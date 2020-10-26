The 2 in 1 laptop craze is going on for a while. More and more users see the advantages of these new modern designs that connect laptops’ utility with a tablet’s portability. With the recent developments in mobile processor tech, we can have these super portable devices at affordable rates. If you want to write and do your schoolwork for the new class you are taking or maybe watch a movie; you can do both with these devices. The best of both worlds, you will have two machines in your backpack. The tech surrounding these little hybrids has gone a long way. You have laptops that can fold 360 degrees and some that have detachable keyboards. On top of that, Windows 10 is fully touch screen support, so why wouldn’t you use the opportunity to use a familiar system in a new way.
Our Top Picks
1. Lenovo 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
The Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Dual Core is entry-level processors released in 2019. It is ideal for users who want to surf the web and do basic tasks with their computers. A tad bit better than the Celeron line. With the Full HD IPS Display and Lenovo quality control, you will get a portable, capable machine for office and student use. You should be able to run most games till 2015. The speakers are a fine addition here, and we can recommend this device one for kids, especially. Lightweight and stylish, you really can’t go wrong with Lenovo!
- CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Dual Core 2. 3GHz Processor
- RAM Memory: 4GB DDR4
- Screen Size: 14.0″ FHD IPS Display (1920×108)
- Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Storage: 128 GB
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi
- Ports: 3x USB Ports, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5 MM Audio, 1x Card Reader
2. ASUS VivoBook Flip
A premium feel laptop that will cover most users’ basic needs. An excellent sleek design with a smooth black finish is definitely a beauty! The Asus Vivo logo looks nice on the surface of the laptop. The eMMC memory will make your computer run super fast. This affordable option is a good start for any new 2 in 1 laptop users. A tad bit smaller, it is more used as an added machine than the main computer, so be sure to think of that when you are doing that.
- CPU: Intel Dual-Core N3350, 1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.4 GHz
- RAM Memory: 4GB DDR4 SDRAM
- Screen Size: 11.6 inch HD ( 1366 x 768 ) Touchscreen Display
- Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500
- Storage: 64GB eMMC flash memory
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi
- Ports: 3x USB Ports, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5 MM Audio, 1x Card Reader
3. HP Pavilion X360 11
Packed with what you need, the HP Pavilion X360 has it all! Be it that you need a small workstation or a tablet to binge some Netflix, this the right choice! With its 3 sided micro-edge display, viewing is truly a pleasure! We also want to highlight the speakers in this little machine, as we love B&O’s sound. The keyboard is satisfying to use, and the 360 hinge is of good quality.
- CPU: Intel Pentium Silver Quad-Core N5000, 1.1GHz up to 2.7GHz
- RAM Memory: 4GB DDR4
- Screen Size: 11.6 inch HD ( 1366 x 768 ) IPS Touchscreen BrightView
- Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605
- Storage: 28GB eMMC flash memory
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, 4G LTE
- Ports: 1x 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB Ports 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5 MM Audio, 1x Card Reader
4. Acer R13
Acer machines are always of high quality, and choosing one is still right! This nifty 2 in 1 laptop has some beefy specifications for its price point. As mentioned, Chromebooks are always cheaper, and for that reason, this machine has 2 Core 2 Quad cores that won’t sweat when you throw tasks at them. ChromeOS is also easier on the battery, so you will get up to twelve hours of battery life with this one. Android emulation is a breeze, and the beefier specifications will run any app quickly. We also love the IPS panel that has full colors and is a precise
- CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad ARM Cortex-A72/A53 Heterogeneous Multi-Processor
- RAM Memory: 4GB LPDDR3
- Screen Size: 13. 3″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS 10-point multi-touch screen
- Graphics: Integrated Imagination Power GX6250 Graphics
- Storage: 64GB eMMC
- Operating System: Chrome Operating System
- Connectivity: 802. 11ac WiFi, Bluetooth
- Ports: 1x 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB Ports 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5 MM Audio, 1x Card Reader
5. TECLAST X4
A tablet first, but with a nifty detachable magnetic keyboard, is a truly portable option. A multi-position system will make working from a table or from your lap a breeze. The dock is super hand, and it is evident that Teclast is trying to replicate the Microsoft Surface look. In our opinion, they did a pretty good job of delivering a machine that packs a punch, and that is suitable for remote workers.
- CPU: Intel 9th-generation GeminiLake processor with up to 2.4GHz
- RAM Memory: 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- Screen Size: 11.6-inch 1920×1080 narrow-frame full HD IPS
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600
- Storage: 256GB high-speed SSD
- Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10
- Connectivity: 802. 11ac WiFi, Bluetooth
- Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, Mini HDMI, 1x USB Port 3.1, 1x 3.5 MM Audio, 1x Card Reader
6. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
An ideal solution for home and office use, this Lenovo ChromeOS beauty, is a must-have. With its 10th Generation Intel Processor, you can throw any task at it. A responsive design from the get-go, this is one of the better options on our list. It offers a personalized experience with it’s seamless Google integration and the array of connecting ports. We especially like its beautiful FHD display with its minimal bezels. The speakers are also an excellent addition, and the guaranteed battery life (because of the ChromeOS) is fantastic! This device is an ideal pick for anyone who wants to have a portable multitasking machine for all your basic needs!
- CPU: Intel 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with up to 2.1GHz
- RAM Memory: 4GB DDR4 SDRAM
- Screen Size: 13.3 inches 1920×1080 narrow-frame full HD IPS
- Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics
- Storage: 64GB eMMC SSD
- Operating System: ChromeOS
- Connectivity: 802.11ax WiFi, Bluetooth
- Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, Mini HDMI, 1x USB Port 3.1, 1x 3.5 MM Audio, 1x Card Reader
7. Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
A light laptop, the Chromebook Plus V2 from Samsung, is perfect for someone who wants to have a small, powerful machine in their bag. The 12-inch display is nice to look at and, more importantly, very responsive. Samsung made sure that this little device has tilt recognition and 4,096 levels of pressure for the pen. The pen can also be used as a control device to magnify and take screenshots. One more added thing about this machine is that Samsung has put in 2 little cameras with the back one having 13MP and autofocus! You can take some impressive photos with it! In any case, this small machine has a lot of features, and we can’t recommend it enough!
- CPU: Intel® Celeron® Processor 3965Y (1.50 GHz, 2 MB L3 Cache)
- RAM Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 Memory at 1866MHz (on BD 4 GB)
- Screen Size: 12.2″ FHD WUXGA LED Display (1920 x 1200) with Touch Screen Panel
- Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615
- Storage: 64GB Flash Memory Solid State, eMMC
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Connectivity: 802.11 ac (2×2), Bluetooth v4.0
- Ports: 1x USB 3.0, 2x 3.0 USB Type-C, 1x 3.5 MM Audio, 1x Card Reader
2 in 1 Laptop Buying Guide
Why do I buy a 2 in 1 laptop?
If you want a device that will cover two bases, a laptop, and a tablet. Maybe you need a tablet to read through your latest study material, and keeping the device in your hand is easier! On the other hand, perhaps you need to edit that spreadsheet, and you need a laptop to do that. You can have both machines at the same time. The versatility of these devices is a time-saver, and you can cover so many situations. The tent mode in a 2 in 1 laptop is great for a presentation or a Netflix night with friends.
Do I buy a hinge or a detachable laptop?
These nifty devices come in two options—Tablet first laptops with an attachable keyboard or a hinge model with a traditional keyboard. The hinge system is where you can rotate the computer around that hinge. The first type is good because you can tuck away the keyboard and save on space and weight. Usually, these keyboards can be a stand! Still, this comes at the cost of a smaller cramped keyboard with a smaller touchpad. So if you are more into writing, a hinge 2 in 1 laptop would be a better choice. It’s important to note that you have models with 180 or 360 degrees rotation, so take note of that when buying one!
How to choose the right specifications?
In this price range, you won’t get a beefy processor. A Quad-Core is mostly the best you can do! Mostly Atom and Celeron CPU’s will deal with basics tasks and a few tabs, but for more and serious multitasking with 15 tabs open, you will need to spend a tad bit more. But email, Netflix, basic image and document editing, you got it covered for sure! We assume that in this price range, you can have around 10 to 15 tabs open, and the device should still feel fast and responsive!
What is also important to know is the type of memory you are getting. SSD or solid-state drives are your go-to option, and always get an SSD if you can! They offer the best performance. A machine with an SSD will boot and work faster. You can find on some models the eMMC (multiple embedded multimedia cards), which are basically numerous SD cards soldered to the board. Devices with this type of memory are usually upgradable, and what you get for this is a better price. eMMC is a cheaper option for manufacturers. Still, with Chromebooks especially, with the addition of cloud storage, you really don’t need a lot of onboard memory, so the eMMC is an okay option.
Screen Size and Resolution
Again, think ahead about how big of a machine you need. Smaller ones are good for more straightforward tasks like viewing content and reading. But if you plan on using it for work or school, getting something bigger than 11 inches is advisable.
You also want to think about the resolution! Most lower-end models rock a 1366 x 768-pixel display, which would be enough for some users. Still, we strongly suggest getting a Full HD 1920 x 1080 screen. The more pixels you have, the more screen space you have. So with that, you can also easier multitask! Better image quality and a sharper image will go a long way, and a display is not something that you can change later on.
Battery Life
This is a crucial element that you need to consider when getting a 2 in 1 laptop. You want this to be portable, and you don’t want to worry will you have enough juice to go through your day. 8 hours should be a minimum, and we can, for sure, say that at this price point, Chrome OS devices have a longer battery life than the Windows machines. The operating system is indeed lighter, but as said, you do have some limitations when using Chrome OS, so plan ahead!
Ports
Ports should not be too big of an issue, but it is still something that you should consider. These devices in this list usually have one or two USB 3.0 Ports in addition to a USB Type C port. You should definitely go for a Type C port as this is becoming the new universal standard, and with this one, you are set for some time. A mini HDMI is always a good deal, and it will let you connect to all HDMI compatible devices.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the difference between a touch screen laptop and a 2 in 1 Laptop?
With a traditional touchscreen, you get a laptop where the keyboard is attached and not rotatable. With a 2 in 1 laptop, you get a keyboard with a hinge that you can detach or rotate. With one device, you cover two devices, a tablet, and a laptop. Even the cheaper models rock good specifications that can render simple 3D graphics and won’t let you down through the day.
For who is a 2 in 1 laptop suitable for?
The 2 in 1 laptop are for people on the go who need multiple devices in one machine. Portability and simplicity are the core values of this design. With the improvements to the technology inside the machines plus Windows 10 being touch screen optimized, 2 in 1 laptop is excellent for anybody really. Some of the devices that have specialized pens and touchscreens, like the Samsung Plus V2, are ideal for digital artists who can use their device at any time to jot, color, and draw.
What operating system do I get for 2 in 1 laptop?
You can choose between a Chromebook or a Windows 10 machine. A hard question to answer, but you need to think about what do you need! A Windows laptop will surely pack more power, as more power is required for a stable Windows 10 machine. Chromebooks are usually a bit weaker and more simple but don’t be fooled. Chromebooks are better than ever!
Why should you buy a Windows 2 in 1?
Windows machines will run all your apps and software from the start, and you will probably be familiar with the system. Suppose you are dependent on Windows-only software and need to run graphics and editing programs. In that case, the Microsoft operating system is a must. Gaming is also much easier on a system like this one. So if you want to game and run the big-punch versions of software, you have your decision.
Why should you buy a Chromebook 2 in 1?
Chromebooks run Google’s Chrome OS, which is, in a way, an operating system based around Google Chrome, the browser.
People who do more straightforward and more accessible tasks can get this operating system without heavy software and gaming. Students can significantly benefit from the system.
A closed operating system with frequent updates can seem a bit unfriendly at first, but you can still accomplish, if not all, most tasks that you can do on a Windows machine. They are even news that Google wants to create a system where users will run Windows programs in the system, but that still needs to be announced.
It is important to note that Chromebooks are still very capable. Most, if not all, the software has its online counterparts. You will use Google Docs instead of Microsoft Word or Pixlr instead of Photoshop (truth be granted, Pixlr is a simpler version of Photoshop). However, you can still find most services online!
But one extra bonus is that on most newer Chromebooks, you can run Android apps and games! So any app you have on your Android phone, it can be run on your little Chromebook too!
Why are 2 in 1s great for students?
If you need to do a quick browse through your social network feeds or maybe work on your new essay, this device makes the change from this to that super easy! Taking notes via a stylus can be quick and easy, and you can use your laptop to give presentations in your classes! Especially for design students, these can also be drawing boards and a fast note taker. So we do think that these types of computers are perfect for students!
Conclusion
With all being said, a machine like this is a good investment for any basic user. These types of devices are getting better with every iteration. Even in this budget, you can find something that will fit your needs, and that will be enough for most daily tasks. A device like this is definitely the best for Netflix bingers or people who need a small portable media/streaming player. Of course, any computer from this list is a worthy machine. Be it that you are buying one for your kids or finding the right one for yourself. Plan ahead and think about your workflow! We are sure that you will choose the right machine for you.
