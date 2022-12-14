12 Best Corsair Keyboards 2022 – Boost your Gaming Experience

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line gaming keyboard in 2022, then look no further – Corsair has got you covered! From luxurious mechanical designs to innovative software solutions and responsive mechanics, we’ve rounded up the best Corsair keyboards that will give you all you need for the ultimate gaming experience this year.

Corsair is a well-known brand in the world of PC components and gaming peripherals. Their products are usually well-built, with many features to satisfy all types of gamers.

Most of their keyboards follow a similar design language, with sharp corners and minimal gamer aesthetics, so it wouldn’t seem out of place in a professional work environment.

With the exception of the Corsair K83 Wireless, they strictly focus on gaming keyboards and don’t produce their own kind of mechanical switches, instead relying on genuine Cherry MX switches for all of their mechanical keyboards.

All Corsair gaming keyboards are highly customizable through their great iCUE software, which is available for both Windows and macOS.

Although Corsair is primarily focused on gaming, its keyboards are perfectly suited for a wide variety of uses. They have great features to suit almost any need and you are sure to get a good typing experience with Cherry MX switches.

Whether you’re looking for a mechanical model with advanced features and RGB lighting or a more basic membrane variant for everyday use, this guide will have you covered. We’ll break down the features and functions of each keyboard before giving our final verdict so you can make an informed decision when it comes time to buy. Let’s get started!

Our 12 Top Picks to Choose the Right Keyboard for 2022

Finding the best Corsair keyboard to purchase can be tricky, given the many options and varieties available. To make sure you find the perfect option for your needs, we’ve carefully examined 12 of Corsair’s most popular models and compared their features side-by-side.

In our comparison, we looked at factors like action type (membrane or mechanical), backlighting, macro key support, dedicated media keys, profile/software customization options, and so on. By understanding what each model offers in comparison to its counterparts, you can be well-equipped to make an informed purchasing decision and choose the right keyboard for you.

1. Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT – Best Pick

The best Corsair keyboard with a full-size layout that we’ve reviewed so far is the Corsair RGB K95 PLATINUM XT.

This keyboard has an incredible amount of features to satisfy all types of gamers from its extra textured keys for FPS players to its dedicated macro keys for MMO games.

It comes in a chassis that feels very well built, and its double-shot PBT keys ensure the durability of the key legends as they won’t fade or chip over time.

It has dedicated midrange controls, full RGB backlighting with individually lit keys, and is available in three different genuine Cherry MX switches Blue, Brown, and Velocity.

The Cherry MX Blue variant that we have reviewed provides an excellent typing experience. These switches give satisfying tactile feedback, accompanied by audible clicks, so you can be sure your keystroke is registered.

However, it is quite noisy, so it is not the best option for use in a quiet office. This keyboard is not tiring to type and it comes with a plush wrist rest if you need extra support.

In addition to its dedicated macro keys, you can set macros or reprogram any key on the keyboard.

This is done through Corsair’s iCUE software, which is available for Windows and macros. Naturally, as this is a wired keyboard, it does not have functions such as multi-device pairing,

Main features :

Connectivity: Cable

Size: Full Size (100%)

Mechanical: Yes

Also read: Best Ducky Keyboards

2. Corsair K63 – Best Corsair Full-Size for Gaming

Corsair doesn’t make a lot of wireless gaming keyboards.

Aside from the Corsair K57 RGB Wireless, which is a membrane keyboard that we haven’t reviewed, the only one with mechanical switches that they have at the moment is the Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, making it the best Corsair wireless gaming keyboard out there. we have tested so far.

Unlike the flagship Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT, this is a compact, screwless keyboard that only comes with Cherry MX Red switches, which are linear and do not provide any tactile feedback.

They feel extremely responsive and the overall typing experience is light, even though a bit more force is required to actuate the keys.

It can be connected via a wireless USB receiver or via Bluetooth.

This keyboard was designed primarily for those who have a home theater PC, allowing you to play wirelessly on your big-screen TV with no wires to trip over. Fits in a separately sold notebook board, providing stability and a large mouse pad.

There are dedicated media controls and each key can be reprogrammed through Corsair’s iCUE software, but sadly, there is no dedicated macro key for MMO games and the backlighting is limited to a single blue color.

Typing noise is quiet and unlikely to be picked up by your headset microphone. It has a rechargeable battery that is advertised to last up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use; however, this is not something we test.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical: Yes

3. Corsair K83 – Best Wireless Gaming Keyboard

The best Corsair keyboard for use with televisions and home entertainment systems that we’ve tested so far is the Corsair K83 Wireless Entertainment Keyboard.

This is a wireless keyboard with great connectivity options as it has a wireless USB receiver for use with home theater PCs and is also Bluetooth compatible, allowing you to use it with a wide variety of devices such as televisions and media streamers.

It makes searching for content much easier and it even has a multi-device pairing feature.

There’s a trackpad on the right side of the keyboard along with dedicated media controls, and the entire keyboard feels impressively built.

Although this keyboard is designed for multimedia, you can reprogram the keys by connecting it to a computer with iCUE installed.

It uses low-travel, slight actuation force scissor switches, but some may find them too soft for gaming. The keys are backlit with white LEDs, and it is fully compatible with Windows and macOS.

There are no tilt adjustments and it doesn’t come with a wrist rest; however, the low profile of the keyboard is decently comfortable without one.

Overall, it’s a great keyboard that offers a surprisingly good typing experience in a compact form factor.

Main features :

Connectivity: Wireless

Size: TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical: No

4. Corsair K100 RGB – Top for Cutting-edge performance

The Corsair K100 RGB is the best of the best when it comes to Corsair keyboards. It offers cutting-edge performance, style, durability, and customization that gamers need to stand out from the crowd. The keyboard has a robust aluminum frame with a sleek black finish. The keys are RGB backlit and have 100% anti-ghosting with full N-key rollover. The keycaps are double-shot injected and have a textured surface for improved grip.

The keyboard also includes a wrist rest for comfort during long gaming sessions. There are six dedicated macro keys for custom programming, and the Corsair Utility Engine software makes it easy to create macros and customize lighting effects. The K100 RGB is also equipped with a USB passthrough for connecting devices such as mice or headsets.

It offers performance-wise particularly for competitive gaming due to its AXiS Keyswitch tech offering precise inputs with near-instant responsiveness. Its main disadvantage is that it only has 87 keys and lacks media keys or volume wheel controls.

5. K60 Pro – Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Corsair K60 RGB Pro Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a great choice for gamers who are looking for a low-profile keyboard that doesn’t sacrifice performance. The K60 RGB Pro features Cherry MX Low Profile Red switches, which offer a linear and fast keystroke with a reduced travel distance and actuation point.

The keyboard also features full per-key RGB backlighting, allowing you to customize the look of your keyboard to match your gaming setup. The built-in USB pass-through port lets you connect your mouse or other devices directly to your PC, and the detachable wrist rest ensures comfort during long gaming sessions.

6. CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO -Dynamic RGB Backlighting

CORSAIR’s K55 RGB PRO gaming keyboard offers dynamic RGB backlighting with per-key customization. With its six dedicated macro keys, anti-ghosting matrix, and onboard memory, the K55 RGB PRO is great for both casual gaming and serious esports.

With 16.8 million colors to choose from and six different lighting zones, you can customize your gaming setup to match your style. The backlighting is also fully programmable, so you can create custom lighting profiles to suit your needs.

The K55 is one of the most popular models in Corsair’s catalog due to its affordability combined with good features like multi-key inputs, dedicated media controls, and on-board memory settings which make playing games a more enjoyable experience despite its lack of mechanical-style key switches or wrist rest support systems; those looking for these features should look elsewhere as they aren’t included in this model.

Features to Consider

Corsair is one of the most trusted manufacturers of computer peripherals. Its wide range of products includes keyboards, mice, and audio systems. Corsair keyboards come with advanced features that make them one of the best options in the market.

Here are some of the key features offered by Corsair keyboards:

1. RGB Backlighting: It gives you lighting options to suit your gaming needs as well as add a stylish look to your setup. You can customize it with vivid colors and dynamic effects to stand out from the rest.

2. Durable Mechanical Switches: To ensure crisp clicks and snappy key presses, Corsair uses advanced Kailh mechanical switches for their keyboards for enhanced accuracy and speed for gaming or typing.

3. Macro Key Programming: For added convenience, this feature allows you to program custom macros for tasks like launching applications or inputting commands in a game much faster than doing them manually every time.

4. Detachable Palm Rest: There’s a detachable palm rest on many models offered by Corsair which adds extra comfort while gaming or typing consisting of long hours at your desktop station.

5. Anti-Ghosting Technology: This technology allows keys pressed simultaneously to be registered without conflicts or errors caused by regressing gaming capabilities due to the ghosting effect most commonly found in rivals’ products available in the market today on certain key combinations during intense moments of use.

6. Multi-Device Connectivity: Enjoy reliable connection between multiple devices with 2 different ports providing a choice between wired USB 2 0, 3 0, or wireless dongle connections enabling user-friendly longer lasting experiences during extended usage sessions.

7. Programmable G-keys: This feature gives you 18 fully customizable G-keys so you can create shortcuts for multiple commands that don’t require too much space on your keyboard layout eliminating any time wastage.

Tips for Choosing the Right Keyboard

When choosing a keyboard, there are several factors to consider in order to ensure that you make the right choice. Consider the following tips when selecting a keyboard:

Layout

Pay attention to the layout of the keyboard and make sure it meets your needs. Some keyboards may be difficult to type on, while others may have extra features and buttons that are not necessary for your needs.

Durability

Make sure the keyboard materials are durable enough to withstand long-term use. Those made from plastic or metal should provide users with years of use before needing to be replaced.

Connectivity

Most keyboards support one of three possible connections: USB, wireless, or Bluetooth connectivity. Consider which connection method works best for your devices and usage preferences prior to making a purchase.

Switches

Different keyboards feature different switches; choose the one which provides a comfortable typing experience according to your preference between membrane, mechanical or optical switches.

Ergonomics

Choose an ergonomic design so you can type without straining your hands and arms over long periods of time without experiencing discomfort or fatigue.

Lighting/Backlighting

Many keyboards feature backlighting technology allowing users to type more accurately in low light settings or customize their backlighting setup according to their own preference.

Compatibility

Make sure your selection is compatible with all of the devices you use including mobile phones, tablets, and computers with either macOS or Windows operating systems.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the best Corsair keyboards all offer something special, including superior mechanical switches and vibrant lighting options. Whether you’re looking for a relatively economical option or an expensive gaming beast, there’s a Corsair keyboard available to suit your needs.

Corsair is committed to finding innovative solutions that provide gamers with maximum comfort and unparalleled performance. The keyboards featured in this guide represent the pinnacle of that commitment, making them worthy of any gaming setup or professional office space. No matter which of the aforementioned options you decide to go with, you can rest assured knowing it won’t just perform; it will look good doing it too.

FAQs

1: What type of switches do Corsair keyboards use?

A: Most Corsair keyboards utilize Cherry MX switches, though the company does have some proprietary switches as well. Cherry MX switches are the most popular gaming switch type for keyboards, though not all Cherry MX switches provide the same level of tactile feedback and response time.

2: Do Corsair Keyboards have RGB lighting?

A: Yes! Corsair Keyboards are known for offering a wide selection of RGB lighting options, allowing you to customize your keyboard exactly how you want it. Some models may even utilize customizable games as well.

3: Are there any special features on Corsair Keyboards?

A: Other than RGB lighting, some models will also feature built-in media or macro keys. These additional keys allow you to quickly access certain frequently used commands or perform certain actions without having to type them out each time. They can also be programmed and customized with different commands, depending on your usage needs.