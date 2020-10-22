6 Best Cordless Wand Massager 2020 – Buying Guide & Reviews

Massagers are an extensive term that encompasses several different devices. They all have a shared mission of massaging and relaxing, but they differ in how they work and their possibilities. Reach the parts of the body that are causing the problem and start relaxing.

These are excellent products that provide the ultimate level of enjoyment and relaxation. Accordingly, they differ in price from other products in the category, but they are worth it.

Tension in the neck, pain in the back, or other parts of the body, we all know how much it can affect nervousness, and general stress levels, as well as how much quality massage means.

Many people buy these massagers for therapeutic purposes and then realize that they are used as “personal” massagers too. They are not only suitable for all areas of the body but can also be used by both women and men. Cordless massagers can, therefore, not only be found in the field of medicine but also provide intimate stimulation.

Top 6 Cordless Wand Massagers

1. SIKXTOA Powerful Wand Massager with 20 Vibration Modes 8 Speeds, Wireless Handheld Waterproof Quiet Rechargeable Portable Personal Full Body Massager Relieve Muscle Stress Relaxing Body – Rose

It’s an excellent massager for many different needs. Both men and women can find lots of fun ways to use this massager. The material is very soft, and there’s a significant amount of speeds and patterns, so it’s easy to find your rhythm. It’s lightweight, powerful, and easy to use. It does appear to be resistant to all types of fluids, broths, or anything that might squirt out. One charge can make it through a marathon session. When you want to charge it, you should look for a tiny hole in the device’s bottom. It doesn’t look like the plug should fit, but it does.

Main features:

Powerful Massage – SIKXTOA wand massager is equipped with the latest upgraded turbocharge motor, providing robust and quiet vibrations that effectively relieve muscle pain. Twenty vibration modes and eight speeds offer different strengths to relax your tired body.

– SIKXTOA wand massager is equipped with the latest upgraded turbocharge motor, providing robust and quiet vibrations that effectively relieve muscle pain. Twenty vibration modes and eight speeds offer different strengths to relax your tired body. Durable Battery – Battery of electric massager with long service life, can be fast charging speed, stable output frequency, the fully-charged massager can be used for hours, provide users with a regular massage experience.

– Battery of electric massager with long service life, can be fast charging speed, stable output frequency, the fully-charged massager can be used for hours, provide users with a regular massage experience. Portable – Mini Massager is small, lightweight, easy to hold, easy to use, and comes with a velvet pouch for carrying in a backpack when you are out or traveling. The flexible head can be massaged on any part. You can use it as you like.

– Mini Massager is small, lightweight, easy to hold, easy to use, and comes with a velvet pouch for carrying in a backpack when you are out or traveling. The flexible head can be massaged on any part. You can use it as you like. Safe and Easy to Clean – Personal wand massager is made of medical silicone, safe, skin-friendly, smooth, and soft to protect your health. The overall waterproof design of the massager makes it easy to clean.

– Personal wand massager is made of medical silicone, safe, skin-friendly, smooth, and soft to protect your health. The overall waterproof design of the massager makes it easy to clean. SIKXTOA Service – They offer a 60-day refund guarantee and a one year warranty. SIKXTOA wand massager comes in a neutral gift box, perfect for giving as a gift to your friend. SIKXTOA is committed to providing you with satisfactory service.

2. SENDRY Wand Massager – New Upgrade 160 Magic Vibration Modes – Handheld Wireless Waterproof Mute Rechargeable Personal Massager for Neck Shoulder Back Body Relieves Muscle Tension – Best Gift(Purple)

This massager is everything that it promised! One word of caution is that it arrives in the firmest setting, so be sure to tone it down a bit lest you give yourself a heart attack. It’s perfect for travel and will fit discretely into just about any sized purse. It comes with a drawstring pouch, which is a nice touch. It’s easy to operate. Also, it comes in a sealed box, which is great for germaphobes. The silicone covering is smooth, and the head is flexible. It comes with a charger, and it just plugs into the base of the product.

Main features:

Vibration Upgrade – Turbocharged silent motor provides powerful vibration without noise,20 pulsating patterns & 8 different speed levels can combine 160 vibration modes, and the head can be rotated 270°, to provide you with the most professional wand massager!

– Turbocharged silent motor provides powerful vibration without noise,20 pulsating patterns & 8 different speed levels can combine 160 vibration modes, and the head can be rotated 270°, to provide you with the most professional wand massager! The safe and environment-friendly medical silicone material is guaranteed. It’s easy to clean, maximum protection for your health. IPX7 waterproof design can be used in the bathroom, beach, swimming pool. The handle is designed with a 3D mesh non-slip texture and is very comfortable to hold in your hand.

Portable Design – Unlike traditional large massagers, this one is small and lightweight. It can be placed in a handbag, suitcase, or pocket. If you want to carry a massager alone, you can put it in a velvet pouch. It’s not only beautiful but also more convenient.

– Unlike traditional large massagers, this one is small and lightweight. It can be placed in a handbag, suitcase, or pocket. If you want to carry a massager alone, you can put it in a velvet pouch. It’s not only beautiful but also more convenient. USB Rapid Charging – You can use the power bank, computer, USB plug to quickly charge up within 2 hours until the LED indicator stops flashing. High-quality lithium batteries ensure that the wand massage can be used for many hours to provide the safest protection for your massage experience.

– You can use the power bank, computer, USB plug to quickly charge up within 2 hours until the LED indicator stops flashing. High-quality lithium batteries ensure that the wand massage can be used for many hours to provide the safest protection for your massage experience. Service Upgrade . It is ideal for travel or as a gift. They offer a 60-day unconditional money-back guarantee.

3. Pheiho Wireless USB Rechargeable Massager Wand with Powerful Frequency for Pain Muscles & Sports Recovery – Pink

It’s an excellent buy, works spectacularly – a marvelous wand that vibrates hard, and lasts a while before needing a charge! The massager is very lightweight, very soft to the touch, and comfortable in hand. The messaging head is also perfect – not too hard, not too soft, and it is quite flexible. There are tons of settings and power modes. Also, the material is super soft and durable and feels high-quality. It’s a perfect size, excellent price, excellent performance.

Main features:

Cordless Multi-Speed Massager

100% Water Resistance

SAFE soft silicone and smooth

8 Powerful speeds and 20 patterns

Quiet and powerful

4. Shibari Mini Halo, “The Original” Compact Power Wand Massager, Wireless, 20x Multi-speed Vibrations (Pink)

Don’t let this massager fool you. Though it is small, it packs the strength of a power drill. It’s a great size, and the speed & different vibration options are plentiful. It comes (partially) charged and with its carrying bag, great for discreet storage. It’s waterproof as well.

Main features:

USB Rechargeable

Ultra power, 20x pulsations

100% water resistant

The original compact power massage wand, trust no Imitations!

Beware of knockoffs! Some unethical sellers are Selling lower-quality look-alike products on Amazon. Only trust the Shibari Mini halo massager with its brand name embossed on the wand near the top of the handle, as displayed in the graphics above.

5. LuLu 7+ Upgraded Personal Wand Massager with Memory – Premium with 5 Speeds 20 Patterns – Cordless Powerful and Handheld – USB Rechargeable for Back and Neck Relief – Black

The look is so elegant and discreet. Even the buttons and charging slots are hidden at first sight, so it looks almost like a microphone. It comes in a beautiful, small and discreet box and also includes a bag for storing it. Everything is well covered in rubber, so no worries about shocking yourself or things like that, making it easy to clean. The vibration is powerful, and the variable types of pulses are a significant plus.

Main features:

Saveable settings – Our patented memory feature allows you to save your favorite speed and vibrations so you can dial in muscle relief with the touch of a button.

– Our patented memory feature allows you to save your favorite speed and vibrations so you can dial in muscle relief with the touch of a button. Two-year guarantee – LuLu 7+ has a superior design and is built to last. Our California-based 24/7 customer service team will immediately replace your LuLu 7+ free of charge.

– LuLu 7+ has a superior design and is built to last. Our California-based 24/7 customer service team will immediately replace your LuLu 7+ free of charge. Quality assurance – Need help? Have a question? Our customer service team will respond to you within 6 hours, or your LuLu is on us.

– Need help? Have a question? Our customer service team will respond to you within 6 hours, or your LuLu is on us. Always hits the spot – The handheld wand massager is simple to use and provides deep relief of tight and sore muscles. Included instruction manual skillfully guides you to a relaxing bliss.

– The handheld wand massager is simple to use and provides deep relief of tight and sore muscles. Included instruction manual skillfully guides you to a relaxing bliss. Easy charge on the go – Internal batteries power the LuLu 7+ for extended sessions and quickly recharge from any 5V USB port – no need for extra cables!

– Internal batteries power the LuLu 7+ for extended sessions and quickly recharge from any 5V USB port – no need for extra cables! Simple clean up – The water-resistant body means cleanup is easy and hygienic with warm water and soap.

– The water-resistant body means cleanup is easy and hygienic with warm water and soap. Gorgeous gift packaging – Whether it’s for you or someone else, the LuLu 7+ comes in a velvet box and includes a travel sleeve that is sure to impress.

6. Micro Personal Massage Wand by Yarosi – Smallest and Strongest Cordless Handheld Massager – Powerful – Best for Travel – Magic Stress Away – Perfect on Back Legs Hand Pains and Sports Recovery

It is a beautiful personal massaging wand, small and waterproof. Plaster and cement rinse right off of the silicone covering. For its small size, it is pretty powerful. It would also be great to travel with. Also, there are no batteries involved, and you charge it with the provided wire.

It’s also suitable for those who have arthritis. This little device helps move the inflammation around and away from the joint, which provides pain relief and more range of motion, and less stiffness. You can use it every day, especially when relaxing at the end of the day watching TV.

Main features:

It’s a powerful micro massaging device – The Smallest and Most Powerful Massager. The personal electric massage device will bring you strong wand vibration, which concentrates power to your neck, back, lower back, shoulder, feet, and legs. If you require a more gentle approach, the wand is perfect for this to help you relax. The flexible head is made from safe body silicone, which will provide instant relief to those aches, pains, and sore muscles, giving you the ultimate relaxation experience.

– The Smallest and Most Powerful Massager. The personal electric massage device will bring you strong wand vibration, which concentrates power to your neck, back, lower back, shoulder, feet, and legs. If you require a more gentle approach, the wand is perfect for this to help you relax. The flexible head is made from safe body silicone, which will provide instant relief to those aches, pains, and sore muscles, giving you the ultimate relaxation experience. Original design – We have listened to our customers and created a smaller, more portable version of our original Yarosi Mini. It has the same 20 functions and eight speeds. It’s 2 inches shorter and packs the same punch. With embossed buttons, you will always find the power button. Now more portable than ever, the Micro Massage device is made with you in mind. Perfect for travel and charge anywhere via the supplied USB Cable.

– We have listened to our customers and created a smaller, more portable version of our original Yarosi Mini. It has the same 20 functions and eight speeds. It’s 2 inches shorter and packs the same punch. With embossed buttons, you will always find the power button. Now more portable than ever, the Micro Massage device is made with you in mind. Perfect for travel and charge anywhere via the supplied USB Cable. It’s made of silky smooth silicone that’s 100% safe to use on the skin! This lightweight micro massager has a honeycomb grip, so it’s easy to keep hold of when in use. The pressure-sensitive bendable neck is fantastic for working the massage device into your joints and muscles. A super soothing experience for both men and women.

Waterproof splash proof – The electric handheld device is water-resistant, so you can clean the waterproof wand easily when needed. Wet wipes are the perfect way to keep it in excellent condition. It’s non-toxic, no odor, super soft silicone skin-like feel.

Buyers Guide and FAQs

Are vibrating massagers good for you?

The benefits of massage to reduce stress, pain, and muscle tension have been known for centuries. But we have to ask ourselves, are electric massagers good?Electric massagers effectively mimic manual movements. They are designed to deliver a pressure of greater or lesser intensity through vibration. Used frequently, they aid in reducing pain, regain firmness in the skin, or achieve a relaxing effect. Judging by the number of products that exist related to massage (back massagers, electro-stimulators, cushions, anti-cellulite, facial, etc.), they must have their advantages.

As you will see below, they have more advantages than disadvantages. However, although these devices have advantages and provide massages with a certain quality, they cannot replace an expert massage professional (sports, Shiatsu, relaxing, Swedish, etc.).

They are practical and useful tools that we can have at home to reduce pain, tone the skin, or help relaxation after a day of work.

Advantages:

Comfortable

By doing a manual massage, you invest energy. If you spend a while massaging an area of your body, you get tired. There are also areas of the body where it is difficult to reach, such as the back (and you will not be asking your partner or another person to give you a massage).

Electric massagers are practical and comfortable, designed to provide solutions to problems such as pain, muscle stiffness, or lack of elasticity.

They work with batteries or are connected to the electrical network, and ‘they do not tire’. You can use them when you need them, and as long as you want without problems. Precisely its ease of use increases its effectiveness. Doing ourselves manual massages takes effort. While pressing the button on the massager and applying it to different areas of the body does not cost anything.

Practical

Depending on the type of massager, it is compatible with doing a different kind of activity simultaneously. For example, you can be working with your PC, reading, or listening to music while receiving a back massage thanks to a back massager.

On other occasions, massage requires your participation, such as anti-cellulite massagers that we must apply to the body’s area to be treated. There are waterproof massagers that you can use in the shower to achieve a peeling and toning effect on the skin.

Effective

Electric massagers are effective. Something else is the goal you want to achieve. If you have pain from a sports injury, a massage can help relieve pain, but it can’t do anything else.

For example, an anti-cellulite massager used frequently and aided by suitable products can improve skin elasticity and reduce cellulite. But it doesn’t magically remove it. With constancy, you can notice changes; without endurance, its effectiveness decreases.

Drawbacks:

Price

Some models of electric massagers are expensive; their price can exceed $200. However, its useful life is long (they can last you more than five years), more than an expense, it becomes an investment. There are also other massagers at moderate prices starting at $30.

Be cautious

A massage device that is not electric, such as a roller, can be used without problems. If there is water nearby, for example, it does not matter. On the other hand, any electrical device requires some caution.

The massagers are very safe, they are hermetically sealed, and the batteries or cables are protected, but being devices used in a bathroom. You have to be careful. Unless they are specifically waterproof, they should not be wet or damp.

Do percussion massagers work?

Yes, percussive massage gives excellent results, and there is a study that proves its effectiveness in preventing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

Is vibration bad for your body?

On the contrary – even 10 to 15 minutes a day three times a week can decrease stress, help with weight loss, muscle soreness, and blood flow.

However, there has been much thought about the effects of whole-body vibration on the spine. The evidence is not conclusive, but a recent review of epidemiological and laboratory studies indicates a relationship between vibration and low back pain despite not having an exact dose-response relationship. An increased risk of low back pain has been found in drivers of tractors, cargo trucks, buses, and helicopter and airplane pilots.

It is necessary to establish the maximum permissible exposure limits and the minimum safety and security conditions, considering those mentioned above.

Is vibration Good for circulation?

Yes, vibration is good for circulation. An excellent example of that would be standing on the vibration plate, which stimulates blood circulation.

Who should not use a vibration machine?

People who have heart disease and cardiovascular conditions should avoid whole-body vibration – it might not be safe. That also goes for the ones with a blood clotting disorder or pacemakers.

Is vibration good or bad for your brain?

The most recent studies show that mechanical whole-body vibration (WBV) improves brain functions.

Final Word

Massage is one of the oldest methods of treatment and an essential part of physiotherapy. Mechanical treatment of the body relaxes tense muscles, improves circulation, and helps tissue regeneration. The massage is stimulating, relaxing, and helps to remove nerve and muscle pain.

Cordless wand massagers can also be used for other purposes in more intimate areas. In any case, you must follow the safety instructions!

Before you go, check out some other models available on the market right now: