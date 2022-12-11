10 Best Ergonomic Mouse 2022 – Get Rid of Wrist Pain!

The Logitech M575 is Best Ergonomic Mouse For Office Use that features good ergonomics with its precise trackball and receives its medal due to its excellent cost-benefit ratio. Launched in March 2021 here in Brazil, this is a Logitech mouse that comes to complement the family of ergonomic peripherals. It’s a mouse very suitable for those who don’t have much space on their desk, since when using the trackball, you don’t need to move your wrist to move the cursor on the screen. It is a very comfortable model and especially suitable for those looking for a comfortable mouse to use in the office or home office, whatever your hand size. The Logitech M575 is an “enhanced version” of our old indication here, the M570. In addition to a nice refined design and build quality, the new M575 also had an improvement in its battery life, which is now powered by an AA battery and is expected to last for 24 months. With a USB dongle and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s a very versatile mouse and even has an ecological footprint as it’s built with reusable plastic and FSC plastic packaging. It is a mouse recommended for users who do not want to invest a lot in models that have a trackball, whether they are new fans of this “new style” of navigation. Pros Ergonomic shape

Works well on virtually all surfaces

accurate trackball Cons The scroll wheel is not very resistant

Misplaced buttons 4. Microsoft Ergonomic Sculpt – Best Pick for Gaming

The Microsoft Sculpt Mouse is part of the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop set, which has a conventional keyboard, a numeric keypad, and a mouse, all of which have a design focused on ergonomics and the comfort of its users. But now, let’s focus on the Sculpt mouse, which has a geometric shape – half-spherical, looking like a semi-sphere (or a little ball haha) – that adapts very well to the shape of your hand it is the Best Ergonomic Mouse For Gaming. Its buttons in general are very simple and silent, having the traditional left and right buttons and a button with the windows logo, used as an easy access button to perform actions in the Windows OS. Pros Ergonomic shape

Good portability being a wireless mouse

Good curvature that suits your hand well Cons Buttons are not very useful if you don’t use Windows 5. Razer Viper

Mainly a Best Budget Ergonomic Mouse widely used by professionals, the Razer Viper earns its place in this list for being an excellent ambidextrous mouse. In addition to having good build quality and performance, it also has good ergonomics, making it the best ergonomic gaming mouse. This model changed the rubber finish of its predecessors to a high-quality matte plastic, which ends up increasing its durability and service life. It also has textured and rubberized side grips that ensure a good grip. In addition to its handle being made of nylon Razer Speedflex, which is very flexible and does not interfere at all with its use, and the Razer Viper has a relatively simple external construction, without major highlights, this model deserves to be worthy of our list, being a mouse ambidextrous gamer widely used today. Its golden differential is in the exchange of switches, which now feature Razer Optical Switches, which in addition to guaranteeing up to 70 million clicks of life, are still a little firmer and more durable than their older brothers. Pros Comfortable design with good ergonomics

Razer Software

good performance

Very good lighting

It has the most accurate sensor on the market Cons It has not had major changes since its predecessor

Relatively expensive

What To Evaluate When Buying Your Ergonomic Mouse?

For this article, we’re going to try and cut to the chase, showing what the main aspects of ergonomic mice are, and talking a little about each of them.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to cite all the aspects and characteristics of the mice as they are many and vary a lot from user to user, however, if you still have any doubts about your choice, leave a comment below or send us an email and we’ll be happy to help you.

Format

Due to the wide range of mice available on the market, we can find the most diverse shapes and sizes for mice in general. The ideal is to look for a size that literally “fits your hand” in the best possible way, not being too small or too big.

It is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects to be analyzed at the time of purchase, as formats that do not suit your hands will certainly be uncomfortable and will make the investment not worth it, so be very careful when choosing.

Using Vertical Mice

When it comes to choosing a vertical ergonomic mouse, there are a few things you need to take into consideration.

Size of the mouse – You want to make sure that the mouse is comfortable for you to hold and that it fits your hand nicely. Buttons – Make sure that the buttons are easy to press and that they are in a comfortable position for you to reach. Scroll wheel – Choose the one with a scroll wheel that is easy to use and that is in a comfortable position for you to reach.

Weight

Weight is another very important item when buying your ergonomic mouse, but it is a very variable aspect, as there are people who prefer heavier mice while others are better suited to lighter mice.

As we said before, companies are really adapting to the public and this is a practical example where manufacturers are looking to reach a wider audience with mice that are somehow “adaptive”.

Adaptable in that, there are several models of mice currently that have removable weights, being able to add more weights, or remove them, so that the user finds the ideal balance for himself.

Predominant hand

Numerous mouse manufacturers currently already have ambidextrous models, however, at this point, left-handers are a little on the side, since the vast majority – even large – of mice today still only have right-handed models.

However, it is still an important topic to be mentioned, since it is extremely important to look for the mouse that best suits you. It’s no use being left-handed and buying a mouse for right-handers is it? Don’t make this mistake, because in addition to harming your productivity, you still run the risk of simply not getting used to the mouse and, therefore, having made an investment in vain.

Extra Features

In this topic, we will be a little more comprehensive and talk in a very general way about some features and features found in ergonomic mice.

Wrist Rest: Designed to provide greater comfort when using the mouse, this is a dedicated area for positioning your thumb while using the mouse. They usually have navigation buttons on the side, which, because they are next to your thumb, end up being easy to access.

Designed to provide greater comfort when using the mouse, this is a dedicated area for positioning your thumb while using the mouse. They usually have navigation buttons on the side, which, because they are next to your thumb, end up being easy to access. Scroll Wheel: As for this functionality, the ideal is to look for scroll wheels that have good construction, which ensures greater durability and, in addition, still has a good response time, and of course, be comfortable and well-positioned.

As for this functionality, the ideal is to look for scroll wheels that have good construction, which ensures greater durability and, in addition, still has a good response time, and of course, be comfortable and well-positioned. Button Positioning: This is one of the most important topics and the ones that cause the most pain in the fingers and hand muscles. The poor positioning of the buttons means that you will have to “get out of your comfort zone” and move – sometimes even stretch – your fingers to reach the buttons, which can cause discomfort and discomfort after long hours of use.

This is one of the most important topics and the ones that cause the most pain in the fingers and hand muscles. The poor positioning of the buttons means that you will have to “get out of your comfort zone” and move – sometimes even stretch – your fingers to reach the buttons, which can cause discomfort and discomfort after long hours of use. Customization of DPIs: This is a very useful feature and is included in most mice nowadays. It lets you control the sensitivity of your mouse while using it, increasing or decreasing it using easy-access buttons.

The Famous But Not So Known Trackballs

When looking at our recommendations for the best ergonomic mice, you will surely come across several models that stray from the “traditional use” of mice and use the – not so famous – trackballs.

The reason that the vast majority of mice mentioned in this article make use of them is mainly their ergonomic benefits and even taking some time to adapt to them, they are still a good option for those users looking for extreme ergonomics or even for those who simply seek a new way to use mice.

When it comes to trackballs, we can divide them into two types:

Trackballs moved with the thumb

These models have the trackball located on the left side of the mouse and – as the name implies – it is operated with the thumb, while your other fingers are responsible for controlling the other buttons found on the mouse.

Trackballs Moved with the Pointer

They have larger trackballs normally located in the middle of the mouse, being controlled by the middle finger and the pointer. The extra buttons are controlled by the thumb and little finger (aka little finger haha).

Now that we’ve explained trackball types, let’s talk a little bit about how it works. Quite simply, to use a mouse that has a trackball, you need to manipulate a sphere that comes on the side or front of the mouse to move the cursor around the screen.

If you want to see and understand a little more how they really work, take a look at this video.

How Do We Choose the Best Ergonomic Mouses?

As for our criteria for evaluating and choosing the models mentioned here in this article, we first separated some initial models based on national and international reviews and our own recommendations.

From these templates, we started to filter them out, eliminating templates based on market availability. After that, we analyzed a series of factors such as ergonomics, size, comfort, extra features, button placement, user ratings, among other aspects, in order to be able to choose the best ergonomic mice.

Standard Mice vs Ergonomic

There are several advantages to using a standard mouse over an ergonomic mouse. First, standard mice are less expensive than ergonomic mice. Second, they are typically smaller and lighter, making them easier to transport and store. Third, they usually have more buttons and features than ergonomic mice, which can be helpful if you do a lot of gaming or graphic design work.

However, there are also some disadvantages to using a standard mouse. One downside is that they can be harder to use if you have large hands. Another potential problem is that they can put more strain on your wrists and fingers since they don’t offer the same level of support as an ergonomic mouse. If you start to experience any hand pain or wrist discomfort after using a standard mouse for a while, it’s probably time to switch to an ergonomic model.

FAQ

What type of mouse is best for wrists?

If you suffer from wrist pain, you may want to consider using a mouse that is designed to reduce wrist pain. Some of the best mice for wrists are ergonomic mice, trackball mice, and vertical mice.



Ergonomic mice are designed to fit comfortably in your hand and provide support for your wrist. Trackball mice have a ball on the top of the mouse that you use to control the cursor, which can help reduce wrist strain. Vertical mice keep your hand in a natural position, which can also help reduce wrist pain.

Are vertical mice better for carpal tunnel?

One of the main reasons people think vertical mice may help with carpal tunnel is because they put your hand in a more natural position. When you use a traditional mouse, your wrist is often bent at an awkward angle which can put strain on the muscles and nerves in your forearm and wrist. This can exacerbate carpal tunnel symptoms.



With a vertical mouse, your hand is more in line with your forearm which takes some of the strain off of the muscles and nerves in your wrist and forearm. Additionally, many vertical mice have ergonomic features that further help to reduce strain on these areas.

Does Apple have an ergonomic mouse?

The answer is a bit complicated. Apple does offer a few different mice that could be considered ergonomic, but they don’t have any specifically marketed as such. For example, the Magic Mouse 2 has a contoured shape that some people may find more comfortable to use than a traditional mouse.

Additionally, the Magic Mouse 2 can be used with either your left or right hand, and has an adjustable tracking speed so you can customize the cursor speed to your preference.

However, not everyone finds the Magic Mouse 2 to be comfortable.

Which mouse grip is healthiest?

There are three main types of mouse grips – the palm grip, the claw grip, and the fingertip grip. Each has its own pros and cons in terms of ergonomics and health.

The palm grip is the most common type of grip, and it involves resting your whole hand on the mouse. This position is comfortable for many people and keeps your hand in a relatively neutral position. However, it can put pressure on the wrist and forearm, and it may not be ideal for people with carpal tunnel syndrome or other wrist problems.

The claw grip is similar to the palm grip, but your hand is slightly raised so that your fingers are curled around the mouse like a claw. This can help reduce pressure on the wrist and forearm, but it may be less comfortable for some people.

The fingertip grip is when you only rest your fingertips and fingertips on the top of the computer mouse. This puts more pressure on these digits which can lead to fatigue over time. Also, because you’re not using your whole hand, you may have to move your arm more to use the mouse, which could lead to shoulder pain.

Conclusion

We hope that with this article you have been able to find the Best Ergonomic Mouse for you and still understand more about the subject. If you still have any questions or suggestions, please leave your comment below and we’ll be happy to help.

