5 Benefits of Being a Dual Citizen – 2020 Guide

Having a dual citizenship is an amazing opportunity that is only accomplished by a small percentage of the population. Whether you were born in a different country or have ancestors abroad, there are ways that you can secure and retain your citizenship in multiple countries. Italians, Americans, Peruvians, and Irish are the most common descents that claim two nationalities. If you are interested in learning more about Italian Citizenship by Descent, consider visiting mbersanilaw.com. In this article, we will share five benefits of claiming dual nationality.

What Does It Mean to Be a Dual Citizen?

Simply put, a dual citizen is someone who is recognized as a citizen of two countries. When you have this title, you will have the right to enjoy the freedoms of each country. In addition, you must abide by the laws of each region. Surprisingly, not all countries allow you to hold dual citizenship. For example, China does not allow people to claim U.S. allegiance while they are applying for their citizenship. For this reason, residents must choose whether they want to relinquish their U.S. nationality or pause their pursuit of the Chinese nationality.

You may be wondering, why would someone have two nationalities? There are many common reasons that cause individuals to pursue this title:

An individual was born inside of the United States but has immigrant parents

An individual maintained their original citizenship while becoming a citizen of the United States

One parent is a U.S. citizen and the other is a citizen of a different country

In this article, we are talking specifically about people that have a dual allegiance, one being to the United States.

What Are the Benefits of a Dual Citizenship?

Although it may be difficult to claim two allegiances, there are many benefits that come along with the title. In the following portion of the article, we will share five benefits to this title.

1. Flexibility

Did you lose your job in Italy? Consider working in the U.S. until you are able to secure a new position. Are you nervous about the U.S. job market based on the economic climate? Consider utilizing your skills and securing a position in Italy. When you have multiple citizenships, you can work freely in two different countries. Based on the industry you work in, this flexibility could give you the ability to get multiple promotions and opportunities. In addition, there may be opportunities for growth in both countries. When you can travel back and forth on demand, you will experience increased opportunities.

2. Investment Opportunity

If you are a citizen of two countries, you have the ability to own property in both lands. With two different investment opportunities, you can mitigate risks. Although it may be expensive to pay the fees on two properties, you will receive a healthy income when both properties are thriving. Ideally, you could rent out one of your properties while you reside in the other. When you have two assets, it is likely that at least one will be thriving and profitable. This is a form of diversification. In the chance that one country is on an economic decline, you will not have all your eggs in one basket.

3. Cultural Knowledge

When you are a resident in two countries, you are more likely to be fluent in both languages. Not only is this skill beneficial professionally, it will benefit your social reputation. Your potential for earning increases when you speak two languages fluently. In addition, you will have an in-depth knowledge of business and culture in multiple places. Sometimes international business is difficult because you do not have an adequate taste of the culture and environment. When you are a citizen, you will be highly respected and treated in a fair manner.

4. Travel Freedom

When you are of two nationalities, you have no travel restrictions between the countries. With other people, such as green card holders, there are certain regulations and restrictions on the times and places that they travel. As a citizen, you have the right to travel back and forth between both destinations without any questions being asked. In both countries, you have the right to participate and vote in elections

5. Increased Opportunity

Being of two nationalities opens up a world of possibilities for you and your family. With this title, you are able to apply for green cards in the U.S. for your spouse and children. In addition, both you and your children have the ability to attend school in the country that you desire. Some countries require hefty fees to be paid by international students. Fortunately, citizenship allows you to receive standard tuition fees.

Are There Disadvantages of a Dual Citizenship?

Unfortunately, there are a few disadvantages to maintaining two nationalities. First, you are responsible for paying taxes in both countries. When tax season approaches, you may be held to hefty fees and unexpected rates. If you are struggling to make ends meet, this responsibility can be burdensome. In certain countries, there may be unanticipated struggles that you encounter as a dual citizen. For example, if the two countries that you claim are disputing in a hostile situation, your status could be compromised in both regions. Fortunately, there will never be a time where you just lose your citizenship. To lose citizenship, you must actively choose to formally renounce your ties to a country.

Summary

If you have an Italian citizenship by descent or are a Peruvian seeking U.S. citizenship, there are many factors to consider. It is important that you consider both the advantages and the disadvantages to upholding a dual nationality. Although you have an increased flexibility and the opportunity to continue social and professional endeavors internationally, you may be responsible for steep and unanticipated taxes. After you take the pros and cons into consideration, you may find that dual citizenship is a great opportunity for you and your family. Depending on your circumstances, you may have the ability to reap many benefits from having a dual nationality.