10 Best Ergonomic Mouse 2022 – Get Rid of Wrist Pain!

If you use your mouse all day to work, you may find the straight, ambidextrous design of most mice uncomfortable at the end of a long day at work. Today there are many mice that are designed with a slanted shape or with a thumb rest to help with ergonomics and create a more comfortable user experience. While we do not test the long-term effects of Best Ergonomic Mouse, the following mice are at least somewhat slanted and comfortable in design and have easily accessible buttons.
Why choose one of the Best Ergonomic Mouse? This is certainly one of the first questions you should ask yourself as you start reading this article. The vast majority of people often prefer to focus all of their attention – and their money – on investing in top-of-the-line hardware for their devices. However, if you are the type of person who puts an “over” highlight for your peripherals – especially the mouse – this is a good article for you to read.
In it, we’ll answer the question asked above and show you our recommendations for the Best Ergonomic Mouse available on the market.
Ergonomic mice emerged with the need to treat and prevent problems related to repetitive strain injuries (RSI), which even though it is not considered a disease, but a syndrome, consists of a series of different diseases that affect the muscles, nerves, and tendons.
The physical symptoms of this syndrome affect the arms, elbows, wrists, hands, neck, and even shoulders. These symptoms develop gradually and escalate from simple annoyance to constant pain, cramps, and muscle stiffness. The simple fact that such a syndrome develops in users is leading many companies to bet and invest in ergonomic equipment for their employees, as these problems affect – and a lot – the productivity of users.
As much as this small excerpt may not have convinced you that ergonomic mice are a good investment, there are several studies in the area that prove their effectiveness, reducing the chance of these problems occurring. If you want to go deeper into these researches, check out some useful links: UFSC research, Techtudo article, and lastly this article.
The first thing to look at when it comes to ergonomic mice is the type of mouse you are looking for. Very superficially, the Best Ergonomic Mouse can be divided into 3 categories:
Productivity-oriented mice
As the name implies, they are focused on user productivity, that is, they focus on good comfort even during long, prolonged hours of continuous use.
Mouses Gamers
Mouses of this type are the ones that have the greatest range of customization and extra features. They have good performance and better response time, as well as several configurable buttons, but still keep a good focus on ergonomics.
Mice with total focus on Ergonomics
These are the most “peculiar” mice – not to say “differences” – on the market, including the famous Trackballs, or vertical mice. They are aimed at the public that really wants to prevent or treat syndromes such as RSI or similar. Unfortunately, they are more expensive than other types, due to their high cost in development, due to the various researches carried out in the area.
Many of the ergonomic mouse manufacturers are currently trying to merge these categories more and more, designing mice that, even if they focus on one of the more specific categories, end up bringing features from the others as well. For example, the Logitech MX Master 2S, which even though it is not a completely ergonomic mouse, turns out to have good ergonomics, but is also one of the best productivity mice available on the market today.
This mix makes the products end up reaching and pleasing an increasing amount of users since there are several types of mice with “a little of each category”, reaching a much wider audience.
In our list, there are only a few of the models available on the market, so even if you don’t have a model on our list that you like, there are many other options, just look for it.
The purpose of this article is not only to show you the best ergonomic mice but also to help you make the right choice at the time of purchase, presenting a little about the subject and trying to help you choose an ergonomic mouse that pleases you and supplies your needs. needs.
Below, we’ll mention some important points to consider when choosing your ergonomic mouse and give some tips on the main aspects to take into account when purchasing.
What is the Best Ergonomic Mouse?
Thinking to please and help the various user profiles to choose the right product for you, we made a list, of the best ergonomic mouse available on the market. In addition to the table, you can check the evaluation of each one below.
1. Logitech MX ERGO – Best Pick
When it comes to a mouse with good ergonomics, useful and highly recommended extra features, good button placement, and good performance, we have our champion, the Logitech MX Ergo Advanced, which following our specifications is considered the Best Ergonomic Trackball Mouse.
Due to the focus on ergonomics, this mouse makes use of a trackball on the left side of the mouse, and in addition, the MX Ergo has a comfortable shape that fits nicely in your hand.
Not following the pattern of the last mice released on the market that had trackball, the Logitec MX Ergo comes with very interesting differentials that put it at the top of our list. Starting with its 500 mAh battery which, with a full charge, lasts up to 4 months according to Logitech.
Its scroll wheel has the ability to be tilted sideways and has a button to control the amount of mouse DPIs. Overall its buttons are well positioned and accurate. One of the most striking features of this mouse is the ability to tilt the MX Ergo at an angle of up to 20 degrees and thus reduce some 20% of muscle effort compared to conventional mice.
Its housing is made of metal and reinforced plastic, which increases its durability and strength considerably, and cleaning and maintenance of both the trackball (which is removable) and the mouse itself is relatively easy and not too laborious. .
Like Logitech’s most recent mice, the MX Ergo Advanced also features flow technology, which allows the peripheral to be used in up to two computers simultaneously, in addition to enabling the transfer of texts and files between the connected devices.
Even though it is a “non-standard” device and it will certainly need some adaptation time until you get used to the trackball and the mouse you don’t need to move anymore to move the courses – just roll the trackball to do it.
Pros
Comfortable design
accurate trackball
nice additional buttons
Wireless with Bluetooth support
Logitech Flow
Cons
Could be more affordable
No left-handed version
What To Evaluate When Buying Your Ergonomic Mouse?
For this article, we’re going to try and cut to the chase, showing what the main aspects of ergonomic mice are, and talking a little about each of them.
Unfortunately, we won’t be able to cite all the aspects and characteristics of the mice as they are many and vary a lot from user to user, however, if you still have any doubts about your choice, leave a comment below or send us an email and we’ll be happy to help you.
Format
Due to the wide range of mice available on the market, we can find the most diverse shapes and sizes for mice in general. The ideal is to look for a size that literally “fits your hand” in the best possible way, not being too small or too big.
It is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects to be analyzed at the time of purchase, as formats that do not suit your hands will certainly be uncomfortable and will make the investment not worth it, so be very careful when choosing.
Using Vertical Mice
When it comes to choosing a vertical ergonomic mouse, there are a few things you need to take into consideration.
Size of the mouse – You want to make sure that the mouse is comfortable for you to hold and that it fits your hand nicely.
Buttons – Make sure that the buttons are easy to press and that they are in a comfortable position for you to reach.
Scroll wheel – Choose the one with a scroll wheel that is easy to use and that is in a comfortable position for you to reach.
Weight
Weight is another very important item when buying your ergonomic mouse, but it is a very variable aspect, as there are people who prefer heavier mice while others are better suited to lighter mice.
As we said before, companies are really adapting to the public and this is a practical example where manufacturers are looking to reach a wider audience with mice that are somehow “adaptive”.
Adaptable in that, there are several models of mice currently that have removable weights, being able to add more weights, or remove them, so that the user finds the ideal balance for himself.
Predominant hand
Numerous mouse manufacturers currently already have ambidextrous models, however, at this point, left-handers are a little on the side, since the vast majority – even large – of mice today still only have right-handed models.
However, it is still an important topic to be mentioned, since it is extremely important to look for the mouse that best suits you. It’s no use being left-handed and buying a mouse for right-handers is it? Don’t make this mistake, because in addition to harming your productivity, you still run the risk of simply not getting used to the mouse and, therefore, having made an investment in vain.
Extra Features
In this topic, we will be a little more comprehensive and talk in a very general way about some features and features found in ergonomic mice.
Wrist Rest: Designed to provide greater comfort when using the mouse, this is a dedicated area for positioning your thumb while using the mouse. They usually have navigation buttons on the side, which, because they are next to your thumb, end up being easy to access.
Scroll Wheel: As for this functionality, the ideal is to look for scroll wheels that have good construction, which ensures greater durability and, in addition, still has a good response time, and of course, be comfortable and well-positioned.
Button Positioning: This is one of the most important topics and the ones that cause the most pain in the fingers and hand muscles. The poor positioning of the buttons means that you will have to “get out of your comfort zone” and move – sometimes even stretch – your fingers to reach the buttons, which can cause discomfort and discomfort after long hours of use.
Customization of DPIs: This is a very useful feature and is included in most mice nowadays. It lets you control the sensitivity of your mouse while using it, increasing or decreasing it using easy-access buttons.
The Famous But Not So Known Trackballs When looking at our recommendations for the best ergonomic mice, you will surely come across several models that stray from the “traditional use” of mice and use the – not so famous – trackballs.
The reason that the vast majority of mice mentioned in this article make use of them is mainly their ergonomic benefits and even taking some time to adapt to them, they are still a good option for those users looking for extreme ergonomics or even for those who simply seek a new way to use mice.
When it comes to trackballs, we can divide them into two types:
Trackballs moved with the thumb
These models have the trackball located on the left side of the mouse and – as the name implies – it is operated with the thumb, while your other fingers are responsible for controlling the other buttons found on the mouse.
Trackballs Moved with the Pointer
They have larger trackballs normally located in the middle of the mouse, being controlled by the middle finger and the pointer. The extra buttons are controlled by the thumb and little finger (aka little finger haha). Now that we’ve explained trackball types, let’s talk a little bit about how it works. Quite simply, to use a mouse that has a trackball, you need to manipulate a sphere that comes on the side or front of the mouse to move the cursor around the screen.
If you want to see and understand a little more how they really work, take a look at this video.
How Do We Choose the Best Ergonomic Mouses?
As for our criteria for evaluating and choosing the models mentioned here in this article, we first separated some initial models based on national and international reviews and our own recommendations.
From these templates, we started to filter them out, eliminating templates based on market availability. After that, we analyzed a series of factors such as ergonomics, size, comfort, extra features, button placement, user ratings, among other aspects, in order to be able to choose the best ergonomic mice.
Standard Mice vs Ergonomic
There are several advantages to using a standard mouse over an ergonomic mouse. First, standard mice are less expensive than ergonomic mice. Second, they are typically smaller and lighter, making them easier to transport and store. Third, they usually have more buttons and features than ergonomic mice, which can be helpful if you do a lot of gaming or graphic design work.
However, there are also some disadvantages to using a standard mouse. One downside is that they can be harder to use if you have large hands. Another potential problem is that they can put more strain on your wrists and fingers since they don’t offer the same level of support as an ergonomic mouse. If you start to experience any hand pain or wrist discomfort after using a standard mouse for a while, it’s probably time to switch to an ergonomic model.
FAQ
What type of mouse is best for wrists?
If you suffer from wrist pain, you may want to consider using a mouse that is designed to reduce wrist pain. Some of the best mice for wrists are ergonomic mice, trackball mice, and vertical mice.
Ergonomic mice are designed to fit comfortably in your hand and provide support for your wrist. Trackball mice have a ball on the top of the mouse that you use to control the cursor, which can help reduce wrist strain. Vertical mice keep your hand in a natural position, which can also help reduce wrist pain.
Are vertical mice better for carpal tunnel?
One of the main reasons people think vertical mice may help with carpal tunnel is because they put your hand in a more natural position. When you use a traditional mouse, your wrist is often bent at an awkward angle which can put strain on the muscles and nerves in your forearm and wrist. This can exacerbate carpal tunnel symptoms.
With a vertical mouse, your hand is more in line with your forearm which takes some of the strain off of the muscles and nerves in your wrist and forearm. Additionally, many vertical mice have ergonomic features that further help to reduce strain on these areas.
Does Apple have an ergonomic mouse?
The answer is a bit complicated. Apple does offer a few different mice that could be considered ergonomic, but they don’t have any specifically marketed as such. For example, the Magic Mouse 2 has a contoured shape that some people may find more comfortable to use than a traditional mouse.
Additionally, the Magic Mouse 2 can be used with either your left or right hand, and has an adjustable tracking speed so you can customize the cursor speed to your preference.
However, not everyone finds the Magic Mouse 2 to be comfortable.
Which mouse grip is healthiest?
There are three main types of mouse grips – the palm grip, the claw grip, and the fingertip grip. Each has its own pros and cons in terms of ergonomics and health.
The palm grip is the most common type of grip, and it involves resting your whole hand on the mouse. This position is comfortable for many people and keeps your hand in a relatively neutral position. However, it can put pressure on the wrist and forearm, and it may not be ideal for people with carpal tunnel syndrome or other wrist problems.
The claw grip is similar to the palm grip, but your hand is slightly raised so that your fingers are curled around the mouse like a claw. This can help reduce pressure on the wrist and forearm, but it may be less comfortable for some people.
The fingertip grip is when you only rest your fingertips and fingertips on the top of the computer mouse. This puts more pressure on these digits which can lead to fatigue over time. Also, because you’re not using your whole hand, you may have to move your arm more to use the mouse, which could lead to shoulder pain.
Conclusion
We hope that with this article you have been able to find the Best Ergonomic Mouse for you and still understand more about the subject. If you still have any questions or suggestions, please leave your comment below and we’ll be happy to help.
5. Razer Viper
Mainly a Best Budget Ergonomic Mouse widely used by professionals, the Razer Viper earns its place in this list for being an excellent ambidextrous mouse.
In addition to having good build quality and performance, it also has good ergonomics, making it the best ergonomic gaming mouse.
This model changed the rubber finish of its predecessors to a high-quality matte plastic, which ends up increasing its durability and service life.
It also has textured and rubberized side grips that ensure a good grip.
In addition to its handle being made of nylon Razer Speedflex, which is very flexible and does not interfere at all with its use, and the Razer Viper has a relatively simple external construction, without major highlights, this model deserves to be worthy of our list, being a mouse ambidextrous gamer widely used today.
Its golden differential is in the exchange of switches, which now feature Razer Optical Switches, which in addition to guaranteeing up to 70 million clicks of life, are still a little firmer and more durable than their older brothers.
Pros
Comfortable design with good ergonomics
Razer Software
good performance
Very good lighting
It has the most accurate sensor on the market
Cons
It has not had major changes since its predecessor
Relatively expensive
3. Logitech M575 – Best For Office Use
The Logitech M575 is Best Ergonomic Mouse For Office Use that features good ergonomics with its precise trackball and receives its medal due to its excellent cost-benefit ratio.
Launched in March 2021 here in Brazil, this is a Logitech mouse that comes to complement the family of ergonomic peripherals.
It’s a mouse very suitable for those who don’t have much space on their desk, since when using the trackball, you don’t need to move your wrist to move the cursor on the screen.
It is a very comfortable model and especially suitable for those looking for a comfortable mouse to use in the office or home office, whatever your hand size.
The Logitech M575 is an “enhanced version” of our old indication here, the M570.
In addition to a nice refined design and build quality, the new M575 also had an improvement in its battery life, which is now powered by an AA battery and is expected to last for 24 months.
With a USB dongle and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s a very versatile mouse and even has an ecological footprint as it’s built with reusable plastic and FSC plastic packaging.
It is a mouse recommended for users who do not want to invest a lot in models that have a trackball, whether they are new fans of this “new style” of navigation.
Pros
Ergonomic shape
Works well on virtually all surfaces
accurate trackball
Cons
The scroll wheel is not very resistant
Misplaced buttons
2. Logitech MX Master 3 – Staff Pick
The Best Ergonomic Mouse For Productivity is the Logitech MX Master 3, as the model has precision, speed, and ease of use as its highlights.
These differentials are possible thanks to the technology used in its manufacture, such as the MagSpeed electromagnetic scroll, exclusive to the model. With it, in addition to the performance, silence is guaranteed.
Next, we can mention the Flow system, which allows the mouse to be multipurpose, working to transfer texts and files quickly to other devices, including macOS and Windows.
Want more? Then meet the 4,000 DPI Darkfield sensor. This feature allows wireless mouse tracking, including when used on glass surfaces up to 4mm.
Also worth mentioning are the customization buttons, the comfortable and anatomical design with thumb rest that makes it so ergonomic, and the intuitive controls.
To complete the package, there is a battery with up to 70 days of life, fast charging (within 1 minute of charge up to 3 hours of use) and use in different devices through USB, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi connection available.
Pros
Comfortable ergonomic design
Multiple programmable buttons for better productivity
Mouse with the good build quality
Magspeed scroll wheel
Cons
very expensive model
It’s a big mouse, it won’t look good in small hands
3. Logitech M575 – Best For Office Use
The Logitech M575 is Best Ergonomic Mouse For Office Use that features good ergonomics with its precise trackball and receives its medal due to its excellent cost-benefit ratio.
Launched in March 2021 here in Brazil, this is a Logitech mouse that comes to complement the family of ergonomic peripherals.
It’s a mouse very suitable for those who don’t have much space on their desk, since when using the trackball, you don’t need to move your wrist to move the cursor on the screen.
It is a very comfortable model and especially suitable for those looking for a comfortable mouse to use in the office or home office, whatever your hand size.
The Logitech M575 is an “enhanced version” of our old indication here, the M570.
In addition to a nice refined design and build quality, the new M575 also had an improvement in its battery life, which is now powered by an AA battery and is expected to last for 24 months.
With a USB dongle and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s a very versatile mouse and even has an ecological footprint as it’s built with reusable plastic and FSC plastic packaging.
It is a mouse recommended for users who do not want to invest a lot in models that have a trackball, whether they are new fans of this “new style” of navigation.
Pros
Ergonomic shape
Works well on virtually all surfaces
accurate trackball
Cons
The scroll wheel is not very resistant
Misplaced buttons
