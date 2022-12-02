10 Best Corsair Mouse 2022 – For Perfect Gaming Experience – From FPS to MMO

Corsair manufactures a wide range of gaming mice designed for different uses, from FPS to MMO. Almost all of the Corsair mice we’ve tested so far feel extremely well made, and even their inexpensive mice have great build quality.

Corsair is one of the most active brands in the gaming peripherals sector and its range of mice evolves regularly with new models and updates to old references.

To help you see more clearly and find which is the best Corsair mouse for you, we invite you to discover a selection of our favorite models as well as a complete comparison of the entire current range. Enough to compare the different characteristics of each model in the blink of an eye and find the mouse that best suits your needs and your budget.

Most of their mice have a low-profile design and are less conspicuous than some options from other companies.

1. Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro – Best All-Rounder Corsair Mouse

Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro is the brand’s most affordable mouse. Perfect for gamers on a budget, it offers a comfortable grip but its fairly compact dimensions may not be suitable for everyone.

This Pro version adds a new 12,000 DPI optical sensor, for excellent in-game performance. For the rest, the design remains quite simple with an ergonomic design and 6 programmable buttons.

Note that there is also a wireless version, with the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless. It works in 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth, for a very interesting price also around 24$.

2. Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless – Best Top-Notch Corsair Mouse

The Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless is one of the brand’s most complete and versatile mice.

Wireless (2.4 GHz or Bluetooth), it has an excellent 18,000 DPI optical sensor and 10 programmable buttons to adapt to most styles of games. Rather imposing, it is recommended for players who favor a grip in Palm Grip.

A wired version is also available, the Corsair Ironclaw RGB. Available at around 79$, it offers a simplified design.

3. Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro – Best Wireless Corsair Mouse

In competition with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed and Razer Basilisk Ultimate, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro is one of the best mice of the brand.

With its wireless connection in 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth, it benefits from excellent versatility and adapts to most uses, both for office automation and gaming.

There is an irreproachable 18,000 DPI optical sensor, 10 programmable buttons via Corsair iCUE software, or even wireless recharging via Qi technology on the SE model.

4. Corsair M65 RGB Elite – Best Comfortable Corsair Mouse

The Corsair M65 RGB Elite is one of the brand’s most famous mice. Designed for FPS players, it offers an ideal compromise between performance and comfort.

Designed for right-handed players, it stands out with the presence of a sniper button on its left front, its ballast system to adjust its weight, or a new optical sensor at 18,000 DPI.

In use, the M65 RGB Elite benefits from an ergonomic design improving its grip and comfort. It is available in black or white tones to best suit the rest of your setup.

The best Corsair mouse for FPS gaming we’ve tested so far is the Corsair M65 RGB Elite. This wired mouse feels extremely well built and has a comfortable right-hand design with a thumb rest and a slight little finger rest.

It can be easily used in the palm of the hand or in the claw by everyone except those with very large hands, and only people with very small hands will likely have difficulty grasping it with their fingertips. This mouse performs exceptionally well, and its wide IPC range can be adjusted in steps of 1, so you can fine-tune its performance to precisely suit your personal preferences.

It has eight buttons, all of them programmable, including its left and right-click, then up and down DPI buttons, and the sniper button located below the two side buttons. Unfortunately, the cable is quite stiff and holds a lot of kinks, which could be annoying.

If you prefer a wireless mouse, the Corsair IRON CLAW RGB Wireless is a decent FPS mouse with a ton of programmable buttons, although it is quite bulky and heavy. The mouse wheel has no horizontal scroll or left-to-right tilt buttons, which is a bit disappointing.

On the other hand, its 13ms latency is very low, and even the most competitive gamers shouldn’t notice any lag.

Overall, it’s a great FPS gaming mouse that offers great value at a low price and is one of the best Corsair gaming mice.

5. Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – Best Elegant Design Corsair Mouse

If you need a mouse that has lots of buttons to bring all your MMO gaming skills together, the best Corsair gaming mouse for MMO we’ve tested so far is the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB.

It’s a right-handed wired mouse, and it has a 12-button side panel that you can adjust to your liking.

These buttons are programmable through Corsair’s iCUE software, where you can also customize the different RGB lighting zones on the mouse.

Its aluminum frame looks sturdy, but its bulky size makes it less portable and it’s also heavier, which might not be to everyone’s taste.

Despite its size, this mouse is suitable for most people. However, those with oversized hands using a palm grip may find it too short, making it difficult to press some of the side buttons, and those with small hands and a fingertip grip may find some buttons out of reach.

Performance-wise, this mouse uses an optical sensor with a wide CPI range, and its high polling rate makes mouse cursor movement feel responsive and smooth. Its wired click latency is great, so you shouldn’t feel any lag when your teammates trust you to save the day.

Unfortunately, this mouse doesn’t come with any weight optimization, but it does have onboard memory, making it easy to move to another computer without losing any of your keyboards or profiles.

There are a total of 17 buttons, all of which are programmable, and there are also buttons to quickly switch profiles and CPI. Overall, this is one of the best MMO mice we’ve reviewed so far and it’s definitely worth checking out.

6. Corsair M55 RGB Pro – Best MMO Corsair Mouse

If you want a great gaming mouse that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the Corsair M55 RGB Pro is the best budget Corsair mouse we’ve tested so far.

This wired mouse feels pretty well built and its ambidextrous design should be comfortable in any grip for anyone except those with small hands.

It has rubber grips and two programmable buttons on each side of the mouse, making it ideal for both left- and right-handed users, and features RGB lighting on the logo on the back of the mouse.

Its performance is excellent, and although its CPI range is not as wide or precisely adjustable as that of other Corsair mice, its higher CPI of 12400 is still probably higher than what most people could comfortably use, and it can be adjusted by steps of 100, which is still great.

There are two additional buttons on each side, and all buttons can be reprogrammed within Corsair’s iCUE software, including the mouse wheel button, the DPI button, and the left-to-right click.

Unfortunately, the mouse tends to overshoot with slow movement and fall short with fast movement, which is not ideal as this means that sensitivity changes at different speeds.

Also, like all Corsair mice, the cable is very stiff and can create resistance on the desk. On the bright side, its 12ms click latency is very low, especially for a budget mouse, and the mouse is quite light. Notably, while the black version can be found quite cheap, the white version tends to be more expensive.

Which Corsair mouse to buy?

If you’re on a budget, you have two choices: the Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro and the Corsair M55 RGB Pro. Both models have a 12,000 DPI sensor and the difference is mainly in terms of ergonomics. The Harpoon is only suitable for right-handed players and especially those looking for a compact gaming mouse.

The M55 for its part offers an ambidextrous design but its price climbs to nearly $50 and is less interesting in our opinion.

In the mid-range, there are several competing models. If you have a budget of around 70$-80$, we recommend the Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless. The mouse offers a dual 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth wireless connection and 10 programmable buttons to adapt to any situation. It is on the other hand a little imposing and will not necessarily be suitable for small hands. If you still want to enjoy wireless, head to the Harpoon RGB Wireless.

For those who want to stay on a wired mouse, the Corsair M65 RGB Elite is one of our favorite models. Comfortable, precise, and efficient, it adapts perfectly to FPS players not looking for an ultra-light mouse.

If you are looking for an alternative to the Logitech G502 Lightspeed or the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, the recent Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro is a good candidate. With its 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth wireless connection, its 18,000 DPI sensor, and its comfortable grip, it has serious arguments below the € 100 mark. Special mention for compatibility with Qi wireless charging pads.

Corsair iCUE software

To accompany its mice, Corsair provides its iCUE software. It is available for free from the manufacturer’s site and does not require you to create an account to be used.

The tool supports all the brand’s peripherals but also most of its components in order to harmonize the lighting between each product. You can create different configuration profiles and assign them to certain games or applications.

Regarding the mice, Corsair iCUE allows us to modify the mapping of the buttons, configure several levels of sensitivity, or customize the RGB effects if they are available.

