12 Best Cheap Mechanical Keyboards 2023 – Considered the Best Option

Building a gaming PC on a tight budget can be difficult at times, but luckily, having good peripherals is possible without leaving a lot of money.

A mechanical keyboard is often considered the best option when it comes to gaming, and you can find some for under $ 100.

They might be missing some high-end features, but for the most part, they’re pretty good and can even use standard switches like the Cherry MX or other proprietary ones.

Top Recommendations and Describe of Products

1. Redragon K552 RGB – Cheap Price

The best cheap mechanical keyboard for less than 50 euros that we have tested so far is the Redragon K552-RGB.

It offers decent gaming performance with great build quality for a cheap keyboard but is limited in its features.

There are a few variants with different backlight colors or styles, but all are available with Outemu Blue switches.

The switches click and provide good tactile feedback, and they don’t require a lot of force to press, giving you a fast gaming experience.

If you want to type on this keyboard as well, the typing experience is decent, but the audible click doesn’t line up with the action, which may feel strange to enthusiasts.

The frame is made from a mix of plastic and metal, which gives it a sturdy feel, and it has little flex.

Unfortunately, there is no dedicated software and macros cannot be configured for any key.

Our unit is full RGB backlit with individually lit keys that can be customized on the keyboard, but the other variants have red and rainbow backlights or none for an office look.

Overall, for less than 50 euros, this keyboard offers good performance for its price.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical : Yes

2. SteelSeries Apex 5 – Best Mechanical Keyboard Under $100

The best mechanical keyboard under $ 100 that we’ve tested so far is the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

This overall good keyboard has the same great features found on other high-end SteelSeries keyboards, giving you an exceptional gaming experience.

It uses hybrid mechanical switches, which are a mix between typical mechanical switches and rubber dome switches.

Hybrid mechanical switches offer good tactile feedback and are fairly easy to press, ensuring commands are recorded quickly.

It has full RGB backlighting with individually illuminated keys, which you can customize through the SteelSeries Engine software.

Each key is macro-programmable, has dedicated multimedia keys, a scroll wheel for volume control and an OLED screen where you can view everything you want.

Unfortunately, if you use it in an open office environment, the switches are loud and can disturb those around you.

They still offer a good typing experience, though, and it’s a very well-made keyboard, so it should last a while. Overall, it’s the best cheap mechanical keyboard to find under $ 100 that we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : Full Size (100%)

Mechanical : Yes

3. Razer BlackWidow Lite – Best Mechanical Keyboard Under $100

If you are looking for a TKL alternative, check out the Razer BlackWidow Lite.

It doesn’t have a full RGB backlight like the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, instead, it has a white backlight with individually lit keys.

It is primarily designed to be an easier option to use in the office than other mechanical keyboards, so the writing quality is much better than on the SteelSeries.

The Razer uses proprietary Razer Orange switches, which offer a good tactile response similar to the Cherry MX Browns, and if the included O-rings are used, there is minimal noise, which is great for an office environment.

Unfortunately, the Razer Synapse 3 software is not available on macOS or Linux and there is no memory built into the keyboard. Even so, if you are a Windows user,

In general, if you want the best mechanical keyboard under $ 100, check out the SteelSeries, but if you want to save some space on your desk, look at the Razer.

Main features :

Connectivity : Cable

Size : TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical : Yes

4. Obinslab Anne Pro 2 – Best Compact Keyboard

If you are looking for a 60% compact design, the best cheap mechanical keyboard under $ 100 that we have reviewed so far is the Obinslab Anne Pro 2.

This small, well-built keyboard leaves a lot more room for the mouse, which is great for FPS players who need to flick shot with low sensitivity.

The board features dual-shot PBT keys that feel durable and allow full RGB lighting to shine through.

Our unit features Gateron Brown switches, but is available in a wide variety of Cherry MX, Gateron, and Kailh switches, making it easy to choose your favorites.

The brown switches offer good tactile feedback, are light to press, and overall touch quality is excellent. This keyboard can also be used wirelessly via Bluetooth, making it even more versatile.

Unfortunately, some people will not like the lack of dedicated arrow keys, although this is expected in a 60% arrangement.

Its small shape also means that there are not many additional features like dedicated multimedia keys; everything is mostly on the function keys.

On the other hand, this keyboard has dedicated software that allows a lot of customization. Overall, it’s the best under $ 100 compact mechanical keyboard we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Wireless

Size : Compact (60%)

Mechanical : Yes

5. Corsair K63 – Top Wireless Keyboard Under $100

The best cheap and wireless mechanical keyboard under $ 100 that we’ve tested so far is the Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

It is an excellent gaming keyboard with features that most gamers should enjoy.

This keyboard has Cherry MX Red switches, which are linear and give you a quick actuation for when you need to record your actions quickly.

Although the switches do not offer any tactile feedback, the writing quality is still excellent as the keys are stable and typing on this keyboard for long periods is not tiring.

It has individually illuminated keys, but with blue backlighting instead of RGB, and you can control the brightness directly on the dash.

Each key is macro programmable through the iCUE software and there is a Windows key lock that prevents you from accidentally closing the game.

Unfortunately, the keyboard’s plastic construction looks cheap, and the wrist rest isn’t very comfortable either.

However, it has multi-device pairing with up to two devices at once, and switching between them is easy. For a wireless gaming keyboard under $ 100, it’s great overall, making it one of the best cheap mechanical keyboards we’ve tested so far.

Main features :

Connectivity : Wireless

Size : TenKeyLess (80%)

Mechanical : Yes

Mechanical VS Membrane – Which one is Better?

There are many factors to consider when selecting a keyboard, such as price, features, and durability.

But one of the most important considerations is the type of key switch. Key switches can be either mechanical or membrane, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Mechanical switches are the most popular choice for gamers and typists because they offer a more satisfying typing experience.

They’re also more durable than membrane switches, so they’ll last longer. However, mechanical switches are more expensive than membrane switches.

Membrane switches are less durable than mechanical switches, but they’re much cheaper.

They’re also quieter, which can be an advantage if you work in a shared space or don’t want to disturb others around you.

Things to Consider Before Buying

Connectivity

We all know the feeling of wanting to save money on a purchase, especially when it comes to something as seemingly frivolous as a mechanical keyboard. But before you buy the first cheap keyboard you see, it’s important to consider the connectivity.

A lot of mechanical keyboards use USB connections, which means they’ll work with any computer. But some cheaper keyboards use PS/2 connections, which are much less common. If you have a computer that doesn’t have a PS/2 port, you’ll need to buy an adapter in order to use the keyboard.

So before you buy a cheap mechanical keyboard, make sure to check the connectivity and make sure it will work with your computer. Otherwise, you may end up spending more money in the long run.

Durability

There are a few things to keep in mind when considering the durability of a mechanical keyboard.

First, the type of switch used can make a big difference in how durable the keyboard is. Cherry MX switches are typically very durable, while cheaper knock-off switches may not be as reliable.

Second, the materials used in the construction of the keyboard can also affect its durability.

Keyboards made with cheaper plastics may not hold up as well over time as those made with higher-quality materials.

Finally, the manufacturing process can also impact the durability of a keyboard.

Mass-produced keyboards may not be as well made as those that are hand-crafted by experienced artisans.

When it comes to choosing a durable mechanical keyboard, it’s important to consider all of these factors.

By taking the time to do your research, you can find a keyboard that will last for years to come.

Hand Support

Cheap mechanical keyboards often don’t have the best ergonomics, which can lead to discomfort or even pain after extended use. If you can, try out the keyboard before you buy it to see how it feels.

Look for a keyboard with a palm rest or wrist rest that will help keep your hands in a comfortable position.

You may also want to consider an adjustable keyboard so you can customize the height and angle to suit your needs.

FAQs

1. What is the best low price for a mechanical keyboard?

If you’re looking for a low-priced mechanical keyboard, you have a few different options. You can find some great keyboards under $50, but you’ll also find some cheaper options that aren’t quite as good.

2. Is a 60% keyboard useful?

A 60% keyboard is a type of computer keyboard that includes only the essential keys for typing.

This smaller form factor can be beneficial for users who want a more compact keyboard or who want to save desk space.

Additionally, some people find that fewer keys can help them focus on their work and improve typing speed.

However, there are some drawbacks to using a 60% keyboard.

For example, you may have to use more keystrokes to perform certain tasks, and you may need to purchase an additional keycap set if you want all the keys that are typically included on a full-size keyboard.

3. Do gamers prefer mechanical keyboards?

There are a few reasons why mechanical keyboards are often preferred by gamers. One reason is that they tend to be more durable than regular keyboards, so they can withstand the wear and tear that comes with heavy use.

Additionally, mechanical keyboards typically offer better performance in terms of speed and responsiveness, which can be crucial in fast-paced gaming situations.

And finally, many gamers simply prefer the feel of mechanical keys over regular keys.

Final Words

In conclusion, cheap mechanical keyboards are a great option for those looking to get the same performance and feel of more expensive keyboards without breaking the bank.

With so many different options available, it’s easy to find one that meets your needs and budget.

Plus, with the help of our guide, you’ll be able to make an informed decision about which keyboard is right for you and ensure that you’re getting something that will last for years.

Whether you want a gaming keyboard or just something basic for everyday use, there’s sure to be an affordable mechanical keyboard out there waiting for you!