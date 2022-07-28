6 Best Adventure Destinations Around The World

From cage diving with sharks to jumping out of a plane, adventure travel tends to come in several forms. No matter which way you break it down, you’ll find adventures in every nook and cranny of the world.

However, there happen to be certain places that have an edge in the adrenaline department and offer more in comparison to other places – all thanks to a combination of tourist attractions and natural resources.

You might now know it, but as the world has become more advanced, taking adventurous trips has become easy as well. Now, you can also pay for your travel expenses using your crypto wallet by simply purchasing gift cards from sites like Coingate.

Moving forward, let’s dive into some of the best places that we recommend for epic adventures.

The 6 Best Places to Travel For Epic Adventures

1. Snorkeling in Belize

Just like the Bermuda triangle, the Great Blue Hole at Belize is one of the most mysterious places on earth. Not just that, but it also ranks high when the beauty of the place is considered. This makes it a must-visit destination – especially for the divers.

It may be tempting for the divers to venture all the way down, however, it’s only recommended to the ones who have significant experience in diving.

Now, if you’re someone who hasn’t experienced snorkeling or diving before, you must be taking a deep sigh here. Well, fret not, it doesn’t mean that you can’t go exploring there.

Serving as a fun and beginner-friendly way to have a glimpse of underwater life, snorkeling can benefit individuals by making them observe tropical fish like rainbow parrotfish and conch in 6 to 8 feet depth. Amazing, isn’t it?

2. Hiking Half Dome in Yosemite

No doubt, the national parks of America tend to be loaded with enchanting scenery. Despite that, they can’t even get close to the magnificence of the peaks of Yosemite valley. While the sheer granite cliffs appear to poke the sky, the gently cascading 2,400 feet waterfalls make you feel as if you’ve walked straight into Neverland.

However, you should know that only 300 hikers are permitted to climb its surface every day. Not just that, but you’ll also be required to apply for a climbing permit which you can do by logging onto the park’s website in March. Keep in mind that a limited number of permits are granted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

3. Paragliding in Umbria

According to a survey conducted in 2020, Italy tends to fall in the top 10 leading country destinations for adventure tourism. That said, the town of Castelluccio, which sits three hours from Rome and is present in the Umbria region of Italy, has a lot to offer to adventure enthusiasts.

Perched high on a grassy hill, Castelluccio is popular for the stunning views it offers over Piano Grande, which is a valley that has thousands of tiny red, white, and purple flowers in the spring season. Having a sight of this mesmerizing valley from the high grassy hill makes it a perfect place to soak up fresh mountain air from the top.

Jumping off from a height of 8,123 feet at Monte Vettore – the typical jumping-off point there – is the dream of someone who loves paragliding. The usual time for the glide is 20 minutes, but if you crave more, you have the option to sign up for 90-minute cross-country flights as well. All in all, you’ll surely be in for a treat at this place.

4. Hut-to-Hut Hiking in Colorado

Are you someone who loves to hike? The hut-to-hut hiking experience in Colorado definitely has the potential to satisfy all your hiking cravings.

You might not know this, but Colorado is home to more huts and yurts than any other state in America. To be a little more precise, it features a network of 36 huts spread over a 350-mile route and serves as a fantastic way for travelers to connect with the wilderness of Colorado.

However, you shouldn’t expect a luxury experience as the huts are rustic, and there is a high chance that you have snowmelt for water along with a bare bed and a few basic cooking utensils. But considering the austerity, the huts do have a zen-like appeal and are quite cheap as well.

In case you’re wondering, you can visit them in any season. While you may have to travel for 6-7 miles skiing from one hut to another in winters, you’ll be hiking and mountain biking for the same distance in summers. Either way, it will be worth all the effort and time.

5. Road Trip to Tolar Grande Argentina

Consider a situation where you go off-roading to Mars. You must be wondering how amazing and different that would be, right? What if we were to tell you that taking a road trip to Tolar Grande in Northern Argentina is somewhat the same thing?

Being a magical landscape in a little-known region, Tolar Grande is a town that features red deserts, conical sandstone mountains, and a little turquoise oasis where vicuna and flamingos roam freely.

The town lies above sea level, and to reach it, you would have to travel approximately 220 miles from the city of Salta. You may also pass through small hamlets and high mountain passes, but the views you’ll get in the end will be the ones you won’t have experienced in your entire life.

6. Cruise to Wrangel Island

If you’re someone who loves a blend of luxury and adventure, this one’s for you. Being a part of Russia’s far east, Wrangel Island sits above the Arctic Circle, approximately 87 miles north of Russia.

An expedition cruise is the only way to reach this island. You would experience luxury on the cruise, but as soon as you reach the island, the adventure part will begin. Serving as a home to an extraordinary amount of animal and plant diversity, the island will offer you everything from polar bears to arctic foxes, snow geese, and muskoxen. Truly, a worthwhile experience.

Summing Up

No doubt, taking trips to these adventure destinations guarantees that you’ll break out of your comfort zone, but that’s a prerequisite as far as adventure travel is concerned, right? What matters is that after breaking out of your comfort zone, the experiences you’re going to have and the views you’re going to enjoy will be worth everything you go through.