13 Best Chinese Tablets 2023 – Quality Work & Entertainment Gadget

Chinese tablets have been consolidated on the market for years, having tried their extraordinary versatility several times and offering a very affordable quality/price ratio. To choose a good quality Chinese tablet, the processor is one of the first aspects we need to consider. Being the heart and brain of the tablet, it will determine the computing power of the same.

Even a good RAM memory, generally from 2 GB upwards, is recommended in order to keep processes fluid and not cause slowdowns to your device. The storage space however is important as it will allow you to store any type of data and maintain it over time without having to delete old data to make room for new ones.

The quality of the display is just as important as, by the nature of the tablet, the display is the visual and practical interface. The Chinese-made tablets, in most cases, are equipped with high-quality screens, with good resolution and touch screen quality.

Connectivity is then the aspect that allows you to expand the potential of the tablet and interface it with other devices and peripherals. Last but not least is the battery life. Since we could potentially use this device outside the home and in situations where power is not always available, excellent battery performance will ensure that you never have to stop.

Made in China tablets are able to offer remarkable technical features in all these aspects, as well as a great variety of models in different price ranges.

Our Recommendations for Best Chinese Tablets

1. Huawei MatePad Pro

The Huawei MatePad Pro is the best Chinese tablet, a well-built 10.8-inch, with an Android-based EMUI operating system and excellent hardware, great for both professional needs and private use.

The display is a 10.8 ” format, perfect for both carrying and reading, and writing during extended sessions. The 128GB storage space allows you to store a good amount of data without having to worry too soon about deleting some to make room for new ones.

The available RAM memory is 6 GB and this aspect ensures excellent fluidity in the management of processes, avoiding hitches and slowdowns. The processor used is a Kirin 990. The operating system is EMUI version 10.0.1 which in turn is based on Android 10.0.

The screen-to-body ratio is 90% and this will offer a great viewing experience. In case you have Huawei branded phones, thanks to this tablet it is possible to work in a multiscreen, improving and enhancing integration and productivity.

Battery performance is also optimal: we are talking about a range covered up to 12 hours. It also handles 40W fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging and 7.5W reverse charging.

The audio quality is also top of the range, thanks to a quad-channel and quad-speaker system and Histen 6.0 3D stereo technology which will provide a three-dimensional, full-bodied, powerful, and well-defined sound.

This model weighs only 460 grams and has a thickness of 7.2 mm. That’s why it will easily convert into the perfect travel companion.

You can integrate the MatePad Pro with the pen M-Pencil and the Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), two excellent tools to facilitate the study further. A perfect educational solution for M-Pencil is for example Nebo, a writing application that offers intelligent handwriting recognition and instant conversion of hand-drawn diagrams and equations into digital diagrams and formulas.

So if you are looking for the best Chinese tablet without compromise, we recommend that you opt for the Huawei MatePad Pro.

2. Chuwi UBook X

The best Chinese 2-in-1 tablet is the Chuwi UBook X, a 12-inch convertible that stands out for the choice of powerful and performing components that allow you to manage even the heaviest applications.

The UBook X uses an Intel Gemini-Lake N4100 processor with 2.4 GHz speed, while the screen size is 12 inches, which is generous and perfect for long work sessions. The RAM memory provided is 8 GB, ensuring excellent performance and fluidity.

The operating system is Windows 10while the hard drive is 256 GB with SSD technology. This means that all the loading, saving and transfer processes will be very fast, as well as providing decidedly large storage space for a tablet PC.

Thanks to a practical stand that tilts from 0 to 145 °, the tablet can be positioned and arranged in the best position for your needs, multiplying the modes of use. The fact that it is a 2-in-1 convertible and therefore is equipped with a QWERTY keyboard will allow it to be used with a notebook or as a tablet. With a weight of just 780 grams and a thickness of 9 mm it is extremely easy to carry despite the generous size of the display.

The screen resolution is 2160 x 1440 pixels and this, therefore, makes it perfect for graphic applications and for working excellently with video and images. The connectivity and interface make it integrable with a series of additional devices thanks to the Micro HD, USB 3.0, and USB type C ports.

If you plan to use your tablet for a long series of applications, professional and otherwise, then the best purchase is the Chuwi UBook X.

3. Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is the best Chinese tablet under $300, a versatile Android tablet with generous hardware, able to cover a good range of applications and different uses very well.

The Yoga Smart Tab has a 10.1-inch screen with LED technology and therefore lends itself perfectly to being transported with ease and to assist you at all times. The operating system installed on this model is Android 9.0 Pie.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, and the storage space is 64 GB of ROM which can be expanded up to 256 GB while the memory is 4 G RAM. The 4GB ram and 64 GB ram are features that predispose the tablet to professional as well as personal use, being able to benefit from the most standard functions and apps, as well as the most complex ones.

If you are particularly attentive to sound, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab will fully satisfy you: thanks to the integrated soundbar you can enjoy full-bodied, defined, and rich audio, so as to improve the visual rendering of your favorite content even more.

Thanks to the Ambient mode of Google assistant you can transform the tablet display into a smart home hub, enabling and using voice commands which will be recognized by the device even when you are not in the same room. It is also equipped with a good number of ports and connections which will allow you to integrate the tablet with other devices and therefore make it even more productive.

TDDI technology improves the interactivity of touch and, in the case of gaming enthusiasts, will greatly facilitate the gaming experience.

The 7000 mAh battery covers continuous use for up to 10 hours. So if you have a maximum budget of 300 euros and want to make the best purchase, we recommend the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab.

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is an excellent price-quality solution for those who want to alternate the use of the traditional tablet with the notebook, this model represents one of the most purchased options by those looking for the Best Chinese 2-in-1 convertible tablet with ChromeOS operating system.

The IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is equipped with a MediaTek P60T processor, offers a storage space of 64 GB, and a RAM of 4 GB which will keep processes fast and smooth. With these hardware features, the convertible tablet is suitable for professional use, supporting more complex and personal applications.

The design and ergonomics are really effective both in aesthetic and functional terms. It is in fact very easy to carry this tablet everywhere and use it in the preferred mode, be it tablet or notebook. The keyboard is compact and small but practical enough for easy typing.

The operating system is ChromeOS. The display has 10.1 ”dimensions and the resolution is Full HD 1920 x 1200 with IPS technology and 400 nits brightness. It is equipped with a dual camera, 8 MP rear, and 2 MP front. In this way, it will be possible to make video calls and meetings, as well as take pictures and videos comfortably and with good quality.

Another aspect that makes it a perfect travel companion is battery performance. There are 10 hours of autonomy supported by this model, allowing you to cover a full working day without having to constantly worry about connecting it to the power supply.

Thanks to fairly varied connectivity it is possible to expand the potential of this model and integrate it with other peripherals. So if you are a fan of ChromeOS and are looking for the best Chinese 2-in-1 tablet then don’t miss the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook.

5. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (2nd Gen)

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is the Best mid-range Chinese tablet with an Android operating system that offers a good combination of features, with performance capable of satisfying a large number of users and for different uses.

The Tab M10 Plus is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor and the fixed memory has a capacity of 128 GB. By purchasing a microSD card it will be possible to extend it up to 256 GB; in this way, you will have a large memory available that will not force you to select your data. The operating system used is Android Pie 9.0.

The display format is 10.3 inches with 1920 x 1200 resolution and brightness of 330 nits, with a good design and ergonomics, it is very comfortable for working long sessions without straining the eyes. At the same time, the lightweight and thickness of this device make it perfect for carrying, minimizing discomfort. The surface/display ratio is 90% therefore the view benefits from it, which is wide and balanced.

I use a double speaker with Dolby Atmos technology, resulting in balanced and pleasant audio. Even without the aid of headphones or external speakers, you can enjoy your multimedia content or call/video call comfortably. Thanks to the LTE version you can also have a permanent connection, wherever you are.

Also from an aesthetic and constructive point of view, it is a beautiful product, beautiful to see and hold. The chassis is all metal, as well as smooth. These two aspects give a feeling of elegance that you will surely like.

We, therefore, recommend the purchase of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (2nd Gen) to all those looking for a mid-range Chinese tablet with good audio quality, ample storage space, and particular attention to the aesthetic side.

6. Chuwi SurPad

The Chuwi SurPad is recommended for anyone who wants to work with the Best convertible 2-in-1 tablet without breaking the bank. This model combines the convenience of a tablet with the convenience of a notebook.

The screen is 10.1 inches in size which makes it ideal for on the go, to conveniently store it in your bag or backpack. However, it also lends itself perfectly to prolonged use, offering a size that avoids eye strain and facilitates the convenience of using the touch screen.

This model is also available in the LTE version therefore, if you want to make sure you always have the connection with you, you can opt for this possibility. Support dual SIM forward. The display resolution is 1920 x 1200 pixels with IPS technology. The processor is Helio P60 Octa Core with 2 GHz speed while the RAM memory is 4 GB. This will ensure smoothness and no hitches.

The memory available to this tablet PC is 128 GB, perfect for working and saving data without worrying too quickly about having to delete material from time to time to make room for the new one. There is a double 8 MP webcam which will allow you to take photos and videos at any time, as well as to make video calls of very good quality.

The thickness of 9.2 mm and the weight of 542 grams place it among the best from the point of view of portability. The software installed is Android 10 which guarantees power and a wide range of functions designed to customize the use and increase productivity. The 8000 mAh battery provides good support and ensures sufficient autonomy for routine operations.

If you are looking for the best 2-in-1 mid-range Chinese tablet, the Chuwi SurPad is a recommended choice.

7. Huawei MatePad

The Huawei MatePad is among the best Chinese mid-range tablets for high-resolution display quality and good computing power, which allows it to be used for various applications.

The display size is 10.4 inches with 2K resolution, a convenient size for carrying as well as for reading and writing, without excessively straining the eyes. With 4 GB of RAM, processes and multitasking are fluid and smooth. The storage space of 64 GB, on the other hand, will allow for a good native data-saving capacity. The processor is a Kirin 820 with artificial intelligence and stands out for its excellent performance in terms of energy-saving as well as the computing power itself.

Another plus is the battery performance: this tablet will support up to 12.5 hours of continuous use which means you can cover a full working day on a single charge. Should you need a quick recharge it will be possible to reach up to 30% in just 30 minutes. On the other hand, 100% will be reached in about 2 and a half hours.

Even the audio sector is fully satisfied. With 4 speakers and 3D Histen 6.1 technology, the audio is three-dimensional, powerful, and full-bodied, making the tablet self-sufficient even without the aid of external speakers and/or earphones. The installed operating system is EMUI 10 with Huawei Mobile Services.

For those who love to read, the eBook mode will be particularly appreciated. Thanks to the latter, in fact, the contrast, brightness, and definition will be intelligently adjusted in order to significantly improve the reading experience.

By purchasing the Huawei MatePad you will take home a complete Chinese tablet, with extraordinary image resolution and audio of undoubted quality at an affordable price.

8. Teclast M40 Pro

The Teclast M40 Pro is the best Chinese tablet under $200, a 10.1-inch Android operating system perfect to be carried anywhere, easy to use for reading and writing, watching videos, and surfing the net.

The Octa-Core processor with a 2.0 GHz clock speed provides good computing power for all standard functions and applications. Particularly appreciable is the quality and sensitivity of the touch screen which offers a very fluid and smooth use.

The screen resolution is 1920 x 1200 pixels and the operating system is Android 10. There is 6 GB of RAM installed on this model. This translates into exceptional fluidity and smoothness of multitasking and process management in general. The storage space is 128GB which can be extended up to 512GB.

Another advantage of this model is that it is a 4G LTE tablet + 5G WiFi version. This means that by purchasing a SIM and its data plan, you can always have a permanent connection with you. Support dual LTE SIM. The stereo speakers and Momentum system envelop the listener in rich and full-bodied audio, perfect for enjoying their favorite multimedia content.

The 5 + 8 MP dual camera allows shooting and shooting of videos and good quality photos, as well as video calls. The 6000 mAh battery covers an autonomy of about 7 hours, allowing you to manage a working day sufficiently well.

Buying Guide for the best Chinese Gadget

If you’re considering buying a Chinese tablet, there are a few things to consider before making your purchase:

Storage Space

Most Chinese tablets come with very limited storage space, which can be a deal-breaker for some users. Some tablet models only offer up to 8GB of storage, which is not nearly enough for many people. If you need more storage space, you may have to purchase an additional memory card or use an app to compress your files.

Display Quality

When you’re thinking about buying a Chinese tablet, keep in mind the display quality. While these devices are generally cheaper than their U.S. or European counterparts, they may not offer the same level of quality when it comes to displays.

That said, many Chinese tablets do feature high-quality displays that more than satisfy most users. If you’re looking for a tablet that can do everything from watching movies and TV shows to working on your laptop, a Chinese device is likely to be a good option.

Just remember that not all Chinese tablets have great displays, so make sure you take into account which features are most important to you before making your purchase.

Processor Power

When it comes to picking the right tablet, processor power is a major factor. A Chinese tablet may have lower processor power than an American tablet, even if they look and feel the same. So, be sure to consider the processor power before buying a Chinese tablet.

American tablets typically have higher processor power than Chinese tablets. This is due to two reasons: first, American processors are more advanced than Chinese processors; second, American tablets tend to run more powerful apps and games than Chinese tablets.

So if you’re looking for a high-powered tablet, go with an American one. However, if you just want something to read books or watch videos on without too much stress, a Chinese tablet might be better suited for you. Just be sure to research which model has the processor power that you need.

Camera Quality

Not only does the quality of the cameras vary considerably, but many of the cheaper models also come with subpar displays.

So, how do you know which camera will be good enough for your needs? Well, the answer largely depends on what type of photography you plan to do with your tablet. If you primarily want to use your tablet for leisurely browsing and light photo editing, then a model with an average or low-end camera will suffice.

However, if you’re looking to take professional-level photos or videos with your tablet, then you’ll likely need something with better-quality imaging.

Of course, even if you intend to take only casual photos and videos with your Chinese tablet, it’s still worth considering the camera quality. After all, who wants to try taking photos or recording video in poor lighting conditions?

Size and Form Factor

Tablets in China can come in a variety of sizes, from small 8-inch models to larger 11 or 12-inch tablets. Additionally, many Chinese tablets feature a folding design that makes them easier to carry around. If you are looking for a smaller tablet, consider a model that is less than 8 inches wide; if you are looking for a larger model, go for one that is at least 10 inches wide.

FAQs

1. How to know if a tablet is Chinese

There are a few ways to determine if a tablet is made in China. One way is to look for Made in China stickers on the device. Another way is to check the language settings on the tablet. Many Chinese tablets default to using Chinese menus and text, even if the tablet is purchased in another country.

2. Can I trust Chinese tablets?

There is no easy answer when it comes to trusting Chinese tablets. Many of these devices are manufactured in China and may not be subject to the same quality assurance and safety standards as devices made in other countries.

Additionally, there have been reports of Chinese tablets being hacked and infected with malware, so it’s important to take all of the precautions you would when using any kind of computer or device.

There are a few different methods that you can use to update your Chinese tablet. The first is to go to the device’s settings and look for an update option. If there isn’t one, you can try downloading a new software package from the Chinese tablet.