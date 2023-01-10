12 Best Gaming Mouse 2023 – Wired and Wireless

Gaming mice have evolved a lot in recent years, and we are at a point where wireless mice have the same or even lower latency than some wired gaming mice. Some people may still prefer the reliability of a wired connection, but the difference will be negligible for most. When looking for a mouse, you should look at its shape and how comfortable it is for you. The best gaming mouse has a high polling rate so that the cursor moves smoothly on fast plays.

You must choose the best mouse for your needs, whether you want a simple FPS gaming design or you want many side buttons to play MMOs.

To get the most out of your PC gaming performance it is important to choose a good mouse that suits your style of play, and to choose the best gaming mouse for your preferences there are several factors to consider.

For gamers ranging between all genres, a multipurpose mouse with a few customizable buttons is recommended to set extra actions to do in-game.

The FPS on the other hand will have a need for a lightweight mouse with an extremely precise sensor, a wide range of PPE, and with sniper, button to use your thumb to put blow even the most difficult shots.

The g locator MMO may prefer heavier mice equipped with many extra buttons to be allocated for various actions, avoiding many combinations of keyboard keys and thus optimizing the timing of the game.

The type of socket also affects the choice of the mouse, and in particular the size of the device. There is the Palm Grip, with the hand that rests completely on the mouse, the Claw Grip, with the palm of the hand that acts as a pivot and rests on the back of the mouse, and the Fingertip Grip, where the mouse is managed only by the fingers and the palm remains suspended.

Finally, we must take into account the type of mouse that can be wireless or wired. In the case of wireless mice, it is good to check the autonomy, to prevent the mouse from discharging during the game.

Now let’s see what are the best gaming mice to buy, from top-of-the-range to cheaper models.

1. Asus Rog Spatha

The Asus Rog Spatha is the Best Wired Gaming Mouse for players who need a lot of keys to the program. With this ergonomically designed mouse, 12 programmable buttons are available for more intuitive use.

It uses a high-speed wireless connection with high data throughput and low latency, so you can track all movements with precision. In case the battery runs out, you can continue to use it even while charging on its magnetic base.

You can choose between two levels of DPI sensitivity, depending on the game you are playing; the standard speed is suitable for everyday games, while the extra-low speed is ideal for greater aiming accuracy.

From the aesthetic side, those who love the play of light will appreciate the ability to customize the lighting effects on three areas of the mouse, scroll wheel, side buttons, and ROG logo, to adapt it to the colors of their station.

Pros 12 programmable keys for MMO

12 programmable keys for MMO Wireless or wired use

Wireless or wired use 2 DPI sensitivity levels

Cons Not suitable for those with small hands

Not suitable for those with small hands Ergonomics is not ideal for left-handers

Ergonomics is not ideal for left-handers Price

2. Logitech G G903 Lightspeed

For those looking for the Best Wireless Gaming Mouse, we can recommend the Logitech G903 Lightspeed. It is latency-free, thanks to a refresh rate of 1 millisecond, allowing you to play with precision in gaming sessions without the clutter of wires.

In the absence of the PowerPlay mat, the mouse battery provides up to 180 hours of battery life without lighting, and up to 140 hours with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting active.

The DPI range in which the Hero 16K optical sensor works is between 200 and 16000 DPI, and ensures the absence of smoothing, filtering, or acceleration.

From an aesthetic point of view, you can set the lighting effects through the G Hub software, which allows you to synchronize all Logitech G devices with lighting effects of ~ 16.8 million colors.

The Logitech G903 Lightspeed mouse is also perfect for left-handers, thanks to its ambidextrous design and the ability to configure buttons via Logitech G HUB software, to select right or left-handed use, and customize buttons 7 to 11.

Pros Ideal for both right and left-handed

Ideal for both right and left-handed Wireless use without latency

Wireless use without latency DPI range: between 200 and 16000 DPI

Cons Cost

Cost PowerPlay mat not included

PowerPlay mat not included Absence of a dock for charging

3. SteelSeries Rival 650

Among the Best Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse, we also find the SteelSeries Rival 650, it is ideal for participating in tournaments without penalizing performance thanks to the presence of the Quantum Wireless, which guarantees high performance, battery life of 24 hours, and a frequency of 1-millisecond update.

Equipped with a fast-charging system, you will no longer have to be afraid that the battery will run out on the most beautiful, since a recharge of 15 minutes allows you to have autonomy for more than 10 hours of play. The mouse balance features 256 different weight combinations to suit every grip and play style.

On the lower part, we find the optical depth sensor, which guarantees greater precision, greater control, and greater speed of movements thanks to the perception of depth up to 0.5 mm; There is also a TrueMove3 optical sensor that allows you to position the viewfinder without any acceleration, no tracking error or delay.

Pros Double optical sensor

Double optical sensor Autonomy up to 24 hours

Autonomy up to 24 hours Wireless use with 1 ms latency

Cons Size suitable for small hands

4. Razer Lancehead Wireless

The Razer Lancehead Wireless is a Best Budget Gaming Mouse with a PC with top technical specifications: equipped with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, with 99.4% accuracy, it is characterized by AFT (Adaptive Frequency Technology) that guarantees transmission stability of 100 %, which results in delay-free data transmission from the mouse to the system.

The battery provides up to 50 hours (without active lighting), and you can choose whether to use it wirelessly or via cable, by connecting the mouse to the computer via the micro USB adapter.

The design of the Razer Lancehead Wireless mouse allows it to be used by both right-handed and left-handed people.

The mechanical keys are optimized for fast response times, with a durability guarantee of up to 50 million clicks. There are 9 programmable buttons on the mouse, which you can configure according to your gaming needs via the Razer Synapse 3.

Aesthetically, the mouse can be customized with 16.8 million color options to perfectly fit your gaming desk.

Pros 16000 DPI optical sensor

16000 DPI optical sensor Hybrid memory capacity

Hybrid memory capacity 9 Programmable buttons

Cons Very short battery life if the lighting is on

5. Razer Naga Trinity MOBA / MMO

The Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse is the mouse to play especially suitable for MOBAs or MMOs, thanks to the 3 interchangeable side panels that allow you to have 3 different key configurations available as needed it’s the Best Gaming Mouse Overall.

The side keypads have 2, 7, and 12 programmable buttons, for up to 19 buttons that allow maximum freedom of choice, making it the right mouse for quick access to all the most frequent gaming actions.

The 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor allows you to optimize accuracy and speed, aim more easily, and move faster.

The ergonomic design is optimized for right-handed users, with button placement designed to make them easier to reach, thus ensuring optimal comfort for extended use.

Pros 3 Interchangeable side panels

3 Interchangeable side panels 16000 DPI 5G optical sensor

16000 DPI 5G optical sensor Great software

Cons Not for left-handed people

Not for left-handed people Wide and short mouse, allows only palm grip

Wide and short mouse, allows only palm grip Unintuitive 12-button layout

6. Razer Viper

We recommend the Razer Viper for left-handed and claw grip, the dimensions are in fact small enough to be able to grip the mouse comfortably without having to completely wrap it with the palm of your hand. It has good accuracy, several customizable buttons, and average build quality that’s why it is in the category of Best All-Purpose Gaming Mouse.

It features an optical Razer 5G sensor, has a sensitivity of up to 16,000 CPI, and polling rates of 125, 500, or 1,000 Hz. The customizable buttons are 8, and it has a 2.1m long Razer Speedflex cable.

We recommend it for left-handed because this is one of the best ambidextrous mice, its design is in fact specular both in the shape and in the buttons, with a knurled surface on both sides to facilitate the grip for both right and left-handed users. And there are two side buttons on the right side and two on the left side, to please both types of gamers.

Pros Ambidextrous design

Ambidextrous design Good performance and accuracy

Cons For right-handed, it gets better

For right-handed, it gets better Small, not suitable for palm grips

7. Logitech G502 HERO

Suitable for both FPS and MMO gaming, the Logitech G502 HERO Best FPS Gaming Mouse is excellent for its customization potential and sensor accuracy. According to many, one of the best-corded mice for competitive gaming.

We recommend it to those with large hands, and to those who prefer the palm grip because this mouse is quite large in size.

One of the most ingenious features is the ability to customize the weight by removing or adding some parts of the mouse.

For FPS gaming, we find extremely low click latency, and a customizable CPI range to set the level of accuracy to our liking. For MMOs, while this isn’t a mouse specifically designed for this use, we still find it suitable because there is a generous amount of customizable buttons. There are 11 in all.

Pros Weight customization

Weight customization Excellent accuracy

Excellent accuracy Many programmable keys

Cons For big hands

8. Corsair Scimitar PRO

The Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB mouse features a sliding side button pad that fits both large and small hands, eliminating the hassle of reaching the side keys.

This system, called the key slider system, allows you to adjust the positions of the buttons up to 8 mm, and to lock them stably to ensure maximum comfort during use.

In all, there are 17 customizable keys, making the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB the ideal gaming Best MMO Gaming Mouse. The 16000 DPI optical sensor can be set in the 1 DPI range for full sensitivity customization.

The RGB lighting is controlled via Corsair iCUE software, and customizable lighting effects can be set between 4 different zones for virtually unlimited dimming.

Pros Sliding side push-button panel

Sliding side push-button panel 17 Customizable keys

17 Customizable keys 16,000 DPI optical sensor