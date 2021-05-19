7 Best Budget Home Recording Studio Desks 2021 – Top Picks

Introduction

Well, are you a musician or an upcoming musician? Are you looking for top-notch home recording studio desks? Are you tired of crappy and frustrating home recording studio desk models? If yes, finally, you’ve come to the right place.

People setting up a music studio is often overlooked for the right studio desk to set all the music equipment. The studio desk is given high importance along with the keyboard, computer, monitors, cables, and so on.

Usually, the best recording studio desks cost more, but they are worth it. These studio desks organize the studio set and increase productivity. At the same time, the good functionality of home recording studio desks ensures a clutter-free, soothing, and pleasant music studio.

To make your buying process more accessible and effortless, we’ve listed some of the budget-friendly and cool-home recording studio desks. If you’re looking for the recording studio desk buying guide and product review, you’ll love this article.

Here, you’ll find,

Top recording studio desks in 2021

How to choose the best desk

FAQs, and a lot more.

Let’s dive in.

Top Recording Studio Desks

Upon extensive research and considering customer reviews, we’ve listed top-notch studio desks for beginner’s and professional studio recorders. Select the ideal studio desk based on your requirements, room space, and price.

1. Acme Furniture Suitor Music Studio Desks

The Acme music recording studio desk comes in a stylish rectangular look with classic yellow color. It’s also available in the royal black color. So, one can choose based on their interest. However, both colors simply mesmerize and behold you.

As this studio desk is made of wood, not only is it eco-friendly but also durable. The studio desks hold a piano keyboard tray, cup holder, headset hook, and a shelf. The large and comfortable surface area holds any instrument effortlessly.

The desk holds a MIDI controller, keyboard controller, cables, and other equipment in an organized way. So, whether you are a beginner or master musician, this Acme studio desk is your perfect companion within the budget. It’s pretty hard to find such a pro music recording studio desk at an affordable price.

Moreover, customers love this product for its easier assembling, high functionalities, solid structure, robust material, and compact size. In a nutshell, if you’re looking for a chich and high functional recording studio desk, the Acme studio desk is an ideal choice.

Pros:

Sturdy

Stylish

Large surface area

Easy to assemble

Durable

Cons:

There is nothing to worry about the product.

2. Halter Black Adjustable Studio Desk

One of the best features of the Halter Black studio desk is its height adjustment feature. The height of the desk can be easily adjusted into sit or stand position. All you need to do is either squeeze or pull the handles.

The pure black and stylish design brings out an aesthetic and pleasant view to the studio. Also, the keyboard rack, spacious top surface, and sturdy material are great reasons to buy the Halter Black studio desk.

Most customers love its high functionality and large space that holds almost all studio elements. Moreover, this desk is easy to use. This recording studio desk is best suitable for beginner studio owners.

Pros:

Durable

Best lifting mechanism

Excellent design

Sturdy

Cons:

Not ergonomic

Difficult to use for taller people

3. Mr. IRONSTONE Large Recording Studio Desk

This Mr. IRONSTONE recording studio desk is made of engineered wood and steel. So, it’s highly durable. This studio desk is best known for its large surface space. The robust design and sturdy base hold monitors, keyboards, computers, headphones, and other music equipment.

The simple and stylish look increases the aesthetic value of the studio. Moreover, it’s easier to assemble. The desk is made of a stable and sturdy MDF PVC laminated top with metallic legs. Hence, this studio desk is tough and durable.

The desk design ensures high flexibility and functionality. Either you are a beginner or a pro, this studio desk is your perfect companion. The only drawback of this desk is that it doesn’t have a Rackspace.

The adjustable leg pads help you set up the desk even on the rugged and uneven surface. The Material is waterproof and easy to clean. Also, this large recording studio desk comes with a cup holder and a headphone holder.

Pros:

R shaped sturdy design

Well-built

Metallic legs

Waterproof material

Cup and headphones holders

Cons:

A bit confusing to assemble

No Rackspace

4. Mr. IRONSTONE Studio Desk

It’s also one of the best studio desks at an affordable price. This studio desk is available in multiple colors, including black, white marble with gold frame, carbon top with black frame, and vintage top with black frame.

Whatever may be the color, the studio desk ensures a pleasant and great look. The L-shaped studio desk ensures huge space for computers, monitors, MIDI controllers, cables, and other equipment. The L-shape maximizes the surface area and perfectly fits in a limited space.

Moreover, it’s also used for gaming, computer works, office activities, workstation, studio recording desks, and a lot more. As this studio desk is made of stainless steel and metallic frame, it’s highly durable and sturdy.

The best feature of this desk is that it’s easier to clean and install. It hardly takes a few minutes to install. The anti-skidding, anti-scratching, and easy cleaning properties of the desk outshine it from the competitors. The only drawback of this desk is that it doesn’t provide Rackspace. However, the large upper surface area makes it best for holding almost all studio equipment.

Pros:

Fast assembling

Robust and sturdy

It fits in a small space

Easy to clean

Cons:

No Rackspace

5. On-Stage Wood Studio Desk

An on-stage wooden studio desk is one of the stylish and ergonomic choices. The design and style of the studio desk are best to set up computers, monitors, cables, and other studio equipment effortlessly. As this desk is made of heavy-duty material, it’s durable.

The robust and sturdy z-structured base supports huge weight and ensures excellent support. If you are new to using the studio desk and setting up a studio, this is your ideal choice without compromising on its style.

This product is available in rosewood and pure black color. No matter whichever color you choose, it brings out an aesthetic look to the entire studio set. The studio desk comes with three surfaces that accommodate a keyboard tray, computer, mixing gears, MIDI controllers, and other studio equipment.

Moreover, the large surface area holds a lot of equipment and provides you a clutter-free studio environment.

Pros:

Elegant and stylish design

Sturdy base

Easy to assemble

Large surface area

Sliding keyboard tray

Cons:

Prone to tearing and chipping

How To Buy The Best Home Recording Studio Desks in 2021

Buying a recording studio desk from thousands of options isn’t easier. There are numerous aspects to consider before buying a studio desk, from size to material to additional equipment. It’s also significant to know the basic things about the studio desk before buying to make it easy to filter the products in no time.

Here are a few things to look at before purchasing a studio desk. Without any further delay, let’s know how to choose the best recording studio desks.

Size

Size is a deciding factor to buy the recording studio desk. Choose the size of the recording studio based on the size of the studio room rather than tempting for the large size desk. If you’ve got less space, then a large size studio desk isn’t an ideal choice.

It welcomes a cluttered and suffocating music recording environment. So, choose the limited size recording studio desk like 47″ by 24″ or any other similar-sized desks. The best advantage of selecting a limited size studio desk is that it’s easier to carry and shift from one place to another than the large-sized desks.

Large Surface Area

If you’re on your studio desk, look at the things placed on it. Even if you don’t have a studio desk, imagine what the things you might have placed like a MIDI controller, keyboard, computers, faders, blah, blah, blah are. Don’t you think all these instruments make the desk improper and unorganized?

So, choosing the large surface area desk helps you organize the instruments on the desk better. However, if you don’t use multiple devices or music equipment, the small or medium surface area desk is an ideal choice.

Rackspace

Rackspace makes the difference between a studio desk and a regular desk. However, there might be few studio desks without Rackspace. But still, the presence of Rackspace ensures a good studio desk experience while recording, mixing, or producing music.

If you think buying a Rackspace studio desk is expensive, you can even go for a reckless or small rack space studio desk. However, having a Rackspace is an excellent add-on for organizing music equipment effortlessly.

Quality

Check the quality of the recording studio desk. Know what materials are used to build the desk. If cheap plastics are used in the desk’s manufacturing, you end up with unnecessary maintenance costs and damages.

So, choose robust desk material like solid wood or a blend of plastic materials. The quality of the recording studio desk contributes to high durability, cost, and style.

Style

Style is the primary factor to consider before buying a recording desk. The jazzy and pleasant color combinations of the studio desk create a soothing music recording environment. So, the color and style of the desk play a crucial role.

Also, the design of the desk is associated with the functionality. If the studio desk is designed to store all the music equipment in easily accessed positions, it increases functionality and productivity.

Price

Last but not least, the price of the recording desk. Usually, the recording studio desks range from $100 to $6,000. Yes, the studio desks aren’t cheap. They are expensive, but they are worth it.

The recording studio desk plays a crucial role in music production, recording, mixing, and performing. In general, the price of the recording desk increases with the additional features, quality design, and functionality. So, understand your requirements and select the ideal recording studio desk.

So, these are the few things to consider before buying an appropriate home recording studio. Ensure you consider all the significant features like quality, durability, warranty, additional features, and budget to choose the best desk. Or else, you perhaps end up with a poor functioning recording studio desk.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a recording studio?

A recording studio is a place where it provides sound recording, audio production, instrumental music performances, mixing, and other music-related practices.

What do I need for a small recording studio?

A computer, microphones, headphones, studio desk, pop filters, Audio interface Combo, XLR Cables, and studio monitors are a few essentials required to set up a small studio.

How do I organize my recording studio?

Initially, choose the appropriate room and clean it. Then, add instruments, recording desks and arrange a clutter-free workstation. Also, make sure you position the studio monitors in the right place. Finally, look into the cable connections and set your recording studio effortlessly.

How do I make my recording studio soundproof?

While building the recording studio, use thick drywall and wall padding. Using these things makes the recording studio soundproof and ensures a pleasant environment.

Is a recording studio desk a good investment?

Yes, a sound studio desk makes your studio clutter-free and organized. Hence, it improves productivity. So, choosing a suitable studio desk is a wise choice and a good investment.

