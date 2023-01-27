Top 12 Best 360mm AIO Cooler 2023 – Best Watercooling CPU Coolers in the Market

All-in-one ‘Watercooling AIO’ Liquid Coolers have been a popular choice among system builders for nearly a decade now. And, in recent years, larger AIO coolers have become more common.

Right now, 360mm AIO coolers are some of the best options for gamers looking to build a high-end gaming PC.

These larger AIO coolers deliver extreme liquid cooling capabilities to the tabletop without having to create your own custom liquid cooling loop.

So, with the popularity of these larger liquid coolers, we’ve decided to highlight a number of the better options.

Below are five of the best 360mm AIO coolers currently available in a handful of different categories.

We picked the best 360mm AIO cooler overall, a solid choice, the best option with RGB fans included, a great value option, and also the most affordable 360mm AIO.

Top AIO Coolers Comparison

1. Corsair iCUE H150i RGB PRO XT

If you are looking for one of the most efficient and capable 360mm CPU coolers (Watercoolin AIO), look no further than the iCUE H150i from Corsair.

This AIO cooler is compatible with new Intel and AMD platforms, comes with three of Corsair’s ML120 PWM fans, has RGB lighting on the pump head, comes with a 5-year warranty, and offers a high-performance ultra-quiet fan.

The three ML120 PWM fans can reach speeds of 2400 RPM and have noise levels ranging from 10 to 37 dBA depending on your processor load.

However, thanks to Corsair’s iCUE software, fans can also shut off completely at low loads, which will help eliminate noise levels.

Overall, in terms of cooling performance and noise level, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better 360mm AIO on the market. So if you are looking for the best possible option, we recommend using the Corsair iCUE H150i.

Pros Fan noise 10-37 dBA

Works with AMD or Intel

2400 rpm fan speed

Cons 3x120mm adjacent fan mounts

2. NZXT Kraken X73

NZXT’s Kraken X73 is another powerful 360mm AIO kit. The Kraken X73 doesn’t quite hit the same maximum fan speed as the Corsair iCUE H150i, nor is it quite as quiet. However, the difference in performance and noise level is minimal at best.

And, the Kraken X73 costs a few dollars less. Also, in terms of aesthetics, if the Corsair iCUE H150i’s white fan blades conflicted with your setup, the Kraken X73’s all-black design might be a better option.

The Kraken X73 also comes with a slightly longer warranty (6 years for the Kraken compared to 5 years for the H150i).

But, all in all, it’s hard to imagine system builders willing to spend around $ 179 on an AIO cooler without upgrading, replacing, or rebuilding their system within that time frame.

But, at the end of the day, if you prefer the all-black design of the Kraken X73, or grab it on sale for a big discount, it’s a solid alternative to the Corsair iCUE H150i.

Pros Fan noise 21-36 dBA

Works with AMD or Intel

2000 rpm fan speed

Cons No fan control

3. MasterLiquid ML360R

If you’re looking for a 360mm all-in-one with three RGB fans, you have a handful of options. For around $ 140, you can get the MasterLiquid ML360R from Cooler Master.

The ARGB MasterLiquid ML360R triple Cooler Master MF120R fans.

And, although the MasterLiquid ML360R does not offer quite the same cooling performance as the two options below, the difference in performance is not significant.

And, given that it costs around $ 20 to $ 25 cheaper than those two options, and comes with three RGB fans (which cost almost $ 20 a unit on their own), you get a pretty good deal. case.

RGB fans can reach speeds of up to 2000 RPM and they operate at a noise level of between 6 and 30 dBA depending on your processor load.

The bottom line, however, is that as long as you don’t Not looking to enjoy every ounce of cooling performance and looking for an option that will offer three RGB fans (in addition to an RGB lighted pump head), then the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R is a great option for your needs.

Pros Fan noise 6-30 dBA

Works with AMD or Intel

2000 rpm fan speed

Cons Limited warranty

4. Thermaltake TH360

Another 360mm AIO cooler kit with RGB fans worth mentioning is the TH360 ARGB cooler from Thermaltake.

At just under $ 148, it’s easily one of the more affordable 360mm AIO coolers (although the DEEPCOOL Captain 360EX listed below is even cheaper). This is quite remarkable considering that it comes with three RGB fans.

The downside, however, is that it isn’t as competitive in cooling performance and noise levels as some of the other options on this list.

The included fans can only achieve speeds of up to 1500 RPM and the average noise level at around 28 dBA.

None of these features are terrible, but they cause the TH360 to lag behind other options on this list.

Still, ~ $ 148 for a 360mm AIO with three RGB fans is a steal, especially for people who don’t plan on doing serious overclocking, or for people who just want solid cooling and more lighting. RGB for a moderate price.

Pros Fan noise ~ 28 dBA

Works with AMD or Intel

1500 rpm fan speed

Cons Only supports a 5V header

5. DEEPCOOL Captain 360EX

While most 360mm AIO coolers cost at least ~ 140$ , DEEPCOOL’s Captain 360EX costs just under ~ 140$. It’s a huge difference in cost.

And, while the Captain 360EX doesn’t offer quite the same cooling performance as some of the options at the top of this list, it will certainly provide adequate cooling performance for the majority of users.

The other feature of the Captain 360EX that can either turn some people away or attract certain people is its white design.

While a white AIO might not look great in all cases, for gamers looking to build a white-themed gaming PC, this would be the perfect addition.

So, at the end of the day, if you’re looking for an extremely affordable 360mm AIO to pair with a budget gaming PC, or you’re looking for a white 360mm AIO to pair with your white-themed system, then the DEEPCOOL Captain 360EX is probably your best bet.

Pros Fan noise 18-31 dBA

Works with AMD or Intel

1800 rpm fan speed

Cons Unclear instructions for installation

Liquid coolers vs. Air Coolers

A liquid cooler is a type of cooling system used to keep electronic equipment, particularly PCs and laptops, at a lower temperature than the ambient air.

An air cooler uses a fan to blow air over the CPU and other components in order to reduce their temperature.

Liquid coolers are generally more expensive than air coolers, but they can provide longer periods of uninterrupted cooling with less noise.

They also tend to be more efficient, meaning they use less energy while keeping the device cooler.

Some liquid coolers have built-in fans that can be controlled by software or hardware, allowing them to reach specific temperatures more quickly.

Air coolers are generally cheaper than liquid coolers and don’t require any assembly or installation.

They work well for small devices or those that don’t need long periods of uninterrupted cooling. Air coolers typically use smaller fans and don’t produce as much noise as liquid coolers.

Things to Consider Before Making a Purchase

TDP Cooler Rating

The TDP cooler rating is a good indicator of the power consumption of a particular graphics card. A graphics card with a lower TDP will typically use less energy than one with a higher TDP.

This is important to consider when choosing an aio cooling solution, as the more powerful graphics card will require more power to operate than the less powerful model.

Fans

Most of today’s mm aio coolers use fans that are around 65mm in size. If you’re using an older system that doesn’t have a lot of room inside the case, you may need to buy a larger fan.

Additionally, if you’re using an mm aio cooler with Noctua’s NT-H1 thermal compound, make sure to get the correct size fan. The NT-H1 requires a 120mm fan.

Compatibility of Socket

When looking for a 360mm aio cooler, make sure to consider the compatibility of the socket it will be installed into.

Some sockets are not designed to handle large cooling fans, and may not work with a 360mm fan.

Additionally, some processors require a certain type of fan to function properly, so be sure to check the specifications of any potential cooler before buying.

Thermal Compound

This is an important factor because it will help to reduce the amount of heat that the cooler produces. It’s also important to make sure that the cooler can fit in your case properly.

Some coolers require custom mounting brackets, so be sure to research this if you’re interested in buying one.

Another thing to consider is the price. Some coolers are more expensive than others, but they may offer better performance.

FAQs

1. How many years do AIO coolers last?

AIO (all-in-one) coolers are a popular choice for PC gaming because they combine the cooling capacity of a tower cooler with the convenience of being placed on top of the computer.

Though these coolers are generally more affordable than their tower counterparts, they can last much shorter periods of time if not taken care of properly.

To ensure that your AIO cooler lasts as long as possible, follow these tips:

Clean it regularly – Coolers become dirty over time and can accumulate debris, dust, and other particles that can cause heat buildup and failure.

Gently wipe down the exterior with a soft cloth or brush to remove all the built-up gunk.

Check for airflow issues – If there is an obstruction in your cooler’s fan or radiator openings, heat will build up inside the unit and eventually cause it to fail.

Check the vents on your cooler to make sure they are clear and free of obstructions before installing it into your computer case.

Overclock cautiously – Overclocking your PC can result in greater heat output and increased stress on your components, especially if you’re using an AIO cooler without a dedicated graphics card.

Make sure to adjust your settings accordingly when overclocking to avoid putting unnecessary strain on your cooling system prematurely.

2. Are AIO coolers risky?

There is some debate on whether or not AIO coolers are risky.

Some people believe that they are dangerous because they can leak and cause a fire, while others claim that the risk of leakage is minimal.

Ultimately, the safety of an AIO cooler largely depends on how it is used and maintained.

If it is properly installed and handled, there is little to no risk of injury or property damage.

3. Do AIO coolers need to be refilled?

Most AIO coolers come with a built-in filter that needs to be replaced when it starts to become clogged. You can also purchase an extra filter if you anticipate needing it more often.

Keep in mind that filters will eventually need to be replaced even if you don’t use your cooler heavily; over time, dust and other particles will build up inside the unit and block the air flow.

4. Can you use AIO without thermal paste?

While it is possible to use AIO coolers without thermal paste, doing so may decrease the cooling performance of your PC.

Thermal paste is a type of compound that helps transfer heat from the CPU and GPU to the cooler’s fins, and it’s generally recommended that users install it on AIOs in order to get the best cooling performance.

Without it, the cooler will not be able to disperse the heat as evenly, which could lead to overheating and other issues.

Additionally, some manufacturers recommend using thermal paste because it helps reduce noise levels and improve overall reliability.

If you’re uncertain whether or not you need thermal paste for your AIO cooler, be sure to consult with your hardware vendor or system builder before purchasing.

Conclusion

Whether you are looking for a high-performance AIO cooler, a budget option, an option that comes with RGB fans, or a white AIO, there is a 360mm AIO that will meet your needs.

In this article, we have evaluated and compared a handle of different Best 360mm AIO Cooler to help you find the best option for you.