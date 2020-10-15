The New Batman Movie is being filmed despite the Coronavirus Restrictions

People of Liverpool may be surprised to see city streets transformed into Gotham City. The New Batman movie is still being filmed despite the new Liverpool restrictions due to the high number of new Coronavirus cases. Robert Pattinson, the new Dark Knight, and Colin Farrel were noticed at the transformed streets of Liverpool on set. Colin is unrecognizable in set clothes, wearing a heavy Penguin costume.

The filming had started at the end of 2019 and was paused in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak in UK and safety precautions. These days filming has resumed, in the same week, Liverpool got the highest Tier 3 restrictions due to the never-ending COVID-19 Pandemic.

Even when the City council gave information that All safety measures are developed, and new restrictions will not stop the filming of the new DC Hero movie, however, people on set are still questions ao how the will be able to go on with the movie when residents are banned from socializing, with closed public places.

Safety measures on TV and film sets are strict and include face masks and social distance for crew members and actors when they are not on screen. On the set, Pattinson was photographed wearing a mask when cameras were off and Farrel was noticed with a clear face shield.

The movie industry stars were in quarantine all these months and some of them are still afraid to go into the real world, but The Dark Knight is not the only product that is still going. Some of the realities and new Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts are in the making.

The original release date was set for June 25, 2021. Then, the Pandemic happened and it was delayed four months later—to October 1, 2021,. Now, according to the cast crew, the film will bow on March 4, 2022.