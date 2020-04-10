This year is exciting for anime fans, especially for those who are into action genres. Many popular action shows have released their next seasons, whereas some are preparing for the new season launch. If you are an action anime lover, you can’t miss watching the latest seasons on AnimeHeaven.

Top 7 Action Shows of 2020

Attack on Titan

The Attack on Titan is our choice for the list. The series started in 2013 and finished its latest season in July 2019. So far, we have seen three seasons of this highly appreciated action series.

Attack on Titan is a story of the fictional world where humanity lives in cities guarded by tall, gigantic walls that serve a vital purpose – saving humanity from a species of humanoid giants who are enormous.

These monsters regularly attack the cities and feed on human beings. The show is expecting a new season 4 this year.

Goblin Slayer

The Goblin Slayer is one fantastic story of a young girl who joins a Goblin Slayer on an adventurous journey to kill the goblins, who are a threat to humanity. The original show was released in October 2018, with only one season produced so far.

However, the good news is here for the fans, and the studio will be releasing season 2 in 2020. If you are up for some dark fantasy action, Goblin Slayer won’t disappoint you.

The Irregular at Magic High School

If not some medieval fantasy, how about a modern sci-fi action story? The Irregular at Magic High School is a brilliant anime show based on the novel series of the same name written by Tsutomu Satō.

The first season of the show was released in 2014, with a total of 26 episodes. The audience has been waiting for the next season for years. Finally, they are likely to see season two this year.

The Irregular at Magic High School is a story of two siblings – Tatsuya and Miyuki, who are living in a world where magic exists, and it’s advanced with the help of technology. The kids enroll in a magic high school and so begins their journey into the world of magic.

Kingdom

The Kingdom is the fourth exciting series to watch on AnimeHeaven. The three seasons are available to watch on the site. The first season of the anime was launched in 2012, and the second season came in 2013.

Just a few days back, the studio released the third season.

If all goes fine, there will be a fourth installment as well in the next coming years. The story revolves around the ancient Warring States period of China, and it has action, wars, and everything you expect from a quality anime.

The plot and many characters are based on the actual historical events and figures of that time. If you are into historical shows, Kingdom is the anime you need to watch.

Demon Slayer: Kimtesu No Yaiba



The Demon Slayer is our final pick for this list. The anime has gained immense fame in recent times. The story revolves around a young man who loses everything into a deadly attack by devils, and he decides to avenge their deaths and protect others.

The anime first aired in 2019, and the response it had received surely means season 2 is on its way.

However, sometimes our readers find that the show or movie they want to stream on that site is not available.

Well, there's a simple trick to avoid this issue. If you don't find the anime you are looking for, google its original, Japanese name in the next tab. Copy it and then try to search with the original name. Most of the time, it will show relevant results.

