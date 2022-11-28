10 Best Ducky Keyboards 2022 – Top Gaming Peripherals

Ducky manufactures gaming peripherals with its primary focus on mechanical keyboards. Their keyboards are highly customizable, and you can buy them on a variety of Cherry MX switches, so you can get the ones you feel most comfortable using.

Ducky keyboards stand out from the competition with their unique and colorful aesthetic, often featuring Chinese zodiac brand space bars.

Most of their keyboards have very similar characteristics, and are available in a variety of sizes, from 60% to full-size variants.

However, Ducky lags behind other companies in terms of dedicated software as they have only recently released software to customize RGB lighting.

Generally, Ducky produces highly customizable keyboards, and you can buy them in a variety of color variants, giving your gaming setup a unique aesthetic.

They have exceptional typing quality, which is great if you want to use them for the office too, and they are very well made. No matter what size keyboard you want to get, you will find one available with Ducky.

Top Picks Professional Mechanical Keyboards

1. Ducky One 2 RGB TKL – BEST DUCKY KEYBOARD FOR GAMING

The best Ducky gaming keyboard we’ve tested is the Ducky One 2 RGB TKL.

The smaller size gives you more room on your desktop to move your mouse around, and it has enough buttons to set many different macros if you want.

We tested the Pure White variant with RGB lighting and Cherry MX Brown switches. It comes with some extra blue keys and a space bar that represents the year of the rat in the Chinese calendar.

It’s available in a variety of colors, some of which don’t have any lighting, and for the most part, each variant is also available in a full-size version, like the Ducky One 2.

It actually has a dedicated software called Ducky RGB, but as the name suggests, it only allows customizing RGB settings, and no macro can be set.

It is only available on Windows and allows you to save many profiles. It’s like any other Ducky keyboard in that it has excellent build quality, and excellent typing quality and each key is macro-programmable.

Surprisingly it has no shortcut keys, but you can easily program them. There is a Windows key lock that prevents you from accidentally minimizing your game. All in all, this is the best Ducky keyboard we’ve ever tested.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

TenKeyLess (80%) Mechanical: Yes

Related: Best Keyboards For Writers

2. Ducky Shine 7 – BEST DUCKY KEYBOARD FOR OFFICE

The Ducky Shine 7 is the best keyboard for office use that we have tested. It’s a full-size option that gives you a NumPad and dedicated media keys.

It’s well done with an alloy plate on top that feels very solid, and the double-shot PBT keys feel great too.

The keys are well-spaced and very stable, and our unit’s Cherry MX Brown switches provide exceptional typing quality, one of the best we’ve ever tested.

It is also available in a variety of switches, but unlike the One 2 series, it is only available in two colors: black and gray. Each variant has full RGB lighting if you work in a dark environment.

Like the Ducky One 2 RGB TKL, it has the same dedicated software through which you can only customize RGB lighting.

It doesn’t offer much in terms of ergonomics as it doesn’t come with a wrist rest, and although it has two tilt settings, you may feel a bit tired after long periods of typing.

You can use it on most operating systems, but some function keys don’t work on macOS. If you want a mechanical model for the office, this one offers exceptional typing quality, making it one of the best Ducky keyboards we’ve tested.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Full Size (100%)

Full Size (100%) Mechanical: Yes

3. Ducky One 2 Mini – BEST COMPACT DUCKY KEYBOARD

The best compact Ducky keyboard we’ve tested is the Ducky One 2 Mini.

Unlike most other brands, they produce a variety of options available in a 60% (Mini) or compact 65% (SF) size, which have dedicated arrow keys.

Actually, the Mini and the Ducky One 2 SF are similar, and choosing one over the other comes down to personal preference and whether you want the arrow keys.

The Mini we tested is basically a smaller version of the Ducky One 2 RGB TKL, as they both have a pure white body with RGB backlighting.

It is also available in different color variants, and some do not have a backlight.

Unfortunately, there is no dedicated software, so all RGB customization and macro programming are done directly on the keyboard.

You can find instructions on how to do it in the user manual. There are shortcut keys to the media, and it also has DIP switches that allow you to reassign the location of some function keys.

Our unit has Cherry MX Brown switches that offer exceptional writing quality, but without the arrow keys, it can be a bit difficult to navigate the text.

If you want a small and compact keyboard, this is one of the best Ducky keyboards we’ve tested.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Compact (60%)

Compact (60%) Mechanical: Yes

Read also: Best Gaming Keywords for Small Hands

4. PowerColor x Ducky One 2 SF RGB

The new PowerColor x Ducky One SF RGB Mechanical Keyboard is a stunning-looking keyboard that comes with Kailh Brown switches. These switches are known for their great tactile feedback and quiet operation, which makes them the perfect choice for gamers and typists alike.

The keyboard is made from high-quality materials, including a stainless steel backplate and PCB, and it features individually backlit RGB keys that can be controlled through the included Ducky software. Additionally, there are plenty of gaming features included, such as anti-ghosting capabilities and N-Key rollover.

So if you’re looking for an elegant and functional mechanical keyboard that will look great in any gaming setup, the PowerColor x Ducky One SF RGB should definitely be on your list.

With the PowerColor x Ducky One 2 RGB Mechanical Keyboard, you can create an amazing gaming experience with your own personal style. This keyboard comes with a variety of customizable RGB backlighting effects that make it easy for everyone to express themselves through their keyboard.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Compact (65%)

Compact (65%) Mechanical: Yes

5. Ducky One 2 SF RGB Pure White 65% Mechanical Keyboard

Introducing the Ducky One 2 SF RGB Pure White – the perfect keyboard for any gaming needs! This mechanical keyboard features a white backlit PCB, 65% keycap coverage, and all-around RGB lighting.

With its bright white backlight and comfortable layout, this keyboard is perfect for any gamer looking to step their game up. Plus, its onboard memory allows you to save your settings for each game, making it easy to switch between them without ever having to re-learn your keybindings.

Whether you’re a competitive player or just want an amazing-looking keyboard that’s reliable and comfortable to use, the Ducky One 2 SF RGB Pure White is the perfect option!

With the combination of its keycaps, coating, and top switch plate, this keyboard keeps up with the rapid pace of life while remaining beautifully designed.

Selected from a huge range of individual components and pieces to make one sleek, perfect machine – the Ducky One 2 SF RGB Pure White has the right elements for your daily routine.

Main features:

Connectivity: Cable

Cable Size: Compact (65%)

Compact (65%) Mechanical: Yes

Why Choose Ducky Mechanical Keyboard

Ducky mechanical keyboards are some of the most popular and well-known keyboards in the world. They offer a great typing experience, with a wide variety of models to fit anyone’s needs. Ducky keyboards are also very affordable, making them an excellent choice for those on a budget.

One of the main reasons why Ducky keyboards are so popular is their great typing experience. Their switches are rated at 50 million cycles, which means they will last longer and continue to provide a great typing experience. Additionally, their layout is designed for fast typists, with keys located close together for easy access.

Some of the other features that make the Ducky Mechanical Keyboard stand out are its backlight which can be turned on or off with the press of a key, the ability to record and play macros with the Ducky Macro Key and its detachable cable.

The anti-ghosting technology ensures that every keystroke is registered no matter how many keys are being pressed at once. This means that you can multitask without fear of missing any important information due to missed keystrokes.

Another reason why Ducky keyboards are popular is their affordability. While they do cost more than some other keyboard brands, their quality more than makes up for it. Plus, since they come in a variety of models to suit everyone’s needs, there’s sure to be one that fits your budget.

FAQs

1. What’s better Ducky or Razer?

Ducky keyboards are often considered to be a better option than Razer because they are cheaper and more widespread. However, some users find that Razer keyboards are more responsive. Ducky also has a wider range of colors and designs to choose from, making it more customizable.

2. Is the Ducky One 2 or 3 better?

Ducky keyboards are some of the most popular on the market, with many people claiming that the One is better than the Two. However, which keyboard is better for you depends on your needs and preferences.

If you need a keyboard that can handle a lot of typing and gaming, the Ducky One is definitely a better option. However, if you just need a basic keyboard to do light typing and online browsing, the Two may be a better choice.

3. Which Ducky switch is best?

The best Ducky keyboard switch to purchase is the kailh switch.

Conclusion

Ducky Keyboards are one of the most popular brands on the market, and for good reason. They offer a wide range of keyboard options, each with its own unique features and design. Whether you’re in need of a basic keyboard or something with more features, Ducky has you covered