10 Best Keyboards For Ipad 2022 – Convert your iPad into a Workspace

As more features are added to Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro, making them almost as capable as a full computer, many of us use them as our primary portable devices to get work done.

However, typing on a touch screen can be quite frustrating.

We’ve tested some of the most popular wireless Bluetooth keyboards available, and we can help you find one that suits your needs so you can stay productive no matter where you are.

List of Top Keyboards for iPad for 2022

1. Logitech K380 – Best Portable Keyboard For iPad

The best portable iPad keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Logitech K380.

It is a small and lightweight keyboard that is easy to carry with you and has multi-device pairing with up to three devices via Bluetooth.

This keyboard uses scissor switches, and they offer a good typing experience, especially for an inexpensive mobile keyboard.

There is enough space between the keys to help reduce typing errors, it feels light when typing, and despite not having a wrist rest, it shouldn’t cause any fatigue. It is very quiet to write, so the others around you will not.

The Logitech Options software allows for a bit of customization, as you can reprogram certain keys for a list of preset functions, but it’s only available on Windows and macOS, and there’s no internal memory.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a backlight if you want to use it in a dark environment.

On the other hand, since it uses two AAA batteries, you don’t have to worry about carrying a cable to keep it charged. For an inexpensive mobile keyboard, this one is reliable, making it the best iPad keyboard we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (65%)

Mechanical: No

2. Apple Magic Keyboard – Best bluetooth keyboard

If you want a keyboard with a better build quality so you don’t have to worry about it breaking when you put it in your bag, then take a look at the Apple Magic Keyboard.

IT doesn’t have multi-device pairing like the Logitech K380, but being an Apple product, it is fully compatible with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

It’s an extremely well-built keyboard with an aluminum frame that’s lightweight to carry around, and the scissor switches provide great typing quality.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have dedicated software for customization, so it’s not ideal for use in dark environments.

Overall, Logitech is a better choice, especially for multitaskers, but if the build quality is important to you, then Apple is the best out there.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (60%)

Mechanical: No

3. Logitech Slim Folio Pro – Best Folio Case Keyboard For iPad Pro

The best keyboard case for iPad Pro is the Logitech Slim Folio Pro. Its case is for the third-generation iPad Pro and is available in sizes 11 and 12.9 inches.

As the keyboard is designed for an iPad, it is fully compatible with iPadOS, and although some keys do not work on other operating systems, all alphanumeric keys will work if you want to use the keyboard for another device.

Overall, it offers passable typing quality for an iPad box keyboard. With its rubber dome switches, you won’t get a lot of tactile feedback and the low profile might not be suitable for everyone.

It has no tilt adjustments, but with such a low profile you probably don’t need them. It also has white backlighting, which is great for those late-night work sessions in dark environments.

Unfortunately, while it does need a USB-C cable to charge, it doesn’t come with one in the box, which is very disappointing.

Still, it is a good mobile keyboard for the 3rd generation iPad Pro, making it the best keyboard for the iPad Pro in a folio case.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (65%)

Mechanical: No

4. Brydge 10.2 – Best Keyboards For Ipad

If you are looking for a keyboard for your 7th generation iPad, the Brydge 10.2 Keyboard for Apple iPad is a good alternative.

It doesn’t have a case for the iPad like the Logitech Slim Folio Pro. However, when the Brydge is attached to your iPad, the entire setup makes it look like a MacBook Pro.

It is also available in three different colors to match the iPad and overall, it has a decent writing quality.

It has a white backlight if you need to use it in dark environments, but unfortunately, it does not have multi-device pairing.

Even so, it can connect to any device via Bluetooth and you can use the keyboard on its own, without connecting to anything.

Overall, if you want the best iPad Pro folio case keyboard, check out Logitech, but if you want one for your 7th gen iPad, check out Bridge.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (65%)

Mechanical: No

5. Obinslab Anne Pro 2 – Best Mechanical Keyboard For iPad

The best mechanical keyboard to use with an iPad that we’ve tested so far is the Obinslab Anne Pro 2.

It’s a small, compact keyboard that doesn’t take up much space.

It has the excellent build quality and you can get it with the switches of your choice.

Our unit has the Gateron Brown switches, which are similar to the Cherry MX Browns, but they feel a bit squishy and have a slightly high pre-trip distance.

The keys are very stable and it’s double-shot PBT keys are ideal for typing. This keyboard connects via Bluetooth and has a multi-device pairing feature that allows you to pair up to four devices simultaneously with easy switching.

It has individually illuminated RGB backlighting and each key can be reprogrammed. However, customization can be challenging, as the software is only available for Windows and macOS.

Also, the keyboard lacks dedicated navigation keys. However, if you like the feel of mechanical keyboards, this is an excellent choice.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Compact (60%)

Mechanical: Yes

Buying Guide

If you use your iPad for any type of professional work, then you know that having a keyboard is an essential piece of equipment. But with so many different types and brands of keyboards on the market, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you.

1. Connectivity

One important factor to consider before making your purchase is connectivity.

Most keyboards for iPad connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. However, there are also some models that come with a physical connection, such as a Lightning or USB-C port. If you plan on using your keyboard mainly at home or in the office, then a wired connection may be the best option for you. This way, you won’t have to worry about batteries dying in the middle of a work session.

On the other hand, if you need to be able to use your keyboard on the go, then a wireless model is probably the way to go. Just make sure that the keyboard has enough battery life to last through your entire workday.

2. Size

There are three different sizes of iPad keyboards: full-size, compact, and mini.

Full-size keyboards are the largest option and offer the most features. They typically include a numeric keypad, function keys, and a dedicated row of iOS shortcuts. Compact keyboards are smaller than full-size keyboards but still offer most of the same features. Mini keyboards are the smallest option and don’t include a numeric keypad or function keys.

3. Keys

Some keyboards have traditional laptop-style keys, while others have more compact “island” keys that take up less space. Again, it’s a matter of personal preference—choose the keyboard with the key layout that feels most comfortable to you.

4. Extras

Some keyboards come with built-in trackpads or stands. These can be handy if you want to use your iPad as a mini laptop.

5. Price & Budget

When it comes to buying keyboards for iPad, it is important to consider the price and budget. There are a lot of keyboard options available in the market and each one comes with a different price tag. It is important to find the right keyboard that fits your needs and budget.

FAQs

1. Can I use a normal keyboard with an iPad?

Yes, you can use a normal keyboard with an iPad. There are a few different ways to do this. You can either use a Bluetooth keyboard or a USB keyboard. If you use a Bluetooth keyboard, you will need to pair it with your iPad. To do this, go to the Settings app and tap on Bluetooth. Then, turn on your Bluetooth keyboard and it should appear in the list of devices. Tap on it to pair it with your iPad.

If you use a USB keyboard, you will need to connect it to your iPad using the Lightning to USB Adapter. This adapter comes with every iPad except for the iPad Pro (which has its own adapter). To use the adapter, just plug it into the Lightning port on your iPad and then plug in your USB keyboard.

2. Why won’t my external keyboard work on my iPad?

If you’re having trouble getting your external keyboard to work with your iPad, there are a few things you can try. First, make sure that the keyboard is compatible with your iPad model. Some keyboards are designed specifically for certain iPad models and won’t work with others.

Next, check the batteries in your keyboard. If the batteries are low, the keyboard may not have enough power to connect to your iPad. Try replacing the batteries or connecting the keyboard to a power source using a USB cable.

Finally, restart both your iPad and your external keyboard. This can often fix minor connectivity issues. If you’re still having trouble after trying all of these things, contact Apple Support for further assistance.

3. How do I get my iPad to recognize my Keyboard?

If you’re having trouble getting your iPad to recognize your keyboard, there are a few things you can try. First, make sure that your keyboard is turned on and properly connected to your iPad. If it’s a Bluetooth keyboard, you may need to turn on Bluetooth on your iPad and pair the devices. If you’re using a wired keyboard, check the connection to make sure it’s secure.

If your keyboard is turned on and connected, but still isn’t working, try restarting your iPad. If that doesn’t work, try resetting your iOS device by holding down the power button and home button at the same time until the Apple logo appears.

If none of these solutions work, there may be an issue with your keyboard itself. Try troubleshooting the keyboard according to its instructions.

Conclusion

We’ve taken a look at some of the best keyboards for iPad, and as you can see, there are plenty of great options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a keyboard with a built-in case or one that’s specifically designed for use with an iPad Pro, there’s sure to be a keyboard on this list that’s perfect for you. So what are you waiting for? Get typing!