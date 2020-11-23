BCA or B.Tech (IT), Which is Perfect for you After 12th?

BTech in IT and BCA are popular UG courses in the Information Technology sector after 12th. Many candidates prefer to do these courses but sometimes deciding the best course between these two becomes quite a daunting task. To assist aspirants in making a better decision after 12th, we have presented a detailed overview of both these courses that will help them out.

Both these programs are famous in their own way based on the career prospects, scope, etc. After completing BTech (IT), one can earn between Rs. 3 – 8 LPA. While after completing BCA, one can earn Rs. 2 – 9 LPA. But the former will take 4 years to complete compared to the latter. Let’s clear all doubts by reading further.

What is BCA?

BCA is a three-year degree course after 12th, preferred by the candidates who want to build a career in the growing IT sector. The course content includes the study of Computer Languages, Logical Analysis, Database Management, Operating Systems, Software Designs, Client-server System, etc. In most of the universities, the BCA course is divided into six semesters and is completed within a duration of 3 years.

Click Here for more information.

BCA Scope

There are different career options post completing your BCA course. Either you can go for the higher studies and do an MCA or can look for jobs in the IT sector or related fields. BCA graduates get sound knowledge in the latest technology; still, one can opt for an MCA course to kick start their career. Post-graduation, students having an MCA degree have wider job opportunities as compared to BCA graduates.

Job Prospects

BCA graduates can get a chance to work as Junior Programmers or Software Testers within IT companies.

After working for some time, based on their performance and learning abilities, they get promoted to the role of a Senior Programmer.

Since the IT sector is a booming industry, one can easily get placed with different IT companies.

There are numerous junior programming positions and software testing jobs available for the graduates; which help them have a flourishing career ahead.

BCA Eligibility

Candidates planning to do BCA from a renowned university or college must have obtained at least 50% in class 12 aggregate.

They must have studied English and Maths in class 12th to be considered eligible for this course.

B.Tech (IT)

BTech (IT) is a four-year degree course compared to a 3-year BCA course. It is also quite popular among 12th pass students. This degree course focuses on bringing together the knowledge of various sectors such as Engineering Maths & Physics, Electronics, Computer Science Languages, and Information Technology.

The course content will remain the same for all the students opting for this course, but after successful completion of the first two years, students are allowed to select their own specializations. The course includes a perfect combination of theory-based classes and practical information.

Scope and Job Prospects

Graduates having all the skills of quality engineers always remain in high demand, and the companies in different sectors approach them. Whether its the banking sector, manufacturing or aviation, or some other sector, the demand for BTech (IT) graduates is consistently high.

India is a popular outsourcing hub for clients based in the UK or US, looking for qualified graduates who can take up the roles and responsibilities in a more professional way. Some of the jobs that can be explored post completing the course include:

Engineer Trainee

Software Engineers

Software Programmers

Trainee Engineers

Research Analysts

B.Tech Eligibility

Students who have completed class 12th in science are eligible to apply.

They must have obtained at least 75% aggregate marks to give JEE Main exam to get admission into premium institutes like IITs, NITs, etc.

Comparison between B.Tech IT and BCA

Beneath is the overview table highlighting the major differences between both these courses.

Name of the Course B.Tech IT BCA Duration 4 years 3 years Eligibility Class 12th passed in Science stream Class 12th passed in any stream Popular Entrance tests IIT JEE, WBJEE, GUJCET, VITEEE, SRMJEE IPU CET BCA, KIITEE BCA How to get admission Entrance Exam Entrance Exam/ merit basis Average Fees Rs. 1.50 lakhs Rs. 50- 60,000 each year Roles and responsibilities post completing the course Software Quality Analyst, IT Consultant, IT Officer, Network Engineer, Database Administrator Software Developer, Software Tester, Software Consultant, Network Analyst Subjects taught in the course Digital And Analogue Electronics, Computer Systems, Programming, Computer Software, Artificial Intelligence, Operating Solutions, Computer Graphics, Etc. C Language Programming, WWW, Networking, Data Structure, Database Management, Advanced C Language Programming, Visual Understanding, Object Oriented Programming C++, etc. Top Recruiting Firms HCL, Accenture, Wipro, TCS, Microsoft, Google, etc. HCL, Wipro, Accenture, IBM, TCS, Cognizant, etc. Highest Salary Range Rs. 12- 14 Lakhs Rs. 8-10 Lakhs Average starting package Rs. 6 Lakhs Rs. 5-6 Lakhs

Average Salary of B.Tech (IT) Students

Job Position Average Salary (in INR) Software Developer 3 to 6 LPA Application Developer 3 to 6 LPA Technical Content Developer 2 to 4 LPA Testing Engineer 5 to 8 LPA System Analyst 6 to 8 LPA IT Coordinator 3 to 4 LPA

Job Position Average Salary (in INR.) Software Developer 3 to 6 LPA System Engineer 5 to 8 LPA Web Developer 3 to 6 LPA System Administrator 6 to 8 LPA System Analyst 3 to 7 LPA Programmer 3 to 6 LPA

BTech IT or BCA: Which is better?

As per the recent report published by NASSCOM and McKinsey, the Indian IT sector is expected to rise to $225 billion by 2020 from $132 billion in 2014-15. It will further touch $350 billion by the end of 2025. So whichever course you choose to pursue, there are higher chances of having a great and rocking career ahead.

Candidates who want to chase their future in the Science and Information Technology sector can opt for any of the courses, BTech IT or BCA. Both of the programs offer wider career opportunities and offer a great package to the graduates.

However, the final decision regarding choosing between BTech (IT) and BCA remains with you, based on your career goals. So take the right decision rather than getting pressurized by someone!