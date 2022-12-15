10 Best Ergonomic Keyboards 2022 – for More Comfortable Typing

Typing all day on a keyboard can be uncomfortable for some. Straight boards can force a wrist flexion that can be painful after hours of typing. That is why you may see keyboards with strange designs.

These keyboards seek better ergonomics to create a more comfortable typing experience.

We didn’t test the long-term benefits of ergonomic designs and the medical impact of a more natural writing posture, but we did review some of these designs.

1. Logitech ERGO K860 – Best Ergonomic Keyboards

The best ergonomic wireless keyboard we’ve reviewed so far is the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Split Keyboard.

This is an excellent office keyboard that has exceptional wireless versatility and provides an exceptionally comfortable typing experience.

It comes with a built-in wrist rest covered in nice premium fabric and has two reverse tilt settings that prevent your wrists from bending down when typing. Unfortunately, it runs on two AAA batteries, so there is no backlight.

This keyboard can be connected wirelessly via its unifying USB receiver or Bluetooth and allows up to three devices to be paired at the same time, making it a great option for multitaskers.

Media controls are shared with function keys, but you get some convenient shortcuts for utilities like the calculator and a Windows Quick-Lock feature in case you need to quickly get away from your desk at work.

There are some keys that can be programmed through Logitech’s Options software; however, it is limited to a set of presets and no macro can be configured.

Typing on this keyboard feels great. The split keyboard design is intended to help reduce forearm pronation, putting less pressure on the wrists, and the scissor switches provide a good amount of feedback, although they require a bit of force to act.

This keyboard can be used with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device, and aside from a few operating-system-specific keys, most of the keys work properly on all desktop and mobile operating systems.

Overall, if you spend your days typing, this is a great keyboard that can help improve your workflow and potentially reduce the risks of repetitive stress injury.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

Related: Best Keyboards For Ipad

2. Microsoft Sculpt – Best Sculptural Ergonomic Keyboard

If you’re shopping on a lower budget, then check out Microsoft’s Sculptural Ergonomic Keyboard.

It has a split keyboard layout very similar to the Logitech ERGO K860 wireless split keyboard; however, the NumPad comes as a separate piece that you can place wherever you want.

Unfortunately, it can only be connected via a wireless USB receiver, so there is no multi-device pairing function.

It does not have a backlight, as it is powered by disposable batteries, and it is only fully compatible with Windows, although most of the keys work on macOS and Linux.

The typing experience is a lot like Logitech’s with its low-travel scissor switches, but it might seem a bit mushy to some people.

If you can stretch your budget a bit, the Logitech is a better keyboard, especially if you need its multi-device pairing feature; if it is too expensive then go with Microsoft.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: No

3. Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB – Best Wired Ergonomic Keyboard

The best wired ergonomic keyboard we’ve tested is the Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB.

This TenKeyLess (80%) mechanical keyboard is an excellent choice for gamers.

It has a sturdy build that shows no signs of flexing, and the stable keys are an improvement over the Kinesis Freestyle Pro.

You can control the brightness of the RGB backlight directly on the board, and there are multiple presets.

The model we tested uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which offer a small amount of tactile feedback on a small bump.

If you don’t like the feel of brown switches, you can also get this keyboard with the Cherry MX Linear Red, Clicky Blue, or Linear Speed ​​Silver switches.

The writing quality is excellent overall, while the split design and plush wrist rests allow for a very comfortable writing experience. It also supports RGB SmartSet, which allows you to program macros and customize RGB backlighting.

Unfortunately, due to the unconventional split layout, typing can be awkward at first. Also, there are no tilt adjustments, but you can buy a ‘Lift Kit’, which is sold separately.

If you want a keyboard with even better ergonomics, consider the ErgoDox EZ, but keep in mind that it is more expensive and can only be purchased from the ErgoDox website.

Overall, if you want a wired keyboard with great ergonomics, then the Freestyle Edge RGB is one of the best keyboards we’ve tested.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical: Yes

4. Kensington Pro Fit Ergo – Best Budget Ergonomic Keyboard

The best inexpensive ergonomic keyboard we’ve tested so far is the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard.

This is a decent build quality keyboard for its price and is similar in design to the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless, with built-in wrist rest and reverse tilt adjustments.

The split key layout can help promote a more natural typing position, although it may take some getting used to.

It runs on disposable batteries, which may be the reason for the lack of a backlight, and it can connect to two devices at the same time; one via your wireless USB receiver and the other via Bluetooth, which is great for multitasking.

Typing on this keyboard is pretty decent, but its rubber dome switches feel a bit squishy and the keys wobble slightly.

The keys have a very short journey, which makes the keyboard more responsive, although it can also lead to more typing errors.

However, it is very comfortable to write on and should not cause any fatigue over time.

Unfortunately, there are no programmable keys or software support, but it has excellent compatibility with most operating systems, as it can be used with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device.

However, the typing noise is very quiet, so you shouldn’t have any problem using this keyboard in a quiet office environment. In short, if you want to try an ergonomic keyboard without spending too much, choose this one.

Main features:

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: Full Size: (100%)

Mechanical: No

Complete Buying Guide

When considering ergonomic keyboards and keypads, it’s important to do your research and weigh the pros and cons. A good ergonomic keyboard can help reduce strain on the hands, wrists, and arms when typing.

They are designed to be more comfortable for users, with keys that have a layout that promotes correct typing mechanics. That’s why, it is important to consider the size and shape of the keys, along with any other special features they might offer.

Additionally, it’s vital to look for adjustable settings that allow you to get a better fit for yourself, as well as input options like trackballs or touchpads.

It’s also important to note if the keyboard is compatible with a specific operating system or other hardware functions before buying one. Ultimately, finding the right one will require research and potentially some trial-and-error testing before you find the right fit for you – but if done correctly can provide maximum comfort while using your computer daily!

Benefits

Ergonomic keyboards are designed to prevent strain and fatigue caused by extended typing. The keys are positioned at angles that keep your wrists in a natural and neutral position, reducing the possibility of repetitive strain injuries. They are also specifically designed to reduce ulnar deviation and pronation during typing, meaning your hands remain close to the centerline of your body.

Moreover, ergonomic keyboards often come with extra rest pads for your wrists or hands, which can be beneficial in relieving tension in long-term typing sessions. Some models even have backlights and adjustable height settings for increased comfort when working in low lighting or for optimal finger placement depending on the user’s skill level or physical condition.

The overall construction provides superior support and helps contribute to overall hand health.

These computer peripherals allow individuals to type comfortably over long periods of time without increasing the risk of injury from wrist strain or carpal tunnel syndrome. With all these benefits, it’s easy to understand why more people are choosing ergonomic keyboards for their computing needs.

Types

First, you have a standard or split keyboard. These consist of the usual set of keys in the familiar layout and can have a built-in numeric keypad. Ergonomic keyboards that have been specifically designed for comfort often come with specific shapes and are used for different positions. Others have adjustable legs or add-on components that allow for varying angles as well as better support in certain areas like the wrists or back of the hand to reduce stress.

Another type of ergonomic keyboard is one that has no curvature or angles at all which is thought to be best for users seeking precise control over each button they press while typing.

Finally, wireless keyboards may be an option if you are looking for greater mobility while working with your computer. Wireless keyboards usually require special batteries, but this technology allows you to move around with greater flexibility each time you begin your work session.

Whatever type of ergonomic keyboard suits your needs best is ultimately up to you; it is important to make sure you know what’s available when selecting which one will work best for you in tackling your daily tasks efficiently and comfortably.

Factors to Consider When Selecting an Ergonomic Keyboard

When selecting an ergonomic keyboard, there are several factors to consider if you want to ensure that the product is a good fit for your unique needs. You should consider the type of ergonomic keyboard, the layout, durability and adjustability options as well as compatibility with your device(s).

Layout

This refers to where keys are placed on the board. Many people prefer traditional layouts with letters set in rows (known as QWERTY), but other arrangements exist for users who might find it hard to use traditional designs.

Chorded layouts feature multiple functions per key and help minimize strain from multiple keystrokes. Natural or orthogonal layouts place alphabetical keys to their traditional locations but also expand them towards thumb reach length which helps reduce long hand reach distance for each letter keystroke.

Durability

A good ergonomic keyboard should be made out of durable materials such as aluminum alloy or ABS plastic so that it can withstand rigorous use and regular cleaning without deteriorating over time. Rubber feet will prevent it from slipping when typing, while anti-static materials like silicone can help prevent static electricity buildup during use.

Adjustability/Compatibility

Ergonomics isn’t just about comfort – its about finding an optimal way to move your hands while typing or gaming so they’re less strained and more efficient during everyday pleasure or work tasks. Make sure you look into buying an ergonomic keyboard with adjustable elements such as height, position angle, palm rest height adjustment, etc., Choose one which is compatible with your specific devices (laptop/desktop) so that you don’t need additional equipment or installment procedures for connecting it properly before starting to use it.

Ergonomic Features

When shopping for an ergonomic keyboard, look for adjustable keys, palm or wrist rests and a split design. Adjustable keys allow you to position the keyboard at a height that minimizes strain on the wrists and arms, which helps reduce potential muscle fatigue and discomfort. Palm or wrist rests should be designed with soft support padding, while split keyboards divide into two parts so that each side can be positioned at more natural angles.

Most modern ergonomic keyboards are also wireless via Bluetooth or USB dongles to allow maximum freedom of movement without wires in your setup.

In terms of aesthetic design, you’ll find plenty of options including membranes with hidden curves underneath, plus mechanical switches and detachable cradles that hold your mobile devices.

While membrane switches give a soft feel similar to typing on a laptop computer, mechanical switches may offer more tactile feedback and require significantly less force when pressing individual keys compared to traditional designs. As always, there are trade-offs in performance versus comfort levels — so it pays off to take some time to do research before investing in new gear!

Cost

The cost varies widely, depending on the features and materials used. Basic models are often the most affordable; however, pricier high-end models can offer more comfort and customization options. You’ll also want to keep in mind that while wireless keyboards may cost more upfront, they don’t have as many cords as wired models which can be a big money saver in the long run.

Additional factors, such as the type of connection (Bluetooth or USB), might influence the purchase price. The most important consideration when shopping for an ergonomic keyboard is to make sure it meets your needs and budget.

To find out what type of keyboard is right for you may require some research and trial and error since every person’s hand size, typing style and preferences are different. Ultimately, what matters most is that you find a keyboard that is comfortable for you and can help reduce fatigue from typing or other computer activities.

Conclusion

Once you have narrowed down your options to a few keyboards, the best thing to do is to try out the product in person or online in a store before making your purchase. There are many factors that go into choosing an ergonomic keyboard both in terms of comfort and efficiency.

The sheer number of options available might seem overwhelming, but armed with the information from this guide, you will be able to find just the right product for your needs. No matter which keyboard you choose, it is important to practice proper ergonomics when using it.

Make sure that your wrists are in a neutral position, with hands slightly lower than elbows and wrists level with a forearm. Your shoulders should be relaxed and elbows bent at approximately 90-degree angles near your body.

Utilize the adjustable stands and tilt mechanisms on the keyboard so that these angles can be maintained throughout use. With some time and care, keyboards can help create an ergonomically sound working environment and improve typing efficiency while reducing fatigue and discomfort related to repetitive strain injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome.