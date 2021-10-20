Beginner’s Guide to Buying a Vape

In recent years, millions of young adults have started to use vapes as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes, marijuana, and CBD. With the benefit of vapor instead of smoke, it is far less damaging to your mouth, throat and lungs, as smoke contains ash and other carcinogens. Just how much safer vaping is can be confusing to research, but it depends on what you are vaping. Nicotine or e-juice can be less safe as a chemical than CBD or THC oil, for example.

If you are thinking of trying vapes for medical reasons, to use CBD or marijuana, or as a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes, there are some things you should know before making your purchase. There are different substances you can vape, along with different types of vapes, each with their own purpose, price range, and style.

Here’s a quick beginner’s guide so you can choose the right vape for your needs.

What You Can Vape

1. Nicotine or e-juice

The most common substance that is vaped is nicotine, also known as e-juice. It can come in a variety of different flavors. It is in the form of an oil-like substance that comes in a cartridge, which can either be replaceable or disposable. With vapes, you can inhale more vapor and blow large clouds of it, which is somewhat popular to blow rings and other shapes. Vaping nicotine is also safer for your health than smoking it.

2. CBD and THC oil

CBD and THC oil are the other kinds of oil you can vape. They are both chemical compounds extracted from cannabis, and have very similar health benefits. They are mainly helpful for treating pain, reducing stress, improving your sleep, and helping you relax. When you vape them, it usually takes between 10 and 15 minutes to feel the effects. Like e-juice, CBD and THC oil also typically come in the same kind of cartridges. The flavor of cannabis oil like these will be different from what you can get with nicotine oil.

3. Cannabis flower

You can also vape cannabis flowers like marijuana and hemp. To do this, you take the flower bud and put it in the heating chamber. The vape heats the flower and turns it into vapor, but you will notice a different flavor and feel compared to vaping oil. You will also have to dispose of the flower afterward. The benefit is that the whole flower comes with all of the chemical compounds, like CBD and THC together, which gives you the entourage effect.

Different Types of Vape Models

1. Vape pen

Vape pens are the smallest, simplest, and most affordable type of vape. They typically use replaceable cartridges with the nicotine, THC or CBD oil so you can refill it after it runs out. Due to its smaller size, it typically comes with smaller cartridges, fewer features, and lower heat power. This makes it both discreet and easy to use, and ideal for beginners.

One variety of a vape pen that you can get are disposable vapes, like a Delta 8 Disposable vape from pharmacbd.com. Disposable vapes tend to be better for beginners and people who don’t intend to vape very often, maybe more during special occasions.

2. E-cigarettes

This is a small vape made to look like a cigarette. It is only used to vape nicotine, making it similar to regular cigarettes, but being moderately more safe without the carcinogens from smoking.

This makes it more specialized than the other kinds of vapes. They have very little battery power or cartridge space, so you would need to replace the cartridges more often. It is one of the older kinds of vapes, and were made specifically to keep the experience as close to actual smoking as possible, to help people transition from real cigarettes to vaping.

3. Vape mod

Vape mods are sleek and relatively new on the market, and they are the most powerful and advanced kind you can get. They can have much more personalized customization in terms of features and configuration.

These are typically better for people who are experienced with vapes. Higher wattage means you can heat more vape juice, and heat it faster for making bigger clouds of vapor. They also have larger heating chambers to vape marijuana or hemp flower instead of oil.

4. Pod mod

Pod mods are a newer type of vape. They are smaller than the vape mods, but bigger than vape pens. They are made to be more discreet like vape pens, but with more customization of features and a bit more power. They come in two types of models: closed pods, which are disposable like a vape pen, and open pods that use cartridges. They are good for beginners who want something more powerful than vape pens.

Pod mods are portable and look like small boxes. The exact size and shape can vary, and larger versions are typically more powerful and have more features. They will never be so large that they become difficult to carry, and will always be made to fit in your pocket.

These are the four main types of vapes you will find on the market, as well as the different substances you can use with them. You can also get more expensive and fully customized devices. However, the above-mentioned vape options are great for beginners. They are more discreet, easier to use, and much more affordable than custom devices.

When it comes to the substances to vape, it will depend on your preference. If you are trying to wean off cigarettes, you would likely prefer e-juice. But if you want something that has actual health benefits as a supplement, you would likely prefer CBD or THC oil, or even cannabis flower.

Otherwise, all the other choices you can make will have to do with your budget, preferred style, and what features you want out of your vape. If you want something more subtle, inexpensive, and just for medical purposes, a vape pen is likely your best choice. However, if you want to vape as a hobby, you should go for the larger and more advanced vapes.