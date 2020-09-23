Top 7 Types of BDSM Toys Ideal for Beginners in 2020

Well, if you are thinking of introducing sex toys in your relationship, you will be overwhelmed to see that there are countless options, especially today, when there are many offline and online stores, which deal with this kinky stuff.

To bring in some BDSM play in your bedroom, all you need is some BDSM toys. Now, if you have looked around a lot and are not sure where to start, this guide will be truly helpful. Here, we have introduced the top 7 BDSM toys, which can be easily bought from online dealers like TheHotSpot. All of these toys are perfect for beginners and are absolutely safe to use, even for amateurs.

However, before we begin with the list, let’s discuss a little about what exactly BDSM activities are and what BDSM toys…are

BDSM Activities and Toys

BDSM means – Bondage, Discipline, Sadism, and Masochism. It is a term used for any and every type of sexual activity that involves kinkiness and roughness. BDSM toys, on the other hand, are such sex toys and equipment which are used to enjoy BDSM activities more. They make sex life kinkier and extremely satisfying.

Generally, BDSM activities are divided into three main categories and each category in a combination of two acts. These categories are as follows:

B and D: Bondage and Discipline.

D and S: Domination and Submission.

S and M: Sadism and Masochism.

All the three categories intersect a lot, and most of the BDSM toys and equipment can be used for all the three categories. For instance, a blindfold can be used for B and D (to bind your partner and control their vision), or D and S (to dominate your partner and make them submit), and even for S and M (to inflict pain).

Top 7 BDSM toys for beginners

1. The Beginner’s bondage game

If you have never tried anything kinky with your partner before, or are looking to break the ice, the beginner’s bondage game can surely work for you. This compact kit comes with a satin blindfold, 2 silk sashes, and a pack of cards. Each of the cards will have a unique sex bondage idea printed on it.

You can simply blindfold your partner, or vice versa, pick a random card and follow the instructions. All the ideas are extremely erotic and will give you an opportunity to understand your own preference for BDSM play.

2. Tie and Tease Kits

This kit is great for couples who are looking forward to trying bondage and sensory play. The kit has complete instructions on how you can tie your partner and tease or tickle them. In all, there are three items in the kit – binds, a blindfold, and a tickler. You can use each one individually or can combine them for an arousing experience.

3. Collar and leash

This is like the first toy which comes to mind when anyone talks about BDSM play, and no wonder it is, after all the sexiest BDSM toy. This is a perfect toy if you want to prove your dominance under the sheet. The fabric of the collar is usually comfortable and light, and its Velcro fastening is appropriate for beginners to use.

You can even combine the collar and leash with a tickler and silk sashes. This will make an ideal combination which you can use for almost any sex act.

4. Adjustable nipple and clit clamps

If you have already tried nipple suckers and are looking for something rougher, nipple and clit clamps are just perfect for you. It is best to buy a pair of adjustable clamps so you can control the pain inflicted. The combination of two nipple clamps along with a clit clamp is just perfect for giving your partner (or yourself) a satisfying pinch.

5. Ball Gag

If watching your partner’s helplessness will turn you on, the Ball Gag is the best BDSM toy you can ask for. The strap is usually adjustable and hence can fit any head size, and the soft silicone ball is perfect for suppressing your partner’s moans. Combine this toy with others like a blindfold, collar, tickler, or clamps and see how satisfying they can make your BDSM game.

Nevertheless, ensure that you decide on a safe gesture before beginning the game because your partner won’t be able to speak out the safe word.

6. Sex furniture

Well, of course, your bed or floor is just fine to play the horniest BDSM games, but the specifically designed sex furniture is just unbeatable. With this furniture, you will have limitless opportunities to try different positions, sex toys, and anything else possible.

Right from king size bondage beds to human-sized cages, there are many furniture pieces you can consider to add to your room. However, keep in mind that we are using the term room for an especially dedicated sex room or a dungeon here. After all, you will need a lot of space to incorporate this type of furniture.

7. Fuck machines

Last but not least. Fuck machines are perfect for those who want to experience forced orgasm. Of course, this is an expensive option compared to masturbating or buying simple orgasm belts. Then again, nothing else will beat the explosive orgasm you will experience with these machines.

Do BDSM toys cause physical pain?

Most the beginners think that BDSM toys are specially designed to cause pain and discomfort. Well, this is not true. The thing is, whether a BDSM sex toy can cause pain or not depends on how you use it. For instance, if the BDSM act you choose involves inflicting pain to your partner, then of course, these toys will cause pain. However, if you use it for light kinky activities, they are absolutely harmless.

Lastly, there are countless numbers of toys you can choose from. In fact, your only issue with buying BDSM toys will be – which one to purchase. As a beginner, it is best if you choose to buy from reputed dealers. After all, they not only offer the sexiest toys but even the best quality and price in the market.