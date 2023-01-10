14 Best Gaming Keyboards 2023 – How to Choose the Perfect One for Your Needs?

When shopping for the best gaming keyboard, it’s hard not to get confused by all the options and switches available on the market right now.

Some keyboards use standardized switches like the Cherry MX or Kailh, while other companies create their own. In general, a mechanical keyboard is best for gaming, but it may not be for everyone.

When looking for the best keyboard for gaming, it’s important to consider build quality, switch preferences, and keyboard comfort for long gaming sessions.

Top Picks Keyboards For Playing Video Games

1. SteelSeries Apex Pro – Top Gaming Keyboards

The best mechanical gaming keyboard we’ve tested so far is the SteelSeries Apex Pro.

This mechanical keyboard features SteelSeries proprietary OmniPoint linear switches.

These are unique in that you can customize the actuation force and pre-travel distance to your preferences within your software.

This offers a wide range of adjustments, from 1mm of pre-travel and 34g of force, to 3.8mm and 50g of force.

The keyboard also features a nice customizable OLED screen where you can set any image you want or display some game stats with compatible games.

Backlight fans will also be pleased with the full per-key RGB lighting.

This is a very well-built keyboard with a nice aluminum body and good double-shot ABS keys. It also comes with a magnetic wrist rest.

Unfortunately, some gamers might be disappointed by the lack of dedicated macro keys, but keep in mind that all keys are programmable within the SteelSeries Engine software.

The wrist rest is also a dust magnet but can be easily cleaned. It is a one-of-a-kind keyboard that greatly reduces actuation force, making it the best gaming keyboard we’ve ever tested.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : Yes

2. Razer BlackWidow Elite – Full-Sized Keyboard

If you prefer keys that provide tactile feedback, then the Razer BlackWidow Elite is a great alternative.

It doesn’t have the same great customization options as the SteelSeries Apex Pro, but it is available in tactile, click, and linear switches.

Keep in mind, however, that it is a fairly large keyboard due to its full-size design. It also takes up even more space if you use the included magnetic wrist rest.

On the plus side, all the keys are macro-programmable, and it has full RGB backlighting.

The backlight doesn’t include much light and is impressive in the dark, making all the keys easy to read.

However, while the multimedia keys are illuminated, the captions are not recorded, so they cannot be read.

If you like the idea of ​​being able to customize your trigger point to better suit your play style, the SteelSeries series is the best option, but if you prefer typical touch switches, go for the Razer.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : Yes

3. Razer Huntsman – Great Choice

The best TKL gaming keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition.

It features proprietary Razer linear optical switches, which have a low actuation point, are easy to press, and provide a great gaming experience.

This keyboard is designed to be a gaming keyboard and that’s exactly what you get with it. It has full RGB backlighting, and excellent build quality, and each key can be set as a macro.

Razer software is highly customizable but only available on Windows. As you can save up to five profiles in its internal memory, MacOS or Linux users can create a profile in Windows and switch computers.

There is also a key directly on the keyboard that allows you to configure macros without using the software.

Unfortunately, because the keys are so easy to press, they are very responsive and do not provide a good typing experience, so for most people, this is not a good option for office use.

However, if you choose to write in it, you don’t get tired of writing for a long time. Overall, it’s the best TKL gaming keyboard we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical : Yes

4. SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL – Best TKL Keyboard

If you want a more versatile keyboard, like the official one, then check out the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL.

Its keys have more pre-travel distance than the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition, but while we tested the variant with touch switches, it is also available in linear and clicks switches, which is not the case with the Razer.

The keys are stable and have fairly standard spacing, which is great for typing accuracy, but they also feel less responsive, as they don’t jump as fast again.

Keep in mind that if you prefer to play in a quieter environment, it can be noisy if you choose the click variant.

On the plus side, it has full RGB backlighting and macro programmable keys. The high-end version of this keyboard and our top pick, the SteelSeries Apex Pro,

If you prefer to use a TKL keyboard with a low actuation point and easy-to-press keys, the Razer is the best option, but if you prefer a more versatile option that can be used with linear and click switches, go for the SteelSeries.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical : Yes

5. Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED – Best Wireless Keyboard

The best wireless gaming keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED.

It’s a full-size keyboard with features like dedicated macro keys, multi-device pairing, and full RGB backlighting.

It’s a great wireless mechanical gaming keyboard that features three proprietary low-profile switches: tactile, click, or linear.

We tested the tactile variant, which provides feedback without producing a significant amount of noise.

One of the most impressive features of this keyboard is its excellent connectivity options.

It can connect via your wireless unifying USB receiver or via Bluetooth, and allows you to pair with two devices at the same time for easy multitasking.

This keyboard also comes with the G HUB software, which allows you to save up to three different profiles, for a total of 15 macros.

To switch between the profiles, you can use the M1, M2 and M3 buttons at the top of the keyboard.

Unfortunately, while it’s great that there are dedicated macro keys, only those keys can be programmed.

On the bright side, the backlight can be customized for each individual key, and Logitech’s G HUB software has a clean, easy-to-use interface. Overall, it’s the best wireless gaming keyboard we’ve seen so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Wireless

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : Yes

6. Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT – Best For MMO Gaming

The best MMO gaming keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT.

This is a large keyboard that can be found in three types of genuine Cherry MX switches: brown, blue, or speed.

We reviewed the Cherry MX Blue variant, which offers tactile feedback along with audible clicks.

Of course, the most important feature for MMO players is the column of dedicated macro keys. You can program them through Corsair’s iCUE software, which is well designed and offers many customization options.

It also allows you to customize the keyboard’s full RGB backlight, as well as create and save multiple profiles.

There’s internal memory for saving profiles in case you need to switch computers, and if you’re streaming regularly, this keyboard has full integration with Elgato’s Stream Deck.

It also has dedicated media controls, a USB pass-through comes with extra textured keys for FPS players, and has a plush wrist rest.

Unfortunately, the click switches we tested had a high actuation force, which could be tiring to use, and they are loud.

Luckily, it feels incredibly well-built, the keys are stable, and the PBT double-fire buttons will keep the key captions from fading over time.

All in all, if you play MMO games a lot, this is the best MMO gaming keyboard we’ve tested.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : Yes

7. Logitech G413 – Best Budget

The best budget gaming keyboard we’ve tested is the Logitech G413.

This full-size, wired-only mechanical option has multimedia hotkeys and is compatible with Logitech G HUB software for programming macros on function keys. The red backlight can also be customized in the software.

The Romer-G Tactile switches feel like the smoothest Cherry MX Browns and provide a very light hit.

Although the switches feel very responsive for gaming, as it doesn’t take a lot of force to activate a key, this can increase the risk of accidental keystrokes being recorded if you plan to use it for typing as well.

It is not very noisy so it should not disturb those around you in a quiet environment.

Unfortunately, it only has a tilt adjustment, and its keys feel a bit stiff, so typing for long periods can get tiring.

If you’re looking for something in a TenKeyLess size that’s even cheaper, check out the Redragon K552-RGB.

Overall, the Logitech is one of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve tested, and it’s a great budget option.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : Yes

8. SteelSeries Apex 3 – Best Non-Mechanical Keyboard

If you don’t like mechanical switches, the best non-mechanical gaming keyboard we’ve reviewed so far is the SteelSeries Apex 3.

This membrane keyboard uses rubber dome switches and has a good build quality despite its inexpensive price.

The keyboard comes with a nice magnetic wrist rest, very similar to the one included in the SteelSeries Apex Pro.

It is compatible with the SteelSeries Engine, where you can create different profiles and customize the 10-zone RGB backlighting according to your preferences.

One thing to note with membrane keyboards is that the rubber dome switches take a noticeable knock before the actuation point, requiring quite a bit of travel.

On the plus side, the keys are very stable and don’t wobble at all, but they do feel a bit mushy. If you are someone who likes to type long messages or talk while gaming, typing on this keyboard is decent.

However, it can be difficult to tell if a keystroke has been registered at times, as the tactile feedback is not that obvious.

On the other hand, it doesn’t have any dedicated macro keys, but you can program all of its keys, so it shouldn’t be a problem for most people.

Overall, for its budget price, this membrane keyboard is one of the best non-mechanical gaming keyboards we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : No

Things to Consider Before Purchasing Your Next Gaming Keyboard

When it comes to choosing a gaming keyboard, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind:

Size

When it comes to choosing a gaming keyboard, size definitely matters. The last thing you want is a keyboard that’s too small or too large for your hands and wrists.

If you have small hands, look for a keyboard with a smaller footprint. You’ll still be able to use all the keys, but your hands won’t feel cramped.

On the other hand, if you have large hands, you may want to consider a full-size keyboard. This will give you plenty of room to move your fingers around, and you won’t have to worry about running out of space.

Just make sure that whichever keyboard you choose is comfortable for you to use. After all, you’re going to be spending a lot of time with it!

Compatibility

When it comes to gaming keyboards, compatibility is key. You want to make sure that the keyboard you’re interested in is compatible with the devices you own and use. There are a few things to consider when determining compatibility:

Operating system: Make sure the gaming keyboard is compatible with your operating system. For example, if you have a Windows PC, you’ll want to make sure the keyboard is compatible with Windows 10.

Connectivity: Most gaming keyboards connect to your PC via USB. However, some wireless models are available. If you’re interested in a wireless model, make sure it’s compatible with your PC’s Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection.

Input method: Gaming keyboards typically use one of two input methods: membrane or mechanical.

Membrane keyboards are less expensive but also less durable.

Mechanical keyboards are more expensive but offer a better typing experience and are more durable.

Consider which input method you prefer before making a purchase.

Once you’ve considered these factors, you’ll be able to narrow down your options and find the perfect gaming keyboard for your needs.

Key Type

The most common type of gaming keyboard is the membrane keyboard.

Membrane keyboards are cheaper to produce than mechanical keyboards, and they’re also generally quieter. However, they don’t usually offer the same level of performance as mechanical keyboards.

Another popular type of gaming keyboard is the mechanical keyboard.

Mechanical keyboards use physical switches under each key, which makes them more durable and responsive than membrane keyboards.

They’re also usually louder, so if you’re looking for a quiet gaming experience, they might not be the best choice.

Finally, there are also optical keyboards. Optical keyboards use infrared light to detect when a key is pressed, which means they can be faster and more accurate than other types of keyboards.

However, they’re also more expensive, so they might not be the best choice for everyone.

No matter what type of gaming keyboard you choose, it’s important to make sure that it’s comfortable to use and has all the features that you need.

Durability

When looking for a gaming keyboard, it is important to consider the durability of the product.

There are a few things to keep in mind when determining the durability of a gaming keyboard, such as the material it is made out of and how often it will be used.

The material of the gaming keyboard is important to consider because some materials are more durable than others.

For example, keyboards that are made out of metal or have a metal backplate are typically more durable than those that are made out of plastic.

If the keyboard is going to be used frequently, it is important to choose a keyboard that can withstand heavy use.

Another factor to consider when determining the durability of a gaming keyboard is how often it will be used.

If the keyboard is only going to be used occasionally, it does not need to be as durable as one that will be used on a daily basis.

However, if the keyboard is going to be used for long periods of time or for intense gaming sessions, it should be able to withstand heavy use.

When considering the durability of a gaming keyboard, it is important to keep in mind both the material it is made out of and how often it will be used. By taking these factors into account, you can choose a keyboard that will last for years to come.

RGB Backlighting

RGB backlighting is one of the most popular features on gaming keyboards, but it’s not necessarily the best option for everyone.

Before you decide to buy a gaming keyboard with RGB backlighting, consider what your needs are and whether RGB backlighting is the best option for you.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all RGB backlit keyboards are created equal. Some keyboards have better quality lighting than others, and some offer more customization options than others.

FAQs

1. What is the difference between gaming and standard keyboards?

When it comes to gaming keyboards, there are a few key features that set them apart from standard keyboards. For one, gaming keyboards typically have backlighting, which can be helpful in low-light conditions or simply for added style.

They also tend to have more robust construction and higher-quality components than standard keyboards, which can improve durability and performance.

Additionally, gaming keyboards often come equipped with additional buttons and features that can give gamers an edge, such as programmable macro keys and onboard profiles.

2. Do gamers use 60% keyboards?

Yes, gamers do use 60% of keyboards. In fact, many gamers prefer them because they are smaller and take up less space on the desk.

They also tend to be lighter weight, which can be important for some gamers who travel to tournaments.

Additionally, 60% of keyboards typically have a better key feel than full-sized keyboards, which can be important for some gamers who spend a lot of time typing or gaming.

3. Is a mechanical or membrane keyboard better for gaming?

Ultimately, it depends on your personal preferences and budget.

If you’re looking for the most precision and accuracy possible, a mechanical keyboard is probably your best bet.

But if you’re worried about noise levels or you’re working with a tight budget, a membrane keyboard might be a better option.

Final Words

Gaming keyboards come in a wide range of styles and features, but the best gaming keyboard is one that fits your needs.

With the right features and aesthetics, you’ll be able to enjoy an immersive gaming experience like no other.

We hope this article has given you some insight into finding the best gaming keyboard for your setup.

No matter what type of gamer you may be, there’s sure to be a perfect fit for you – so don’t hesitate to explore all of your options before deciding on the perfect one!