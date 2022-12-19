11 Best Keyboards For Mac 2022 – For Work & Pleasure

Buying a Mac computer does not always mean that you need an Apple keyboard, even if it is a logical option.

Best Keyboards For Mac are fully compatible with MacOS and can offer better overall performance that better suits your needs and preferences.

When purchasing, you should always consider compatibility, build quality, ease of use, and the overall typing experience.

1. Apple Magic Keyboard – Best Compact Keyboard For Mac

The best compact keyboard for Mac we’ve tested so far is the Apple Magic Keyboard.

This sleek keyboard follows the same high-end aesthetics of Mac computers, and its wireless design is perfect for a clean-looking setup.

It fits well into the Apple ecosystem and comes with a proprietary Lightning-to-USB charging cable.

It’s also one of the best-built keyboards we’ve tested so far, with all its aluminum chassis, but still a lightweight design.

Its scissor switches also provide a great overall typing experience and are quiet enough for an open office environment.

You can also use it with any Apple device, such as an iPad or iPhone, thanks to its Bluetooth connection.

Unfortunately, this keyboard lacks a backlight, which might not be ideal for people who often work late at night or in a dark room.

However, it is a very robust and elegant option for your Mac, which makes it the best compact keyboard that we have tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (60%)

Mechanical: No

2. Obinslab Anne Pro 2 – Best Portable Mechanical keyboard

If you’re not a fan of scissor switches like the ones on the Apple Magic Keyboard and want a portable mechanical keyboard, check out the Obinslab Anne Pro 2.

It may not fit as well in an all-apple setup, but it’s still stylish. and mechanical switches provide better overall feedback when typing.

The board is also available in a wide variety of switches, so you can choose the ones you prefer. It’s very well built and has double-shot PBT keys, which should be less easy to break than typical keys.

You can use it wirelessly via Bluetooth or connect to play games, which is great and makes it a bit more versatile.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have dedicated arrow keys and you need to use the Fn key to navigate through the text.

If you want an Apple product that fits into the ecosystem and follows the same design as your computer or laptop, the Apple keyboard is one of the best wireless keyboards for Mac, but if you prefer mechanical switches, look at the Obinslab.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (60%)

Mechanical: Yes

3. Logitech MX Keys – Best Office Keyboard For Mac

The best office keyboard for Mac computers that we have reviewed so far is the Logitech MX Keys.

It’s a full-size keyboard with impressive build quality and incredible connectivity options.

It can be paired with devices via its unifying USB receiver or via Bluetooth, and it has a multi-device pairing function, which is great for multitasking.

Its metal frame feels sturdy and most of the keys are stable, with the exception of the spacebar which feels a bit loose.

This keyboard can be recharged using a USB-C cable and does not come with a wrist rest; however, most people shouldn’t need it due to the keyboard’s low profile.

Scissor switches are easy to press and bubblegum-style keys aid typing accuracy. The overall writing experience is light and shouldn’t cause any fatigue over time.

There are key legends for both Windows and macOS, and the keys are individually lit, although it is limited to a single color.

With Logitech options software, you can reprogram various keys and set different profiles for specific programs.

There is a cloud sync option, but unfortunately, there is no internal memory.

On the other hand, the keyboard is fully MacOS compatible and can be connected to virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device. Overall, this is a well-built and versatile keyboard that should fit into any office environment.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

4. Logitech ERGO K860 – Best Keyboards For Mac

For an ergonomic alternative, take a look at the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Split Keyboard.

It doesn’t have a backlight like the Logitech MX keys, but it does come with a fixed wrist rest and has negative tilt settings, which are intended to relieve strain on the wrists, but we didn’t test it.

He also has extensive experience typing, multi-device pairing with up to three devices, and media shortcut keys.

Unfortunately, some keys don’t work on macOS, but all alphanumeric keys still work, and you can reprogram some function keys to a list of preset commands.

In general, if you are looking for the best office keyboard for Mac, the MX keys are a very good choice, but if you want an ergonomic alternative, the ERGO K860 is also a great choice.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

5. SteelSeries Apex Pro – Best Gaming Keyboard For Mac

The best Mac gaming keyboard we’ve tested so far is the SteelSeries Apex Pro.

This is a truly exceptional keyboard distinguished by a long list of great features and first-class build quality.

It has an aluminum frame that feels very durable and its double-shot keys ensure that the key captions will last for a long time.

It comes with a comfortable magnetic wrist rest and the keys are extremely stable, with no signs of wobbling at all.

There are dedicated media controls and there is also a small OLED screen that you can customize to display whatever you want.

This keyboard features SteelSeries series omnipotent linear switches that allow you to change the actuation point according to your needs or preferences.

A shorter pre-trip distance provides greater responsiveness for games, while a higher one aids in writing accuracy.

These switches do not provide any tactile feedback and require very little force to actuate, resulting in a light and responsive typing experience that is not tiring.

There is a USB pin on the side of the keyboard, which you can use for other peripherals or charge your portable devices.

The SteelSeries Engine software has many customization options to reprogram keys, configure macros, or customize the keyboard’s full RGB backlighting.

Overall, this is an excellent gaming keyboard that you can use on your Mac.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: Yes

6. Logitech K380 – Best Budget Keyboard For Mac

The best budget keyboard for Mac is the Logitech K380.

It’s a reliable mobile keyboard that connects to any device via Bluetooth, and since it has multi-device pairing with up to three devices at once, you can connect it to your Mac, tablet, and phone and switch between them with the push of a button.

For a non-mechanical keyboard, it provides a pleasant typing experience, almost as good as the Logitech MX keys or the Apple Magic Keyboard.

The scissor switches provide tactile feedback, and since the keyboard has a low profile, it shouldn’t cause any fatigue if used for long periods of time.

All keys are compatible with macOS, except the ‘Insert’ key, and the Logitech Options software allows you to reprogram some function keys, but only to a list of preset options.

It’s made entirely of plastic, but it still feels solid and has decent build quality.

Unfortunately, because the keys have such a low pre-clearance, it is easier to make typos if you are not used to them.

However, the keys are very quiet and will not disturb your co-workers in an open office environment. Overall, this is the best budget keyboard for Mac.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (65%)

Mechanical: No

Things to Consider Before Purchasing a Keyboard for Mac

Wired VS Wireless

When it comes to keyboards for Macs, there are two main options: wired and wireless. Wired keyboards tend to be more reliable, but they can also be more expensive than wireless ones. Wireless keyboards don’t require any cables to connect them to your computer, but they can be less reliable because they can be more prone to interference.

Regardless of which type of keyboard you choose, make sure that it has the proper connector for your computer. There are several different types of connectors available on Macs and PCs, so make sure that the one that is compatible with your keyboard is selected before purchasing it.

Connectivity

Once you’ve chosen a keyboard and determined its compatibility with your computer, the next step is connecting it. There are three main ways to do this: via USB port; via Bluetooth; or via a wireless dongle. Each method has its own advantages and disadvantages. USB ports are the most common way to connect keyboards because almost all Macs have at least one of them.

If you’re looking for a keyboard for your MacBook, take into account the connectivity options. Many of the newer keyboards have Bluetooth and/or USB connectivity, which can make transferring files and data between your computer and other devices quick and easy.

Durability

When you are shopping for a keyboard for your Mac, be sure to consider its durability. Many keyboards are designed to last through years of use, but some may not be as durable as others. Be sure to read the reviews and compare ratings before making a purchase.

Mechanical VS Membrane

When it comes to purchasing a keyboard for your Mac, there are two main types to consider: mechanical and membrane.

Mechanical keyboards are the older type of keyboard, and they use physical switches to send keystrokes. They’re typically more expensive than membrane keyboards, but they’re also more durable and resistant to dirt and dust.

Membrane keyboards work with a built-in microchip that registers keystrokes. This type of keyboard is cheaper than mechanical keyboards, but they may not last as long because the switches can wear down over time. Additionally, membrane keyboards don’t work with Macs that have built-in Bluetooth support for wireless mice.

Hand Support

If you’re looking to purchase a keyboard for your Mac, be sure to consider the hand support it offers. Many keyboards come with built-in support that helps you type more comfortably. If you’re unsure whether or not a keyboard has this support, be sure to ask the retailer before making your purchase.

FAQs

1. Do Macs need special Keyboards?

Some people find that the standard keyboard works fine for most tasks, but if they need to use specific features or keys on their computer, they may want to consider purchasing a specialized keyboard. For example, some keyboards have dedicated buttons for moving windows around the screen, while others have special keys specifically designed for accessing emails and other online documents.

2. Can I connect a normal keyboard to my Mac?

Yes, you can connect a regular keyboard to your Mac. Follow these steps:

1. Open System Preferences on your Mac.

2. Click Keyboard & Mouse at the top of the window.

3. Select the “Keyboard” tab.

4. Click the “Add” button next to the “Keyboard” section, and select your desired keyboard from the list that appears.

5. If you want to use a different language for text entry, click the dropdown next to “Text Entry Language.” Then, select your desired language from the list that appears.

6. Click OK to close System Preferences.

3. Do Logitech keyboards work with Mac?

Apple computers use a different type of keyboard connector than Logitech keyboards. If you have a Logitech keyboard and want to use it with a Mac, you’ll need to buy a separate adapter.

Conclusion

If you’re a Mac user, it’s important to have the right keyboard for your needs. Whether you’re working on a project at home or taking your work on the go, having a keyboard that is comfortable and easy to use is key.

So whether you’re looking for something simple and straightforward or something more stylish and sophisticated, we hope you’ll find what you’re looking for in our list!