12 Best Cheap Gaming Mouse 2022 – Top Budget Esport Performers

Trying to find gaming accessories on a budget can be quite difficult. With the increasing popularity of computer games, it is difficult to add quality products to your arsenal without spending a lot of money. But don’t lose hope, it is possible to find gaming products at an affordable price and get great returns from them.

You may not get full RGB lighting or a wireless design when looking for the Best Cheap Gaming Mouse on a budget, but if you just want a gaming mouse that meets your needs without breaking the bank, there are a few options.

Finding the “Best Cheap Gaming Mouse” is the most important thing, after the PC Gamer itself. Having a good gaming mouse offers real advantages in terms of response time, dpi, ergonomics, or glide. End bad excuses when you lose! We’re going to compare and review the Best Gaming Mouse on the market for you!

Our comparison table of the Best Cheap Gaming Mouse below will allow you to make an easy choice to buy cheap gaming mice by quickly accessing all the useful information on each 2022 model. Whether you are looking for the best wireless or wired mouse for fps, MMO, or MOBA games. this guide will help you find the perfect model for you.

With so many gaming mice on the market, choosing and purchasing the best gaming mouse can be a very personal decision. It didn’t really help us write this review list of the 10 best gaming mice available in 2022. But after hours of research and testing, Our review did it anyway! Let’s find out about this one together.

The best Cheap Gaming Mouse is different from a simple computer mouse because its use is different. The difference between a standard computer mouse and a gaming mouse is huge. If you use an occasional mouse with a trendy gaming laptop you don’t make any sense, it’s just heresy and shaming all of your online gaming friends.

Whether playing Overwatch, Counter-Strike, League Of Legends, or even Hearthstone (to miss clicks possible) the player will prove to be much more useful than a simple Logitech mouse bought at Carrefour. Especially after investing in a graphics card, a special gaming keyboard, and all that goes with it, using a standard computer mouse doesn’t make sense. No matter what your geek setup is, if you don’t have a gaming mouse, it will be incomplete.

There are many factors that come into play to support this. From the grip of the gaming mouse to its DPI sensitivity of it, everything varies between a gaming mouse and a standard mouse. And even in gaming mice, a mouse can be specialized in one genre of games.

PC Gaming technology is advancing at a steady pace and, year after year, new models of video game equipment must adapt to technical improvements in current games. Faster and more precise, virtual games are getting more and more rhythmic and you need the right tools to be competitive.

For this reason, we have updated our selection of the best gaming mice in 2022, we have added additional reviews, for a total of 7 best gaming mice. We have reviewed three other mice, which have proven their worth, for leisure play or for competition on the big titles of the moment like League Of Legends or PUBG.

First of all, the response lag is almost non-existent with a gaming mouse. A standard mouse will give you a 10-20ms lag while the lag or lag does not exceed 2-6ms with a gaming mouse.

It can make a huge difference in games like Counter-Strike or League Of Legends or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds which can demand mind-blowing actions and reaction times. A good player will appreciate the importance of those extra milliseconds.

Our Top Picks for Cheap Gaming Mouses

1. Steel Series Rival 700 – Best Pick

We can’t talk about the Best Cheap Gaming Mouse without adding the Rival Steel Series 700 mouse as the best of the best gaming mice 2022 list, and for those who don’t know, maybe the Rival series company is one more.

SteelSeries popular series now known as Steel for the series itself, the company is the favorite among almost all players in professional e-sports and has gained much reputation among the most passionate players.

Before we start looking at how good the Steel Series Rival 700 gaming mouse is, there are some obvious things you should know about this gaming mouse, the Rival 700 is unique in that it sports an OLED display that can display a variety of different things including settings, as well as some GIFs which are specially designed for this screen and can be downloaded from multiple series.

The 700 Rival, steel series is a modular gaming mouse that offers features such as a modular design, RGB lighting, OLED display, adjustable DPI settings with DPI capped at 16,000 on the optical sensor and 8,000 on the laser sensor, and yes, you can change the sensor by purchasing one separately.

Unfortunately, as much as we would have liked, the mouse does not have an ambidextrous design and could be a problem for people who are not left-handed. However, this does not mean that the Rival 700 is not a good mouse, behind the price is a very good mouse.

Gamer that adapts to players of all kinds, no matter if you play an FPS, an RPG, an MMO, the mouse is there to serve, and to serve you well.

Pros Lighting industry-standard RGB

Lighting industry-standard RGB Innovative Modular Design

Innovative Modular Design An OLED gimmicky which is always a welcome design change

An OLED gimmicky which is always a welcome design change Programmable sensor alerts informing players of in-game events

Programmable sensor alerts informing players of in-game events Customize the mouse to suit your needs

Cons No option for left-handed or ambidextrous is available

No option for left-handed or ambidextrous is available The price could be much for some

The price could be much for some Although useful, the modules are a bit expensive

2. Razer Death Adder Chroma – Staff Pick

We start our best with a very good Best Cheap Gaming Mouse For MMOs, indeed the Razer Chroma is currently the most wanted mouse on the net. There are other models in the Death Adder mouse series, but the Chroma is the best-selling one. And there are reasons! The Death Adder Chroma fulfills all the features most sought-after in a cheap gaming mouse.

For left-handed people, don’t worry, Razer at all provided for and offers a left-handed version of this gaming mouse. Left-handed gamers can’t get a better gaming mouse than this. In addition, it offers 10,000 DPI with its 4G sensor.

Its hyper-sensitive buttons are designed to capture a quick press on them (if you click quickly, the mouse will react even if the click was very fast and light). It is very easy to use and has a very ergonomic design.

Don’t let the 101 grams of Death Adder Chroma Gaming Mouse fool you, it’s super light when traveling. Its scroll wheel is simply perfect, it has small notches that make it pleasant to the touch and very precise.

To sum up, while the styling of this gaming mouse is not unique, you cannot overlook its charm, and you will appreciate the features that make this mouse a very good quality gaming mouse that has attracted many business professionals -sports.

In particular thanks to its ergonomic shape, for total comfort of your hand, or its ultra-sensitive 4G optical sensor which offers unparalleled precision at this price.

The good thing about the Razer DeathAdder Chroma gaming mouse is that the company has followed the “if ain’t broke, don’t fix it” very graciously, and made no groundbreaking changes other than a few hardware tweaks. , and in our opinion, this is the best way to do it.

Quite simply, for people who find the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum too fancy, going for a Razer DeathAdder Chroma is the best bet. Let’s dive a little deeper into some pros and cons to give you a better idea.

Pros Excellent adhesion.

Proven and true design.

Beautiful Chroma lighting and effects.

Razer Synapse 2.0 is still one of the best software suites.

Quality construction.

Customizable buttons.

Cons Little or no innovation in terms of design.

3. Logitech G502 Gamer – Budget Pick

Do you need to buy the Best Budget Gaming Mouse? Logitech’s mice, the Proteus Spectrum G502, To be fair, was one of the few Logitech gaming mice that helped the company establish itself.

Proteus Core updated in 2014, this Proteus Spectrum G502 is the Logitech gaming mouse of choice. It is not the most advanced mouse of the brand (this title is the G900 Chaos Spectrum ) or the most basic (the G203 Prodigy tested in this issue), but a product perfectly balanced to comfort in all situations, between ( almost) all hands.

The Specter Proteus is modestly priced, but for a low price, you get a lot of features, including DPI up to 12,000 DPI. When we see the Logitech G502 mouse, we can say that it has a much more unique style than any other gaming mouse.

The level of customization of this gaming mouse is simply amazing. We can see that Logitech clearly understood that every gamer is different and it shows with its G502 gaming mice.

The optical sensor is universal because it is possible to work and adapt to any surface you can imagine (please use a mouse pad, not a sheet of paper: D). The double scroll mode allows precise navigation and allows for example in a document to change pages effortlessly.

In addition, five small 3.5g weights are present in the base of this gaming mouse to balance its 168g. Don’t worry about losing weight because they are in a safe case. Apart from that, most of the reviews that we have read and studied, consider this Logitech gaming mouse to be the best gaming mouse ever.

Its very angular design allows it to be identified as a gaming mouse at first glance. The scroll wheel and its rubberized sides play a lot in its comfortable grip. In addition to its colors, the ergonomic design of this player is modern and visually appealing.

Speaking of the technicalities, Logitech hasn’t changed anything from the original Proteus Spectrum other than the fact that they added the RGB lighting system which has become the industry standard and that everyone uses in their peripherals, be it a mouse, keyboard, or headset.

Pros Excellent value

Excellent value Excellent tracking and sensitivity

Excellent tracking and sensitivity DPI options ranging from 200 to 12,000 DPI

DPI options ranging from 200 to 12,000 DPI 11 programmable buttons give you the freedom to customize

11 programmable buttons give you the freedom to customize Superb practical design too

Cons The mouse is not built for left-handed use

4. Razer Lancehead – High-performance Wireless Mouse

The next mouse on our list of the Best Budget Wireless Gaming Mouse is the ambidextrous Razer Lancehead mouse -for left-handed- and if you don’t know, Razer might be one of the best peripheral companies out there, it shouldn’t surprise anyone because it’s just too good.

The wireless gaming mouse has gained momentum since Logitech introduced models as fast as their wired mouse versions. Razer, it’s rival in the video game segment, could not sit idle and also goes for its high-performance wireless gaming mouse.

The Razer Lancehead is positioned right in front of the Logitech G900, with its ambidextrous shape, high-end laser sensor, and wireless operation guaranteed to be as fast as it is wired.

The Rance Lancehead Gamer Mouse is also available in a wired version under the name Lancehead Tournament Edition (in gray/black or white). In addition to the absence of a wireless link, the latter has the same characteristics and therefore the same performance.

However, it loses 7g (104g), especially since it doesn’t need to integrate the battery.

The Razer Lancehead gaming mouse has reasonable dimensions (117 x 71 x 38mm), it fits most hands. However, the result in the hand is convincing, the position is comfortable and the fingers naturally find their place.

A very good point, because ambidextrous mice are often less comfortable than those designed specifically for right-handed or left-handed people. Good points again in terms of ergonomics, the edge buttons are easily accessible without disturbing during use.

We’ve never inadvertently activated the correct slice buttons, despite sudden changes in faster games. In return, the buttons are smaller than other Razer mice like Mamba or Deathadder or compared to those of the Logitech G900. Ambidextrous too, the latter comes with special covers to hide the switches opposite to those used with the user’s thumb to avoid unintentional activations.

The Lancehead Mouse doesn’t need such accessories, but its buttons are slightly less obvious to use in the heat of the moment. Rather light for a wireless gaming mouse, the Razer Lancehead displays only 112 g on the scale, not far from the 107 g of the Logitech G900. This makes it easy to maintain control during sudden, wide movements.

Razer has managed to squeeze an 800mAh Li-Po battery into its Lancehead gaming mice, giving it a runtime of 24 hours with lights on (at minimum intensity, however). You can save a dozen hours if you turn them off completely. However, it remains very thin and it will be necessary to remember to recharge the mouse regularly.

The discerning gamer will of course immediately wonder whether the wireless link is strong enough to compete with a wired link. After several days of tests and comparisons with the benchmark in the field, the Logitech G900, we can answer in the affirmative: the Lancehead has never flinched, behaving as well with its wire as without.

In terms of precision, the Lancehead gaming mouse is equipped with the latest Razer 5G laser sensor, used on most of the brand’s latest mice. The advantage of the laser is that it works on almost any surface, including glass, which we could check. Of course, any gamer is advised to opt for a good mouse pad, but it is always good to have good surface recognition.

In terms of pure performance, this sensor can handle accelerations of up to 50g and withstand speeds of up to 5.3m / s. Suffice it to say that we can already forget the idea of ​​making it win. Players with low sensitivities – which involve wide and quick movements – will appreciate it. On the other hand, those who prefer high sensitivities will have a lot to do by configuring up to 5 levels between 100 and 16,000 dpi.

Pros Accurate and fast laser sensor.

Accurate and fast laser sensor. As good wireless as it is.

As good wireless as it is. Ambidextrous.

Ambidextrous. Comfortable grip.

Comfortable grip. A compact transceiver that fits in the mouse for transport.

Cons The main buttons could have been more responsive.

The main buttons could have been more responsive. Wheel without horizontal scrolling.

Wheel without horizontal scrolling. Limited autonomy / No billing basis.

Limited autonomy / No billing basis. Charging cable with proprietary micro-USB socket.

5. Corsair M65 Pro RGB – for FPS gamers

We can’t talk about the Best Ultra-Light Budget Gaming Mouse without testing out some private gaming mice. Corsair’s foray into the peripheral gaming industry has managed to turn a lot of heads; mainly because everyone was blown away by the fact that their manufacturer of cases, RAMs, and power supplies was ultimately pushing to create something different, and believe it or not, the foray was a success.

Corsair has not only launched a line of gaming mice suitable for all budget-oriented gamers, but also high-end as well, but they have made sure that not all products share a drastic difference between the price they have and the features they offer. This means that whether you buy their K70 midrange

or their K95 line, you won’t sacrifice much for functionality. This is something really good, and something that a lot of other companies don’t follow. That said, we take a look at the Corsair M65 Pro RGB mouse, one of the best gaming mice available on the market for 2022, and certainly aimed at users who are more inclined to save money, while receiving a lot in return.

The Corsair M65 Pro gaming mouse, as the name suggests, is equipped with RGB lighting which can be easily controlled by the Corsair customization software.

The software itself is easy to use, and although it might take some learning curve, but that’s okay. You obviously have buttons to adjust the DPI to your liking, customizable buttons, as well as a very, very convenient weight adjustment system that allows you to remove some of the weights and put them away in order to make the mouse lighter.

Now, in case you were wondering, a lighter mouse means your hand will have an easier time sliding around, which is what a lot of FPS gamers are looking for.

Now, in essence, the M65 Pro is definitely a gaming mouse designed for FPS gamers, however, the good thing is that it is suitable for all gamers no matter what genre they are playing. So definitely a positive point there.

That said, let’s dive into what’s good, and it’s not the Corsair M65. If you want to buy the best gaming mouse for FPS games then the Corsair M65 Pro RGB mouse is the best for this kind of game.

Pros Excellent build quality from cable to mouse.

Excellent build quality from cable to mouse. Incredible price-to-performance ratio.

Incredible price-to-performance ratio. The weight adjustment system is welcome.

The weight adjustment system is welcome. Corsair’s CUE software is flexible and is a great way to customize your mouse.

Corsair’s CUE software is flexible and is a great way to customize your mouse. The sniper button allows DPI to be adjusted on the fly, which makes it a great addition.

Cons The design may not appeal to everyone.

6. Razer Naga Hex V2 – for MOBA gamers

The next mouse on our list of the best gaming mice is the Razer Naga Hex V2 mouse, and before you start you should know that it is possibly the Best Budget Mouse for FPS Gaming due to a number of reasons.

With razer’s Nega Hex V2 gaming mouse designed specifically for MOBA gamers, you should be aware that it is not possible to use your keyboard. You can easily place them on the mouse and use them, thanks to an amazing thumb grid.

Razer went on to set the record and said its Naga Hex V2 gaming mouse has mechanical switches in the thumb grid to ensure gamers have the best possible experience, and the switches don’t end with wear and tear. Our tests revealed a bit of tactile feel in the thumb buttons, and it was definitely a welcome addition.

This Razer gaming mouse, Naga Hex V2 comes with traditional features that you would expect from a high-end Razer mouse; you get an excellent optical sensor capable of delivering an impressive 16,000 DPI.

You also get the much revered Chroma RGB lighting which can be controlled and changed thanks to the excellent Razer Synapse 2.0. Oh, yes, there is more, you can even modify all the physical buttons present on the mouse, and adapt them to suit your own needs, keeping in mind that all buttons can be fully programmed.

This is definitely a big plus for users who want to make sure they get the most out of this gaming mouse. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the benefits of the Razer Naga Hex V2,

In short, there are a lot of good things about the Razer Naga Hex V2, and there are a few bad things, but given industry standards, it’s become a norm. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the pros and cons.

Pros Highly sensitive optical sensor delivering an impressive 16,000 DPI

Highly sensitive optical sensor delivering an impressive 16,000 DPI Fully customizable buttons

Fully customizable buttons Excellent Razer Synapse 2.0 software suite

Excellent Razer Synapse 2.0 software suite Solid construction at all levels

Solid construction at all levels Thumb grid buttons

Thumb grid buttons Razer Chroma Lighting is as good as ever

Cons The design may seem like an odd choice to some users

The design may seem like an odd choice to some users The mouse does not come in an ambidextrous design

7. Logitech G900 – Super-wired Mouse

The Logitech G 900 wireless mouse is not only the Best Budget Compact Mouse on the market, but it’s also the best gaming mouse ever. Logitech’s G900 Chaos Spectrum is expensive, but it’s the only mouse worth over $ 100 or almost $ 80. It can also be easily used connected to the computer, thanks to the accompanying micro-USB cable, and also makes it a super-wired mouse.

Why is she so great? The G900 Chaos Spectrum gaming mouse is wonderfully light at 107 grams and uses Logitech’s fantastic PMW-3366 sensor, which can handle up to 12,000 CPIs.

But what’s more important than the DPI count is that the sensor performs well at low or high DPI settings, without any issues with acceleration or cursor jitter. The G900 also has a new, very nice click mechanism for your finger.

The ambidextrous gaming mouse design includes thumb buttons that can be removed from either side and is sized for medium to large hands. If priced lower, this mouse will be my number one recommendation for all users, but in this case, the G900 is the best high-end gaming mouse you can give your hand.

Pros Beautiful lighting

Beautiful lighting A stunning, sleek, and easy-to-use Logitech Gaming suite.

A stunning, sleek, and easy-to-use Logitech Gaming suite. Customizable and fully programmable buttons.

Customizable and fully programmable buttons. Best-in-class performance with brilliant switches and sensors.

Best-in-class performance with brilliant switches and sensors. Amazing ambidextrous design for every style of grip.

Cons A bit pricey for budget-minded users.

A bit pricey for budget-minded users. The design might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

The design might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Does not come with a charging station.

8. SteelSeries Sensei 310 – Left-handed Special Gaming Mice

When we talk about the Best Budget Mouse Overall, we have to add the “SteelSeries Sensei 310” ambidextrous gaming mice to our list of the best 2022 left-handed special gaming mice.

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 gaming mouse is for gamers looking for perfect tracking in the palm of their hand for their everyday gaming. Looking for performance, this mouse has all the arguments to make you triumph on the battlefield with its TrueMove 3 optical sensor and its customization possibilities!

Fruit of the collaboration between SteelSeries and the manufacturer PixArt, the TrueMove 3 optical sensor has a sensitivity of 12,000 dpi and an acceleration of 50 G. Finally, it is a sensor that allows perfect tracking between the surface of the mouse pad and your mouse with a distance traveled rigorously transcribed on the screen up to 3500 dpi.

Beyond that, a software intervention takes place to guarantee this perfect transcription.

Ambidextrous, the Sensei 310 incorporates Omron switches for its two main buttons, with a lifespan of 50 million clicks each. The buttons are independent of the shell (“split”) for a higher reaction time and improved comfort.

The grip has been designed to suit claw or palm players with the addition of rubber grips on the sides.

In total, take advantage of 8 fully programmable buttons to adjust all your macros or customize your actions. Among these 6 buttons, two buttons are placed at the level of the thumb and will not be too much to gain ascendancy over your opponents. Set an action under the thumb to save time and react instinctively. It could be a knife, a grenade, or an evasion spell. The choice is yours!

Finally, its backlighting visible on 2 adjustable zones among 16.8 million colors is just another argument that is added to an already long list. PrismSync compatible, sync your SteelSeries devices together for more harmony and unique design!

Sensei 310 does not betray the spirit of its elder. Adapted to most hands, it is even more pleasant to handle and gains in precision thanks to its excellent optical sensor. A very good gaming mouse that will suit both right-handed and left-handed people.

Pros Excellent adhesion.

Excellent adhesion. Safe and comfortable grip.

Safe and comfortable grip. True ambidextrous design with two buttons on each edge.

True ambidextrous design with two buttons on each edge. Good build quality.

Good build quality. High-performance optical sensor.

Cons Only 2 configurable sensitivity levels.

Best Cheap Gaming Mouse Buying Guide

To find the Best Cheap Gaming Mouse for your needs, it’s important to understand the different points to consider when doing your research. From ergonomics to functionality, there are many differences between the multitude of products already on the market.

In order to better support you in your process, you will find complete explanations below on the main elements to watch out for when buying a mouse intended for gaming. Depending on your expectations, certain criteria may have more or less importance. and the first step is therefore to identify its needs.

Obviously, if you don’t necessarily have a favorite genre, opt for a model that wants to be as versatile as possible ( Rival 700 for example), to obtain a good level of performance whatever the title you play.

If you are more of a fan of FPS or TPS shooters, you should pay special attention to the comfort, grip, and sensor of your mouse. Conversely, MMO or MOBA fans will have to take into account their needs in terms of shortcuts and therefore naturally move to mice with multiple shortcuts (Razer Lancehead for example) and efficient and intuitive configuration software.

In addition to the performance which we will discuss later, the comfort and ergonomics of a Best Cheap Gaming Mouse should be one of the key points of your research. With the many references available, everyone should be able to find “mouse in hand”, the points to be taken into account must be kept in mind.

Weight & Shape

The first point to consider is the weight of your field mouse. There is no right or wrong answer here and preferences can clearly vary from player to player. Mice typically have weights between 80 and 130 grams on the scale, and while the difference may seem small, it is widely felt in use.

A mouse that is too heavy can sometimes cause increased fatigue in some players, while others will not be able to master models that are too light.

To overcome this problem, it is possible to opt for mice with a weight management system. This is for example the case of the excellent Logitech G502. Here, small additional weights can be accommodated under the hood of the mouse to suit its preferences.

The second point concerns the shape of the mouse itself. As you can easily imagine, there are all sizes and looks that sometimes go in all directions (like Mad Catz RAT models). Logically, in most cases, we will choose a mouse whose size adapts directly to that of our hand. Clearly, if you have small hands, avoid pointing to models known to be particularly impressive.

Grip Type

The third point, and not the least, is the grip of the mouse. There are now 3 main ways to hold your mouse, which can then be slightly adjusted to suit individual player preferences and builds.

These handles directly influence the way you move your mouse on your mat, but also the access to the various buttons positioned on it.

Palm Grip

This is probably the most popular grip among gamers, but also the most natural for a large majority of users. In this position, the hand comes to rest flat on almost the entire mouse, the palm remaining in contact with the palm rest.

The facades are maintained on one side by the thumb, and on the other by the little finger or the ring finger depending on the size of the mouse. The movements are mainly carried out by the arm, to reduce the fatigue accumulated in the hand.

Claw

This grip is close to the first one, but the hand does not rest entirely on the mouse. As the name suggests, the hand takes on the appearance of a “claw”, with the index and middle fingers slightly bent.

Actions are validated by the fingertips, and the mouse is held in place by the thumb and the ring on the sides, and the palm of the hand on the back. The Claw Grip is a grip generally appreciated by gamers looking for quick activations, although it does provide some fatigue in practice on long gaming sessions.

Fingertip Grip

The last take is handled entirely with the fingertips, hence its nickname Fingertip. This is a configuration also widely used by gamers, who will only come and hold their mouse with their fingertips without using the palm rest. In this position, the arm moves very little and the movements of the mouse are carried out by “dragging” it between its fingers. This grip generally holds mice light and quite compact.

You probably already have a mouse with your computer, so feel free to check which jack you seem most comfortable with. Also, keep in mind that shape and size often affect a mouse’s grip, but manufacturers are increasingly opting for fairly versatile models, leaving the user the choice to adapt.

To end on the concept of ergonomics, note that there are some models whose shapes can be adjusted on the fly. These mice, specially offered by Mad Catz or Logitech generally allow you to change the height or length of the palm rest, but also to alternate between different shapes of facades. This is an interesting (but often expensive) option, especially if you are used to playing differently depending on the title.

It is undoubtedly an endless debate, and the answer is ultimately quite simple: one or the other is able to offer today excellent performance and almost perfect precision.

Sensitivity & Transfer Rate

The choice will have to be made mainly according to two criteria: the surface of use and the DPI levels used. In practice, we recommend a laser-sensing reader instead if you’re playing at high sensitivity and an optical pickup instead if you’re looking for the best low-resolution accuracy possible.

Also note that laser sensors have the particularity of being able to work on almost any surface, including glass, unlike optical sensor models.

The interrogation rate or polling rate of a mouse, to understand the “transfer rate” in French corresponds to the number of times the mouse searches, reports, and exchanges data. The higher it is, the more responsive your mouse will be. The poll rate or transfer rate is expressed in Hertz (Hz).

A typical mouse typically uses a transfer rate of 125 Hz. This means that the mouse will monitor and monitor data 125 times in one second. Gaming mice, on the other hand, are typically sold with transfer rates of 250, 500, or even 1000 Hz. Set it to its maximum level if you have the possibility.

The sensitivity of a mouse is usually expressed in DPI (Dots per inch, or DPI for Dots per inch in French) or CPI (Characters per inch). Higher sensitivity means that to make your cursor move the same distance on your screen, you will have to move your mouse less.

This is especially useful in certain types of shooting games or in the event that you are playing on a very large screen. On the contrary, a lower DPI is more desirable to complete control, especially in first-person shooters (FPS), or desktop applications.

Most mice have sensors that exceed 4000 DPI, and some models even have values ​​up to 16,000 DPI. To be clear, no one uses such sensitivity options and it is mainly marketing. In general, most gamers opt for DPI levels between 800 and 4000 DPI, these numbers can sometimes increase especially when using multiple monitors or a 4K display.

Many mice for gamers have software to adjust several levels of sensitivity. This property allows the user to switch between preset sensitivity settings using keyboard shortcuts or specific buttons on the mouse itself. It is thus possible to switch from a high sensitivity during games to a lower sensitivity, for example when surfing the internet.

Acceleration

We now come to the acceleration, which is also an important point to take into account in the choice of its sensor and more generally of its gaming mouse. To simplify, if a model has an acceleration system, the movements of the cursor will change more or less quickly depending on the speed of your mouse movement.

Some players like this feature, but it’s generally a good idea to turn it off to maintain linear and precise movements. Ultimately, it can be useful in the office, but rarely in-game in our opinion. Note that some models also have a notion of deceleration.

Angle Snapping

The last point of this part is the angle of snapping, or Angle Snapping in English. This option distorts the behavior of your sensor by forcing it to follow straight lines to some extent as you move. While this can be useful at times in the office, again you will be advised to disable the option if it is available with your Best Cheap Gaming Mouse.

Number of Buttons

Gaming mice are known for their often disproportionate number of buttons. Indeed, today there are models with no less than 15 shortcuts, which will soon replace your keyboard!

However, depending on the situations and games you’re used to playing, the number of buttons available on your mouse can clearly make a difference. This is mainly the case in MOBA and MMORPG, where some mice can have all of their main skills directly at hand.

FPS games generally favor slightly simpler mice, featuring only one or two additional buttons on the front. We think in particular of the presence of a “sniper” button, to temporarily reduce the sensitivity when engaged. As its name suggests, this function is particularly effective on phases using a large zoom, to gain precision in your shots.

Choose your mouse according to your needs. If you play a lot of games, go for a fairly versatile model with an average number of additional buttons, to suit any situation.

Wired VS Wireless

Like standard mice, gaming mice are available in a wired version but also in a wireless version. If the second category, the lack of responsiveness, has long been shunned by players, this is no longer the case.

Wireless gaming mice are as fast and responsive as wired models, so now you can play your favorite games with greater freedom of movement. It is undeniable, we clearly gain comfort with mice like the Logitech G900 or the Razer Mamba Wireless.

If you go for a cordless model, be sure to check whether it is powered by batteries (increasing weight and cost over time) or by an internal battery. Do not forget to consult the feedback on the announced autonomy and the charging system. Most models allow you to continue playing in wired mode when the battery is dead.

For conventional models, the connection is made directly via a USB connector. If possible, opt for a mouse with a braided and reinforced cable to ensure longevity, especially if your cable is trapped between your desk and a wall.

Software

Most gaming mice come with software that you install on your computer. They allow access to all the options of your mouse and its sensor. For example, you can record multiple levels of sensitivity, play with acceleration, adjust the poll rate, or change take-off distance.

Each brand has its own software, but we usually find the same options. A page is often used to allow the user to create different profiles (automatic launch depending on his games or software) on which he can assign the shortcuts or macros of his choice on each of the buttons of his mouse.

Do not hesitate to consult the presentation of the different software on our complete tests in order to have a better idea of ​​the proposed options. Some software relies on its intuitive side, while others opt for a configuration that is sometimes very complete and reserved for the most sophisticated users.

It is also within this software that we find the options related to the lighting present on the mice. RGB has indeed been fashionable for a few years and most brands include customizable light zones on their models. This allows giving a little life to its configuration, thanks to many choices of effects and colors.

FAQs

1. Is a wired mouse better for gaming?

A wired mouse is typically considered to be better for gaming because it has more responsive tracking and less lag time. A wireless mouse can sometimes suffer from lag time, which can cause a player to miss their target or move too slowly.

Wired mice also typically require less precision when aiming, as the cable will prevent the cursor from moving too far off-center. Wireless mice can still be used for gaming, but they may require adjustments to your gaming habits in order to get the most out of them.

2. Are buttons an important feature to have on your mouse?

Some mice also have customizable buttons. This means that you can change the shortcuts for individual buttons, which can be helpful if you use different keyboard shortcuts for different tasks. If you’re unsure what kind of button placement is best for you, try out a few different mice and see which ones feel most comfortable and efficient for your workflow.

3. How to know which grip type is for me?

If you’re looking for a comfortable mouse grip that lets you use your hand in multiple positions, a palm grip might be the best option for you. This grip puts your hand in a relaxed position with your fingers pointing toward the mouse. To use this grip, place your middle and ring fingers on the left and right sides of the mouse, respectively.

Then, use your index finger to click the left and right buttons. If you’re more comfortable using a claw grip, try this type of mouse. With this grip, your fingers are spread wide apart and located near the front of the mouse. To use it, put your thumb on top of one of the buttons and hold onto the other two with your index and middle fingers.

Conclusion

Gaming is a huge industry and has been growing exponentially in recent years. Many people who enjoy playing video games also enjoy esports, which is where professional gaming meets competitive sports. Professional gaming can be quite expensive, but there are many affordable options out there if you’re looking to get into the game.

Gaming mice are one of the most important pieces of gear you can buy if you’re serious about your gaming. Not only do they give you a better experience while playing your favorite games, but they also help reduce hand and arm fatigue over time.