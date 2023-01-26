11 Best DDR4 Ram 2023 – Our Recommendations

When you are looking for the best DDR4 RAM to buy, it can be difficult to know which one is right for your needs.

There are a lot of options out there and all of them look fairly similar.

However, when you start digging deeper into these products, they each have their own sets of features that make them stand apart from the rest.

In this blog post, we will compare 11 different models and break down what makes them so great!

I’m getting ready to compare different models! Best DDR4 RAM.

Memory technology is always changing, and this year has not disappointed us in terms of excitement with the release of new hardware like DDR-W (And what it means for gamers).

Best Budget PC RAM brands can be difficult to find, but our team is here to help. Best-modded DDR ram brands can be difficult to find, but our team is here to help.

In this guide, we’ve put together a list of the best DDR4 RAMs for gaming, including the specs of each RAM and what we like and don’t like about each model.

Considering the number of brands with several different models of DDR4 RAM, it took us a while to narrow our list down to the last 10.

Whether you’re building your first gaming PC, your 5th, or upgrading an old kit, choosing the best DDR4 RAM for gaming in 2023 can be confusing if you don’t know what to look for.

Today we explain the advantages of DDR4 RAM.

We explain in detail how different frequencies, durations, stick counts, and capacities affect your gaming experience, how to choose what’s best for you, and our recommendations for the best DDR4 RAM for your money.

Our Recommendations for Best DDR4 Ram

1. Kit 32GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo -Budget Pick

G.Skill has been one of the best brands in RAM or RAM for years. With the Trident series being at the top of the range.

Consistently good overclocking capabilities, sleek aesthetics, rock-solid stability, and exceptional quality are what define the Trident Z Neo series of RAM.

Loved by enthusiasts and overclockers, this kit is one of the Best High-Frequency DDR4 RAM, and it shows.

With its unique half-black, half-silver styling, translucent light diffuser, and tasteful RGB, it offers a sleek and modern look to complement any build.

Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0 compatibility make it easy to customize your viewing experience.

The G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 RAM comes in a 32GB (16GB x 2) kit and operates at 3200 MHz. It features CL16 latency and is one of the best memory kits for 3rd gen Ryzen processors.

The 3200 MHz combined with relatively tight timings allow you to run AMD’s Infinity Fabric at its native frequency and get the best possible results.

Also in view as the G.Skill Trident Z Neo 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) 3600mhz kit and remains the best selling ram gaming ddr4 in the world

Fast frequency, with tight timings and overclocking room to boot, courtesy of Hynix DJR ICs, delivers a seamless gaming experience, increasing mid and low FPS and improving process smoothness.

XMP 2.0 profiles have all the settings with just one click. Easy compatibility for all X570, Z390, or Z490 motherboards.

Finally, a lifetime warranty with excellent customer service from G.Skill gives this high-performance kit the victory and is the best DDR4 RAM for gaming today.

Pros Designed with 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen compatibility in mind

Designed with 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen compatibility in mind Reasonable price for its performance

Reasonable price for its performance Good overclocking thanks to Hynix DJR dies

Good overclocking thanks to Hynix DJR dies Gorgeous

Cons May not always be available due to high demand

2. Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB – Best Pick

If you prefer a different aesthetic than the Trident Z, Corsair offers this beautiful Vengeance Pro RGB Ram. This is the second Best DDR4 RAM for Gaming on this list. Compatible with Corsair iCue, Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion.

The Vengeance RBG is the latest RAM offering from Corsair, a leader in the manufacture of quality computer components.

Vengeance RGB incorporates patent-pending technology on its exceptional lighting effects. This includes wireless technology for a clean and easy installation in your new gaming platform.

Each RAM module includes a custom PCB for enhanced signaling performance, as well as tightly shielded integrated circuits.

As a result, there is improved reliability and exceptional overclocking capability on DDR4 and AMD motherboards with preconfigured XMP 2.0 profiles that allow automatic overclocking.

Match your PC’s other lighting components with the Vengeance RGB to match your design components.

Plus, pair the Vengeance RGB Pro with your iCUE and manage its performance right from your desktop.

Plus, the 16GB RAM module offers memory speeds of up to 3000MHz.

This will be more than enough to handle the most difficult tasks.

Pros ICue compatibility

ICue compatibility Kit of 4 sticks that fills all cracks for a complete look

Cons May not have the best overclocking margin

3. Patriot Viper Steel Series DDR4 – Staff Pick

The DDR4 Patriot Viper Steel Series is excellent value for money.

This is the Best High-End DDR4 RAM and it is cheaper than most alternatives and offers speeds of up to 4400 Mhz.

We love that even the fastest mods sell for extremely competitive prices.

Are you a serious overclocker? Looking for those extra 3DMark points? Trying to be in the Top 100 SuperPi Scores on HWBOT? Or do you just want one of the fastest DDR4 RAMs on the market? This kit is made for you.

We have to say, Patriot has really knocked this one out of the park. RAM’s Viper Steel series are no-frills kits with one thing in mind, being the best kits for the enthusiast.

Cheaper and faster than most of the competition, these kits deliver an average punch. This DDR4 kit is available in speeds ranging from 3600 MHz CL17 to 4400 MHz CL19, there is certainly no shortage of variety.

As mentioned above, our pick today is the high-end kit, which comes at 4400 MHz CL19 (lower overall latency even than a 3200 MHz CL14 kit!), The fastest kit offered by Patriot.

This kit uses critically acclaimed Samsung B-die memory chips that are highly overclockable and highly sought after by the world’s top overclockers and enthusiasts. Simple, sober, but seriously effective.

This kit is the epitome of “form follows function”.

Aim for the moon with Intel, or underclock the frequency and reduce the delay on Ryzen to get the most out of your 1: 1 UCLK / FCLK ratio, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better memory kit.

Pros Fast speeds and tight deadlines

Fast speeds and tight deadlines High-end overclocking capabilities

High-end overclocking capabilities One of the best high-frequency kits

One of the best high-frequency kits Samsung B-die2

Samsung B-die2 XMP profiles to choose from

Cons High-end motherboard required to take full advantage of the kit

High-end motherboard required to take full advantage of the kit Limited availability of 32 GB kits

4. G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 – Best for Manual Tuning

The Ripjaws line has been around for a long, long time.

Value for money, industry best quality and outstanding performance have always been the goals of Ripjaws kits, and our pick of the best value reflects that.

The main reason we picked this Best DDR4 RAM for Manual Tuning is for its XMP Fire-and-forget profile if you want to get the most out of your 3rd Gen Ryzen processor without manual tweaking, while still providing full platform compatibility. Intel.

Arriving at 3200 MHz CL16, this is one of the tightest 3200 MHz kits you can get.

That doesn’t mean you can’t overclock them. As with our best overall RAM, you get Hynix DJR ICs that respond well to overclocking and become popular with the enthusiast crowd.

G.Skill’s sorting and sorting process are one of the best on the market, to ensure you have the most stable DDR4 RAM possible.

Sporty aluminum heat sinks, which incidentally only measure 42mm in height for cooler compatibility, Ripjaws V sticks are sleek and understated.

They will look great in all versions and offer the best value for money in PC gaming performance.

Pros Great value

Great value Excellent overclocking ability

Excellent overclocking ability Tight timings

Tight timings Suitable for 3rd gen Ryzen processors

Cons The aesthetic is a bit basic

The aesthetic is a bit basic Availability may vary due to high demand

5. Crucial Ballistix Standard RGB DDR4 – Best Overclocker

This 16GB Best Overclocker DDR4 RAM offers great performance for the money and works at high speeds. Latencies are pretty good regardless of speed and the memory itself, a solid overclocking potential.

You should be able to overclock this RAM with no problem thanks to Intel XMP 2.0 support. Just make sure you have a quality motherboard.

The memory supports third-party RGB controllers which is another plus. Additionally, you can replace the default light bars with custom 3D printed bars.

This is a great feature that makes this memory the best RGB RAM you can get. Overall, this is the best DDR4 RAM for users looking for customizable RGB memory.

Crucial Ballistix Standard RGB DDR4 is the ultimate memory upgrade for people who want to see vivid colors from their rig without breaking the bank.

PC enthusiasts can select from a number of vibrant shades, each with 16.7 million color options to choose from – something for everyone!

To top it off, Crucial’s software interface lets you customize your RAM animations for both style and performance responsiveness.

By default, there’s a balance between great aesthetical features and high performance.

If you want to customize your memory from the ground up, the Crucial Ballistix Standard RGB DDR4 offers a wide range of available colors for you to express your personality.

It also delivers the stability and speed necessary for any hardcore system configuration making it perfect for gamers or PC enthusiasts who value timeliness above all else.

Pros Support for many third-party RGB applications

Support for many third-party RGB applications Lifetime warranty

Lifetime warranty Support for custom-printed light bars

Cons You need a 3D printer to create custom light bars

6. G.SKILL Trident Z RGB – Best RGB

One of the Best RGB DDR4 RAM options available, in my opinion, G.SKILL’s TridentZ RGB kits are the best options.

And this is mainly due to the fact that, unlike some other RGB kits, the TridentZ’s RGB lights extend across the entire stick, allowing you to see a full range of colors.

In comparison, Corsair’s Vengeance RGB memory places the standard Vengeance heat sink on the RGB light above the stick and so you don’t get a full range of colors.

And, while you could argue that this is a petty way of concluding that G.SKILL has the best RGB ram, the point is that you are spending a lot more to get RGB lights and so I guess anyone who wants to look at these kits will want to show as many colors as possible.

In addition to RGB lighting, the TridentZ series is available in 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB kits. It also has kits that operate as low as 2400 MHz and as high as 4266 MHz.

Ultimately, these memory kits will set you back a bit, but if you’re on a big budget, they’ll help make your rig quite enjoyable.

Pros Elegant design

Elegant design Excellent performance

Excellent performance Supports many third-party RGB applications

Cons Expensive

7. Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 – Best High-Speed

This Corsair Vengeance LPX is our favorite Best High-Speed DDR4 RAM, although we admit it doesn’t look like it.

Corsair’s memory modules are clad in solid aluminum single-slat heatsinks, and they’re also unobtrusive – so these DIMMs are some of the smallest I’ve ever seen.

This is not necessarily a bad thing. The lack of RGB LEDs means there’s more room in the budget to make memory faster, and the smaller design means it’ll be easier to install bulky cooling hardware without memory getting in the way.

This type of design certainly goes against the current trend of big memory sticks with lots of lighting, but I’m happy to forgo RGB LEDs if that means my memory is faster and more reliable.

Corsair’s kit is designed around performance rather than aesthetic features, so it’s no surprise to see it run at 3200 MHz – one of the highest speeds in this bunch.

Elsewhere, the latency comes in at 16-18-18-36, and the kit is available in white, blue, or red variations to match your machine.

The decision to focus on speed rather than performance has paid off. The Corsair’s single-threaded bandwidth of 15.45 Gb / s is one of the best here, and its overall latency result of 28.9 ns comes first, with the Team Group Night Hawk RGB kit.

Corsair memory provided the best results of the high-end group in single-threaded and multithreaded cache bandwidth benchmarks, and its Cinebench multicore score of 2194cb is the best of any high-end kits in this group.

Its Geekbench results were barely behind the Team Group kit, but better than my other three high-end picks. His 3DMark: Fire Strike score of 6817 was fine and better than Night Hawk’s memory.

The Corsair kit delivered a Ghost Recon average of 37.26 fps. It’s right in the middle of the high-end group.

Other kits in this bunch are a bit faster, but they tend to be slower in many other benchmarks – and so, for overall performance, that’s not good.

Corsair’s kit isn’t just fast – it’s consistent, too.

Its theoretical results are often the best of the high-end bunch, and no other expensive kit can deliver the balance and speed that Corsair has served through testing real-world apps and games.

It might not have attractive RGB LEDs or other eye-catching features, but it’s the best kit when it comes to high-end speed and performance.

Pros Solid performance for the price

Solid performance for the price Available in a wide selection of capacities and speeds

Available in a wide selection of capacities and speeds Should work with virtually any motherboard

Cons The design is too aggressive

The design is too aggressive Does not have a capacity greater than 32 GB

8. CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM – Best Pick

Designed for high-quality Intel 100 series versions, the Corsair Dominator Platinum lives up to its title.

This 16GB Best DDR4 RAM For Ryzen Owners comes with kits extending capacity up to 64GB.

In addition, it features handcrafted integrated circuits and patented DHX cooling that provides efficient and reliable cooling in heavy-duty situations. most demanding overclocking models.

Built-in XMP-2.0 support offers automatic configuration for seamless, trouble-free overclocking. Featuring a subtle white LED light bar that can be upgraded to other more advanced lighting systems.

Additionally, the Corsair Dominator Platinum passes tests on multiple Intel 100 series motherboards for fast performance and reliability that you won’t find in many other products in this review.

This Corsair Link lets you control the airflow with this RAM module, keeping things cool while allowing maximum overclocking headroom.

With Corsair Link, you can control the fan speed on your desktop and use one of 16.8 million colors to show you when the going is hot in your rig.

In addition, the Corsair Dominator Platinum features operating frequencies of up to 3200 MHz. However, this premium RAM product comes with a hefty price tag to boot.

Pros Each LED of each strip is individually customizable

Each LED of each strip is individually customizable Low latency time

Low latency time General power was restored by the kit

Cons Price a bit high due to the quality of the components

Conclusion

RAM is essential to the functioning of our computers, but it can be difficult finding out which type and size will work best for you.

To make matters more complicated, not all manufacturers offer a wide variety in terms of selections when purchasing their products because each computer has its own specific needs that vary from user-to-user depending on things like how many cores they want vs if speed should even matter at all!

However there’s hope – luckily enough we’ve compiled this list of Best DDR4 RAM with some great deals found online plus any other extra benefits such as updated system compatibility or higher memory timings so check them out before anything else

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much DDR4 RAM Do I Need to Play?

With games becoming more and more demanding today, 8 GB has become the minimum recommended for a good gaming experience.

16 GB is recommended for most games and gaming PCs, as few games use more than 16 GB of RAM.

32GB should be considered if you are building or upgrading a high-end system, want to stream, or intend to perform other memory-intensive tasks outside of gaming.

One channel or two channels: which is better?

All modern processors support Dual-Channel memory. This means that there are 2 separate channels going to the CPU which can be used simultaneously.

Taking advantage of dual-channel support means that you will effectively double your bandwidth compared to a single channel. It is always advisable to run at least 2 sticks of DDR4 RAM whenever possible.

Intel vs AMD, how do DDR4 memory speeds affect performance?

AMD Ryzen processors love fast, low latency memory. The difference between 2400 MHz and 3200 MHz can be 10% or more, with the even lower performance of 1% and 0.1% (the lowest FPS you encounter, or dips, which can affect smoothness if they are too weak).

For 1st and 2nd gen Ryzen processors, the sweet spot is around 3000 to 3200 MHz. The latest 3rd gen Ryzen chips can benefit from plug-and-play performance improvements up to 3600 MHz thanks to an improved Infinity Fabric allowing higher clocks.

But that’s not to say that faster RAM on Intel processors doesn’t have any advantages either.

While overall FPS averages may not see as significant an improvement when switching to faster memory than on Ryzen, even going from 2666MHz to 3200MHz can give more than 10% improvement over 1% and 0, 1%. Make the gameplay noticeably smoother.

DDR4 vs. DDR3?

DDR4 is faster than DDR3, offering higher frequencies, greater capacities per key, and more bandwidth.

DDR4 is more power-efficient than DDR3. Less voltage required means less heat and less stress on the memory controller.

Which ddr4 RAM is best?

When it comes to getting the best RAM for your computer, there are many options out in the market.

But if you want fast speeds and compatibility with recent technology such as DDR4 modules – then go with Corsair’s Vengeance RGB Pro memory chips which can boost up an increase of system performance by hair-trigger margins!