type of keyboard. There are a few different types of keyboards that can be used for programming, including:



– Standard laptop keyboard

– PC keyboard

– Keyboard with numeric keypad

– Keyboard with letters and symbols



The best type of keyboard for programming will depend on the individual’s needs. A standard laptop keyboard can be used for general typing tasks, while a PC keyboard is specifically designed for use with computers.

A keyboard with a numeric keypad is useful if someone intends to program in numbers often, while a keyboard with letters and symbols can be more versatile since it can be used to enter text as well as numbers. Ultimately, the best choice for a particular user will depend on their own needs.

3. Wired or Wireless

Do you need a wired or wireless keyboard? Wired keyboards are generally more reliable, but some wireless models offer better performance. If you do a lot of typing and don’t need the reassurance of a cord, a wireless keyboard may be the best option for you.

If portability is important to you, consider buying a keyboard with an attached wrist strap. This way, you can easily take your keyboard with you wherever you go.

If money is no object, opt for a high-end wired keyboard that will last longer. However, if the price is also an important factor, consider buying a wireless model that will eventually require replacement parts less often. Ultimately, what matters most when purchasing a keyboard for programming is how comfortable it is to use and whether or not it offers the performance needed for the task at hand.

FAQs

1. Why do coders prefer mechanical keyboards?

Mechanical keyboards are preferred by coders because they provide a better typing experience. The switches on a mechanical keyboard are activated by pressing down on the key, rather than pushing the key. This means that there is less chance of typos and accidental presses.

2. Do programmers need to type fast?

No, programmers don’t need to type fast. However, if you want to be a better programmer, typing fast is one of the few things you can do to improve your speed and accuracy. There are many techniques that can help you increase your typing speed, including practicing regularly and using a keyboard for programming specifically designed for programmers.

3. How fast can the average human type?

Most people can type between 60 and 80 words per minute.

4. Should I buy a keyboard for my laptop for coding?

You should buy a keyboard that is specifically designed for programming. Some of the best keyboards for coding are mechanical keyboards. They provide better responsiveness and make typing faster.

Conclusion

If you’re a programmer, you know that a keyboard is an essential tool for your work. Whether you’re coding in Python, C++, Java, or another language, a good keyboard can make your life much easier.

In this article, we’ve taken a look at some of the best keyboards for programming and given you our recommendations based on factors such as price and features. Hopefully, this guide will help you find the perfect keyboard to suit your needs.