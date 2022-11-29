11 Best Gaming Keyboards Under $100 2022 – Affordable Mechanical Keyboards

Whether you’re a serious or casual gamer, finding a gaming keyboard that suits your needs is difficult and can be very expensive.

Luckily, there are keyboards on the market for less than 100$.

Although most of them lack the features of high-end keyboards such as additional macro keys, better build quality, or sometimes even full RGB lighting, they are still reliable for gaming.

When looking for a gaming keyboard, it is important to consider what types of switches you are most comfortable with, as some come with mechanical switches while others have rubber dome switches, which are more comfortable than mechanical ones.

Top Picks Budget Gaming Keyboards

1. SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid – Best Gaming Keyboards Under 100

The best gaming keyboard under $ 100 with mechanical switches that we have tested so far is the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

Although it doesn’t use the typical mechanical switches, it does have a hybrid switch that gives you the tactile feedback of a mechanical one and the gentle touch of a rubber dome switch.

This is an excellent gaming keyboard that comes with the same features as other SteelSeries series keyboards but for less than $ 100.

It has individually illuminated keys, an OLED screen where you can display anything you want, and a scroll wheel.

SteelSeries Engine software is compatible with both Windows and MacOS.

You can also customize its RGB lighting, configure macros or reprogram any key on it, and the keyboard has built-in memory.

The keys are easy to press, ensuring your actions are quickly recorded.

Unfortunately, the keys are loud and will distract others around you in an office environment, but that shouldn’t be a problem if it’s for your home setup. Fortunately, it is very well built and comes with a wrist rest.

Overall, it’s a very good keyboard, making it the best under $100 mechanical keyboard we’ve seen.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: Yes

2. Obinslab Anne Pro 2 – Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Under $100

If you are looking for a small keyboard to give you more room for your mouse, the Obinslab Anne Pro 2 is a great alternative.

Their software doesn’t offer cloud syncing like the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, but it is a 60% compact keyboard that has the excellent build quality and all the gaming features you need.

It’s full RGB backlit with individually lit keys, you can set each key to a macro, and it’s available on a variety of switches, so you can get the one you like.

Unfortunately, it has no wrist rests or tilt adjustments, but it does connect with up to four devices at once via Bluetooth.

It may cost you more than 100 euros, but you can also find it below that price.

If you’re looking for the best mechanical gaming keyboard under $ 100, the SteelSeries is a great option, but if you want something smaller, you can’t go wrong with the Obinslab.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: Compact (60%)

Compact (60%) Mechanical: Yes

3. Corsair K63 – Best Wireless Gaming Keyboard Under $100

The best wireless gaming keyboard under $ 100 that we’ve tested so far is the Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

This TKL keyboard comes with Cherry MX Red linear switches and blue backlighting.

The keyboard can be connected via its USB receiver or via Bluetooth, which makes it quite versatile.

The overall typing experience is great, and the linear switches don’t have to go through a tactile bump before acting, which is great for gaming.

You can easily control the volume of your computer thanks to the dedicated multimedia keys, and switching from one device to another is quick and easy.

The USB cable also has an adapter for the receiver, which adds range and is easier to move closer to the keyboard, for better performance.

It comes with a nice and quite comfortable wrist rest, although it is not stuffed like other high-end products.

Unfortunately, this keyboard is a bit cheap and it doesn’t seem the most durable. Also, it doesn’t have dedicated macro keys, but each key can be reprogrammed or set to macros.

On the other hand, the Corsair has a dedicated Windows key lock that prevents your game from being accidentally minimized.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

TenKeyLess (80%) Mechanical: Yes

4. Razer Ornata V2 – Best Non-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Under $100

The best gaming keyboard under $100 with non-mechanical switches we’ve tested is the Razer Ornata V2.

This full-size corded model uses Razer Mecha-Membrane switches that combine the feel of soft rubber domes with the click of mechanical switches.

It really shines due to its full RGB lighting, and each key can be customized in Razer’s Synapse 3 software.

It comes with a detachable plush wrist rest and has two tilt adjustments, giving it a nice ergonomic feel that should make you feel comfortable while gaming.

Unlike the original Razer Ornata, this version comes with dedicated multimedia keys and a volume control wheel, while the much-appreciated Game Mode feature can be activated with a function button.

It is fully compatible with Windows and partially compatible with iOS due to the context keys not working.

Unfortunately, the spacebar button feels wobbly, and the ABS keys feel cheap overall. The click switches make the keyboard quite loud, which could be annoying after prolonged use.

Also, their software doesn’t work on iOS or Linux, which means it can’t be customized on those operating systems.

Overall, if you prefer non-mechanical keyboards and want something that doesn’t sacrifice performance or features, this is a great pick.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Full Size (100%)

(100%) Mechanical: No

5. SteelSeries Apex 3 – Gaming motherboard 100$

If you are looking for an even cheaper non-mechanical keyboard, the SteelSeries Apex 3 is an excellent choice.

It’s RGB backlighting is not as good as that of the Razer Ornata V2 and it is not always clear whether a key has been registered or not, but it feels better built and its accompanying software is superior.

It’s made from a solid plastic frame that has a fair amount of flex and is rated IP32 for water and dust resistance, though this isn’t something we test.

The ABS keys feel stable and have a nice, smooth finish.

The SteelSeries Engine software that comes with the keyboard is excellent, allowing you to customize the backlighting of each key individually, reprogram each key, set macros, and save unique profiles.

If you’re looking for a keyboard that has better RGB lighting and feels better when typing, get the Razer.

However, if you want something that is a bit cheaper and has a better build quality overall, then get the SteelSeries.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: No

6. Redragon K552 – Best Cheap Gaming Keyboard Under $50

The best cheap gaming keyboard under 100 euros that we have tested so far is the Redragon K552-RGB.

This TKL keyboard is very well built for the price, and its base is made of a metal alloy and it feels durable.

It features full RGB backlighting that can only be controlled directly via the board and features mechanical click switches.

The Outemu Blue switches have a fairly short journey and provide tactile and audible feedback on every keystroke. Its typing quality is decent, although it is quite loud.

Gamers will enjoy the TKL format as it allows more space for the mouse, especially when playing FPS games.

Unfortunately, the backlight settings can be a bit tricky to figure out at first, as you don’t have dedicated software to fiddle with the settings.

Although its shape is great for FPS players, MMO players might be disappointed by the lack of macro buttons.

However, this keyboard surprises us with its price and is one of the best gaming keyboards under 100 euros that we have tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

TenKeyLess (80%) Mechanical: Yes

Buying Guide

1. Size

Gaming keyboards come in all shapes and sizes, but the right one for you depends on your needs. For example, if you mainly game on a desktop or laptop, a smaller keyboard may be best. Conversely, if you prefer to game on a tablet or phone, a larger keyboard may be more comfortable.

To help determine the right size for your needs, take into account how often you plan to use the keyboard and your typical typing speed. Additionally, consider what type of gaming you plan to do. If you’re into first-person shooters (FPS), for example, a keyboard with specific key bindings might be better suited for you than one that’s versatile.

2. Connectivity

Gaming keyboards come in all shapes and sizes, with different features that can improve your gaming experience. However, before buying one, it’s important to consider the keyboard’s connectivity options. Some gaming keyboards have integrated wireless capabilities, while others require a separate wireless dongle.

Make sure you know which type of connectivity is required for your game console and PC. If you’re looking for a keyboard with integrated wireless capabilities, look for models that support Bluetooth or 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi networks.

3. Key Switches

Gaming keyboards come with a wide range of features and switch types. To get the most out of your gaming experience, it’s important to consider the key switches before making your purchase. Here are four key switches to keep in mind when shopping for a keyboard:

Mechanical: These keyboards use mechanical switches, which are activated by pressing down on each key. They’re popular among gamers because they provide fast response times and tactile feedback. Unfortunately, they can also be noisy and difficult to clean.

Clicky: Clicky switches are similar to mechanical switches, but they don’t require you to press down on each key. Instead, they use a spring mechanism to activate the switch. This type of switch is quieter than mechanical ones and easier to clean because there is no dirt or debris buildup.

Laptop Touchpad Key Switch: This type of switch is found on laptop touchpads and some gaming mice. It’s activated by finger contact instead of a button press, which makes it ideal for mobile games that require precision movement.

Voice-Activated: These keyboards use voice recognition technology to activate the keys. This feature is often included in gaming keyboards designed for PC gamers who want an easy way to launch their game without having to reach for the mouse pointer.

4. Durability

There are many factors to consider when purchasing a gaming keyboard, including durability. Make sure the keyboard you choose is durable enough to take a beating and still work properly. Some keyboards are built with heavy-duty materials that can handle a lot of wear and tear.

Other keyboards may have lighter-weight materials, which may not be as durable. Consider the weight and overall build quality of the keyboard before making your purchase.

FAQs

1. Are 60% of keyboards good for gaming?

60% of keyboards are not good for gaming. They are usually not good in any way, shape or form. Gaming Keyboards are specifically made for gaming and they come with some of the best features you will find.

2. What is the main difference between gaming keyboards and standard keyboards?

Gaming keyboards are designed specifically for gamers. They have extra features that make playing games more comfortable and efficient. Some of the most popular gaming keyboards include backlit keys, macro buttons, and programmable keys.

3. Are membrane keys good for gaming?

Membrane keys are great for gaming because they respond quickly and give you a natural feeling while gaming. Membrane keys do not make a sound when you type, which can be helpful if you are trying to keep your concentration while playing.

Conclusion

Gaming keyboards are a great way to improve your gaming experience. Not only can they make it easier for you to type fast and accurately, but some keyboards also come with extra features that can make your gameplay even more enjoyable. If you’re in the market for a new gaming keyboard, be sure to check out our selection and find one that fits your needs.